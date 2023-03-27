Restaurant header imageView gallery

ArcDeli & Catering

1645 Lyell Avenue

Rochester, NY 14606

Food

From the Grill

Hamburger

$5.00

Grilled Hamburger--lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Cheese Burger

$6.00

Choice of cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.00

Classic cheese burger with tasty bacon

Hotdog

$4.00

Grilled to order

Chicken Patty

$5.50

Your choice of toppings

10" Steak Sub

$10.00

Comes with your choice of cheese and toppings

Double Cheeseburger

$7.50

A two patty hunger buster

Quesadilla/chick

Grilled Cheese /bacon

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.00

Classic BLT on your choice of bread

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Egg Salad

$4.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Tuna

$4.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Chicken Salad

$4.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Triple Decker Club

$8.25

Classic Club Sandwich

Buff Chicken

$5.75

Wraps

Wrap--built to order

$5.50

Your choice of meat, cheese, toppings and wrapper

From the Fryer

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Tenders with spicy Buffalo sauce

Friday Fish Fry with Fries or Tots

$9.00

A crowd favorite

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Haddoc filet

Sides

French Fries

$3.75

Tots

$3.75

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

Pasta Salad

$2.75

Onioin Ring

$3.75

Side Dressing

$0.75

Desserts

Cookies

$2.25

Assorted baked in house cookies

Pastry

$2.50

Milkshake

$4.25

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$7.50

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.50

Garden Salad

$7.50

Soup

$4.75

Breakfast

Doughnuts

$2.25

Muffins

$2.50

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Your choice of bread

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Your choice of bread

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Your choice of bread

Pancakes (3)

$5.00

French Toast (3 slices)

$5.00

Home Fries

$3.25

Bagel with cream cheese

$2.75

Three eggs, toast, bacon or sausage, home fries Big Breakfast

$6.50

2 pancakes, 2 eggs and choice of meat

2 Eggs and Toast

$3.50

Egg Sandwich

$3.00

2 egg omelet with cheese

$4.50

3 egg omelet with cheese

$5.50

Exrta Bacon

$2.50

Steak Egg Cheese

$5.75

Specials

Monday

$8.00

Tuesday

$8.00

Wed

$6.25

Thursday

$8.00

Friday

$8.50

Beverages

16 oz Bottled Soda

$1.75

12 oz can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Juice Bottle

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Power Aid

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The ArcDeli is open to the public Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. We offer a breakfast and lunch special and have varying daily hot lunch specials. All orders are prepared in front of you by one of our cooks, so it is served hot and fresh. We have a full salad bar and homemade soup daily. Stop by for an early breakfast or a quick lunch. We are happy to deliver a lunch order to your office ($50 minimum order) from our regular daily menu.

Website

Location

1645 Lyell Avenue, Rochester, NY 14606

Directions

