Arch and Eddies 181 E Main Street
Main Menu
Appetizers
Fried Mushrooms
Hand battered and fried - served with cocktail sauce
Loaded Potato Skins
Four skins loaded with cheddar, bacon, scallions & sour cream
6pc Buffalo Wings
Dipped in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, Carolina gold, chipotle or Cajun dry rub
12pc Buffalo Wings
Dipped in your choice of hot, mild, BBQ, honey sriracha, Carolina gold, chipotle or Cajun dry rub
Chicken Tenders
Four fresh tenders hand cut & breaded and served with your choice of sauce
Pretzel Party
Giant Bavarian soft pretzel with house beer cheese, pickled vegetables, pepperoni, cheese cubes, olives and honey mustard
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Artichokes and spinach in a rich cheese sauce - served with warm chips
Firecracker Shrimp
Crispy bite sized shrimp tossed in spicy Asian sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand breaded and served with pimento cheese spread, bacon, green onions and hot honey
Pizza Rolls
Not your ordinary... Two large eggrolls stuffed with Italian sausage, pepperoni and provolone cheese served with house marinara
Salads
Apple Tower Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, house greens, apples, cranberries, walnuts, red onion, feta cheese served with house made raspberry vinaigrette
BBQ Chicken Salad
Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in our house BBQ sauce, house greens, pepper jack cheese, corn salsa, topped with tortilla strips and tossed in our cilantro lime ranch dressing
Caesar Side Salad
Cobb Salad
Buttermilk fried or grilled chicken, house greens, Monterey jack cheese, red onion, bacon, tomato & egg with choice of dressing
Dinner Caesar Salad
Side Salad
Southwest Salmon Salad
House greens tossed in cilantro lime ranch, fresh blackened salmon, corn salsa, bacon, tomatoes, avocado, roasted red peppers and egg
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, tomatoes, egg, red onion, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Burgers
Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Melt
House made chicken salad, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, & tomato served on grilled sourdough bread
Arch & Eddie's Club
Deli ham & turkey, bacon, Swiss & American cheeses, lettuce, tomato & mayo on white or wheat toast
Reuben
Marble rye, thin sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss & 1000 island
Sliders
2 pieces. House ground steak burgers, bacon, American cheese, thousand island, pickle and red onion
Philly Cheesesteak
Thin sliced new York strip, mushrooms, onions, roasted peppers and smothered in beer cheese served on a hoagie bun
Southern Fried Chicken
Hand breaded and fried, bacon, house pimento cheese, hot honey glaze and lettuce on brioche bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, red onion and served on brioche bun. Toss in your choice of sauce
Chicken Mushroom Melt
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, provolone cheese, garlic spinach, grilled tomatoes, roasted red pepper, mayonnaise served on brioche bun
Walleye
Ohio classic, hand breaded and fried with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and tarter sauce on brioche bun
Entrees
Ribeye Steak
Archie's favorite! 14 oz, seasoned and char grilled-served with 2 sides
New York Strip Steak
Hand cut classic - 14 oz, seasoned and char grilled-served with 2 sides
Skillet Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta with American & Swiss cheese sauce, crispy bacon and breadcrumb topping served with bread stick
Honey Walnut Chicken
Panco fried boneless chicken breast with honey walnut green beans, mashed potatoes and pan sauce
Bourbon Glazed Pork Chop
Boneless pork chops with mashed potatoes, skillet green beans and bourbon glaze
Steakhouse Pasta
Fettuccini pasta, tender sirloin tips, mushrooms, spinach and tomato in creamy mushroom sauce. Served with breadstick
Pan Seared Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon,Yukon gold potatoes, glazed carrots and sauteed spinach with lemon parsley butter
Chicken Pot Pie Pasta
Fettuccine pasta, buttermilk fried chicken, onions, peas, carrots, creamy chicken sauce served with breadstick
Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta
Chicken and shrimp with penne pasta, peppers, onions and tomatoes in Cajun cream sauce served with bread stick
Mixed Grill
Shrimp, chicken and steak glazed with honey BBQ sauce served with rice and grilled vegetables
Sides
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Cottage Cheese
Cottage Cheese Relish
French Fries
Green Beans
Grilled Vegetables
Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Onion Strings
Skillet Green Beans
Sweet Potato Fries
Extra Chips
Garlic Bread(2)
Garlic Bread(1)
Bacon Strips(2)
Side Sauces
12oz Alfredo
2oz A-1
2oz Butter
2oz Mayo
2oz Mustard
2oz Tartar
3oz 1000 Island
3oz Balsamic
3oz Beer Cheese
3oz Blue Cheese
3oz Bourbon Glaze
3oz Buffalo
3oz Cajun Dry Rub
3oz Caramel
3oz Caramel/Sour Cream
3oz Carolina Gold
3oz Cilantro Lime Ranch
3oz Firecracker
3oz French
3oz Honey Mustard
3oz Honey Sriracha
3oz Hot
3oz Hot Honey
3oz Italian
3oz Lemon Butter
3oz Pan Sauce
3oz Pimento Cheese
3oz Ranch
3oz Raspberry Vinaigrette
3oz Sour Cream
8oz Alfredo
8oz Beer Cheese
8oz Firecracker
8oz Marinara
8oz Pimento Cheese
Ketchup Packets
3oz BBQ
Dessert
