Arch City Tavern

1,349 Reviews

$$

862 N High St

Columbus, OH 43215

Shareables

Brie en Crute

Brie en Crute

$14.00Out of stock

Soft cow's milk cheese, puff pastry shell, apple chutney, arugula, crostini

Grilled Wings

$16.00
Hummus Veggie Plate

Hummus Veggie Plate

$13.00

Housemade hummus, carrots, cucumbers, feta, kalamata olives, toasted pita

Lamb Sliders

Lamb Sliders

$19.00

Braised lamb shank, goat cheese, arugula, chile aioli served on pretzel buns (3) with handcut truffle fries

Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese

Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese

$16.00

Atlantic lobster, smoked gouda, Mornay sauce, cavatappi

Plain Mac 'N' Cheese

$11.00
Pork Sliders

Pork Sliders

$16.00

Braised pork shoulder, yellow cheddar, coleslaw, chipotle BBQ served on pretzel buns (3) with hand cut truffle fries

City Snacks/Sides

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Tossed in truffle oil, parmesan, and herbs

Plain Fries

$6.00

Chips

$3.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Roasted and flash fried brussel sprouts tossed with truffle salt

Asparagus

Asparagus

$6.00

Grilled asparagus tossed in salt and pepper

Bratwurst Corn Dogs

Bratwurst Corn Dogs

$11.00

Lightly battered and fried bratwurst served with spicy brown mustard

Southwestern Spring Rolls

Southwestern Spring Rolls

$10.00

Egg rolls filled with corn, black beans, bell peppers and cheddar cheese tossed in southwestern seasoning

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Lamb & beef stock French onion soup served in a sweet onion bowl and topped with croutons and melted gruyere

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Roasted tomato soup topped with basil pesto drizzle

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Black Mission Figs, apple, feta, apple cider vinaigrette

Butter & Bleu Salad

Butter & Bleu Salad

$11.00

Butter lettuce, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumble, crispy shallots, bleu cheese dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$11.00

Dried cranberries, toasted almonds, chèvre, warm bacon vinaigrette

Spring Mix Salad

Spring Mix Salad

$11.00

Cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, shaved parmesan, classic vinaigrette

Half Arugula Salad

$6.00

Half Butter & Bleu Salad

$6.00

Half Spinach Salad

$6.00

Half Spring Mix Salad

$6.00

Pizzas

Fig & Arugula Pizza

Fig & Arugula Pizza

$16.00

Black Mission figs, prosciutto, pine nuts, goat cheese, roasted garlic spread, truffle-dressed fresh arugula

Margherita

Margherita

$15.00

Flame-roasted cherry tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, crushed red pepper flakes, roasted garlic spread, sweet basil

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$16.00

Kalamata olives, feta, buffalo mozzarella, roasted tomato, spinach, roasted garlic spread

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$16.00

Fresh mozzarella, local pepperoni, tomato sauce, red pepper flakes

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Burgers

Plain Burger

$12.00
Arch City Burger

Arch City Burger

$16.00

House custom blend ground beef, thick cut honey glazed bacon, muenster, avocado, grilled onion, cilantro, chile aioli

Market Burger

Market Burger

$16.00

House custom blend ground beef, white cheddar, basted egg, thick cut honey glazed bacon, roasted leek, harissa, truffled watercress

Bison Burger

Bison Burger

$21.00

Hand ground bison, goat cheese, crispy prosciutto, grilled onion, arugula

Truffle Burger

$21.50

Sandwiches

Amish Chicken Sandwich

Amish Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Ohio-raised chicken breast, buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto, roasted red pepper, chile aioli

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Gerber fried chicken breast, muenster, jalapeño slaw, chile aioli, whole fried jalapeño

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Ancho-spiced seared salmon filet, sun-dried tomato hollandaise, arugula

Tavern Club

Tavern Club

$15.00

Deli-style roasted turkey, thick cut honey glazed bacon, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, tomato watercress aioli on herb focaccia

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Smoked gouda, swiss, muenster, thick cut honey glazed bacon, tomato, red onion on herb focaccia. Served with charred tomato soup topped with basil pesto

Spiced Bean Burger

Spiced Bean Burger

$15.00

House walnut black bean patty, butter lettuce, tomato, sautéed onion, yellow cheddar, special sauce

Arch Cocktails

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito's, housemade ginger simple, fresh lime juice

Smoked Old Fashioned

$12.00

Hickory & cedar smoked High Bank Whiskey War, luxardo cherries, vanilla bean, turbinado, angostura bitters

Why Is It Spicy?

$12.00

Jalapeño-infused Espolon, fresh watermelon juice, chile poblano liqueur, coconut water, agave, lime

Pretty in Pink

$12.00

Girl Shake That

$12.00

Matcha & Rose Martini

$12.00

Summer Break

$7.00

Arch-ata

$12.00

Gin-to the Night

$12.00

Sweater Weather

$12.00

Winter Break

$9.00

Wine

BTL Benzinger Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Charles & Charles Red Blend

$40.00

BTL Collier Creek Merlot

$45.00

BTL Crios Malbec

$45.00

BTL Light Horse Pinot Noir

$40.00

BTL Meiomi Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Blend

$70.00

BTL Vivaldi Valpolicella Ripasso

$45.00

BTL Bruno Andreu Chardonnay

$40.00

BTL Caposaldo Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Sierra Del Mar Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay

$60.00

BTL Thierry Lurton Sauv Blanc

$45.00

BTL Vallebelbo Moscato d'Asti

$40.00

BTL Manos del Sur Rose

$40.00

BTL Bedin Brut Rose

$45.00

BTL Maschio Prosecco

$45.00

BTL Campo Viejo Brut

$35.00

BTL G.H.Mumm

$80.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugarfree

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Weekend Specials

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Truffle Burger

$21.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.00
Casual
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in the thriving Short North Arts District, Arch City Tavern offers a glimpse into the magnificent history of Columbus, serving up fresh, locally-sourced gourmet food and craft beer in a casual setting of exposed brick and finished wood. Our neighborhood guests and friendly staff offer a relaxed, upscale atmosphere beneath a twenty foot pencil mural of Old Columbus and her famous Arches. Our popular local cocktails and diverse American menu promise to give you an authentic taste of Columbus.

862 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Arch City Tavern image

