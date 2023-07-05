Archetype Brewing and Kitchen 39 Banks Ave
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Archetype Brewing and Kitchen is an expansion of the popular West Asheville Brewery located in South Slope. In addition to the classic Archetype beers, we serve wood-fired pizzas and beer-friendly cuisine with an international influence.
39 Banks Ave, Asheville, NC 28801
