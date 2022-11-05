Archer & Goat 187 Malcolm X Blvd

A map showing the location of Archer & Goat 187 Malcolm X BlvdView gallery

All Day

Arugula Salad

$15.00

Spicy chick peas, tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onions, mint mojo

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$18.00

Cilantro chimichurri, pickled chilis

Grilled Cauliflower

$20.00

Shishito peppers, marinated olives, lime juice, sea salt

Chicken Vindaloo Arepas

$21.00

Cucumber raita, cotija cheese (two served)

Portobello Mushroom Arepas

$21.00

Cucumber raita, cotija cheese (two served)

A&G Burger & Fries

$22.00

6oz beef burger, queso blanco cheese, roasted red onion, arugula, red pepper sofrito

Carne Asada

$29.00

Hanger steak, crispy tostones, arugula, avocado vinaigrette

Roasted Duck

$30.00

8oz duck breast, mango & onion curtido, pickled chilis, cilantro

French Fries

$10.00

Red pepper sofrito ketchup

Rogan Josh

$25.00

Lamb neck, pappardelle, avocado vinaigrette

Butternut Squash Soup

$12.00

Tostones

$9.00

Lamb Arepas

$23.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Grilled Cheese w. Fries

$14.00

Butter Pasta

$11.00

Snacks

A&G Preservations

$16.00

Assorted house pickles, marinated olives, candied pistachios

Spicy Chick Peas

$7.00

Plaintain Chips

$10.00

Mint mojo sauce & panch phoran mayo

Dessert

Flan de Celeste

$12.00

Rose whipped cream

Tres Leches Panna Cotta

$9.00

Coconut milk, condensed milk, whole milk, rose water, candied pistachios

House Donuts

$12.00

Assorted (three served)

Meyer Lemon Tart

$10.00

Prix Fixe

Brunch Prix Fixe

$38.00

Dinner Prix Fixe

$50.00

Rental Fee

$2,000.00

HRW Prix Fixe

$35.00

Brunch

A&G Hot Chicken Sandwich & French Fries

$21.00

Maple aioli, pickled strawberries

Breakfast Arepas

$27.00

Hanger steak, cilantro hollandaise, poached eggs (two served)

Veggie Breakfast Arepas

$24.00

Cauliflower, shishito peppers, cilantro hollandaise, poached eggs (two served)

Skillet Lamb Hash

$23.00

Braised lamb, potato hash with peppers and onions, two fried eggs

Spiced French Toast

$22.00

Rose whipped cream, date and pistachio crumble, glazed orange

Side eggs

$7.00

Skillet Hash

$9.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Sobieski

$9.00

Titos

$12.00

Double Vodka

DBL Belvedere

$24.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

DBL Sobieski

$18.00

DBL Titos

$24.00

Gin

Gordons

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Brooklyn Gin

$15.00

Hendricks Midsummer Solstice

$14.00

Double Gin

DBL Gordons

$18.00

DBL Hendricks

$24.00

DBL Tanqueray

$24.00

DBL Brooklyn Gin

$30.00

DBL Hendricks Midsummer Solstice

$28.00

Rum

Gosling'S

$11.00

Brugal 1888

$15.00

Barbancourt

$14.00

Mount Gay

$13.00

Don Q

$9.00

Double Rum

DBL Gosling'S

$22.00

DBL Brugal 1888

$30.00

DBL Barbancourt

$28.00

DBL Mount Gay

$26.00

DBL Don Q

$18.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Don Julio

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Espolon Blanco

$13.00

Espolon Reposado

$14.00

Herradura Silver

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$15.00

Ilegal Mezcal Anejo

$17.00

Monte Alban

$9.00

MonteLobos

$13.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$20.00

Herradura Ultra Anejo

$19.00

Double Tequila/Mezcal

DBL Don Julio

$26.00

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$26.00

DBL Espolon Blanco

$26.00

DBL Espolon Reposado

$28.00

DBL Herradura Silver

$28.00

DBL Herradura Anejo

$36.00

DBL Herradura Reposado

$30.00

DBL Hornitos

$22.00

DBL Ilegal Mezcal Joven

$26.00

DBL Ilegal Mezcal Anejo

$30.00

DBL Monte Alban

$18.00

Whiskey

Brothers Bond

$12.00

Bulleit

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Johnny Walker Black

$14.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$60.00

Macallan 12

$17.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Old Overholt

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Double Whiskey

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam

$18.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$26.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Macallan 12

$34.00

DBL Old Overholt

$18.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$14.00

Brothers Bond

$14.00

Double Scotch/Bourbon

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$28.00

DBL Johnnie Walker Blue

$120.00

DBL Bulleit Bourbon

$28.00

DBL Brothers Bond

$28.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Baileys

$12.00

Fernet

$11.00

Lucano

$11.00

Remy Martin 1738

$21.00

Vermouth

$8.00

Pitorro Anejo

$12.00

Pitorra Shine

$12.00

St Germaine

$11.00

Lillet Blanc

$10.00

Double Liqueurs/Cordials

DBL Aperol

$22.00

DBL Campari

$22.00

DBL Cointreau

$24.00

DBL Grand Marnier

$30.00

DBL Kahlua

$24.00

DBL Baileys

$24.00

DBL Fernet

$22.00

DBL Lucano

$22.00

DBL Remy Martin 1738

$42.00

DBL Vermouth

$16.00

DBL Pitorro Anejo

$24.00

DBL Pitorra Shine

$24.00

DBL St Germaine

$22.00

Cocktails

HH Martini Special

$5.00

My Darling Betty

$16.00

Archer

$16.00

Goat

$16.00

Naz

$16.00

Silent Lion

$16.00

Ram

$16.00

Lily

$16.00

A Little Pick Me Up

$16.00

Ilegal Mezcal - Red Cocktail

$18.00

Ilegal Mezcal - Teal Cocktail

$18.00

Mulled Wine

$14.00

Hot Toddy

$16.00

Coquito

$16.00

Bottomless Mimosas

$25.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Pica Pica Bloody Mary

$16.00

Pica Pica Bloody Maria

$16.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Hibiscus Ginger Mocktail

$10.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Chai Rye

$16.00

Negroni

$15.00

Mezcalita

$15.00

Irish Coffee

$15.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$15.00

Daiquiri

$15.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$15.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$15.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Mai Tai

$15.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$15.00

Martini - Gin

$15.00

Martini - Vodka

$15.00

Mint Julep

$15.00

Mojito

$15.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Mudslide

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Sazerac

$15.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$15.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$15.00

Tom Collins

$15.00

Whiskey Smash

$15.00

Whiskey Sour

$15.00

White Russian

$15.00

Sunset on Lenox

$18.00

Peach Bellini

$12.00

Turmeric Screwdriver

$13.00

Sangria

$10.00

Frozen Pina Colada

$15.00

Watermelon Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Apple Collins

$10.00

Apple Collins

$10.00

Banana Daiquiri

$10.00

Basil Gimlet

$10.00

Fig Sour

$16.00

Bottles

Archer - 200ml

$30.00

Goat - 200ml

$30.00

Ram - 200ml

$30.00

Silent Lion - 200ml

$30.00

Lily - 200ml

$30.00

Naz - 200ml

$30.00

Ilegal Teal - 200ml

$30.00

Ilegal Red - 200ml

$30.00

Margarita - 200ml

$30.00

Coquito - 750ml

$40.00

Mulled Wine - 750ml

$40.00

Open Bar

Premium Open Bar

$90.00

Open Bar

$60.00

Limited Open Bar

$40.00

Draft Beer

Allagash White

$8.00

Michelada

$12.00

Talea Haba Haba Splash

$6.00

Grimm Trouble

$9.00

Maine Little Whaleboat

$9.00

Equilibrium MC2

$9.00

Maine MO

$9.00

Victory Prima Pils

$8.00

Jacks Abbey Copper Legend

$8.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Blood Peach Lambic Style

$20.00

BTL Medalla Light

$7.00

BTL Bell’s Amber Ale

$8.00

BTL Old Rasputin Russian Imperial Stout

$9.00

BTL Samuel Smith Organic Cider

$9.00

BTL Lindemans Framboise Lambic

$17.00

Canned Beer

CAN Double Dry Hopped (DDH) Forever Galaxy

$10.00

CAN Double Dry Hopped (DDH) Green City

$10.00

Red By The Glass

GLS Malbec/Syrah

$13.00

GLS Bordeaux

$15.00

GLS Sancerre Rouge

$17.00

GLS Nero D'Avola

$14.00

Red By The Bottle

BTL Malbec/Syrah

$45.00

BTL Bordeaux

$52.00

BTL Sancerre Rouge

$55.00

BTL Nero D'Avola

$49.00

White By The Glass

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

GLS Torrontés

$14.00

GLS Vouvray

$16.00

GLS Sancerre

$17.00

GLS Bordeaux Blanc

$10.00

GLS Txakolina

$17.00

White By The Bottle

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

BTL Torrontés

$48.00

BTL Vouvray

$53.00

BTL Sancerre

$55.00

BTL Bordeaux Blanc

$35.00

BTL Txakolina

$55.00

Rose By The Glass

GLS Côtes de Provence

$16.00

Rose By The Bottle

BTL Côtes de Provence

$54.00

Sparkling By The Glass

GLS Rosé Brut

$14.00

GLS La P’tite Folie Brut

$14.00

Sparkling By The Bottle

BTL Rosé Brut

$48.00

BTL La P’tite Folie Brut

$48.00

BTL Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label Brut

$150.00

BTL Moët & Chandon Impérial Rosé

$195.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Club Soda

$5.00

Tonic

$5.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$6.00

OJ

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit

$6.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Bottled Water

Still Water (small)

$5.00

Still Water (large)

$7.00

Still Water (XL)

$10.00

Sparkling Water (small)

$5.00

Sparkling Water (large)

$7.00

Sparkling Water (XL)

$10.00

Coffee | Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Masala Chai

$6.00

Iced Masala Chai

$7.00

Milk

Milk

$4.00

Almond Milk

$5.00

Bottled Sauces

Cilantro Chimichurri

$25.00

Panch Phoran

$25.00

Red Pepper Sofrito

$25.00

Side Sauce

Side Ranch Phoran

$2.00

Side Chimichurri

$2.00

Side Sofrito

$2.00

Side Mojo

$2.00

Side Hollandaise

$2.00

Merchandise

A&G Cap

$20.00

A&G T-shirt

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Archer & Goat is a vibrant restaurant offering creative Latin American and South Asian inspired fusion fare.

Location

187 Malcolm X Blvd, New York, NY 10026

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

