Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries

Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub 2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE

review star

No reviews yet

2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE

Lansing, MI 48912

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

BRISKET TACOS

APPETIZERS

PUFFY BREAD

$4.95

Fried Pizza Dough Tossed in Garlic Butter. Served with Marinara

CHEESEY BREAD

$8.95

Stone Baked with Mozzarella & Garlic Butter. Served with Dill Dip.

CHILI MAC & CHZ

$6.95

Brisket Chili Over Creamy Mac & Cheese

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$9.95

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries Served with Your Choice of Sauce

QUESO DIP

$9.95

Four Cheese Blend with Mild Red Chilis. Served with Tortilla Chips

CRAB DIP

$12.95

Oven Baked with Claw Meat. Served with Tortilla Chips

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$8.95

Flash Fried & Tossed with Hot Honey Sauce

CRISPY CHICKEN BITES

$11.95

PRETZEL

$5.95

Krinkle Cut Fries App

$6.95

Memorial Day App Discount

-$1.00

TACOS

SMOKED CHICKEN TACOS

$12.95

Avocado, Cilantro, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco & Tomato

PORK TACOS

$12.95

Smoked Pulled Pork, Creamy Slaw, Sweet & Smokey Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese

BRISKET TACOS

$13.95

Queso Fresco, Mango Habanero Sauce, Lettuce & Tomato

FISH TACOS

$13.95

Crispy Cod, Cilantro, Lime, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Crema

SALADS/CHILI

Smoked Chicken Ceasar

$13.95

Pulled Smoked Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Mozzarella Cheese, Crunch Croutons & House Made Dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crispy Breast Meat, Chopped Romaine, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheddar Jack & Your Choice of Dressing

Brisket Chili Cup

$3.95

Slow Simmered Smoked Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili Bowl

$5.95

Slow Simmered Smoked Brisket Chili

GARDEN WEDGE

$10.95

SANDWICHES/BURGERS

Chopped Brisket

$15.95

Melted Cheddar Jack, Pepper Bourbon Sauce, Shredded Lettuce

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.95

Sweet & Smokey Sauce, Creamy Cole Slaw, Texas Toast

Smoked Chicken BLT

$13.95

Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Pepper Bourbon Sauce, Smoked Bacon, Shredded Lettuce, Texas Toast

Fried Chicken

$12.95

Buttermilk & Spice Marinated, Sweet & Hot Pickles, Herb Mayo, Shredded Lettuce, Potato Bun

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$14.95

BRISKET BLUES BURGER

$15.95

CHEESEBURGER

$10.95

BBQ & HOUSE FAVORITES

BEEF BRISKET

$18.95

14 Hour Cherry & Hickory Smoked, 2 Sides Included

PULLED PORK

$16.95

Slow Smoked & Pulled to Order. 2 Sides Included

SMOKED CHICKEN

$16.95

Marinated & Smoked. 2 Sides Included

PIT PLATTER

$44.95

All of Our Smoked Meats & All of Our Sides

ADD SIDE PULLED PORK

$7.95

Add 6oz of Smoked Pork

ADD SIDE BRISKET

$11.95

Add 6oz of Sliced Brisket

FISH & CHIPS BASKET

$15.95

Beer Battered Cod, Seasoned Fires, Tarter Sauce & Creamy Slaw

LOADED MAC & CHEESE

$14.95

BRISKET BITE HASH

$15.95

Whole Smoked Turkey

$89.00

BBQ SALMON DINNER

$15.95

Reuben Tacos

$12.95

Reuben Sandwich

$13.95

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$14.95

PIZZA

BBQ Chicken PIZZA

$12.95

Pulled Smoked Chicken, Sweet & Smokey Sauce, Green Pepper & Red Onion

Pepperoni PIZZA

$7.00

House Sauce, Mild Pepperoni, Mozzarella Cheese

Margherita PIZZA

$11.95

Sweet Sicilian Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Hot Honey Bacon PIZZA

$12.95

Mozzarella, Baby Spinach, Smoked Bacon, Hot Honey Sauce

Cheese PIZZA

$7.00

Sweet Sicilian Sauce, Mozzarella Blend, Parmesan

BBQ BRISKET PIZZA

$12.95

SIDES/EXTRA SAUCES

Summer Slaw

$2.95

Mac & Cheese

$2.95

Redskin Salad

$2.95

Cornbread Muffins

$2.95

Pit Beans

$2.95

Sweet Potatoes

$2.95

SIDE WARM APPLESAUCE

$2.95

Fries

$2.95

Side Sweet & Smokey

$0.35

Side Pepper Bourbon

$0.35

Side Carolina Mustard

$0.35

Side Sweet Cherry

$0.35

Side Ranch

$0.35

Side Marinara

$0.35

Side Dill Dip

$0.75

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.35

Side Garlic Pamesan

$0.35

Side Jerk Sauce

$0.35

Side Hot Honey

$0.75

Side Salsa

$0.35

Side Sour Cream

$0.35

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Side Chipotle Cream

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Side Chips

$2.95

Side House Salad

$2.95

Xtra Plate

$2.95

KIDS MENU

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Pizza

$7.95

Kids Pizza

$7.95

DESSERT

Banana Pudding

$3.95

Single Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

6 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$5.00

Puffy Bread Sundae

$5.95
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

More than a Brew Pub. More than BBQ. Cocktails. House Beer. Guest Handles. Burgers. Tacos. Great Apps. Great Place to catch the game!

Location

2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE, Lansing, MI 48912

Directions

Gallery
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub image
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub image
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Saddleback Barbecue - Okemos
orange starNo Reviews
1754 Central Park Drive Okemos, MI 48864
View restaurantnext
Saddleback BBQ Retail
orange starNo Reviews
1754 Central Park Drive Okemos, MI 48864
View restaurantnext
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
orange starNo Reviews
11665 W. Jolly Rd. Lansing, MI 48911
View restaurantnext
BAD Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 535
440 S Jefferson St Mason, MI 48854
View restaurantnext
Boss Cider Company
orange starNo Reviews
139 S Main Street Leslie, MI 49251
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lansing

Buddy's Pizza - W. Lansing Store
orange star4.4 • 1,389
5924 W SAGINAW HWY Lansing, MI 48917
View restaurantnext
Bowdies Chophouse - Lansing
orange star4.9 • 1,189
320 E Michigan Ave Lansing, MI 48933
View restaurantnext
Tony M's Restaurant & Banquet Center
orange star4.3 • 1,144
3420 S Creyts Rd Lansing, MI 48917
View restaurantnext
Tony M's Party Store and Deli
orange star4.3 • 1,144
3420 S Creyts Rd Lansing, MI 48917
View restaurantnext
Saddleback BBQ - Lansing
orange star4.5 • 994
1147 S. Washington Ave. Lansing, MI 48910
View restaurantnext
Bento Kitchen Cravings
orange star4.8 • 648
310 N Clippert St #6 Lansing, MI 48912
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lansing
East Lansing
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Okemos
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Mason
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Fenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston