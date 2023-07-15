Main Menu

Appetizers

Fried Mushrooms

$9.00

Hand battered and fried - served with cocktail sauce

Loaded Potato Skins

$8.75

Four skins loaded with cheddar, bacon, scallions & sour cream

6pc Buffalo Wings

$9.00

Dipped in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, Carolina gold, chipotle or Cajun dry rub

12pc Buffalo Wings

$16.50

Dipped in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, Carolina gold, chipotle or Cajun dry rub

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Four fresh tenders hand cut & breaded and served with your choice of sauce

Pretzel Party

$12.50

Giant Bavarian soft pretzel with house beer cheese, pickled vegetables, pepperoni, cheese cubes, olives and honey mustard

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$8.75

Artichokes and spinach in a rich cheese sauce - served with warm chips

Firecracker Shrimp

$9.75

Crispy bite sized shrimp tossed in spicy Asian sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

Hand breaded and served with pimento cheese spread, bacon, green onions and hot honey

Pizza Rolls

$8.75

Not your ordinary... Two large eggrolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepperoni and provolone cheese served with house marinara

Salads

Apple Tower Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Grilled chicken, house greens, apples, cranberries, walnuts, red onion, feta cheese served with house made raspberry vinaigrette

BBQ Chicken Salad

$11.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our house BBQ sauce, house greens, pepper jack cheese, corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips and tossed in our cilantro lime ranch dressing

Caesar Side Salad

$4.50

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Buttermilk fried or grilled chicken, house greens, Monterey jack cheese, red onion, bacon, tomato & egg with choice of dressing

Dinner Caesar Salad

$8.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Southwest Salmon Salad

$15.00

House greens tossed in cilantro lime ranch, fresh blackened salmon, corn salsa, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, roasted red peppers and egg

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, egg, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Soups

French Onion

$6.00

Soup of the Day (Seasonal)

$6.00

Burgers

House Burger

$10.25

Served with your choice of cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.75

Crispy bacon and melted cheddar

Smokehouse Burger

$10.75

Swiss, sauteed mushrooms & onion, bacon & BBQ

The Original Archie Burger

$11.00

Pepperjack & American cheese, fried egg, bacon, crispy onion strings & BBQ sauce

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.50

House made chicken salad, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato served on grilled sourdough bread

Arch & Eddie's Club

$9.75

Deli ham & turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white or wheat toast

Reuben

$9.75

Marble rye, thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & 1000 island

Sliders

$10.00

2 pieces. House ground steak burgers, bacon, American cheese, thousand island, pickle and red onion

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.75

Thin sliced new York strip, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers and smothered in beer cheese served on a hoagie bun

Southern Fried Chicken

$10.50

Hand breaded and fried, bacon, house pimento cheese, hot honey glaze and lettuce on brioche bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.25

Hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion and served on brioche bun. Toss in your choice of sauce

Chicken Mushroom Melt

$10.00

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, provolone cheese, garlic spinach, grilled tomatoes, roasted red pepper, mayonnaise served on brioche bun

Walleye

$10.25

Ohio classic, hand breaded and fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce on brioche bun

Entrees

Ribeye Steak

$24.00

Archie's favorite! 14 oz, seasoned and char grilled-served with 2 sides

New York Strip Steak

$22.00

Hand cut classic - 14 oz, seasoned and char grilled-served with 2 sides

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$14.50

Penne pasta with American & Swiss cheese sauce, crispy bacon and breadcrumb topping served with bread stick

Honey Walnut Chicken

$18.00

Panco fried boneless chicken breast with honey walnut green beans, mashed potatoes and pan sauce

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop

$18.00

Boneless pork chops with mashed potatoes, skillet green beans and bourbon glaze

Steakhouse Pasta

$18.50

Fettuccini pasta, tender sirloin tips, mushrooms, spinach and tomato in creamy mushroom sauce. Served with breadstick

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.50

Pan Seared Salmon,Yukon gold potatoes, glazed carrots and sauteed spinach with lemon parsley butter

Chicken Pot Pie Pasta

$18.50

Fettuccine pasta, buttermilk fried chicken, onions, peas, carrots, creamy chicken sauce served with breadstick

Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

$18.50

Chicken and shrimp with penne pasta, peppers, onions and tomatoes in Cajun cream sauce served with bread stick

Mixed Grill

$18.50

Shrimp, chicken and steak glazed with honey BBQ sauce served with rice and grilled vegetables

Vegetarian

Beyond Burger

$10.50

Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.50

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.00

Mushroom Melt

$9.00

Kiddies

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Mini Burger

$6.25

Chicken Tenders

$6.25

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Corn Dog

$5.25

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Cottage Cheese

$2.25

Cottage Cheese Relish

$2.99

French Fries

$2.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Grilled Vegetables

$2.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.75

Loaded Fries

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Strings

$2.99

Skillet Green Beans

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Extra Chips

$1.50

Garlic Bread(2)

$2.50

Garlic Bread(1)

$1.25

Bacon Strips(2)

$2.00

Side Sauces

12oz Alfredo

$8.00

2oz A-1

2oz Butter

2oz Mayo

2oz Mustard

2oz Tartar

$0.79

3oz 1000 Island

$0.79

3oz Balsamic

3oz Beer Cheese

$1.50

3oz Blue Cheese

$0.79

3oz Bourbon Glaze

$1.50

3oz Buffalo

$0.79

3oz Cajun Dry Rub

$0.79

3oz Caramel

$1.00

3oz Caramel/Sour Cream

$1.50

3oz Carolina Gold

$0.79

3oz Cilantro Lime Ranch

3oz Firecracker

$1.25

3oz French

$0.79

3oz Honey Mustard

$0.79

3oz Honey Sriracha

$0.79

3oz Hot

$0.79

3oz Hot Honey

$0.79

3oz Italian

3oz Lemon Butter

3oz Pan Sauce

$3.25

3oz Pimento Cheese

$1.50

3oz Ranch

$0.79

3oz Raspberry Vinaigrette

3oz Sour Cream

$0.79

8oz Alfredo

$4.50

8oz Beer Cheese

$3.75

8oz Firecracker

$3.25

8oz Marinara

$3.00

8oz Pimento Cheese

$3.50

Ketchup Packets

3oz BBQ

$0.79

Dessert

Plain Cheesecake

$6.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Dessert of the Day

$7.00

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$6.00

Bar Menu

Beer Cans

Jackie O's Mystic Mama

$4.75

Leinenkugal Juicy Peach

$4.75

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.00

White Claw

$4.25

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.79

Diet Mt. Dew

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.50

Mt. Dew

$2.79

Mugg Rootbeer

$2.79

Orange Juice

$2.79

Peligrino

$3.79

Pepsi

$2.79

Starry

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Water