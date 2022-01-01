Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Archers Tavern Kettering

356 Reviews

$$

2030 E Dorothy Ln

Kettering, OH 45420

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Archer's Breaded Wings (6)
Archer's Breaded Wings (12)

Appetizers

Naked Wings (6)

Naked Wings (6)

$10.25

Six of our fresh chicken wings prepared without breading and covered in your choice of wing sauce

Naked Wings (12)

Naked Wings (12)

$20.00

Twelve of our fresh chicken wings prepared without breading and covered in your choice of wing sauce

Archer's Breaded Wings (6)

Archer's Breaded Wings (6)

$10.25

Six of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Archer's Breaded Wings (12)

Archer's Breaded Wings (12)

$20.00

Twelve of our fresh classic style wings prepared with breading and tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of wing sauce

Slender Tenders

Slender Tenders

$12.50

Grilled chicken tenderloins tossed in your choice of wing sauce

One Way Burger

One Way Burger

$7.00

Archer's 4oz burger served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. When a burger sounds great but you're not super hungry!

One Way Cheeseburger

One Way Cheeseburger

$7.50

Archer's 4oz burger served your choice of cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. When a burger sounds great but you're not super hungry!

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.75

Deep fried pieces of mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.75

Crispy fried pickle strips served with your choice of dipping sauce

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$11.25

Warm fresh baked pretzel sticks served with nacho cheese or honey mustard

Fries (Loaded)

Fries (Loaded)

$12.25

Our fresh cut fries topped with nacho cheese, bacon, diced onion and ranch dressing

Chips (Loaded)

Chips (Loaded)

$12.25

Our house chips topped with nacho cheese, bacon, diced onion and ranch dressing

Beer Cheese

Beer Cheese

$3.00

A cup of our beer cheese

Burgers & Between the Buns

All Burgers ordered for Carryout Out are served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion on the side.
Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.25

Cheddar cheese and bacon slices

Black 'n Bleu Burger

Black 'n Bleu Burger

$13.50
Brandon Burger

Brandon Burger

$13.50

Fresh burger patty topped with your choice of a fried or scrambled egg, bacon and choice of cheese

Burger

Burger

$11.75

Fresh burger patty

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$12.25

Fresh burger patty topped with your choice of cheese

Mushrooom, Onion and Swiss Burger

Mushrooom, Onion and Swiss Burger

$13.50

Fresh burger patty topped with sautéed onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese

Sticky Burger

Sticky Burger

$13.75

Fresh burger patty topped with peanut butter (yep, peanut butter!), pepper jack cheese and bacon

Tavern Burger

Tavern Burger

$13.75

Fresh burger patty topped with beer cheese, monterey jack cheese, onion ring and bacon bits. Served on a pretzel bun

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$13.75

Fresh burger patty topped with cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses, bacon, BBQ sauce and a crispy onion ring

Sandwiches

Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich

Beer-Battered Fish Sandwich

$14.25Out of stock

Crispy beer-battered fish topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hoagie bun. Served with tartar sauce

BLT

BLT

$11.25

Bacon slices with fresh tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise on toasted sourdough bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Crispy fried chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$13.50

Crispy fried chicken with pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheese served on a toasted hoagie bun

Chicken Philly Steak

Chicken Philly Steak

$13.75

Grilled chicken topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz

Chicken Wrap

Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, chipotle mayonnaise, cheddar and jack cheeses, lettuce and diced tomatoes rolled in a flour tortilla

Da Club

Da Club

$13.25

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar and jack cheeses, tomato, lettuce and mayonnaise served on sourdough bread

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Cheddar, Monterey jack, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses with Dijon mustard served on sourdough bread

Great Scott

Great Scott

$20.00

Our house sirloin topped with pepper-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on our pretzel bun

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$12.50

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on rye bread

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$13.50

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, banana peppers and our house made dressing served on a toasted hoagie bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$13.25

Fresh burger patty with sauteed onions, swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served on rye bread

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.75

Grilled ribeye topped with sautéed red and green peppers, onions and provolone cheese. Served on a toasted hoagie bun. Order wit or witout the whiz

Turkey Reuben

Turkey Reuben

$12.50

Turkey, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on rye bread

Salads and Soups

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.25

Fresh salad mix topped with ham, turkey, bacon, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, egg and cheddar and jack cheeses

Citrus Chicken Salad

Citrus Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fresh salad mix, grilled chicken, celery, mandarin oranges, cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and almonds. We recommend the balsamic dressing!

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.25

Fresh salad mix topped with crispy fried chicken, cheddar and jack cheeses, egg and diced tomatoes. We recommend honey mustard for your dressing!

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

Fresh salad mix with cheddar and jack cheeses, diced tomatoes, diced cucumbers, eggs, croutons and bacon

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$14.00

Fresh salad mix, grilled chicken, southwest vegetable medley, cheddar and jack cheeses and tortilla strips. Served with our BBQ ranch dressing

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$7.50

Wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, sliced red onion and bacon

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.25

Rich onion broth loaded with sliced onions and a hint of sherry. Topped with a Holland rusk and swiss cheese

Campfire Chili

$7.25

Ground beef, beans, and chipotle peppers in Adobe sauce gives this chili just enough heat and smokiness

White Bean and Chicken Chili

White Bean and Chicken Chili

$7.25

A creamy chicken and white bean chili with corn, green chiles, fresh cilantro and the perfect blend of spices

Surf or Turf

Chicken Finger Platter

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.25

Crispy fried chicken served with fresh cut fries, Kentucky cole slaw and honey mustard

Fish 'n Fries

Fish 'n Fries

$14.00

Crispy fried fish and fresh cut fries. Served with Kentucky cole slaw and tartar sauce

Sirloin

Sirloin

$19.50

House sirloin grilled to order. Served with long-grain rice and seasonal vegetables unless otherwise requested

Smothered Chicken

Smothered Chicken

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast covered with pepper jack cheese, sautéed onions, red peppers, mushrooms and chipotle mayonnaise. Served with seasonal vegetables and long-grain rice unless otherwise requested

Grilled Mahi Mahi

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$17.25

Grilled or blackened Mahi Mahi topped with chipotle mayonnaise and served over a bed of long-grain rice and seasonal vegetables unless otherwise requested

Street Tacos Meal

Street Tacos Meal

$14.50

Mix and match 3 tacos

Specialty Pizzas*

BBQ Chicken - Pizzas

BBQ Chicken - Pizzas

$9.50+

BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, green peppers, onions, cheddar jack and parmesan cheeses

Carnivore - Pizzas

Carnivore - Pizzas

$9.50+

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses

Chicken Ranch - Pizzas

Chicken Ranch - Pizzas

$9.50+

Ranch dressing, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses, chicken, red peppers, onions and bacon

Hawaiian - Pizzas

Hawaiian - Pizzas

$9.50+

Pizza sauce, ham, pineapple, almonds, cinnamon, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses

Herbivore - Pizzas

Herbivore - Pizzas

$9.50+

Pizza sauce, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives and diced tomatoes

Margherita - Pizzas

Margherita - Pizzas

$9.50+

Pizza sauce, fresh basil, roma tomatoes and fresh mozzarella

Volcano - Pizzas

Volcano - Pizzas

$9.50+

Hot wing sauce, sausage, diced tomatoes, chicken, jalapenos, mozzarella and white cheddar cheeses

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own (Flatbread)

Build Your Own (Flatbread)

$7.50
Build Your Own 10" Thin Crust

Build Your Own 10" Thin Crust

$11.50
Build Your Own 14" Thin Crust

Build Your Own 14" Thin Crust

$15.75
Build Your Own Gluten Free Pizza

Build Your Own Gluten Free Pizza

$12.50

Kid's Menu

Kid Pizza

Kid Pizza

$6.75

Served on our flatbread with cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$3.00

A kid's sized portion of Macaroni and Cheese

Kid Hamburger

Kid Hamburger

$3.75

Fresh burger patty served with your choice of side item

Kid Ally Burger

Kid Ally Burger

$4.50

Fresh burger patty topped with peanut butter and pickles! served with your choice of side

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$4.25

Fresh burger patty topped with cheese and served with your choice of side

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Crispy chicken fingers served with your choice of side item

Kid Fish Fingers

Kid Fish Fingers

$6.00

Three crispy fried fish fingers served with a lemon and your choice of side

Kid Grilled Chicken Fingers

Kid Grilled Chicken Fingers

$5.75

Two grilled chicken tenderloins served with your choice of side.

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$3.50

American cheese grilled on sourdough bread and served with your choice of side item

Sides

Onion Rings ala Carte

Onion Rings ala Carte

$4.25

Crispy onion rings

House Chips ala Carte

House Chips ala Carte

$3.75

House chips seasoned with our dry rub seasoning

Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte

Fresh Cut Fries ala Carte

$3.75

Fresh cut fries seasoned with sea salt

Sweet Potato Fries ala Carte

Sweet Potato Fries ala Carte

$4.25

Sweet potato fries seasoned with cinnamon and sugar

Tater Tots ala Carte

Tater Tots ala Carte

$4.25

Tater tots seasoned with sea salt

Harvest Vegetables

Harvest Vegetables

$3.75
Kentucky Cole Slaw ala Carte

Kentucky Cole Slaw ala Carte

$3.75

Tangy, vinegar based cole slaw

Fresh Steamed Broccoli ala Carte

Fresh Steamed Broccoli ala Carte

$3.75

Fresh steamed broccoli

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.50Out of stock

PB Pie Slice

$6.50

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Brownie

$6.50Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Coke

Coke

$2.75
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$2.75
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.75
Mr. Pibb

Mr. Pibb

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$2.75
Sprite

Sprite

$2.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.75
Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Shots and Shooters

Breakfast Shot

$7.44

Rocks Build 1.25oz Jameson .75oz Butterscotch Schnapps 3 oz Orange Juice Pour Jameson and Butterscotch into a rocks glass Pour orange juice into a separate rocks glass and place a piece of bacon over top

Green Tea Shot

$6.05

rocks shake .75 oz Jameson .75 oz peachtree .75 oz sour mix splash of sprite Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice and shake for 15 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass

Liquid MJ

$5.58

Rocks Shake .5 oz Captain Morgan .5 oz Ronrico .5 oz Midori Liqueur .5 oz Blue Curacao .5 oz Sweet and Sour Mix .5oz Pineapple Juice Add all ingredients into a mixing tin with ice. Shake for 10-15 seconds and strain into a collins glass

Lemon Drop Shot

$5.81

Rocks Shake 1.5 oz Absolut Citron Splash Sour Add All ingredients in mixing tin with ice Shake and strain into a rocks glass Garnish with lemon

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated

Website

Location

2030 E Dorothy Ln, Kettering, OH 45420

Directions

Gallery
Archer's Tavern - Kettering image
Archer's Tavern - Kettering image

Map
