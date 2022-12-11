- Home
- /
- Barboursville
- /
- ARC Group - FP - Barboursville
ARC Group FP - Barboursville
No reviews yet
3401 Rt. 60 East
Barboursville, WV 25504
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Diet Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Orange Crush
Dr. Pepper
Lemonade Add Bev Mod
Iced Tea Add Bev Mod
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugarfree
Red Bull Tropical
Red Bull Blueberry
Red Bull Watermelon
Red Dragonfruit
Chocolate Milkshake
Vanilla Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Sweet Tea Add Bev Mod
Decafe
Water
Virgin Colada
Virgin Daiquiri
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Orange Crush
Kids Seven Up
BTL Water
LTO
Soup
Salad
1/2 Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, topped with fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, cheddar cheese, celery & side of ranch
1/2 Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing
1/2 Chef Salad
Mixed greens, deli sliced turkey & ham, egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, croutons & side of dressing of your choice
1/2 Cobb Salad
Our twist on a classic. Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, cranberries, bacon, egg, tomatoes & side of dressing of your choice
1/2 House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, croutons & side of dressing of your choice
1/2 Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, bleu cheese, bacon bits, almonds & seasonal fruit with side of raspberry vinaigrette
`````PRIOR`````
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, topped with fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, cheddar cheese, celery & side of ranch
Caesar Salad
CAESAR SALAD Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, deli sliced turkey & ham, egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, croutons & side of dressing of your choice
Cobb Salad
Our twist on a classic. Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, cranberries, bacon, egg, tomatoes & side of dressing of your choice
House Salad
HOUSE SALAD Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, croutons & side of dressing of your choice
Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, bleu cheese, bacon bits, almonds & seasonal fruit with side of raspberry vinaigrette
Taco Salad
Wedge Salad
Fresh wedge of iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes, onions, bacon bits & balsamic glaze
Burgers
`````PRIOR`````
Balboa
Bayou Burger
Big Fat Patty
Black & Bleu Patty
Cajun spiced beef patty, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun
Buffalo Burger
Clint Patty
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo on a burger bun
Cowboy Burger
Burger topped with roast beef, mushrooms, provolone & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion & A1 sauce on a burger bun
Jr. Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo on a burger bun
Laredo Patty
Mushrooms, onions, Swiss & house-made chipotle mayo on Texas toast
Lasso Patty
Ham, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a burger bun
Lava Patty
Luau Cow
Ham, pineapple, provolone cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion on a burger bun
Not So Cow Patty
Patty Burger
Two small patties, crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun
Patty Melt
Peppercorn Burger
Popper Patty
Cream cheese, jalapenos, melba sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion on a burger bun
Pretzel Patty
American cheese & honey mustard on a pretzel bun
Tex Mex Burger
Vampire Burger
Sandwiches & Wraps
`````PRIOR`````
Buddy Who
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions & mushrooms, mozzarella & provolone on a hoagie
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on Texas toast
Fat Italian
Ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & onion on a hoagie
French Dip
FRENCH DIP Shaved tender roast beef, provolone on a toasted hoagie with au jus
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun
Fried Chicken Wrap
Tender fried chicken, lettuce, cheddar, tomato in a flour tortilla
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun
Grilled Chicken wrap
Tender grilled chicken, lettuce, cheddar, tomato in a flour tortilla
Hawaiian Ham Sandwich
Grilled ham, provolone, grilled pineapple, tomato, lettuce, onion & mayo on Texas toast
Kickin Bacon Swiss
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled steak, peppers, onions & mushrooms, mozzarella & provolone on a hoagie
Rachel
Turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye
Reuben
Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye
Turkey Bacon Club
Entrees
`````PRIOR`````
Chicken Brst Platter
Grilled chicken breast served with a choice of two sides
Chicken Tender Basket
Fresh, house-made chicken tenders served with fries & honey mustard
Fish Fry Basket
Two fine pieces of beer battered cod fillets served with fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw
Open Roast Beef
A classic open-faced sandwich with tender roast beef, mashed potatoes, Texas toast & house-made gravy
Rajun Cajun Mac
Salisbury Steak
Fresh patty smothered in mushrooms & onions on top of mashed potatoes covered in gravy
Salmon Platter
Beautiful Chilean salmon, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides and a lemon wedge
Sirloin
Seared sirloin with our secret burger seasoning cooked to your liking with choice of two sides
Pizza
`````PRIOR`````
BBQ Chick Calf"
Your choice of wing sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch.
BBQ Chicken 12"
Your choice of wing sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch.
Buffalo Chicken 12"
Your choice of wing sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch
Buffalo Chicken Calf"
Your choice of wing sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch
Cheese Pizza 12"
Cheese Pizza 7"
Cheese Pizza Calf"
Holy Meatza 12"
We have the meat! Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
Holy Meatza Calf"
We have the meat! Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
Kids
Sides
Desserts
Dressing/Sauces
Side BBQ
Side Bleu Cheese Dressign
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Cajun
Side Cajun Rub
Side Catalina
Side Chipolte Ranch
Side Fat Free Ranch
Side Fire
Side Honey Garlic
Side Honey Mustard
Side Honey Mustard
Side Hot
Side Italian
Side Medium
Side Mild
Side Ninja
Side Oil & Vinegar
Side Oriental Raspberry Vinaigrette
Side Patty's Gold
Side Poppyseed
Side Ranch
Side Salsa
Side Sesame Ginger
Side Sour Cream
Side Sweet & Sour
Side Tajun
Side Teriyaki
Spare Parts
Firsts
Bac Ched FF WEB
Bavarian Pretzel
Big O WEB
Blk Chicken Quesadila
Bucket of Fries
Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheddar, onions, peppers & jalapenos in a grilled tortilla. Served with side of salsa & sour cream
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Salsa wQueso
Dill Pickle Fries
Sliced dill pickles seasoned & battered then deep fried golden brown. Served with side of chipotle ranch
FP Queso Quesadilla
Fried Mixed Veggies
Fried Mush WEB
Garlic Toast Basket
Mac N Chz Bites
Deep fried mac & cheese. Served with side of ranch
Mozz Stix WEB
Nachos WEB
Patty Sampler
Mozzarella sticks, potato boats & wings all-in-one appetizer
Philly Quesadilla
Grilled steak, mozzarella, onions, peppers & jalapenos in a grilled tortilla. Served with side of au jus & sour cream
Pig Skins
Potato skins deep fried & topped with BBQ Pork, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onions & side of sour cream
Poppers WEB
Pot Boats WEB
Pull Pork Nacho
Fried tortilla chips topped with BBQ Pork, cheddar cheese, queso, chili, tomatoes, jalapenos & sour cream
Spin Dip
Hot & creamy cheese dip, garnished with paprika. Served with freshly fried tortilla chips
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Casual Dining. Excellent Bar. We are proud to offer something for everyone. Great food, great price, great place. Come visit us.
3401 Rt. 60 East, Barboursville, WV 25504