Barbeque
Brewpubs & Breweries
Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub 2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
More than a Brew Pub. More than BBQ. Cocktails. House Beer. Guest Handles. Burgers. Tacos. Great Apps. Great Place to catch the game!
Location
2101 EAST MICHIGAN AVENUE, Lansing, MI 48912
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Got Smoke BBQ Events And Catering, Inc.
No Reviews
11665 W. Jolly Rd. Lansing, MI 48911
View restaurant