Los Arcos Mexican Grill and Bar Palatine

1639 North Baldwin Road

Palatine, IL 60074

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Taco Dinner
Steak Taco
Don Chido Taco

Appetizers

Guac n Chips

Bowl of avocado dip mixed with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro

Traditional Ceviche

$14.00

Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips

Duo de Ceviche

$15.00

Two ceviches of your choice including octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish served with a side of homemade chips

Orale Ceviche

$17.00

Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortillas on the side

Queso Fundido Cancun Style

$14.00

Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with shrimp served with tortillas on the side

Quesadilla Appetizer

$11.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream

Tequila Shrimp Quesadillas

$13.00

(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and marinated tequila shrimp served with a side of guacamole & sour cream

Volcanoes

$10.00

(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with chipotle sauce your choice of meat (Steak, Al pastor or chorizo) topped with melted cheese, sour cream and served with a side of guacamole

Arcos Nachos

$13.00

Homemade chips topped with refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños served with your choice of meat

Los Clasicos Nachos

$13.00

Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños served with your choice of meat

Carne Asada Fries

$14.00

French fries topped with steak, nacho cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.00

Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Jalisco Salad

$20.00

Mix lettuce tossed with 9 oz. charbroiled skirt steak topped with queso fresco, avocado slices and pico de gallo

Chicken Fajita Salad

$16.00

Mix lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with avocado and queso fresco

Baja Salad

$18.00

Mix lettuce tossed with marinated tequila shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, topped with avocado and cucumber

Soups

Tortilla soup

Delicious chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream

Caldo de camaron

Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth mixed vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Caldo de mariscos

$23.00

Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Caldo de res

Mexican beef soup made with a flavorful beef broth with squash, corn, carrots and potatoes served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Pozole (Only available Saturday and Sunday)

Traditional chicken soup cooked in a white broth with vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Menudo (Only available Saturday and Sunday)

Mexican beef soup made with a flavorful beef broth with squash, corn, carrots and potatoes served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Caldo de pollo

$12.00+

Barbacoa en consome

Caldo de Pescado

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Cancun Style

$16.00

(4) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream

Enchiladas Queretaro

$16.00

(4) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with red adobo sauce and topped with chorizo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce

Enchiladas Dinner

$14.00

(4) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream

El Diablo Enchiladas

$15.00

(4) Enchiladas filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with our devil sauce, chorizo melted cheese and sour cream

Fajitas

Fajitas Arcos Style

$22.00

Your choice of chicken or steak fajitas tossed with bacon, bell peppers, onion and topped with melted cheese.

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with marinated grilled shrimp

Veggie Fajitas

$16.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers and mixed vegetables

Mix Fajitas

$23.00

Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with combination of shrimp, steak and chicken

From Our Grill

Arrachera al Tequila

$23.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak marinated in tequila reposado served over grilled onions and topped with sautéed mushrooms and cilantro

Carne Asada

$21.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak seasoned with our secret rub and topped with a grilled jalapeño and onion

Tampiqueña

$22.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak served with a red cheese enchilada

Arrachera los arcos

$22.00

Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and chorizo served with a grilled cactus, jalapeño and green onion

Mar y tierra

$24.00

Our signature grilled 9 oz. skirt steak served over suiza sauce and topped with guacamole and three grilled shrimp (Mexican Surf and Turf) + Add extra shrimp for $3.00 each

Pollo asado

Our signature dish of charbroiled chicken seasoned with our secret 7 spice recipe served with a side of grilled jalapeños and onions

Molcajete mar y tierra

$30.00

Chicken and Steak Fajitas, short ribs, topped with shrimp and octopus cook in our secret red sauce served with Grilled jalapeños, cactus and green onions

Costillas de Res

$16.00

Charbroiled beef short ribs served with a side of jalapeño and grilled green onion

Parillada

$40.00+

Entrees (Grandma's Recipes)

Piña Rellena

Grilled pineapple filled with your choice of fajita meat mixed bell peppers, onion and pineapple chunks

Chiles Rellenos

$15.00

(2) Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with our suiza sauce

Pollo Ranchero

$18.00

Chicken breast fajitas slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers mushrooms topped with suiza sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese

Barbacoa Dinner

$16.00

Braised beef steak seasoned with dried chilies and spices slowly cooked until perfectly tender served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side

Guisado de puerco

$15.00

Our traditional Mexican pork stew cooked in our chile de arbol sauce

Bistec a la mexicana

Slowly cook to perfection fajitas mixed with onions, jalapeño and tomatoes simmer on a chipotle-tomato sauce.

Lomo de Res al Gusto

$18.00

Signature Tacos

Tacos Jalisco Dinner

Tacos stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion

Tacos Don Chido Dinner

Tacos stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro

Tacos The Governor Dinner

Garlic shrimp tacos topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions and our homemade cilantro-lime oil

Surf and Turf Taco Dinner

Grilled shrimp and steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle mayo

Tacos Clasicos

Lomo Taco Dinner

$16.00

(3) Thin cut ribeye tacos topped with your choice of toppings and served with a side of guacamole, grilled jalapeño and green onion

Traditional Taco Dinner

$13.00

(3) Tacos stacked with your choice of meat (Steak, Al pastor, Chicken, Ground beef or Veggies)

Acapulco Taco Dinner

$16.00

(3) Shrimp tacos marinated in tequila sautéed with pico de gallo and topped with guacamole

Vallarta Taco Dinner

$16.00

(3) Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style tacos topped with red cabbage and chipotle mayo

Los Arcos Taco Dinner

$14.00

(3) Tacos stacked with our combination of steak, chorizo, grilled onion and melted cheese topped with cilantro

Signature Burritos

Arcos Burrito Dinner

$14.00

Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.

El Diablo Burrito Dinner

$17.00

Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese

Burrito Suizo Dinner

$16.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese

Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Burrito Bowl

$13.00

Burrito bowl served with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) rice, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Las Tortas

Hawaiian Torta Dinner

$12.00

Our unique torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken), smoked ham, sausage, pineapple chunks, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Torta Cubana Dinner

$13.00

Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, sausage, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Torta Milanesa Dinner

$11.00

Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.

Torta Dinner

$10.00

Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.

Torta Alambre Dinner

$13.00

Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, sausage, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Antojitos

Chimichanga Dinner

$14.00

Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with Melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream

Tostadas Dinner

$12.00

(2) Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Flautas Dinner

$13.00

(4) Fried rolled tortilla filled with your choice of meat (Chicken or Ground beef) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream

Tamales Dinner

$10.00

(2) Homemade tamales filled with your choice of meat (Pork or Chicken)

Quesadillas Dinner

$14.00

(3) Flour or corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with guacamole

Gorditas Dinner

$11.00

(2) Classic Mexican street food made with masa filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried beans and cheese

Sopes Dinner

$11.00

(2) Circle fried masa topped with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Seafood Entrees

Piña Rellena de Mariscos

$21.00

Grilled pineapple filled with mix seafood mixed bell peppers, onion and pineapple chunks

Ostiones

$16.00+

Raw oysters served with limes

Charola de langostinos

Delicious sautéed prawns seasoned with our secret 5 spice recipe and served over raw onions

Tostadas de ceviche (2)

$11.00

(2) Fried tortillas served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado

Camarones al gusto

$22.00

Sautéed Jumbo shrimp in butter topped with your choice Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries

Mojarra

$18.00

Deep fried whole tilapia topped with your choice of devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries

Molcajete de mariscos

$24.00

Sautéed mix seafood, tilapia fillet and crab legs in butter mixed with our secret 5 spice recipe and red sauce served with fresh cucumber and avocado

Filete de pescado empapelado

$19.00

Steam cook Tilapia fillet topped octopus, shrimp, pico de gallo and green onions served with rice and homemade fries

Coctel de camaron

A delicious shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro

Coctel mixto

A delicious octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro

Coctel vuelve a la vida

A delicious oyster, octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro

Filete Al Gusto

$14.90

Tacos A La Carte

Steak Taco

$3.50

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Marinated Pork Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.50

Ground beef Taco

$3.50

Chicharron Taco

$3.50

Pork Belly Taco

Cabeza Taco

$3.50

Beef cheek Taco

Tripes Taco

$3.50

Tripas Taco

Tongue Taco

$3.50

Lengua Taco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.50

Braised Steak Taco

Lomo Taco

$3.50

Thin Cut Rib Eye Taco

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Mexican Sausage Taco

Veggie Taco

$3.00

Rice, grilled bell peppers, onions

Arcos Style Taco

$3.50

Grilled onion, steak, chorizo and melted cheese

Rajas Taco

$3.00

Grilled onion, poblano peppers slices and melted cheese

Pescado Taco

$4.00

Grilled tilapia fillet topped with de gallo

Camaron Taco

$4.00

Grilled shrimp topped with pico de gallo

Pollo asado Taco

$4.00

Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato

Chori-queso Taco

$3.50

Mexican Sausage Taco

Cabeza Taco

$3.50

Grilled onion, steak, chorizo and melted cheese

Chile relleno Taco

$3.50

Grilled onion, steak, chorizo and melted cheese

Jalisco Taco

$6.00

Taco stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion

Don Chido Taco

$5.00

Taco stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro

The Governor Taco

$5.00

Garlic shrimp taco topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions and our homemade cilantro-lime oil

Surf & Turf Taco

$6.00

Grilled shrimp and steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle mayo

Acapulco Taco

$5.00

Shrimp tacos marinated in tequila sautéed with pico de gallo and topped with guacamole

Vallarta Taco

$5.00

Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style tacos topped with red cabbage and chipotle mayo

Side Dishes

Tortillas

Sour Cream

Refried Beans

$2.00+

Mexican Rice

$2.00+

Side of rice and beans

$3.00

Pico de gallo

Nacho cheese

Chipotle Mayo

Mozzarella cheese (8oz)

$3.00

Queso Fresco (8 oz)

$4.00

Sidfe of Guacamole (4oz)

$3.50

Avocado

$2.75

Fries

$4.00

Salsa

Chips

Chips & Salsa

Grilled Nopales

$5.00

Grilled Jalapeños & Onions

$3.00

Salad Dressing

Grilled sliced onions

$1.50

Pan

$2.00

Pickled Jalapeños

Fresh Jalapeños

$1.00

House Salad

$4.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$3.00

Griled cebollitas

A La Carte

Gordita a la carta

$4.50

Classic Mexican street food made with masa filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Sope a la carta

$4.50

Circle fried masa topped with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Quesadilla a la Carta

$3.00

Flour or corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak)

Burrito a la Carta

$10.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Burrito suizo a la Carta

$13.00

Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese

Chimichanga a la carta

$11.00

Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with Melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream

Diablo Burrito a la carta

$14.00

Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese

Arcos Burrito a la carta

$11.00

Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.

Enchilada a la carta

$3.00

Enchilada with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream

Tostada a la carta

$5.00

Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream

Tamal a la carta

$3.50

Homemade Tamales

Tostada de Mariscos a la carta

$5.00

Fried tortilla served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado

Torta a la carta

$9.00

Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.

Torta de Alambre a la carta

$11.00

Filled sausage, chorizo, skirt steak, jalapeño, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Torta Cubana a la carta

$11.00

Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, al pastor, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Torta Milanesa a la carta

$9.00

Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, al pastor, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Hawaiian Torta a la carta

$11.00

Our unique torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken), smoked ham, al pastor, pineapple chunks, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans

Quesadilla Gigante a la carta

$9.00

Extra Large Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Flan

$5.00

Mexican Custard

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

Smoothie

$7.00

Kids Meals

Kids Burrito Meal

$8.00

Burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans and cheese

Kids Flautas Meal

$7.00

(2) Flautas topped with sour cream and cheese

Kids Quesadillas Meal

$7.00

(2) Quesadillas filled with your choice of meat

Kids Nuggets Meal

$7.00

Kids Taco Meal

$7.00

(1) Taco Stacked with your choice of meat and your choice of topping

Kids Enchiladas Meal

$7.00

(2) Enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce filled with your choice of meat

Kids Grilled Chicken Meal

$9.00

Grilled chicken sliced chicken breast

KIds Nachos

$6.00

Nachos topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, sour cream and tomato

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Have you ever tasted something that is so good, you simply couldn't put it out of your mind? You tried to find something similar, but in the end, nothing could ever compare to the perfection you first tasted. That's how Los Arcos was born. ​ Los Arcos Mexican Grill is a traditional mexican restaurant focusing on serving the best Mexican food in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago. A menu as unique as ours require an equally unique restaurant space. The concept of the space meets the idea of a modern and colorful concept

Location

1639 North Baldwin Road, Palatine, IL 60074

