A map showing the location of Arc ElmwoodView gallery

Arc Elmwood

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Elmwood Avenue

Rochester, NY 14620

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

From the Grill

Hamburger

$5.00

Grilled Hamburger--lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles

Cheese Burger

$6.00

Choice of cheese

Bacon Cheese Burger

$7.00

Classic cheese burger with tasty bacon

Hotdog

$4.00

Grilled to order

Chicken Patty

$5.50

Your choice of toppings

10" Steak Sub

$10.00

Comes with your choice of cheese and toppings

Double Cheeseburger

$7.50

A two patty hunger buster

Quesadilla/chick

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Sausage/pep&onion

$5.50

Grilled Cheese &Bacon

$5.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Sandwiches

BLT

$5.00

Classic BLT on your choice of bread

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Ham Sandwich

$5.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Egg Salad

$4.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Tuna

$4.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Chicken Salad

$4.50

Your choice of bread and toppings

Triple Decker Club

$8.25

Classic Club Sandwich

Buff Chicken

$5.75

Wraps

Wrap--built to order

$5.50

Your choice of meat, cheese, toppings and wrapper

From the Fryer

Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Tenders with spicy Buffalo sauce

Friday Fish Fry

$9.00

A crowd favorite

Fish Sandwich

$7.50

Haddoc filet

Sides

French Fries

$3.75

Tots

$3.75

Macaroni Salad

$2.75

Pasta Salad

$2.75

Onioin Ring

$3.75

Chips

$0.75

Cucumber&tomato Salad

$2.75

Homefries

$2.75

Desserts

Cookies

$2.25

Assorted baked in house cookies

Pastry

$2.50

Milkshake

$4.25

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$7.50

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$8.50

Garden Salad

$7.50

Soup

$4.75

Chef Salad

$8.00

Breakfast

Doughnuts

$2.25

Muffins

$2.50

Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Your choice of bread

Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Your choice of bread

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.50

Your choice of bread

Pancakes (3)

$5.00

French Toast (3 slices)

$5.00

Home Fries

$3.25

Bagel with cream cheese

$2.75

Three eggs, toast, bacon or sausage, home fries Big Breakfast

$6.50

2 pancakes, 2 eggs and choice of meat

2 Eggs and Toast Bacon

$4.75

Egg Sandwich

$3.00

2 egg omelet with cheese

$4.50

3 egg omelet with cheese

$5.50

Exrta Bacon

$2.50

Steak Egg Cheese

$5.75

Single Egg

$1.25

Cream Cheese

$0.75

Specials

Monday

$8.00

Tuesday

$8.00

Wed

$6.25

Thursday

$8.00

Friday

$8.50

Beverages

16 oz Bottled Soda

$1.75

12 oz can

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.25

Juice Bottle

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Milk

$1.75

Grab & Go

Bacon Egg Sausage

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY 14620

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Distillery - Mt. Hope
orange star4.1 • 814
1142 Mt Hope Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
orange star4.2 • 641
1120 Mount Hope Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext
Mt. Hope Family Diner - 1511 Mt Hope Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1511 Mt Hope Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext
Swillburger
orange starNo Reviews
820 S Clinton Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext
Pizza Wizard
orange star4.5 • 40
760 South Clinton Ave Rochester, NY 14620
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rochester

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.6 • 13,504
99 Court Street Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext
The Owl House
orange star4.3 • 1,468
75 Marshall St. Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Rochester
orange star4.2 • 1,457
200 East Ave Rochester, NY 14604
View restaurantnext
Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
orange star4.2 • 1,277
2160 Buffalo Road Rochester, NY 14624
View restaurantnext
Balsam Bagels
orange star4.7 • 1,059
288 N Winton Rd Rochester, NY 14610
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rochester
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Fairport
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston