- Home
- /
- West Greenwich
- /
- Arcadia Pizza
Arcadia Pizza
272 Reviews
$$
780 Victory Highway
West Greenwich, RI 02817
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Sweet Potato Wedges
with side of avocado aioli
Brussel Sprouts
Lightly Fried and Tossed in a Local Honey Glaze.
Fried Mozzarella Wedges
served with marinara
Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
chicken, buffalo sauce, cheese blend, side of ranch or blue cheese
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
shaved steak, mushrooms, onions, cheese, side of roasted red pepper aioli
RI Style Calamari
fried point judith calamari, garlic butter, banana peppers, served with side of marinara
Sriracha Calamari
fried point judith calamari, garlic butter, peppadew peppers, arugula, sriracha aioli and cilantro
NY System Wiener
mustard, meat sauce, onions, celery salt
Fish Tacos
three soft tacos, fried mahi, avocado crema, jalapeno lime slaw, fresh jalapenos, cilantro
Ahi Tuna Appetizer
sesame crusted tuna seared rare over local spring mix topped with cucumber wasabi and sriracha aioli
Onion Rings
served with a side of horseradish sauce
Potato Skins
topped with cheddar jack cheese, bacon and scallions, served with a side of sour cream.
Wiener Platter
two hot wieners with fries
Hand Cut Fries
Wings & Tenders
Salads
Garden Salad
local spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, tomato
Caesar Salad
romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Prosciutto & Apple
local spring mix, proscitutto di parma, goat cheese, honey crisp apples, cider vinaigrette
Sirloin & Gorgonzola Salad
six ounce sirloin steak, local baby arugula, gorgonzola, pecans, red onion, tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
Antipasto Salad
local spring mix, capicola, ham, prosciutto, genoa, provolone, banana peppers, chianti vinaigrette
Greek Salad
local spring mix, feta, kalamata olives, hot peppers, greek dressing
Baby Kale & Quinoa
local baby kale, mixed quinoa, pumpkin seeds, toasted pecans, cranberries, poppy seed vinaigrette
Ahi Tuna Salad
sesame crusted ahi tuna seared rare, local spring mix, cucumbers, bell peppers, carrots, fried wontons, miso ginger dressing
Side Salad
local spring mix, red onion, cucumbers, tomato
Side Caesar
romaine, croutons, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing
Soups
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizza
Small Arcadia Pizza
meatball, pepperoni, local sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers
Small Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
grass fed beef, mustard, ketchup, pickles, onions, american cheese, pizza cheese
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce, organic chicken, red onion, bacon
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, gorgonzola
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
chicken, bacon, ranch
Small Chicken Pesto Pizza
organic chicken, kale pesto, tomatoes, shaved parmesan
Small Chorizo Manzana Pizza
ricotta, roasted apples, bacon, chorizo, sriracha aioli, cilantro
Small Eggplant Pizza
ricotta cheese, parmesan, basil, marinara
Small Fig & Brie Pizza
fig jam, brie, local arugula
Small Greek Pizza
tomatoes, olives, garlic, feta, evoo
Small Hot Wiener Pizza
mustard, hot wieners, meat sauce, onions, celery salt
Small Margherita Pizza
white pizza with fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
Small Meat Mania Pizza
sausage, bacon, chorizo, pepperoni, extra cheese
Small Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
prosciutto di parma, ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, local baby arugula
Small Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza
ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, prosciutto di parma, pineapple
Small Reaper Pizza
Carolina Reaper sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, jalapenos
Small Reuben Pizza
pastrami, sauerkraut,1000 island dressing, pizza cheese and swiss cheese
Small Veggie Pizza
olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
Small West Greenwich Pizza
Chicken, broccoli, shredded carrot, ranch, american and pizza cheese
Small Wild Mushroom Pizza
mushroom duxelle, mozzarella, ri mushroom co fresh wild mushrooms, garlic, thyme, truffle oil
Large Specialty Pizza
Large Arcadia Pizza
meatball, pepperoni, local sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers
Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
grass fed beef, mustard, ketchup, pickles, onions, american cheese, pizza cheese
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce, organic chicken, red onion, bacon
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, gorgonzola
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
chicken, bacon, ranch
Large Chicken Pesto Pizza
organic chicken, kale pesto, tomatoes, shaved parmesan
Large Chorizo Manzana Pizza
ricotta, roasted apples, bacon, chorizo, sriracha aioli, cilantro
Large Eggplant Pizza
marinara, ricotta cheese, parmesan, basil
Large Fig & Brie Pizza
fig jam, brie, local arugula
Large Greek Pizza
tomatoes, olives, garlic, feta, evoo
Large Hot Wiener Pizza
mustard, hot wieners, meat sauce, onions, celery salt
Large Margherita Pizza
white pizza fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
Large Meat Mania Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chorizo, extra cheese
Large Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
prosciutto di parma, ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, local baby arugula
Large Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza
ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, prosciutto di parma, pineapple
Large Reaper Pizza
Carolina reaper sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, jalapenos
Large Reuben Pizza
pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, pizza cheese and swiss cheese.
Large Veggie Pizza
olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
Large West Greenwich Pizza
chicken, broccoli, shredded carrot, ranch, american and pizza cheese
Large Wild Mushroom Pizza
mushroom duxelle, fresh mozzarella, ri mushroom co wild mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil
Square Specialty Pizza
Square Arcadia Pizza
meatball, pepperoni, local sausage, fresh mushrooms, onions, green peppers
Square Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
grass fed beef, mustard, ketchup, pickles, onions, american cheese, pizza cheese
Square BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce, organic chicken, red onion, bacon
Square Buffalo Chicken Pizza
buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, gorgonzola
Square Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
chicken, bacon, ranch
Square Chicken Pesto Pizza
organic chicken, kale pesto, tomatoes, shaved parmesan
Square Chorizo Manzana Pizza
ricotta, roasted apples, bacon, chorizo, sriracha aioli, cilantro
Square Eggplant Pizza
marinara, ricotta cheese, parmesan, basil
Square Fig & Brie Pizza
fig jam, brie, pizza cheese, local arugula
Square Greek Pizza
tomatoes, olives, garlic, feta, evoo
Square Hot Wiener Pizza
mustard, hot wieners, meat sauce, onions, celery salt
Square Margherita Pizza
white pizza, fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, evoo
Square Meat Mania Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, chorizo, extra cheese
Square Prosciutto Arugula Pizza
prosciutto di parma, ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, local baby arugula
Square Prosciutto Pineapple Pizza
ricotta cheese, pizza cheese, prosciutto di parma, pineapple
Square Reaper Pizza
carolina reaper sauce, chicken, bacon, red onions, jalapenos
Square Reuben Pizza
pastrami, sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing, pizza cheese and swiss cheese.
Square Veggie Pizza
olives, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
Square West Greenwich Pizza
chicken, broccoli, shredded carrot, ranch, american and pizza cheese
Square Wild Mushroom Pizza
mushroom duxelle, fresh mozzarella, ri mushroom co wild mushrooms, garlic, truffle oil
Calzones
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola, side of ranch or blue cheese
Chicken Parmesan Calzone
hand breaded chicken, marinara
BBQ Chicken Calzone
chicken, bbq sauce, red onions, bacon
Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
chicken, bacon, ranch
Meatball Calzone
house made meatballs, marinara, roasted red peppers
Steak & Cheese Calzone
steak, pizza cheese and american cheese
Spinach Pie Calzone
seasoned spinach, pepperoni, feta
Build Your Own Calzone
Build your own calzone, choose up to four toppings. All BYO calzones come with ricotta, pizza cheese and red sauce unless specified otherwise.
Grinders
Italian Grinder
ham, capicola, provolone, prosciutto, genoa, lettuce, tomato, onions, hot peppers, vinaigrette
Chicken Cutlet Grinder
hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo
Chicken Parmesan Grinder
hand breaded chicken breast, marinara, provolone cheese
Eggplant Parmesan Grinder
hand breaded eggplant, marinara, provolone cheese
Meatball Grinder
house made meatballs, marinara, provolone
Steak & Cheese Grinder
shaved steak, american cheese
Steak Deluxe Grinder
shaved steak, american cheese, mushrooms, onions, green peppers
Cheeseburger Grinder
two four ounce patties, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo
Turkey Grinder
oven roasted turkey, lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo
Tuna Salad Grinder
lettuce, tomato, provolone
Ham Grinder
lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo
Genoa Grinder
lettuce, tomato, provolone, mayo
Sandwiches
Avocado BLT
avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Turkey Brie Panini
roast turkey, brie, apples, grilled multigrain bread
Pastrami Sandwich
mustard, swiss, on marble rye
Reuben
pastrami or turkey breast, thousand island, sauerkraut, swiss, marble rye
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
chicken breast, vermont sharp cheddar, roasted red peppers, lettuce, basil aioli
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
pickles, cheddar cheese, on a buttered roll
Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich
cajun rubbed chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
Our Buttermilk Fried Chicken w/ Nashville Hot Sauce & Pickles on Brioche.
Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich
pulled beef short rib, vermont cheddar, caramelized onions
Arugula and Short Rib Sandwich
pulled beef short rib, local arugula, horseradish sauce, vermont cheddar
Sriracha Fried Chicken
buttermilk fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, red onions, vermont cheddar, sriracha aioli on buttered brioche
Sirloin and Arugula Sandwich
choice sirloin steak cooked to your liking, chipotle aioli, local arugula, red onions, tomatoes, ciabatta bread
Chicken & Waffles Sandwich
buttermilk fried chicken, maple mustard sauce, cherry wood smoked bacon, between two pearl sugar belgian waffles
Ahi Tuna Wrap
sesame crusted ahi tuna seared rare, cucumber wasabi, arugula, avocado in a wrap
Chicken and Brie Ciabatta
all natural chicken breast, fig jam, local arugula, Brie, prosciutto di Parma, ciabatta
Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
buttermilk fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato
Tuna Melt
housemade tuna, american, marble rye
Burgers
Cheeseburger*
lettuce, tomato, pickles, American cheese
BBQ Cheddar Burger*
bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions
Mushroom Swiss Burger*
fresh mushrooms, swiss cheese, truffle mayo
Mozzarella Burger*
fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, local arugula, basil aioli
Fig & Brie Burger*
fig jam, brie, local arugula, caramelized onions
NY System Burger*
cheddar, deli mustard, onions, celery salt, meat sauce
The Impossible Burger
The Impossible Burger is a patty made completely from plant based ingredients but still giving it the same quality of beef with being 100% Vegan/Vegetarian friendly. Our burger comes topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Red Onions on a Ciabatta Roll. Go Vegan and order no cheese! Gluten Free. Contains Soy.
Pasta
Pasta With Sauce
Pasta With Meatballs
homemade meatballs, marinara
Pasta With Chicken Parmesan
hand breaded chicken breast, marinara, provolone
Pasta With Eggplant Parmesan
hand breaded fresh eggplant, marinara, provolone
Pink Vodka
with grilled chicken
Macaroni & Cheese
fresh garganelli, vermont cheddar cheese, cracker crust
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
fresh garganelli, grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, gorgonzola cheese
Short Rib Mac & Cheese
fresh garganelli, pulled beef short rib, vermont cheddar
Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese
fresh garganelli, grass fed beef, cherry wood smoked bacon, red onion, pickles, tomato
Desserts
Kid's
Specials
Fried Green Beans
Served with a side of cucumber wasabi.
Norwegian Salmon Caesar Salad
Norwegian Salmon Served Over Our House Caesar Salad Made with Housemade Croutons and Parmesan Cheese.
Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Pickles, Mike’s Hot Honey on a Brioche Bun.
Norwegian Salmon BLT Wrap
Norwegian Salmon, Cherry Wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomatoes & dill mayo in a white flour wrap.
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried fish, lettuce, pickles, tartar on a brioche bun.
Fish & Chips
Served with coleslaw, and hand cut french fries and tartar sauce.
Captain's Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Captain’s Daughter Cheddar, Fire Roasted Artichokes, Arugula, Red Onions, Roasted Red Pepper Aioli, on a Brioche Bun.
Small Hot Honey Pizza
Red Sauce, Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Topped with Local Farm Arugula & Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle.
Large Hot Honey Pizza
Red Sauce, Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Topped with Local Farm Arugula & Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle.
Square Hot Honey Pizza
Red Sauce, Pizza Cheese, Pepperoni, Ricotta, Topped with Local Farm Arugula & Mike’s Hot Honey Drizzle.
Kitchen Beers!
Cheers!
Buffalo Bacon Burger
Grass Fed Beef Patty, Gorgonzola, Cherry Wood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Red Onions, Buffalo Aioli On a Brioche Bun.
Bottle/Can
Four Quarters Brewing Space Command DIPA
Beer on Earth Yellow Belt IPA
Forest & Main Captured Tides IPA
It hits all the right notes of classic West Coast citrus and pine, but that Strata brings this creamy tangelo strawberry thing, all those hop notes melding beautifully, finishing with a zippy bitterness and an appropriate dryness. 6.6% 16oz can
Buttonwoods Brewery Electric Lights DIPA
Hopped with Simcoe, El Dorado, and Motueka 8% 16oz can
Goodfire - Hydro DIPA
this Double IPA was brewed with copious amounts of Mosaic and Apollo hops. It glows a bright hazy yellow & tastes of sweet, ripe orange. Thicc and hazy. 16oz can 7.8%
Proclamation Ale Co Oooh! Plumberries Sour
Sour Ale with Plums, Blackberries, and Lactose. 6.9% 16oz can
450 North Brewing Peaches N Cream Crumble Sour
Peaches N Cream Crumble XL is conditioned on Peach, Vanilla Cream, Cinnamon, Brown Sugar & Lactose 5.3% 16oz can
Tilted Barn Brewery Sunrise over Sea Kettle Sour
Fruited with cherries & blackberries, drinkable and refreshing, staff favorite 5% 16oz can
450 North Fishbowl Punk XXL Slushy Sour
Fishbowl Punch XXL is conditioned on Pineapple, Lemon, Orange, Blue Curacao, Sweet & Sour Mix, Coconut Cream, Nerds Candy & Swedish Fish. 16oz can 5%
Mortalis Brewing Gemini Circle the Wagons Fruited Sour
This fruited sour is part of our Gemini Series that focuses on small one-off batches. The duality of complementary and sometime contrasting fruits are blended with other adjuncts to enrich the flavors even further. This version features Blueberry, Raspberry, Marshmallow, and Walnut. 7% 16oz can
Charlestowne Fermentory Yacht Party Lager
Idle Hands Brewing Gretel Pilsner
Proclamation Ale Co Winter is Warmer Scotch Ale
Winter Warmer Ale with Cherry, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon & Vanilla. Deep amber in color with light tan foam. Aromas of cherry fruit leather, mulling spices, and vanilla. Flavors of tart cherry give way to a cinnamon warmth that is smoothed out by a present and lingering vanilla. Strong Cherry Cola vibes. 7.8% 16oz can
Singlecut Beersmiths Eric More Cowbell Chocolate Stout
Buttonwoods Brewery Sagittarius Moon Coffee Stout
Downeast Ciderhouse Original Cider
your favorite Downeast original cider 12oz can 5.1%
Downeast Ciderhouse Winter Blend Cider
our staff favorite winter drink. unfiltered cider with toasted oak, cinnamon, and nutmeg. keeps ya warm 12oz can 6.5%
Hudson North Caramel Apple Cider
NY apples paired with sweet caramel, that sweet/tart bite that we know and love. 5% 16oz can
Canned Cocktails
Bottle
Anchor & Hope Mendo Red Blend
From our friends out of East Providence. A single harvest field blend of old vine Syrah, Grenache, and Zinfandel, this wine offers blackberry, plum and violet flavors, with bay and tobacco leaf in the background. Working with Scot Bilbro at his family winery in Sonoma, we produced this old throwback California style table wine in tribute to the generations of growers and winemakers that came to California in search of riches and paradise. 2018 13% Dry, Medium-Full Body, Medium-High Tannin.
Anchor & Hope Pinot Noir
A staff favorite! From our friends Anchor & Hope out of Pawtucket, RI. Rich with tannins with a long dry finish. Flavor profile of cherry, cranberry, earth and a touch of vanilla. Grown in a vineyard in the Applegate Valley, fermented in Oregon and barrel aged with love and hope for 9 months at their winery in Rhode Island.
Anchor & Hope Sauvignon Blanc
From our friends in Pawtucket, RI at Anchor & Hope Winery. Bright & refreshing flavors of citrus and lemongrass are followed by zesty textures, minerality and crisp acidity. Clean, extended skin contact, and a slow, cold fermentation in stainless. Grapes from out friends in the Rheinhessen region. Dry, lean body, medium-high acidity.
Anchor & Hope Rosé
This 2020 Rosé is bright, lively and delicious with subtle flavors of wild strawberry and tart cherries. Early harvest and direct to press, it is a blend of luscious St. Laurent, spicy Cabernet Franc and peppery Syrah that spent 4 months on natural lees in stainless. Dry, light with flavor profiles of strawberries & rhubarb.
Anchor & Hope Chardonnay
From our friends in Pawtucket, RI. this 2018 old-world chardonnay grows on a steep, calcium and iron rich, sandstone hillside in the village of Flonheim. Whole grapes and juice fermented slowly and naturally in a single, century-old foudre. Extended aging sur-lie balances the crisp acidity and leaves this wine delicate and rounded. Made with the help and inspiration of our dear friend and grower, Nico Espenschied. This wine was aged in stainless barrels for 9 months at our winery in RI.
Ecco Domani Merlot
Anchor & Hope Riesling Feinherb
Bursting with ripe fruit and floral aromatics, this mineral driven, off-dry Riesling is called ‘Feinherb’ in German. Our masterful winemaker, mentor and grower, Eckehart Groehl, produces this wine with earth-friendly farming and native fermentation in stainless with brief skin contact. His vineyard hangs on the historic red slate and sandstone cliffs of Nierstein, a site originally planted by Romans along the Rhine River. This wine pairs well with spicy Asian cuisine and BBQ. For a fun twist, try it with a splash of seltzer on a hot day. 12%
RETAIL
Ocean State Pepper Co Seasoning Bottle
Local seasonings from our friends at Ocean State Pepper Co in Warwick, RI that we feature daily on our menu. Choices: Wanna Pizza Me Italian Seasoning (great on pizza, pasta, meatballs, eggplant parm) Bayou Phantom (our cajun seasoning!) Suave Agave (used on our street corn pizza, great on mahi, fish tacos)
Arcadia Tulip Glass
Branded Arcadia Pizza tulip glass, 13oz
Arcadia Can Glass
Branded Arcadia Pizza can glass, 16oz
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Pizza Restaurant
780 Victory Highway, West Greenwich, RI 02817