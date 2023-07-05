Main picView gallery

Archetype Brewing and Kitchen 39 Banks Ave

39 Banks Ave

Asheville, NC 28801

Food

Shareables

Prosciutto-Wrapped Dates

$14.00

Tempura Vegetables

$12.00

Meat & Cheese

$18.00

Beer Cheese

$12.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$16.00

Bao Bun

$12.00

Salads

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Kale Salad

$14.00

Power Bowl

$14.00

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$18.00

Italian Sandwich

$16.00

Chef's Sandwich

$17.00

Pizzas

Chef's Pizza

$18.00

Margherita

$16.00

Quattro Formaggi

$17.00

Artichoke/Pesto

$18.00

Rossa Carne

$18.00

Appalachian

$19.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Desserts

Gelato

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Waffle

$9.00

Sides

Roasted Vegetables

$6.00

Frites

$4.00

Focaccia (3 pieces)

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

SD - Raw Carrots

$3.00

Extra Pretzel (1 Piece)

$3.00

Beer

Drafts

Cowboy Poet

$6.50

Commitment Phobia

$6.50

Talking to Plants

$6.50

Original Blonde

$6.50

Unruly Mystic

$6.50

Urban Orchard

$6.00

Explorer Tropical IPA

$7.00

Flight

$13.00

1/2 Drafts

Half Cowboy Poet

$3.25

Half Talking to Plants

$3.25

Half Unruly Mystic

$3.25

Half Commitment Phobia

$3.25

Half Original Blonde

$3.25

Half Explorer IPA

$3.50

Cans/Bottles

Can - Talking to Plants

$6.50

4 Pack - Talking

$16.00

Nameless Light

$16.00

Wine

White/Sparkling/Rose

GLS Luca Paretti, Prosecco Lovo Brut, NV

$10.00

GLS Giocato, Pinot Grigio, ‘21

$9.00

GLS Colli di Catone, Malvasia, ‘21

$12.00

GLS Castelfeder Lahn, Kerner, ‘21

$14.00

GLS Dei Martiena, Toscana Bianco, ‘21

$13.00

GLS Domaine de Triennes, Rosé, ‘22

$14.00

BTL Colli di Catone, Malvasia, ‘21

$36.00

BTL Castelfeder Lahn, Kerner, ‘21

$42.00

BTL Dei Martiena, Toscana Bianco, ‘21

$39.00

BTL Domaine de Triennes, Rosé, ‘22

$42.00

Red

GLS Polvanera ‘Calx’, Primitivo, ‘21

$12.00

GLS Division-Villages, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, ‘22

$14.00

GLS Fratelli Seghesio, Barbera, ‘21

$13.00

GLS Tre Monti Campo di Mezzo, Sangiovese, ‘21

$14.00

GLS The Fableist Wine Company, Cabernet Sauvignon, ‘21

$12.00

BTL Polvanera ‘Calx’, Primitivo, ‘21

$36.00

BTL Fratelli Seghesio, Barbera, ‘21

$39.00

BTL Tre Monti Campo di Mezzo, Sangiovese, ‘21

$42.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Hello Sunshine

$12.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Strawberry Basil Tonic

$12.00

Bleu Sky

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Spicy Marg

$12.00

Mocktail

$5.00

N/A Beverages

Sarilla Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Limeade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Soda

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Soda Refill

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Liquor

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Social House (well)

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Gin

Beefeater (house)

$8.00

Chemist

$12.00

Uncle Val's

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Rum

Kraken Spiced

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Spiced

$8.00

Plantation Pineapple

$10.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jameson

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Four Roses SB

$12.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Cordials/Other

Averna

$12.00

Aperol

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Tequila/Mezcal

Patron Silver

$14.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$10.00

Don Julio Aneja

$16.00

Scotch

Dewar's

$9.00

Glenlivet 12 yr

$15.00

Retail

Shirts

Logo T-shirt

$23.00

Hats

Hat

$29.00

Glassware

Pint Glass

$8.00

Misc

Koozie

$6.00

Tin Tacker

$25.00

N0H8 Tote

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Archetype Brewing and Kitchen is an expansion of the popular West Asheville Brewery located in South Slope. In addition to the classic Archetype beers, we serve wood-fired pizzas and beer-friendly cuisine with an international influence.

Location

39 Banks Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

