Arcadia Pizza

Anchor & Hope Mendo Red Blend

$20.00

From our friends out of East Providence. A single harvest field blend of old vine Syrah, Grenache, and Zinfandel, this wine offers blackberry, plum and violet flavors, with bay and tobacco leaf in the background. Working with Scot Bilbro at his family winery in Sonoma, we produced this old throwback California style table wine in tribute to the generations of growers and winemakers that came to California in search of riches and paradise. 2018 13% Dry, Medium-Full Body, Medium-High Tannin.