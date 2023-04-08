A map showing the location of Archie Moore's - New Haven 188 1/2 Willow StView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken

Archie Moore's - New Haven 188 1/2 Willow St

review star

No reviews yet

188 1/2 Willow St

New Haven, CT 06511

Popular Items

7 Wings
14 Wings
10 Boneless

Specials

Mozzarella planks

$12.00

Beyond Tenders

$14.00

7 Sweet & Spicy Wings

$13.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Italian Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Italian Sandwich (Copy)

$15.00

Entrees

Fried Shrimp Platter

$18.99Out of stock

1/2 Rack Ribs

$16.99
Archies Fish & Chips

Archies Fish & Chips

$16.99

Two pieces of fried cod, served on a mound of shoestring fries, with a side of coleslaw.

Clam Strip Platter

Clam Strip Platter

$17.99Out of stock

Wings

Archie Moore's Famous Wings served with celery and our house-made Blue Cheese Dressing. One Flavor per order: Archie Moore's Famous Buffalo Sauce, BBQ, Teriyaki, Garlic-Parm and Raspberry Bourbon

7 Wings

$11.99

14 Wings

$21.99

21 Wings

$32.99

28 Wings

$43.99

35 Wings

$54.99

42 Wings

$65.99

49 Wings

$76.99

50 Wings

$78.99

75 Wings

$117.99

100 Wings

$157.99

10 Boneless

$11.99

14 Boneless

$15.99

21 Boneless

$22.99

28 Boneless

$29.99

35 Boneless

$36.99

42 Boneless

$43.99

49 Boneless

$50.99

50 Boneless

$51.99

75 Boneless

$76.99

100 Boneless

$101.99

Nachos

Nachos Grande

$15.99

Nachos Pulled Pork

$15.99

Nachos Buff Chix

$15.99

Nachos Grill Chix

$15.99

Nachos Veg Chili

$15.99

Nachos

$13.99

1/2 Grande

$8.00

1/2 Nachos Pulled Pork

$8.00

1/2 Nachos Buff Chix

$8.00

1/2 Nachos Grill Chix

$8.00

1/2 Nachos Veg Chili

$8.00

1/2 Nachos

$7.00

Appetizers

French Onion Soup (Deep Copy)

French Onion Soup (Deep Copy)

$8.00

House-made French onion soup.

Bowl NE Chowder

$8.00

Cup NE Chowder

$7.00

Bowl Veg Chili

$8.00

Cup Veg Chili

$7.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.00+

Please ask your Server

1/2 Potato Skins

$6.50
Rangoon Buff Chix

Rangoon Buff Chix

$10.50

Hand-stuffed rangoon, filled with our famous buffalo chicken and served with a spicy chili sauce.

Dip Buff Chix

$13.50

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Buffalo Tenders

$13.50

Crispy boneless chicken tenders tossed in our famous buffalo sauce and served with celery and bleu cheese dressing.

Calamari Buff

$15.50

A generous portion of flash-fried calamari, lightly breaded and served golden brown with marinara and buffalo sauce on the side.

Cheese Burger Tots (Deep Copy)

Cheese Burger Tots (Deep Copy)

$10.50

Tater Tots loaded with melted cheddar cheese, seasoned burger sautéed with diced onions, topped with shredded lettuce and tomatoes and drizzled with 1000 island dressing.

Calamari Crispy

$14.50

A generous portion of flash-fried calamari, lightly breaded and served golden brown with marinara.

Calamari New York Style

$15.50

A generous portion of flash-fried calamari, lightly breaded and served golden brown with marinara. with fried cherry peppers.

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Eggplant Fries

$11.99Out of stock

Beer-batter dipped eggplant sticks served with house-made marinara sauce.

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Fried pickles served with our "secret sauce"

Golden Fingers

Golden Fingers

$13.50

Beer-battered dipped chicken tenders served with honey-mustard and our spicy secret sauce.

Quesadilla Cheese

$11.99

Crispy flour tortilla with melted Cheddar Jack cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla Grilled Chix

$14.99

Crispy flour tortilla with melted Jack and Cheddar cheese and Grilled Chicken. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla Philly Style

$14.99

Crispy flour tortilla with melted Cheddar Jack cheese, shaved steak and grilled onions and peppers. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Quesadilla Pork

$14.99

Crispy flour tortilla with melted Jack and Cheddar cheese and our house made marinated slow roasted Pork Shoulder with BBQ sauce. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Marinated Steak Tips (Deep Copy)

$16.99

Potato Skins

$12.99

Two Potato's cut in half with your choice of toppings: Bacon and Cheddar Jack Broccoli and Cheddar Jack Veggie Chilli and Cheddar Jack

Steak and Cheese Eggrolls

$13.99

House made steak and cheese egg rolls, shaved steak, American Cheese, sautéed onions and peppers. Served with a side of "Beer Cheese".

Quesadilla Buffalo

$14.99

Burgers

Archies Burger

$14.50

Our 8oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market served on a hardroll with choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and a half sour pickle on the side.

Bar Burger

$15.50

Our 8oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market, topped with barbecue sauce, grilled onions, applewood-smoked bacon, and melted cheddar cheese.

California Burger

$15.99

House made turkey burger, topped with applewood-smoked bacon, sliced avocado, and your choice of cheese.

Cowboy Burger

$15.99

Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market topped with applewood-smoked bacon, onion rings, and a fried egg. With your choice of cheese.

Shallot & Garlic Burger

Shallot & Garlic Burger

$15.99

Two 4oz burger patty's, smothered with sautéed shallot and garlic with melted sharp cheddar cheese, topped with lettuce and tomato on a toasted potato roll and garlic aioli, served with choice of fries.

STEAK-HOUSE Burger

$15.99

Peppercorn Burger

$14.50

Our 10oz custom blend ground beef from P & M Market, rolled in cracked peppercorns and flamed with bourbon. Your choice of cheese.

Smokehouse Burger

$15.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Single Dog Platter

$10.00

Slab Bacon BLTA

$14.50

BLT

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon with lettuce, tomato, mayo and your choice of bread and side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with LT, and a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Club

$14.50

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Crispy or Grilled chicken served with Lettuce and Tomato

Cubano Sandwich

Cubano Sandwich

$14.50

Slow roasted pernil piled high on Cuban bread, served with pickles, stone mustard and a side of mojo sauce.

Fish Sandwich

$13.75

Grilled Cheese Bacon & Tomato

$12.50

Meat Truck Grilled Cheese

$14.50

The Meat Trucks famous BBQ pulled pork grilled cheese served on sourdough with Gouda and Cheddar cheese.

Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Pastrami Reuben

$14.50

Paul's Sandwich

$14.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.25
Steak & Cheese Sandwich

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$14.25

Shaved Steak topped with lettuce, tomato and your choice of cheese.

Wrap Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.50
Wrap Buffalo Chicken

Wrap Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

Crispy or Grilled chicken tossed in our Buffalo wing sauce with Lettuce, Tomato and a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Wrap Caesar

$14.00

Wrap Honey BBQ

$14.00

Wrap Nightmare

$14.50

Wrap Chicken Pesto

$14.50

Wrap Philly Cheesesteak

$14.50

Wrap Rancher's Chicken

$14.00

Salads

Apple Salad

$15.99

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Crisp hearts of Romaine, croutons and our very own creamy Caesar dressing.

1/2 Caesar

$6.25

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, chopped egg, Gorgonzola, applewood smoked bacon, diced tomato, grilled chicken, avocado and croutons.

Fresh Garden Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato's, cucumbers and sliced red onions.

Side Garden Salad

$7.00

Twisted Wedge Salad

$14.99

Just Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.50

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.50

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50Out of stock

Desserts

Apple Crisp

$7.50

Archie Moore's Chocolate Mudslide

$7.50

New York Style Cheesecake

$7.50

Peanut butter chocolate tart

$7.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.50

Sides

BBQ FRIES

$6.50

CAJUN FRIES

$6.50

CHEESE & BACON FRIES

$10.99

CHEESE FRIES

$8.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$10.99

FRENCH FRIES

$6.50

ONION RING

$8.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.50

TATER TOTS

$7.99

TRUFFLE-PARM FRIES

$7.50

1/2 BBQ FRIES

$4.00

1/2 CAJUN FRIES

$4.00

1/2 CHEDDAR BACON FRIES

$5.50

1/2 CHEESE FRIES

$5.50

1/2 FRENCH FRIES

$3.50

1/2 CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$5.50

1/2 ONION RING

$4.00

1/2 SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

1/2 TATER TOTS

$4.00

1/2 TRUFFLE PARM FRIES

$4.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

Open Food

Pickle Each

$0.50

Side Carrots Raw

$1.95

SIDE-BROC

$4.00

SIDE-LET+TOM

$1.50

SIDE-SLAW

$1.50

SIDE-TSTD-BREAD

$1.50

ADD TOASTED HARD ROLL

$1.50

Blue Cheese & Buff Sauce

4oz Blue Cheese

$2.00

8oz Blue Cheese

$4.00

16oz Blue Cheese

$7.00

4oz Ranch

$1.00

8oz Ranch

$2.00

16oz Ranch

$4.00

4oz Blue Cheese & Celery

$2.99

8oz Blue cheese & Celery

$4.99

16oz Blue Cheese & Celery

$7.99

4oz Ranch & Celery

$0.99

8oz Ranch & Celery

$3.99

16oz Ranch & Celery

$5.99

4oz Wing Sauce

$1.00

8oz Wing Sauce

$2.00

16oz Wing Sauce

$4.00

Side Celery

$0.99

4oz Blue Cheese (Copy)

$2.00

Sauces & Extras

BBQ 4oz

$1.00

BBQ 8oz

$2.00

Beer Cheese 4oz

$2.00

Beer Cheese 8oz

$4.00

Creamy Bacon 4oz

$1.50

Creamy Bacon 8oz

$3.00

Raspberry Bourbon 4oz

$1.00

Raspberry Bourbon 8oz

$2.00

Side Carrots

$1.25

Teriyaki 4oz

$1.00

Teriyaki 8oz

$2.00

Garlic Parm 4oz

$1.00

Garlic Parm 8oz

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Diet-Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Foxon Root Beer

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Pitcher Soda

$8.00

Seltzer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$2.50

Virgin frozen dac

$6.00

Pairing Items

BTL Organic Prosecco

$15.00

BTL La Cana Alberino

$18.00

BTL Blindfold Blanco Noir

$27.00

BTL Daou Pessimist Red Blend

$27.00

Wing Sauce

Wing Sauce Regular

$4.99

Wing Sauce Xtra Spicy

$4.99

Archies Clothing

Hat

$12.00

Mask

$8.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Polo Shirt

$30.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

St Patrick's Day Button

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

188 1/2 Willow St, New Haven, CT 06511

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

