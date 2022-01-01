Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arcadia Pizza

272 Reviews

$$

780 Victory Highway

West Greenwich, RI 02817

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
(16in) Large Pizza
(12in) Small Pizza

Appetizers

Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.00

with side of avocado aioli

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Lightly Fried and Tossed in a Local Honey Glaze.

Fried Mozzarella Wedges

$10.00Out of stock

served with marinara

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls

$12.00

chicken, buffalo sauce, cheese blend, side of ranch or blue cheese

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$12.00

shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese, side of roasted red pepper aioli

RI Style Calamari

$15.00

fried point judith calamari, garlic butter, banana peppers, served with side of marinara

Sriracha Calamari

$15.00

fried point judith calamari, garlic butter, peppadew peppers, arugula, sriracha aioli and cilantro

NY System Wiener

$3.00

mustard, meat sauce, onions, celery salt

Fish Tacos

$16.00

three soft tacos, fried mahi, avocado crema, jalapeno lime slaw, fresh jalapenos, cilantro

Ahi Tuna Appetizer

$13.00

sesame crusted tuna seared rare over local spring mix topped with cucumber wasabi and sriracha aioli

Onion Rings

$9.00

served with a side of horseradish sauce

Potato Skins

$10.00

topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and scallions, served with a side of sour cream.

Wiener Platter

$9.00

two hot wieners with fries

Hand Cut Fries

Plain Fry

$5.00+

with sea salt

Truffle Oil & Parmesan Fry

$6.00+

Cajun Fry

$6.00+

Ocean State Pepper Co. cajun seasoning

Salt & Vinegar Fry

$6.00+

Wings & Tenders

6 Wings

$9.00

12 Wings

$16.00

18 Wings

$23.00

24 Wings

$29.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00+

hand battered buttermilk chicken tenders

Vegetarian Breaded Wings

$11.00

breaded chicken alternative contains eggs and milk

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

local spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, tomato

Caesar Salad

$10.00

romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Prosciutto & Apple

$13.00

local spring mix, proscitutto di parma, goat cheese, honey crisp apples, cider vinaigrette

Sirloin & Gorgonzola Salad

$19.00

six ounce sirloin steak, local baby arugula, gorgonzola, pecans, red onion, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

local spring mix, capicola, ham, prosciutto, genoa, provolone, banana peppers, chianti vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$13.00

local spring mix, feta, kalamata olives, hot peppers, greek dressing

Baby Kale & Quinoa

$12.00

local baby kale, mixed quinoa, pumpkin seeds, toasted pecans, cranberries, poppy seed vinaigrette

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

sesame crusted ahi tuna seared rare, local spring mix, cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, fried wontons, miso ginger dressing

Side Salad

$6.00

local spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, tomato

Side Caesar

$6.00

romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing

Soups

Gluten Free

Cup Chix

$4.00

housemade creamy corn chowder with local corn, bacon, potatoes, red peppers & onions

Bowl Chix Noodle

$5.00

Build Your Own Pizza

choosing no toppings is just a regular cheese pizza

(12in) Small Pizza

$11.00

choosing no toppings means just a regular cheese pizza

(16in) Large Pizza

$15.00

Sicilian Square

$17.00

Small Specialty Pizza

Small Arcadia Pizza

$16.00

meatball, pepperoni, local sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.00

grass fed beef, mustard, ketchup, pickles, onions, american cheese, pizza cheese

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

bbq sauce, organic chicken, red onion, bacon

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, gorgonzola

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

chicken, bacon, ranch

Small Chicken Pesto Pizza

$15.00

organic chicken, kale pesto, tomatoes, shaved parmesan

Small Chorizo Manzana Pizza

$16.00

ricotta, roasted apples, bacon, chorizo, sriracha aioli, cilantro

Small Eggplant Pizza

$15.00

ricotta cheese, parmesan, basil, marinara

Small Fig & Brie Pizza

$15.00

fig jam, brie, local arugula

Small Greek Pizza

$15.00

tomatoes, olives, garlic, feta, evoo

Small Hot Wiener Pizza

$15.00

mustard, hot wieners, meat sauce, onions, celery salt

Small Margherita Pizza

$15.00

white pizza with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

Small Meat Mania Pizza

$16.00

sausage, bacon, chorizo, pepperoni, extra cheese

Small Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$15.00

prosciutto di parma, ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, local baby arugula

Small Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza

$15.00

ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, prosciutto di parma, pineapple

Small Reaper Pizza

$15.00

Carolina Reaper sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, jalapenos

Small Reuben Pizza

$16.00

pastrami, sauerkraut,1000 island dressing, pizza cheese and swiss cheese

Small Veggie Pizza

$15.00

olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Small West Greenwich Pizza

$15.00

Chicken, broccoli, shredded carrot, ranch, american and pizza cheese

Small Wild Mushroom Pizza

$16.00

mushroom duxelle, mozzarella, ri mushroom co fresh wild mushrooms, garlic, thyme, truffle oil

Large Specialty Pizza

Large Arcadia Pizza

$22.00

meatball, pepperoni, local sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.00

grass fed beef, mustard, ketchup, pickles, onions, american cheese, pizza cheese

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

bbq sauce, organic chicken, red onion, bacon

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, gorgonzola

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$21.00

chicken, bacon, ranch

Large Chicken Pesto Pizza

$21.00

organic chicken, kale pesto, tomatoes, shaved parmesan

Large Chorizo Manzana Pizza

$22.00

ricotta, roasted apples, bacon, chorizo, sriracha aioli, cilantro

Large Eggplant Pizza

$21.00

marinara, ricotta cheese, parmesan, basil

Large Fig & Brie Pizza

$21.00

fig jam, brie, local arugula

Large Greek Pizza

$21.00

tomatoes, olives, garlic, feta, evoo

Large Hot Wiener Pizza

$21.00

mustard, hot wieners, meat sauce, onions, celery salt

Large Margherita Pizza

$21.00

white pizza fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

Large Meat Mania Pizza

$22.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chorizo, extra cheese

Large Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$21.00

prosciutto di parma, ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, local baby arugula

Large Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza

$21.00

ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, prosciutto di parma, pineapple

Large Reaper Pizza

$21.00

Carolina reaper sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, jalapenos

Large Reuben Pizza

$22.00

pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, pizza cheese and swiss cheese.

Large Veggie Pizza

$21.00

olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Large West Greenwich Pizza

$21.00

chicken, broccoli, shredded carrot, ranch, american and pizza cheese

Large Wild Mushroom Pizza

$22.00

mushroom duxelle, fresh mozzarella, ri mushroom co wild mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil

Square Specialty Pizza

Square Arcadia Pizza

$26.00

meatball, pepperoni, local sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Square Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$26.00

grass fed beef, mustard, ketchup, pickles, onions, american cheese, pizza cheese

Square BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

bbq sauce, organic chicken, red onion, bacon

Square Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$25.00

buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, gorgonzola

Square Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$25.00

chicken, bacon, ranch

Square Chicken Pesto Pizza

$25.00

organic chicken, kale pesto, tomatoes, shaved parmesan

Square Chorizo Manzana Pizza

$25.00

ricotta, roasted apples, bacon, chorizo, sriracha aioli, cilantro

Square Eggplant Pizza

$25.00

marinara, ricotta cheese, parmesan, basil

Square Fig & Brie Pizza

$25.00

fig jam, brie, pizza cheese, local arugula

Square Greek Pizza

$25.00

tomatoes, olives, garlic, feta, evoo

Square Hot Wiener Pizza

$25.00

mustard, hot wieners, meat sauce, onions, celery salt

Square Margherita Pizza

$25.00

white pizza, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo

Square Meat Mania Pizza

$26.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chorizo, extra cheese

Square Prosciutto Arugula Pizza

$25.00

prosciutto di parma, ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, local baby arugula

Square Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza

$25.00

ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, prosciutto di parma, pineapple

Square Reaper Pizza

$25.00

carolina reaper sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, jalapenos

Square Reuben Pizza

$26.00

pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, pizza cheese and swiss cheese.

Square Veggie Pizza

$25.00

olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Square West Greenwich Pizza

$25.00

chicken, broccoli, shredded carrot, ranch, american and pizza cheese

Square Wild Mushroom Pizza

$26.00

mushroom duxelle, fresh mozzarella, ri mushroom co wild mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil

Calzones

all calzones include ricotta and pizza cheese

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$16.00

chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, side of ranch or blue cheese

Chicken Parmesan Calzone

$16.00

hand breaded chicken, marinara

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$16.00

chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, bacon

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$16.00

chicken, bacon, ranch

Meatball Calzone

$16.00

house made meatballs, marinara, roasted red peppers

Steak & Cheese Calzone

$17.00

steak, pizza cheese and american cheese

Spinach Pie Calzone

$16.00

seasoned spinach, pepperoni, feta

Build Your Own Calzone

$13.00

Build your own calzone, choose up to four toppings. All BYO calzones come with ricotta, pizza cheese and red sauce unless specified otherwise.

Grinders

all grinders come toasted

Italian Grinder

$12.00

ham, capicola, provolone, prosciutto, genoa, lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers, vinaigrette

Chicken Cutlet Grinder

$12.00

hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo

Chicken Parmesan Grinder

$12.00

hand breaded chicken breast, marinara, provolone cheese

Eggplant Parmesan Grinder

$10.00

hand breaded eggplant, marinara, provolone cheese

Meatball Grinder

$10.00

house made meatballs, marinara, provolone

Steak & Cheese Grinder

$12.00

shaved steak, american cheese

Steak Deluxe Grinder

$13.00

shaved steak, american cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

Cheeseburger Grinder

$13.00

two four ounce patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo

Turkey Grinder

$10.00

oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo

Tuna Salad Grinder

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone

Ham Grinder

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo

Genoa Grinder

$9.00

lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo

Sandwiches

Avocado BLT

$11.00

avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Turkey Brie Panini

$10.00

roast turkey, brie, apples, grilled multigrain bread

Pastrami Sandwich

$10.00

mustard, swiss, on marble rye

Reuben

$11.00

pastrami or turkey breast, thousand island, sauerkraut, swiss, marble rye

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

chicken breast, vermont sharp cheddar, roasted red peppers, lettuce, basil aioli

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

pickles, cheddar cheese, on a buttered roll

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

cajun rubbed chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Our Buttermilk Fried Chicken w/ Nashville Hot Sauce & Pickles on Brioche.

Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$12.00

pulled beef short rib, vermont cheddar, caramelized onions

Arugula and Short Rib Sandwich

$12.00

pulled beef short rib, local arugula, horseradish sauce, vermont cheddar

Sriracha Fried Chicken

$13.00

buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, red onions, vermont cheddar, sriracha aioli on buttered brioche

Sirloin and Arugula Sandwich

$15.00

choice sirloin steak cooked to your liking, chipotle aioli, local arugula, red onions, tomatoes, ciabatta bread

Chicken & Waffles Sandwich

$14.00

buttermilk fried chicken, maple mustard sauce, cherry wood smoked bacon, between two pearl sugar belgian waffles

Ahi Tuna Wrap

$17.00

sesame crusted ahi tuna seared rare, cucumber wasabi, arugula, avocado in a wrap

Chicken and Brie Ciabatta

$13.00

all natural chicken breast, fig jam, local arugula, Brie, prosciutto di Parma, ciabatta

Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato

Tuna Melt

$9.00

housemade tuna, american, marble rye

Burgers

Cheeseburger*

$10.00+

lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese

BBQ Cheddar Burger*

$10.00+

bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions

Mushroom Swiss Burger*

$10.00+

fresh mushrooms, swiss cheese, truffle mayo

Mozzarella Burger*

$10.00+

fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, local arugula, basil aioli

Fig & Brie Burger*

$10.00+

fig jam, brie, local arugula, caramelized onions

NY System Burger*

$10.00+

cheddar, deli mustard, onions, celery salt, meat sauce

The Impossible Burger

$15.00

The Impossible Burger is a patty made completely from plant based ingredients but still giving it the same quality of beef with being 100% Vegan/Vegetarian friendly. Our burger comes topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Red Onions on a Ciabatta Roll. Go Vegan and order no cheese! Gluten Free. Contains Soy.

Pasta

Pasta With Sauce

$11.00

Pasta With Meatballs

$15.00

homemade meatballs, marinara

Pasta With Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

hand breaded chicken breast, marinara, provolone

Pasta With Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

hand breaded fresh eggplant, marinara, provolone

Pink Vodka

$17.00

with grilled chicken

Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

fresh garganelli, vermont cheddar cheese, cracker crust

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

fresh garganelli, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese

Short Rib Mac & Cheese

$15.00

fresh garganelli, pulled beef short rib, vermont cheddar

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

$16.00

fresh garganelli, grass fed beef, cherry wood smoked bacon, red onion, pickles, tomato

Desserts

Sweet Potato Maple Cheesecake

$7.00

raspberry and donut-flavored cheesecake, graham cracker, topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar, and whipped cream

Kid's

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

fresh garganelli with red sauce or butter

Kid's Tenders

$10.00

with hand cut french fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

with hand cut french fries

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$10.00

fresh garganelli, vermont cheddar cheese

Sides

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Macaroni Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Side Garlic Bread

$5.00

3 Meatballs

$9.00

Specials

Fried Green Beans

$10.00

Served with a side of cucumber wasabi.

Norwegian Salmon Caesar Salad

$17.00

Norwegian Salmon Served Over Our House Caesar Salad Made with Housemade Croutons and Parmesan Cheese.

Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Pickles, Mike’s Hot Honey on a Brioche Bun.

Norwegian Salmon BLT Wrap

$17.00

Norwegian Salmon, Cherry Wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & dill mayo in a white flour wrap.

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Fried fish, lettuce, pickles, tartar on a brioche bun.

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Served with coleslaw, and hand cut french fries and tartar sauce.

Captain's Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Captain’s Daughter Cheddar, Fire Roasted Artichokes, Arugula, Red Onions, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, on a Brioche Bun.

Small Hot Honey Pizza

$15.00

Red Sauce, Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Topped with Local Farm Arugula & Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle.

Large Hot Honey Pizza

$21.00

Red Sauce, Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Topped with Local Farm Arugula & Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle.

Square Hot Honey Pizza

$25.00

Red Sauce, Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Topped with Local Farm Arugula & Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle.

Kitchen Beers!

$10.00

Cheers!

Buffalo Bacon Burger

$11.00+

Grass Fed Beef Patty, Gorgonzola, Cherry Wood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onions, Buffalo Aioli On a Brioche Bun.

Bottle/Can

BEER MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD ORDER. VALID ID UPON ARRIVAL. MUST BE CONSUMED OFF PREMISE. LIMIT 144OZ PER PERSON.

Four Quarters Brewing Space Command DIPA

$9.00+

Beer on Earth Yellow Belt IPA

$8.50+

Forest & Main Captured Tides IPA

$8.00+

It hits all the right notes of classic West Coast citrus and pine, but that Strata brings this creamy tangelo strawberry thing, all those hop notes melding beautifully, finishing with a zippy bitterness and an appropriate dryness. 6.6% 16oz can

Buttonwoods Brewery Electric Lights DIPA

$8.50+

Hopped with Simcoe, El Dorado, and Motueka 8% 16oz can

Goodfire - Hydro DIPA

$9.00+

this Double IPA was brewed with copious amounts of Mosaic and Apollo hops. It glows a bright hazy yellow & tastes of sweet, ripe orange. Thicc and hazy. 16oz can 7.8%

Proclamation Ale Co Oooh! Plumberries Sour

$8.00+

Sour Ale with Plums, Blackberries, and Lactose. 6.9% 16oz can

450 North Brewing Peaches N Cream Crumble Sour

$11.00

Peaches N Cream Crumble XL is conditioned on Peach, Vanilla Cream, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar & Lactose 5.3% 16oz can

Tilted Barn Brewery Sunrise over Sea Kettle Sour

$9.00

Fruited with cherries & blackberries, drinkable and refreshing, staff favorite 5% 16oz can

450 North Fishbowl Punk XXL Slushy Sour

$12.00

Fishbowl Punch XXL is conditioned on Pineapple, Lemon, Orange, Blue Curacao, Sweet & Sour Mix, Coconut Cream, Nerds Candy & Swedish Fish. 16oz can 5%

Mortalis Brewing Gemini Circle the Wagons Fruited Sour

$12.00

This fruited sour is part of our Gemini Series that focuses on small one-off batches. The duality of complementary and sometime contrasting fruits are blended with other adjuncts to enrich the flavors even further. This version features Blueberry, Raspberry, Marshmallow, and Walnut. 7% 16oz can

Charlestowne Fermentory Yacht Party Lager

$8.00+

Idle Hands Brewing Gretel Pilsner

$8.00+

Proclamation Ale Co Winter is Warmer Scotch Ale

$7.50+

Winter Warmer Ale with Cherry, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon & Vanilla. Deep amber in color with light tan foam. Aromas of cherry fruit leather, mulling spices, and vanilla. Flavors of tart cherry give way to a cinnamon warmth that is smoothed out by a present and lingering vanilla. Strong Cherry Cola vibes. 7.8% 16oz can

Singlecut Beersmiths Eric More Cowbell Chocolate Stout

$8.50+

Buttonwoods Brewery Sagittarius Moon Coffee Stout

$9.00+

Downeast Ciderhouse Original Cider

$8.00

your favorite Downeast original cider 12oz can 5.1%

Downeast Ciderhouse Winter Blend Cider

$8.00Out of stock

our staff favorite winter drink. unfiltered cider with toasted oak, cinnamon, and nutmeg. keeps ya warm 12oz can 6.5%

Hudson North Caramel Apple Cider

$8.00

NY apples paired with sweet caramel, that sweet/tart bite that we know and love. 5% 16oz can

Canned Cocktails

Southern Tier Distillery Vodka Transfusion

$9.00+

vodka, grape, ginger ale & lime 12oz can 8%

Southern Tier Distillery Bourbon Smash

$9.00+

Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish. 12oz can 10%

Bottle

Anchor & Hope Mendo Red Blend

$20.00

From our friends out of East Providence. A single harvest field blend of old vine Syrah, Grenache, and Zinfandel, this wine offers blackberry, plum and violet flavors, with bay and tobacco leaf in the background. Working with Scot Bilbro at his family winery in Sonoma, we produced this old throwback California style table wine in tribute to the generations of growers and winemakers that came to California in search of riches and paradise. 2018 13% Dry, Medium-Full Body, Medium-High Tannin.

Anchor & Hope Pinot Noir

$20.00Out of stock

A staff favorite! From our friends Anchor & Hope out of Pawtucket, RI. Rich with tannins with a long dry finish. Flavor profile of cherry, cranberry, earth and a touch of vanilla. Grown in a vineyard in the Applegate Valley, fermented in Oregon and barrel aged with love and hope for 9 months at their winery in Rhode Island.

Anchor & Hope Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

From our friends in Pawtucket, RI at Anchor & Hope Winery. Bright & refreshing flavors of citrus and lemongrass are followed by zesty textures, minerality and crisp acidity. Clean, extended skin contact, and a slow, cold fermentation in stainless. Grapes from out friends in the Rheinhessen region. Dry, lean body, medium-high acidity.

Anchor & Hope Rosé

$20.00

This 2020 Rosé is bright, lively and delicious with subtle flavors of wild strawberry and tart cherries. Early harvest and direct to press, it is a blend of luscious St. Laurent, spicy Cabernet Franc and peppery Syrah that spent 4 months on natural lees in stainless. Dry, light with flavor profiles of strawberries & rhubarb.

Anchor & Hope Chardonnay

$20.00Out of stock

From our friends in Pawtucket, RI. this 2018 old-world chardonnay grows on a steep, calcium and iron rich, sandstone hillside in the village of Flonheim. Whole grapes and juice fermented slowly and naturally in a single, century-old foudre. Extended aging sur-lie balances the crisp acidity and leaves this wine delicate and rounded. Made with the help and inspiration of our dear friend and grower, Nico Espenschied. This wine was aged in stainless barrels for 9 months at our winery in RI.

Ecco Domani Merlot

$8.00Out of stock

Anchor & Hope Riesling Feinherb

$22.00Out of stock

Bursting with ripe fruit and floral aromatics, this mineral driven, off-dry Riesling is called ‘Feinherb’ in German. Our masterful winemaker, mentor and grower, Eckehart Groehl, produces this wine with earth-friendly farming and native fermentation in stainless with brief skin contact. His vineyard hangs on the historic red slate and sandstone cliffs of Nierstein, a site originally planted by Romans along the Rhine River. This wine pairs well with spicy Asian cuisine and BBQ. For a fun twist, try it with a splash of seltzer on a hot day. 12%

RETAIL

Ocean State Pepper Co Seasoning Bottle

Ocean State Pepper Co Seasoning Bottle

$6.99

Local seasonings from our friends at Ocean State Pepper Co in Warwick, RI that we feature daily on our menu. Choices: Wanna Pizza Me Italian Seasoning (great on pizza, pasta, meatballs, eggplant parm) Bayou Phantom (our cajun seasoning!) Suave Agave (used on our street corn pizza, great on mahi, fish tacos)

Arcadia Tulip Glass

Arcadia Tulip Glass

$9.00

Branded Arcadia Pizza tulip glass, 13oz

Arcadia Can Glass

Arcadia Can Glass

$5.00

Branded Arcadia Pizza can glass, 16oz

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza Restaurant

Website

Location

780 Victory Highway, West Greenwich, RI 02817

Directions

Gallery
Arcadia Pizza image
Arcadia Pizza image
Arcadia Pizza image

