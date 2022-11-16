  • Home
A map showing the location of Arcade Coffee Roasters - The Bakehouse 5225 Canyon Crest Dr #17a

Arcade Coffee Roasters - The Bakehouse 5225 Canyon Crest Dr #17a

No reviews yet

5225 Canyon Crest Dr #17a

Riverside, CA 92507

Order Again

Coffee + Tea

Latte

$5.25

Espresso

$3.50

Americano

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Gibraltar

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Filter Coffee

$3.50

Filter Refill

$1.50

Draft Latte

$6.00

Fall Draft

$5.00

Jamestown

$6.50

Spronic

$6.00

Kombucha

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Chai

$5.00

Tea

$4.25

London Fog

$5.00

Perricone Farms Orange Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Sparrow

$2.00

LARGE Cold Brew Growler Fill (64oz)

$20.00

LARGE Draft Latte Growler Fill (64oz) *

$28.00

Traveler Pack

$35.00

Cold Brew OF

$6.50

Cold Fashioned

$6.00

CAMBRO

$150.00

$5 Token

$5.00

Ice Water

Eggnog Cappuccino

$5.00

MOCKTAIL

$6.00

Pour Over

$5.00

S.O. Capp

$5.00

S.O. Drip

$4.00

S.O. Spro

$4.00

SMALL Cold Brew Growler Fill (32oz)

$13.00

SMALL Draft Latte Growler Fill (32oz)

$20.00

SM Tea

$4.25

The Jet (Coke & Spro)

$6.00

Pastry

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Baked Oatmeal

$6.00

Apple Crostata

$5.00

Blueberry Citrus Scone

$5.00

Brown Butter Carrot Muffin

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Scone

$5.00

Croissant

$5.00

Gluten Free Marble Muffin

$4.00

Spiced Pear Cruffin

$5.00

Black Sesame And Pecan Shortbread

$5.00

Vegan Molasses

$4.00

Smoked Creme And Squash Scone

$4.00

Sticky Toffee Nut Muffin

$4.00

Brown Butter Old Fashion

$5.00

Lemon Chai

$5.00

Morning Pastry Box - 24ct

Morning Pastry Box - 12ct

$46.00

Food

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Boursin French Omelette

$11.00

The Brekky Sammie

$13.00

Tri Tip Biscuit

$13.00

Arcmuffin

$13.00Out of stock

BH Breakfast Plate

The BLTA

$10.50

Steak Sando

$12.50

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

Market Salad

$10.00

Smoked Salmon Benny

$14.00

Biscuits And Gravy

$13.00

Blackberry French Toast

$11.00

Two Local Eggs - SIDE

$3.00

Beeler's Bacon-SIDE

$4.50

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Toasted Sourdough

$3.00

Coffee Bags

5lb Bag

$75.00

Tzisbalchan - Guatemala

$24.00

Kibingo #2 - Burundi

$23.00

La Plaza - Costa Rica

$24.00

Lomas Altas - SWP Decaf

$20.75

Octavio Saico - Peru

$20.00

Single Origin 5lb Bag

Fall Espresso

$19.00

Third Street

$19.00

Ture Waji, Ethiopia

$22.50

Nuevo Paraiso- Mexico

$19.50

Kiawamururu - Kenya

$23.75

Topo Gigio

$19.50

Bottled + Cans

CBD DRAM

$6.00

COKE

$2.75

DRAM

$3.50

OLIPOP

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Still Water

$3.50

TOPOCHICO

$2.75

Water

Beer + Wine

4-Pack Cans

$25.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Biancammare - Nino Barraco

$36.00

Bordo - Dan Marioni

$33.00

BTG Pinot Gris - Donkey & Goat

$12.00

BTG Subida - Palmina

$12.00

Dogfight - Dan Marioni

$34.00

Don Michele Rosato - Molettieri

$25.00

Falstaff - Domaine Arias

$31.00

Fundamental Observation - Bottle Logic (8oz)

$12.00

Garden G+T

$10.00

Giandon Rosato - Il Farneto

$26.00

Granitic - Fabien Forest

$36.00

L'Originel - Simon Busser

$28.00

Le Mole - Quarticello

$36.00

Les Débonnaires - Domaine Carroi Bon Air

$31.00

Merlo - Dan Marioni

$33.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mirror Lair Pale Ale - Bottle Logic

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Poil de Liévre - Calvez-Bobinet

$31.00

Rosé Des Prés - Simon Busser

$24.00

Single Can

$7.50

Sirena - Dan Marioni

$35.00

Solo Rosso R - Maurizio Ferraro

$37.00

Subida - Palmina

$25.00

Syrah - Dan Marioni

$33.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Vieilles Vignes - Simon Busser

$29.00

Wine Tasting

$15.00

Zapple Juice - Buddy Buddy

$32.00

Merchandise

A Sticker

$1.00

Acaia Pearl Scale

$150.00

AeroPress Filters - 350 Count

$5.00

Atmos Coffee Storage Canister

$40.00

Beanie

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Butter Pin

$5.00

Chemix Filters

$11.00

Diner Mug - The Bakehouse

$15.00

Diner Mug - The Tasting Room

$15.00

Encore (Black)

$170.00

Encore (White)

$170.00

Garage Tee

$25.00

Growler

$12.00

Hat

$22.50

Hat

$22.50

Hoodie

$55.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Hoodie

$55.00

Instant Coffee

$15.00

Instant Coffee

$15.00

Instant Coffee

$15.00

Instant Coffee (3 boxes)

$40.00

Kinto Play Tumbler

$40.00

Kinto Traveler Tumbler

$40.00

Kinto Traveler Tumbler

$40.00

LOGO PIN

$4.00

Miir 12oz

$30.00

Miir 8oz

$25.00

Mug

$15.00

Oat Milk Case

$20.00

Oat Milk Case - Employee

$15.00

Ode Brew Grinder

$299.00

Origami Dripper

$42.00

Origami Filters

$7.00

Peace Pin

$5.00

SIBARIST FAST (100 PACK)

$40.00

SIBARIST FAST (25 PACK)

$18.00

Stagg EKG

$165.00

Stickerz 😜

$1.00

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Sweatshirt

$47.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Black Shirt)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

Tee (Red Print)

$27.50

V60 Dripper

$25.00

V60 Filter

$9.00

V60 Kettle

$60.00

V60 Scale

$55.00

V60 Server

$15.00

Wave 185

$40.00

Wave 185 Filter

$15.00

A Logo Vinyl Decal

$3.00

Kasandrinos Olive Oil

$22.00

Fresh Greek Olive Oil

Bianco di Napoli Crushed Tomatoes

$8.00

Bianco Di Napoli Whole Tomatoes

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5225 Canyon Crest Dr #17a, Riverside, CA 92507

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

