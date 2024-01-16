3 pcs Chilli Vegetable MOMO

£9.50

3pcs. MO:MO are hand made with a blend of Shiitake mushroom and cabbage marinated in ginger, garlic, onions and spices. They are steamed until tender and served with a rich, sweet-hot-tangy sauce, fried peppers and onions. MO:MO is believed to have been brought to Nepal by traders from Tibet with variations found in many Asian countries Contains: sesame seeds, gluten, and celery.