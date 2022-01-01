Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Salad
Bars & Lounges

Dick's Wings & Grill - Nocatee

No reviews yet

100 Marketside Avenue

#301

Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081

Tues Specials

$5 Burger Special

$5.00

Wings

5 pc Boneless

$5.00

Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing & a regular side.

10 pc Boneless

$13.99

Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing & a regular side.

20 pc Boneless

$27.99

Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing & a regular side.

50 pc Boneless

$69.99

Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing & a regular side.

100 pc Boneless Take-Out

$139.99

Fresh-cut, hand-breaded boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and custom heat level. Served with celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing & a regular side.

5 pc Bone In

$7.99

Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

10 pc Bone In

$14.99

Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

20 pc Bone In

$29.99

Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

50 pc Bone In

$74.99

Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

100 Pc Bone In Only for Take Out

$149.99

Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

5 pc Victory

5 pc Victory

$7.49

DWG’s Signature Wing. Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp, then tossed in a Secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce and Seasoning and charred to perfection on the grill. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

10 pc Victory

$14.99

DWG’s Signature Wing. Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp, then tossed in a Secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce and Seasoning and charred to perfection on the grill. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

20 pc Victory

$29.99

DWG’s Signature Wing. Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp, then tossed in a Secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce and Seasoning and charred to perfection on the grill. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

50 pc Victory

$74.99

DWG’s Signature Wing. Traditional bone-in wings, fried golden crisp, then tossed in a Secret blend of our Victory Lane Sauce and Seasoning and charred to perfection on the grill. All wings served with celery and ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Sharables

Dick's Extreme Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips topped with DWG Chili, queso cheese, shredded cheddar-jack, tomato, onion & jalapenos. Served with salsa & sour cream.

DWG Buffalo Shrimp

$13.99

Basket of 10 crispy breaded shrimp tossed in your choice of Mild, Medium or Hot. Served with celery & your choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries

DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries

$12.99

DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and finished with melted cheddar-jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.00

Fresh green tomatoes sliced in-house, hand-breaded, and deep fried. Topped with Parmesan cheese & garlic pepper flakes. Served with Cajun ranch dressing.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Savory fresh mushrooms breaded, deep fried & served with Cajun ranch dressing.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.00

Sliced crinkle cut pickle chips, lightly breaded & fried golden-brown. Served with Cajun ranch dressing.

Jalapeno Cheddar Curds

$5.00

Melted, cheesy curds golden battered and fried for a perfect crispy treat! Served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Loaded Waffle Fries

$9.99

Fried golden crisp, drizzled with sour cream, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese & chopped bacon.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Lightly-breaded Mozzarella cheese, cooked crisp & served with rich marinara sauce.

Pretzel Stick

Pretzel Stick

$8.99

Three golden, soft-baked pretzels lightly brushed with our Gold Rush sauce and crunchy salt crystals. Served with creamy beer cheese and our new Bumblebee sauce - sweet with a tiny bit of heat.

Quesadilla Fried Chick

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with fried chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Quesadilla Grill Chick

Quesadilla Grill Chick

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with grilled chicken. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Quesadilla Steak

$11.99

Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese stuffed with Philly steak. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Quesadilla Veggie

$9.99

Grilled flour tortilla, grilled peppers and onions, and shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served with salsa, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$11.99
White Cheddar Curds

White Cheddar Curds

$5.00

Melted, cheesy curds golden battered and fried for a perfect crispy treat! Served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Salads/Wraps

House Salad

$8.99

Fresh crisp greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers onions, shredded cheddar jack cheese & seasoned croutons. Add your favorite protein for $1.99.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Crisp Greens mixed with Parmesan Cheese and creamy Caesar Dressing.

Grill Chic Wrap

$12.99

Juicy, tender chicken breast grilled just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.

Blcknd Chic Wrap

$12.99

Juicy, tender chicken breast blackened just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.

Ceasar Wrap

$12.99

Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

Tender fried shrimp just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.

Philly Chic Wrap

$12.99

Philly Steak Wrap

$12.99

Melt-in-your-mouth Philly steak served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.

Fried Chic Wrap

Fried Chic Wrap

$12.99

Juicy, tender chicken breast fried just how you like it. Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.

Veggie Wrap

$9.99

Served on a flour tortilla stuffed with fresh greens, tomato, cucumbers, onion & shredded cheddar-jack cheese and comes with your choice of regular side.

Build Your Own

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$9.99

A juicy 1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles cooked to your desired temp. Choose your favorite add-on toppings and create your own masterpiece.

BYO Grilled Chicken

$9.99

Juicy, tender chicken breast grilled just how you like it. Served on a handmade brioche bun baked fresh daily at Jacksonville's own Village Bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and comes with your choice of regular side.

BYO Fried Chicken

BYO Fried Chicken

$9.99

Juicy, tender chicken breast fried just how you like it. Served on a handmade brioche bun baked fresh daily at Jacksonville's own Village Bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and comes with your choice of regular side.

BYO Blackened Chicken

$9.99

Juicy, tender chicken breast blackened just how you like it. Served on a handmade brioche bun baked fresh daily at Jacksonville's own Village Bread. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles, and comes with your choice of regular side.

Entrees

Steak Philly DWG

$12.99

Melt-in-your-mouth Philly Steak stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted, handmade hoagie roll, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.

Chicken Philly DWG

$12.99

Melt-in-your-mouth Chicken stacked with grilled peppers, onions & mushrooms, smothered in melted provolone cheese on a toasted, handmade hoagie roll, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.

Bavarian Cheesesteak

$11.99
Victory Lane Fish Sandwich

Victory Lane Fish Sandwich

$13.99

Yuengling beer-battered haddock, fried to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & our Victory Lane tartar sauce on a handmade hoagie bun, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.

Buffalo Shrmp PoBoy

$12.99

Crispy Buffalo shrimp topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and & our Victory Lane tartar sauce on a handmade hoagie bun, baked fresh daily at Jacksonville’s own Village Bread.

3 Pc Breaded Chick Basket

3 Pc Breaded Chick Basket

$10.99

Our tender, juicy chicken breast strips are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen.

3 Pc Grill Chick Basket

$10.99

Our tender, juicy chicken breast strips are hand-cut, fresh, never frozen.

5 Pc Breaded Chick Basket

$13.99

Our tender, juicy chicken breast strips are hand-cut, hand-breaded & fresh, never frozen.

5 Pc Grill Chick Basket

$13.99

Our tender, juicy chicken breast strips are hand-cut, fresh, never frozen.

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Yuengling beer-battered haddock fried to crispy perfection and served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce, fries & creamy coleslaw.

Combo Basket

$15.99

Yuengling beer-battered haddock & Buffalo shrimp fried to crispy perfection. Served with our Victory Lane tartar sauce & creamy coleslaw.

Sides

French Fries

$2.99

Creamy Coleslaw

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Texas Toast

$2.99

Baked Beans

$2.99

Waffles Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

DWG Chili

$4.99Out of stock

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Basket of Waffle Fries

$6.99

Basket Onion Rings

$6.99

Celery

$0.99

Side Pot Scoops

$4.99

Dessert

Caramel Brownie

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Layer Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Chocolate Tuxedo Bomb

$5.99

Key Lime Pie

$5.99Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

PB Explosion

$5.99

PB Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Pineapple Princess

$5.99Out of stock

Raspberry Lemondrop

$5.99

Dressing & Sauces

Side Blue Cheese

$0.79

Side Bourbon

$0.99

Sweet blend of molasses, brown sugar, roasted onion & aged bourbon.

Side Bumble Bee

$0.99

A buzzworthy blend of Dijon mustard, honey & cayenne pepper. Starts out sweet & finishes with a sting.

Side Caesar

$0.99

Side Cajun Ranch

$0.99

Mixture of ranch dressing & Cajun seasoning. DWG's #1 selling flavor!

Side Caribbean Jerk

$0.99

Slightly sweet/dry spice mix of sugar, red pepper, thyme, all spice, salt, onion & turmeric.

Side Dick's Secret Sauce

$1.50

Side Firestorm

$0.99

Side Florida Girl

$0.99

This creamy blend of honey, sesame & key lime is full of Sunshine State flavor!

Side Florida/Georgia Lime

$0.99

The Florida-Georgia football rivalry is finally settled in this unique flavor combination of our Florida & Georgia Girl flavors.

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

Rich, buttery sauce bursting with zesty garlic & creamy Parmesan.

Side Garlic Pepper

$0.99

Coarsely ground garlic & red pepper flakes.

Side Georgia Girl

$0.99

Special blend of bourbon, teriyaki & garlic pepper. Brings of the Bulldog in you.

Side Gold Rush

$0.99

Our own special synthesis of white wine & garlic butter.

Side Great Balls of Fire

$0.99

Side Honey BBQ

$0.99

We blend fresh clover honey with DWG's signature BBQ sauce.

Side Honey Hot

$0.99

The sweetness of honey, the kick of aged red cayenne pepper & a hint of Vermont maple will satisfy your cravings for sweet AND heat!

Side Honey Mustard

$0.99

Bold fusion of honey & Dijon mustard.

Side Hot

$0.99

Side Jalapeno

$0.99

Side JTM Beer Cheese Sauce

$0.99

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.99

Classic combination of citrusy lemon & ground black pepper.

Side Mango Habanero

$0.99

Dynamic duo of mango & habanero peppers that packs a flavorful punch!

Side Marinara

$0.99

Side Medium

$0.99

Side Mild

$0.99

Side Pirate

$0.99

Creamy and sweet with some HEAT! This blend will make you walk the plank!

Side Queso

$0.99

Side Ragin Cajun

$0.99

A fiery blend of onions, garlic, red bell pepper & other spices for a robust Cajun flavor.

Side Ranch

$0.99

Side Salsa

$0.99

Side Smoky Mountain Gold

$0.99

Tantalizing blend of Carolina tangy gold BBQ sauce & seasonings.

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Southern Charm

$0.99

A smoky & creamy Southern-style BBQ blend that'll charm you.

Side Teriyaki

$0.99

Traditional Asian flavor brought together in a tantalizing glaze.

Add On's

Add Burger

$4.99

Add Grilled Chicken

$3.99

Add Philly Meat

$4.99

ADD Fried Chicken

$3.99

ADD Shrimp

$3.99

Spare Parts

Spare Parts

NA Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.25

Coffee

$2.99Out of stock

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

HiC Pink Lemonade

$3.25

HiC Punch

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea-Sweet

$3.25

Mr Pibb

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Kids

Kids Boneless Chicken Basket

$6.99

3 fresh-cut, hand breaded boneless wings served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$6.99

2 tender, juicy chicken breast strips, hand-breaded & fresh served with honey BBQ, honey mustard or ranch for dipping.

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$6.99

Heard of pigs-in-a-blanket? Well, we wrap our dogs!

Kids Lil Tike Burger

$6.99

Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Made with American cheese and thick cut Texas Toast.

Kids Lil Tike Chz Burger

$7.98

Tyke-sized patty served plain or with all the fixin's. Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Pickles.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
100 Marketside Avenue, #301, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081

