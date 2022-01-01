Arcade Coffee Roasters - Downtown 3870 Main Street

  • Home
Order Again

Coffee + Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Gibraltar

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Latte

$5.25

Filter Coffee

$3.50

Fall Draft

$6.00

Draft Latte

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.50

Jamestown

$6.50

Americano

$3.50

Eggnog Cappucino

$5.00

Chai

$5.00

Tea

$4.25

Kombucha

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Filter Refill

$1.50

Spronic

$6.00

Hot Sparrow

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Perricone Farms Orange Juice

$4.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Ice Water

Cold Fashioned

$6.00

SM Eggnog Cappuccino

$5.00

CAMBRO

$150.00

$5 Token

$5.00

LARGE Cold Brew Growler Fill (64oz)

$20.00

LARGE Draft Latte Growler Fill (64oz) *

$28.00

London Fog

$5.00

Pour Over

$5.00

S.O. Capp

$5.00

S.O. Drip

$4.00

S.O. Spro

$4.00

SMALL Cold Brew Growler Fill (32oz)

$13.00

SMALL Draft Latte Growler Fill (32oz)

$20.00

The Jet (Coke & Spro)

$6.00

Traveler Pack

$35.00

Pastry

Honeynut Squash

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Scone

$5.00

Blueberry Citrus Scone

$5.00

Black Sesame Shortbread

$5.00

Vegan Mollasses

$4.00

Brown Butter Carrot Muffin

$4.00

Sticky Toffee Nut

$5.00

Gluten Free Marble Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Baked Oatmeal

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Apricot Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Blackberry crostata

$5.00Out of stock

Choco & PB Donut

$5.00Out of stock

Croissant

$5.00

Morning Pastry Box - 24ct

Stonefruit Cruffin

$5.00

Strawberry Donut

$5.00

Tres leches muffin

$4.00

Morning Pastry Box - 12ct

$46.00

Food

2 Pieces of Bacon SIDE

$4.00

Aged Cheddar Waffle

$16.00

DT Breakfast Plate

Beeler's Bacon-SIDE

$4.50

Citrus Salad

$12.00

Green Pozole

$24.00Out of stock

Cornbread+Crab Benedict

$24.00

DT Side of Sourdough

$3.50

Not an Avocado Toast

$12.00

Pork Belly & Grits

$18.00

Pork Belly Sandwich

$14.00

Pork Belly+Grits

$18.00

Prosciutto + Burrata

$14.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Steak+Eggs

$24.00

Straus Yogurt Bowl

$12.00

Toasted Sourdough

$3.00

Arcade Burger

$25.00

Two Local Eggs - SIDE

$3.00

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Chamomile French Toast

$14.00

Coffee Bags

5lb Bag

$75.00

Kibingo #2 - Burundi

$23.00

La Plaza - Costa Rica

$24.00

Lomas Altas - SWP Decaf

$20.75

Octavio Saico - Peru

$20.00

Single Origin 5lb Bag

Fall Espresso

$19.00

Ture Waji - Ethiopia

$22.50

Third Street

$19.00

Tzisbalchan - Guatemala

$24.00

Nuevo Paraiso

$19.50

Kiawamururu

$23.75

Topo Gigio

$19.50

Bottled + Cans

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Still Water

$3.50Out of stock

TOPOCHICO

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

OLIPOP

$4.00

Water

Beer + Wine

Mimosa

$11.00

Aperol Spritsz

$12.00

Gin Spritz

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

BTG Subida - Palmina

$12.00

4-Pack Cans

$25.00

Biancammare - Nino Barraco

$36.00

Bordo - Dan Marioni

$33.00

BTG Pinot Gris - Donkey & Goat

$12.00

Dogfight - Dan Marioni

$34.00

Don Michele Rosato - Molettieri

$25.00

Falstaff - Domaine Arias

$31.00

Fundamental Observation - Bottle Logic (8oz)

$12.00

Garden G+T

$10.00

Giandon Rosato - Il Farneto

$26.00

Granitic - Fabien Forest

$36.00

L'Originel - Simon Busser

$28.00

Le Mole - Quarticello

$36.00

Les Débonnaires - Domaine Carroi Bon Air

$31.00

Merlo - Dan Marioni

$33.00

Mirror Lair Pale Ale - Bottle Logic

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Poil de Liévre - Calvez-Bobinet

$31.00

Rosé Des Prés - Simon Busser

$24.00

Single Can

$7.50

Sirena - Dan Marioni

$35.00

Solo Rosso R - Maurizio Ferraro

$37.00

Subida - Palmina

$25.00

Syrah - Dan Marioni

$33.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Vieilles Vignes - Simon Busser

$29.00

Wine Tasting

$15.00

Zapple Juice - Buddy Buddy

$32.00

2018 Fundamental Observation

$37.50

Casot des Mailloles - Obreptice

$36.00

Casot des Mailloles - Comax Ethylix

$33.00

Homage - Saison Spritz

$12.00

Homage - Hazy IPA

$9.00

Homage - City Pop Lager

$8.00

Merchandise

A Sticker

$1.00

Acaia Pearl Scale

$150.00

AeroPress Filters - 350 Count

$5.00

Atmos Coffee Storage Canister

$40.00

Beanie

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Butter Pin

$5.00

Chemix Filters

$11.00

Diner Mug - The Bakehouse

$15.00

Diner Mug - The Tasting Room

$15.00

Encore (Black)

$170.00

Encore (White)

$170.00

Garage Tee

$25.00

Growler

$12.00

Hat

$22.50

Hat

$22.50

Hoodie

$55.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Instant Coffee

$15.00

Instant Coffee

$15.00

Instant Coffee

$15.00

Instant Coffee (3 boxes)

$40.00

Kinto Play Tumbler

$40.00

Kinto Traveler Tumbler

$40.00

Kinto Traveler Tumbler

$40.00

LOGO PIN

$4.00

Miir 12oz

$30.00

Miir 8oz

$25.00

Mug

$15.00

Oat Milk Case

$20.00

Oat Milk Case - Employee

$15.00

Ode Brew Grinder

$299.00

Origami Dripper

$42.00

Origami Filters

$7.00

Peace Pin

$5.00

SIBARIST FAST (100 PACK)

$40.00

SIBARIST FAST (25 PACK)

$18.00

Stagg EKG

$165.00

Stickerz 😜

$1.00

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

V60 Dripper

$25.00

V60 Filter

$9.00

V60 Kettle

$60.00

V60 Scale

$55.00

V60 Server

$15.00

Wave 185

$40.00

Wave 185 Filter

$15.00

A Logo Vinyl Decal

$3.00
