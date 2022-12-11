Main picView gallery

ARC Group FP - Barboursville

No reviews yet

3401 Rt. 60 East

Barboursville, WV 25504

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Lemonade Add Bev Mod

$2.99

Iced Tea Add Bev Mod

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$1.99

Red Bull

$4.99

Red Bull Sugarfree

$4.99

Red Bull Tropical

$4.99

Red Bull Blueberry

$4.99

Red Bull Watermelon

$4.99

Red Dragonfruit

$3.10

Chocolate Milkshake

$2.99

Vanilla Milkshake

$2.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$2.99

Sweet Tea Add Bev Mod

$2.99

Decafe

$1.99

Water

Virgin Colada

$2.99

Virgin Daiquiri

$2.99

Kids Milk

$0.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$0.99

Kids Orange Crush

$0.99

Kids Seven Up

$0.99

BTL Water

$1.99

LTO

Buffalo Dip

$7.49

Chick Salad Croisant

$9.99

Family Pack

$35.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Curds

$7.99

Loaded Dogs

$8.99

Riblets

$2.99

Ribs Platter

$14.99

White Cheddar Curds

$7.99

Wings

Boneless Wings WEB

$8.99

Loaded Boneless WEB

$9.98

Trad Wings WEB

$8.99

Soup

Bowl Black Bean Soup

$5.99

Bowl Broccoli Chz Soup

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Bowl French Onion

$5.99

Cup Black Bean Soup

$3.99

Cup Broccoli Chz Soup

$3.99

Cup Chili

$3.99
Cup French Onion

Cup French Onion

$3.99

Classic french style onion soup topped with croutons, paprika & provolone cheese

Salad

1/2 Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

1/2 Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, topped with fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, cheddar cheese, celery & side of ranch

1/2 Caesar Salad

1/2 Caesar Salad

$2.49

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing

1/2 Chef Salad

1/2 Chef Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, deli sliced turkey & ham, egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, croutons & side of dressing of your choice

1/2 Cobb Salad

1/2 Cobb Salad

$5.99

Our twist on a classic. Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, cranberries, bacon, egg, tomatoes & side of dressing of your choice

1/2 House Salad

1/2 House Salad

$2.49

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, croutons & side of dressing of your choice

1/2 Spinach Salad

1/2 Spinach Salad

$5.99

Baby spinach, bleu cheese, bacon bits, almonds & seasonal fruit with side of raspberry vinaigrette

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, topped with fried chicken tossed in your choice of sauce, cheddar cheese, celery & side of ranch

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

CAESAR SALAD Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, deli sliced turkey & ham, egg, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, croutons & side of dressing of your choice

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.99

Our twist on a classic. Mixed greens, grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, cranberries, bacon, egg, tomatoes & side of dressing of your choice

House Salad

House Salad

$8.99

HOUSE SALAD Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, croutons & side of dressing of your choice

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$9.99

Baby spinach, bleu cheese, bacon bits, almonds & seasonal fruit with side of raspberry vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$11.99
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$6.99

Fresh wedge of iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes, onions, bacon bits & balsamic glaze

Burgers

Balboa

$9.99

Bayou Burger

$9.99

Big Fat Patty

$10.99
Black & Bleu Patty

Black & Bleu Patty

$9.99

Cajun spiced beef patty, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun

Buffalo Burger

$9.99
Clint Patty

Clint Patty

$8.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo on a burger bun

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$10.99

Burger topped with roast beef, mushrooms, provolone & mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion & A1 sauce on a burger bun

Jr. Cheeseburger

Jr. Cheeseburger

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese & mayo on a burger bun

Laredo Patty

Laredo Patty

$9.99

Mushrooms, onions, Swiss & house-made chipotle mayo on Texas toast

Lasso Patty

Lasso Patty

$9.99

Ham, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion on a burger bun

Lava Patty

$9.99
Luau Cow

Luau Cow

$9.99

Ham, pineapple, provolone cheese, honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & onion on a burger bun

Not So Cow Patty

$9.99
Patty Burger

Patty Burger

$9.99

Two small patties, crispy bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun

Patty Melt

$8.99

Peppercorn Burger

$9.99
Popper Patty

Popper Patty

$9.99

Cream cheese, jalapenos, melba sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion on a burger bun

Pretzel Patty

Pretzel Patty

$9.99

American cheese & honey mustard on a pretzel bun

Tex Mex Burger

$10.99

Vampire Burger

$9.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Buddy Who

$7.99
Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions & mushrooms, mozzarella & provolone on a hoagie

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$7.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on Texas toast

Fat Italian

Fat Italian

$8.99

Ham, pepperoni, banana peppers, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & onion on a hoagie

French Dip

French Dip

$9.99

FRENCH DIP Shaved tender roast beef, provolone on a toasted hoagie with au jus

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Tender fried chicken, lettuce, cheddar, tomato in a flour tortilla

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a burger bun

Grilled Chicken wrap

Grilled Chicken wrap

$7.99

Tender grilled chicken, lettuce, cheddar, tomato in a flour tortilla

Hawaiian Ham Sandwich

Hawaiian Ham Sandwich

$7.99

Grilled ham, provolone, grilled pineapple, tomato, lettuce, onion & mayo on Texas toast

Kickin Bacon Swiss

$8.99
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.99

Grilled steak, peppers, onions & mushrooms, mozzarella & provolone on a hoagie

Rachel

Rachel

$9.99

Turkey, Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye

Reuben

Reuben

$9.99

Corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & 1000 island dressing on rye

Turkey Bacon Club

$8.99

Entrees

Chicken Brst Platter

Chicken Brst Platter

$11.99

Grilled chicken breast served with a choice of two sides

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.99

Fresh, house-made chicken tenders served with fries & honey mustard

Fish Fry Basket

Fish Fry Basket

$9.99

Two fine pieces of beer battered cod fillets served with fries, tartar sauce & coleslaw

Open Roast Beef

Open Roast Beef

$8.99

A classic open-faced sandwich with tender roast beef, mashed potatoes, Texas toast & house-made gravy

Rajun Cajun Mac

$10.99
Salisbury Steak

Salisbury Steak

$11.99

Fresh patty smothered in mushrooms & onions on top of mashed potatoes covered in gravy

Salmon Platter

Salmon Platter

$12.99

Beautiful Chilean salmon, seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served with your choice of two sides and a lemon wedge

Sirloin

Sirloin

$15.99

Seared sirloin with our secret burger seasoning cooked to your liking with choice of two sides

Pizza

BBQ Chick Calf"

BBQ Chick Calf"

$13.99

Your choice of wing sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch.

BBQ Chicken 12"

BBQ Chicken 12"

$13.99

Your choice of wing sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch.

Buffalo Chicken 12"

Buffalo Chicken 12"

$13.99

Your choice of wing sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch

Buffalo Chicken Calf"

Buffalo Chicken Calf"

$15.98

Your choice of wing sauce, chicken, jalapenos, bleu cheese crumbles & ranch

Cheese Pizza 12"

$10.99

Cheese Pizza 7"

$7.99

Cheese Pizza Calf"

$10.99
Holy Meatza 12"

Holy Meatza 12"

$15.99

We have the meat! Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Holy Meatza Calf"

Holy Meatza Calf"

$17.98

We have the meat! Pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Kids

Kid Cheeseburger

$4.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Hamburger

$4.99

Kid Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Kid Tender

$4.99

Kid Bites

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$4.99

Sides

Side Pot Chips

Side Pot Chips

$1.99
Side Pickles

Side Pickles

$1.99
Side Tater Tots

Side Tater Tots

$2.99
Side Coleslaw

Side Coleslaw

$2.99
Side Fries

Side Fries

$2.99

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99
Side Mac N Cheese

Side Mac N Cheese

$3.99
Side Sweet Pot Fries

Side Sweet Pot Fries

$3.99
Side Onion Rings

Side Onion Rings

$3.99
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.99
Side Mashed Potatoes

Side Mashed Potatoes

$2.99
Side Veggies

Side Veggies

$2.99

Side Loaded Tots

$3.99

Side Celery

$0.99

Desserts

Chocolate Molten Cake

$7.99
Pretzel Dessert

Pretzel Dessert

$5.99

NY Cheesecake

$3.99

Dutch Apple Pie

$3.99

Salted Carm Turtle Chz Cake

$3.99

Dressing/Sauces

Side BBQ

$0.99

Side Bleu Cheese Dressign

$0.99

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.99

Side Cajun

$0.99

Side Cajun Rub

$0.99

Side Catalina

$0.99

Side Chipolte Ranch

$0.99

Side Fat Free Ranch

$0.99

Side Fire

$0.99

Side Honey Garlic

$0.99

Side Honey Mustard

$0.99

Side Honey Mustard

$0.99

Side Hot

$0.99

Side Italian

$0.99

Side Medium

$0.99

Side Mild

$0.99

Side Ninja

$0.99

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.99

Side Oriental Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.99

Side Patty's Gold

$0.99

Side Poppyseed

$0.99

Side Ranch

$0.99

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side Sesame Ginger

$0.99

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side Sweet & Sour

$0.99

Side Tajun

$0.99

Side Teriyaki

$0.99

Spare Parts

Raw Onion

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Grilled Onion

$0.50

Grilled Peppers

$0.50

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.50

Bacon

$0.99

Dry Blue

$0.99

Pickles

$0.25

American

$0.99

Swiss

$0.99

Cheddar

$0.99

Provolone

$0.99

Firsts

Bac Ched FF WEB

$11.23

Bavarian Pretzel

$7.99

Big O WEB

$8.99

Blk Chicken Quesadila

$9.99

Bucket of Fries

$5.99

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$8.99
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar, onions, peppers & jalapenos in a grilled tortilla. Served with side of salsa & sour cream

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.98
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.99
Chips & Salsa wQueso

Chips & Salsa wQueso

$4.98
Dill Pickle Fries

Dill Pickle Fries

$7.99

Sliced dill pickles seasoned & battered then deep fried golden brown. Served with side of chipotle ranch

FP Queso Quesadilla

$11.99

Fried Mixed Veggies

$6.99

Fried Mush WEB

$9.98

Garlic Toast Basket

$7.99
Mac N Chz Bites

Mac N Chz Bites

$6.99

Deep fried mac & cheese. Served with side of ranch

Mozz Stix WEB

$9.98

Nachos WEB

$11.23
Patty Sampler

Patty Sampler

$13.99

Mozzarella sticks, potato boats & wings all-in-one appetizer

Philly Quesadilla

Philly Quesadilla

$11.98

Grilled steak, mozzarella, onions, peppers & jalapenos in a grilled tortilla. Served with side of au jus & sour cream

Pig Skins

Pig Skins

$9.98

Potato skins deep fried & topped with BBQ Pork, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onions & side of sour cream

Poppers WEB

$9.98

Pot Boats WEB

$9.98
Pull Pork Nacho

Pull Pork Nacho

$10.98

Fried tortilla chips topped with BBQ Pork, cheddar cheese, queso, chili, tomatoes, jalapenos & sour cream

Spin Dip

Spin Dip

$5.99

Hot & creamy cheese dip, garnished with paprika. Served with freshly fried tortilla chips

Wings

Boneless Wings WEB

$11.23

Loaded Boneless WEB

$12.47

Trad Wings WEB

$11.23
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Dining. Excellent Bar. We are proud to offer something for everyone. Great food, great price, great place. Come visit us.

Location

3401 Rt. 60 East, Barboursville, WV 25504

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

