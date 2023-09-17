Drinks

Coffee

Drip

$3.00+

Chemex

$10.00

Espresso

$2.75

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Cappuccino

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Cubano

$3.25

Espresso Tonic

$3.50

Latte

Espresso Latte

$4.50+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Mocha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Latte

$6.00+

Cubano Latte

$5.00+

Turmeric Ginger Latte

$6.00+

London Fog

$5.00+

Vanilla Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Nitro Cold Brews (Canned)

Nitro (12oz)

$5.00

Norandino, Peru (12oz)

$5.00

Tea

Jasmine

Peppermint

Early Grey

Chamomile

Turmeric Ginger

Icaro Yerba Mate

Mint (12oz)

$4.25

Hibiscus (12oz)

$4.25

Lemon Sage (12oz)

$4.25

Wild Bay Kombucha

Wild Bay Kombucha Ginger

$4.00

Wild Bay Kombucha Elderberry

$4.00

Wild Bay Kombucha Strawberry Lavender

$4.00

Wild Bay Mango Peach

$4.00

Packaged Water

Rain Mtn Spring (Still)

$3.00

Open Water (Sparkling)

$3.25

Nixie Lime Ginger (Sparkling 12oz)

$2.50

Nixie Watermelon Mint (Sparkling 12oz)

$2.50

Nixie Grapefruit (Sparkling 12oz)

$2.50

Arcola Homemade Bevs

In house fizzy

Lavender

$4.00+

Lemonade mint

$4.00+

Mango

$4.00+

Strawberry

$4.00+

Appalachian Soda

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Birch Beer

$3.00

Smoothies

Coffee - Banana - Date Smoothie (16oz)

$8.00

Strawberry - Matcha Smoothie (16oz)

$8.00

Mango Blueberry Strawberry

$8.00

Juices

Mango

$1.50

Baked Goods

Baguettes

Whole Demi Rustic Baguette

$4.00

French Baguette

$5.00

Focaccia

Rosemary

$4.50

Herbs & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Croissants

Plain Butter Crossiant

$4.00

Pan Au Chocolate

$5.00

Raspberry Croissant

$4.00

Bagels

Plain

$2.50+

Everthing

$2.50+

Sesame

$2.50+

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50+

Breads

Sourdough Boule

$10.00

Doughnuts

Sour Cream

$2.50

Blueberry

$2.50

Chocolate Frosted

$2.50

Chocolate Sprinkle

$2.50

Vanilla Sprinkle

$2.50

Glazed Cherry Jelly

$2.50Out of stock

Glazed

$2.50Out of stock

Boston Cream

$2.50Out of stock

Bavarian Cream

$2.50Out of stock

Coconut

$2.50Out of stock

Devil's Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

Danish Tea Cake

Danish Tea Cake

$5.00

Muffins

Blueberry Muff

$4.00

Banana Muff

$4.00

Short Bread

Shortbread

$2.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Granola

Peanutbutter Granola Cup

$1.00

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$2.00

Belgian Waffle w/ Nutella and Figs

$6.00

Petite French Cakes

Petite French Cakes - 2

$1.00

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Palmier Cookies

Palmier Cookie (2)

$1.00

Light Fare

Bowls

Arcola Parfait (granola layered with greek yogurt-strawberries-banana-chia seeds-honey)

$8.00

Arcola Granola (granola-strawberries-choice of milk)

$6.00

Platter

Rustic Baguette (Kerry Gold Butter-Jam-Fruit-Sweet Tomato Cheese-Dubliner Cheese)

$6.00

Sammies

Sun Bagel: (basil pesto-tomato jam-cucumber-greens)

$6.00

Avocado Toast (avocado-salt-pepper-hemp seeds)

$5.00

Crispy C: (crispy capicola-avocado-bacon jam-salt-pepper)

$10.00

Veggie Luv: (rosemary focaccia roasted red pepper hummus-basil pesto-cucumber - greens - basil)

$8.00

Luv: (rosemary focaccia, roasted red pepper hummus - cucumber - greens - basil pesto - mozzarella)

$10.00

Batta Melt (ciabatta roll-Italian herbs gournay cheese-tomato jam-salami-basil pesto-salami-lettuce)

$10.00

Mozza: (ciabatta roll-mozzarella-salami-basil pesto-tomato-lettuce)

$10.00

Dam Jam Bagel: (cream cheese-hot pepper bacon jam-greens)

$6.00

Retail

Thread Coffee Bags

Espresso Blend: May '68

$17.00

Batch Brew: Blend Petroleuse

$16.00

Single Origin: COMSA (Marcala, Honduras)

$17.00

Pangoa

$17.00

Fero

$20.00

Nowadays Elixr

Black

$60.00

Pink

$40.00

Shooter

$5.00

Zapps Chips

Zapps Chips

$1.50