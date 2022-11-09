Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Archie's Italian Eatery

1,177 Reviews

$$

1410 E Republic Rd

Springfield, MO 65804

Order Again

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.50

Breaded Zucchini

$5.50

Cannelloni Bites

$5.50

GB W/ Ch App

$4.50

Italian Bruschetta

$5.50

Italian Meatballs

$5.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00
Pepperoni Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Pepperoni Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$5.50

Pesto Cream Cheese Bruschetta

$6.50

Spinocci

$5.50

Toasted Cheese Pizza

$4.50

Toasted Ravioli

Toasted Sampler Platter

$8.50

Tuscany Spinach Dip

$5.50

Dessert

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.99
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$7.99
Italian Wedding Cake

Italian Wedding Cake

$7.99
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.99

Lemon BB Cake

$7.99

Carmel Pecan Cheesecake

$7.99

Reese's Fudge Cheesecake

$7.99

Sopapilla Cheesecake

$7.99

Entrees

Cajun Chicken Marsala

Cajun Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Chicken Parmesean

$15.99
Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$16.99

Egg Plant Parm

$15.99
Manicotti

Manicotti

$11.99
Marinated 10 OZ Ribeye

Marinated 10 OZ Ribeye

$22.99
Marinated 10 OZ Sirloin

Marinated 10 OZ Sirloin

$19.99
Sweet Chicken Marsala

Sweet Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Fettuccini

Build Your Own Fettuccini

$15.99

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccini

$15.99

Chicken Fettuccini

$13.99

Crab Fettuccini

$16.99

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.99

Heavy whipping cream Garlic Butter Chicken base Parmesean cheese

Lobster Fettuccini

$23.99

Scallop Fettuccini

$16.99

Seafood Fettuccini

$18.99

Shrimp Fettuccini

$16.99

Ultimate Fettuccini

$23.99

Vegetable Fettuccini

$15.99

Works Fettuccini

$15.99

Gluten Free

GF Baked Ziti

$16.99

GF BYO Fettuccini

$16.99

GF Chicken Piccatta

$17.99

GF Spaghetti

$12.99

GF Spaghetti W/ Meetballs

$14.99

Spaghetti Squash W/Beetballs

$13.99

GF Chicken Marsla

$17.99

Kids

Kid Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kid Fettuccini

$7.99

Kid Hamburger & FF

$6.99

Kid Hot Dog

$4.99

Kid PB & J

$4.99

Kid Spaghetti

$6.99

Kid Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.99

Kid TCP

$7.99

Lunch

Lunches are served with the entree, garlic bread, and our made fresh daily Italian bread, choice of dinner salad or Caesar salad, and soft drink! All for one low price!

Lunch 4 Cheese Tortellini

$10.99

Lunch Alycia's Greek

$10.99

Linguinni Noodles sauteed in a Olive oil tomato sauce, Fire Roasted Tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, feta cheese and Parmesan cheese.

Lunch Baked Ziti

$10.99

Our creamy bolognese sauce mixed with ziti pasta, Italian sausage and beef and topped with mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Lunch Beef Rav

$9.99

Beef Stuffed Ravioli with choice of Marinara or Meat Sauce.

Lunch Cannellonni

$9.99

Our Manicotti with our made fresh Italian Sausage balls added.

Lunch Caprese

$8.99

Lunch Cheese Rav

$7.99

4 cheese stuffed ravioli with choice of Marinara or Meat sauce.

Lunch Chicken & Brocc Fett

$12.99

Our Fettuccini Alfredo with grilled chicken & broccoli added.

Lunch Chicken Fettuccini

$11.99

Our fettuccine alfredo with grilled chicken breast added.

Lunch Crab Fett

$12.99

Our fettuccini Alfredo with succulent Snow Crab added.

Lunch Cranberry Feta

$8.99

Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.99

6 ounces of fettuccini sautéed in our creamy garlicky Alfredo sauce.

Lunch Italian Chopped

$8.99

Lunch Lasagna

$10.99

Our made from scratch homemade lasagna topped with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Lunch Lobster Fett

$16.99

Our creamy Fettuccini Alfredo with succulent lobster added to it.

Lunch Lobster Rav

$15.99

Lunch Manicotti

$7.99

2 Noodle Crepe's stuffed with a spinach and ricotta cheese mixture, then topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese and baked to perfection.

Lunch Marinaded Artichoke.

$8.99

Lunch Pasta ala Bruschetta

$10.99

6 ounces of Fettuccini noodles sauteed in a Bruschetta Alfredo sauce and choice of Chicken, Shrimp, Crab, or scallops!

Lunch Rustic Salad

$8.99

Lunch Scallop Fett

$13.99

Lunch Seafood Baked Ziti

$15.99

Lunch Seafood Fettuccini

$15.99

Fettuccine alfredo with succulent shrimp and Snow crab added.

Lunch Shrimp Fett

$12.99

Fettuccine alfredo with succulent shrimp and Snow crab added.

Lunch Spaghetti Marinara

$7.99

6 ounces of spaghetti noodles with our made from scratch marinara sauce.

Lunch Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$7.99

6 ounces of spaghetti noodles with our made from scratch meat sauce.

Lunch Spaghetti Meatball Marinara

$9.99

6 ounces of spaghetti noodles with 2 made from scratch meatballs and topped with our made from scratch marinara sauce.

Lunch Spaghetti Meatball Meat Sauce

$9.99

6 ounces of spaghetti noodles with 2 made from scratch meatballs and topped with our made from scratch meat sauce.

Lunch Ultimate Fettuccini

$16.99

Our Fettuccine Alfredo with grilled chicken, broccoli, crab, and shrimp.

Lunch Vegetable Fett

$12.99

Our creamy Fettuccinni Alfredo with Zucchinni, Broccoli, Mushrooms, and Squash added.

Lunch Works Fett

$12.99

Our fettuccini Alfredo with Canadian Bacon & Mushrooms added.

Pastas

4 Cheese Stuffed Ravioli

$10.99

Alycia's Greek Pasta

$13.99

Baked Ziti Bolognese

$15.99

Beef Stuffed Ravioli

$12.99

Homemade Lasagna

$15.99

Inman's Spaghetti Squash W Beetballs

$13.99

Lobster Stuffed Ravioli

$19.99

Pasta Ala Bruschetta

$16.99

Spaghetti W Marinara

$9.99

Spaghetti W Meaball Meat Sauce

$11.99

Spaghetti W Meat Sauce

$9.99

Spaghetti W Meatball Marinara

$11.99

Spinach & Zucchini Lasagna

$15.99

4 Cheese Tortellini

$13.99

Pizza

8" Pizza

10" Pizza

12" Pizza

14" Pizza

16" Pizza

Salads

Caesar Dinner Salad

$4.29

Caprese Salad

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Chopped Italian Salad

$10.99

Cranberry Feta Salad

$10.99

Dinner Salad

$4.29

Italian Marinated Artichoke Salad

$10.99

Pasta Salad

$10.99

Rustic Tomato & Basil Salad

$10.99

Side Chicken for Salad

$2.99

Sandwiches

Half Italian Beef

$12.99

Half Italian Hamburger

$10.99

Half Italian Submarine

$13.99
Half Meatball Sand

Half Meatball Sand

$9.99

Half Pepperoni Sand

$9.99

Meatball Sliders

$9.99

Sides

Side of 3 Beetballs

$2.99

Side of Cajun Marsala

$10.99

Side of Chicken Marsala

$10.99

Side of Chicken Parm Breast

$9.99

Side of Chicken Picatta (chicken)

$10.99

Side Cowboy Ribeye

$25.99

Side of Italian Hamb Patty

$3.99

Side of Lobster for Fett

$10.00

Side of Meatballs 3

$2.99

Side of Alfredo

$5.99

Side of Asparagus

$3.29

Side of Bolognese

$5.99

Side of Broccoli

$3.29

Side of Egg Plant (3)

$9.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of GB

$2.49

Side of GB W/CH

$3.49

Side of Marinara

$2.99

Side of Meat Sauce

$2.99

Side of Picatta Sauce

$5.99

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Sausage Balls

$2.99

Side of Fruit

$3.99

Side Chicken Breast

$8.99

Soups & Stew

Italain Tortellini Soup

$6.99

Italian Sausage Soup

$6.99

To go Apps

TOGO Bread Mushroom

$10.99

TOGO Bread Zucchinni

$10.99

Togo Garlic Bread w Cheese

$8.99

Togo Italian Bruschetta

$10.99

Togo Italian Meatballs

$9.99

TOGO Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Togo Mushroom Caps

$9.99

Togo Pesto Bruschetta

$11.99

Togo Spin Dip

$10.99

TOGO Spinocci

$10.99

Togo TCP

$9.99

Togo Toasted BEEF Ravioli

$10.99

Togo Toasted Cannelloni Bites

$10.99

Togo Toasted CHEESE Ravioli

$9.99

Togo Toasted Sampler Platter

$16.99

Togo Toasted Sausage Ravioli

$10.99

To Go Desserts

ToGo Carrot Cake

$7.99

ToGo Cheesecake

$7.99

ToGo Wedding Cake

$7.99

ToGo Tiramisu

$7.99

TOGOChocolate Cake

$7.99

Lemon BB Cake

$7.99

Carmel Pecan Cheesecake

$7.99

Reese's Fudge Cheesecake

$7.99

TOGO Sopapilla cheesecake

$7.99

TOGO GF Choc Cake

$7.99

TOGO SF Cheesecake

$7.99

TOGO Pumpkin Cake

$7.99

TSU

Chicken Picatta

$17.99

Sweet Chicken Marsala

$17.99

Lasagna

$17.99

Baked Ziti

$17.99

Seafood Fett

$17.99

TOGO Bottled Wine

Riff Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Centorri Moscato

$30.00

Luigi Baudana Dragon Bianco

$36.00

Scia Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Marchesi Di Gresy Barbera

$34.00

Marchesi Di Gresy Monferato Rosso

$34.00

Grayson Cabernet Sauvignon

$26.00

Grayson Merlot

$26.00

Scia Bianco

$28.00

TOGO Drinks

Soda

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

TOGO Alcohol

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

RedBull

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Virgin Berrietto

$4.99

Virgin Frozen Marg

$4.99

Virgin Mango DAQ

$4.99

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.99

Virgin Strawberry DAQ

$4.99

$10 Buffet

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Archie's is a family owned and operated Italian restaurant! We serve old world authentic Italian dishes! Come taste the flavor of old world Italy!

Website

Location

1410 E Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

