Los Arcos Mexican Grill and Bar Palatine
No reviews yet
1639 North Baldwin Road
Palatine, IL 60074
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guac n Chips
Bowl of avocado dip mixed with diced tomato, onion, and cilantro
Traditional Ceviche
Choice of octopus, ground shrimp or fish ceviche fully cooked in lime juice mixed with pico de gallo topped with avocado silces and served with homemade chips
Duo de Ceviche
Two ceviches of your choice including octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish served with a side of homemade chips
Orale Ceviche
Specialty mix ceviche of octopus, ground shrimp and ground fish mixed with pico de gallo, cucumber and our secret michelada mix (house tomato juice)
Queso Fundido
Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with chorizo (Mexican sausage) served with tortillas on the side
Queso Fundido Cancun Style
Melted Chihuahua cheese mixed with shrimp served with tortillas on the side
Quesadilla Appetizer
(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with a side of guacamole and sour cream
Tequila Shrimp Quesadillas
(3) Flour tortilla filled with cheese and marinated tequila shrimp served with a side of guacamole & sour cream
Volcanoes
(3) Slowly toasted tortilla stacked with chipotle sauce your choice of meat (Steak, Al pastor or chorizo) topped with melted cheese, sour cream and served with a side of guacamole
Arcos Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, Chihuahua cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños served with your choice of meat
Los Clasicos Nachos
Homemade chips topped with refried beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and jalapeños served with your choice of meat
Carne Asada Fries
French fries topped with steak, nacho cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños
Salads
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl filled with refried pinto beans, rice, your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Jalisco Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with 9 oz. charbroiled skirt steak topped with queso fresco, avocado slices and pico de gallo
Chicken Fajita Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with grilled chicken, bell peppers and onions topped with avocado and queso fresco
Baja Salad
Mix lettuce tossed with marinated tequila shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, topped with avocado and cucumber
Soups
Tortilla soup
Delicious chicken tortilla soup topped with avocado, queso fresco, cilantro and sour cream
Caldo de camaron
Slowly cooked shrimp in our red chili broth mixed vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Caldo de mariscos
Our specialty seafood soup prepared with seafood mix and vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Caldo de res
Mexican beef soup made with a flavorful beef broth with squash, corn, carrots and potatoes served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Pozole (Only available Saturday and Sunday)
Traditional chicken soup cooked in a white broth with vegetables served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Menudo (Only available Saturday and Sunday)
Mexican beef soup made with a flavorful beef broth with squash, corn, carrots and potatoes served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Caldo de pollo
Barbacoa en consome
Caldo de Pescado
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Cancun Style
(4) Enchiladas filled with sautéed marinated tequila shrimp topped with green sauce, melted cheese and sour cream
Enchiladas Queretaro
(4) Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with red adobo sauce and topped with chorizo, queso fresco, sour cream and lettuce
Enchiladas Dinner
(4) Enchiladas with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
El Diablo Enchiladas
(4) Enchiladas filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with our devil sauce, chorizo melted cheese and sour cream
Fajitas
Fajitas Arcos Style
Your choice of chicken or steak fajitas tossed with bacon, bell peppers, onion and topped with melted cheese.
Chicken Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled chicken breast
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with sliced marinated grilled skirt steak
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with marinated grilled shrimp
Veggie Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions, bell peppers and mixed vegetables
Mix Fajitas
Sizzling skillet of caramelized onions and bell peppers with combination of shrimp, steak and chicken
From Our Grill
Arrachera al Tequila
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak marinated in tequila reposado served over grilled onions and topped with sautéed mushrooms and cilantro
Carne Asada
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak seasoned with our secret rub and topped with a grilled jalapeño and onion
Tampiqueña
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak served with a red cheese enchilada
Arrachera los arcos
Charbroiled 9 oz. skirt steak topped with melted Chihuahua cheese and chorizo served with a grilled cactus, jalapeño and green onion
Mar y tierra
Our signature grilled 9 oz. skirt steak served over suiza sauce and topped with guacamole and three grilled shrimp (Mexican Surf and Turf) + Add extra shrimp for $3.00 each
Pollo asado
Our signature dish of charbroiled chicken seasoned with our secret 7 spice recipe served with a side of grilled jalapeños and onions
Molcajete mar y tierra
Chicken and Steak Fajitas, short ribs, topped with shrimp and octopus cook in our secret red sauce served with Grilled jalapeños, cactus and green onions
Costillas de Res
Charbroiled beef short ribs served with a side of jalapeño and grilled green onion
Parillada
Entrees (Grandma's Recipes)
Piña Rellena
Grilled pineapple filled with your choice of fajita meat mixed bell peppers, onion and pineapple chunks
Chiles Rellenos
(2) Soufflé-battered poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and topped with our suiza sauce
Pollo Ranchero
Chicken breast fajitas slowly sautéed in butter, mixed bell peppers mushrooms topped with suiza sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
Barbacoa Dinner
Braised beef steak seasoned with dried chilies and spices slowly cooked until perfectly tender served with cilantro, onion and limes on the side
Guisado de puerco
Our traditional Mexican pork stew cooked in our chile de arbol sauce
Bistec a la mexicana
Slowly cook to perfection fajitas mixed with onions, jalapeño and tomatoes simmer on a chipotle-tomato sauce.
Lomo de Res al Gusto
Signature Tacos
Tacos Jalisco Dinner
Tacos stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion
Tacos Don Chido Dinner
Tacos stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro
Tacos The Governor Dinner
Garlic shrimp tacos topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions and our homemade cilantro-lime oil
Surf and Turf Taco Dinner
Grilled shrimp and steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle mayo
Tacos Clasicos
Lomo Taco Dinner
(3) Thin cut ribeye tacos topped with your choice of toppings and served with a side of guacamole, grilled jalapeño and green onion
Traditional Taco Dinner
(3) Tacos stacked with your choice of meat (Steak, Al pastor, Chicken, Ground beef or Veggies)
Acapulco Taco Dinner
(3) Shrimp tacos marinated in tequila sautéed with pico de gallo and topped with guacamole
Vallarta Taco Dinner
(3) Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style tacos topped with red cabbage and chipotle mayo
Los Arcos Taco Dinner
(3) Tacos stacked with our combination of steak, chorizo, grilled onion and melted cheese topped with cilantro
Signature Burritos
Arcos Burrito Dinner
Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.
El Diablo Burrito Dinner
Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese
Burrito Suizo Dinner
Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese
Burrito Dinner
Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Burrito Bowl
Burrito bowl served with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) rice, refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Las Tortas
Hawaiian Torta Dinner
Our unique torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken), smoked ham, sausage, pineapple chunks, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Torta Cubana Dinner
Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, sausage, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Torta Milanesa Dinner
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
Torta Dinner
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
Torta Alambre Dinner
Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, sausage, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Antojitos
Chimichanga Dinner
Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with Melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream
Tostadas Dinner
(2) Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Flautas Dinner
(4) Fried rolled tortilla filled with your choice of meat (Chicken or Ground beef) topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheese and sour cream
Tamales Dinner
(2) Homemade tamales filled with your choice of meat (Pork or Chicken)
Quesadillas Dinner
(3) Flour or corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) served with guacamole
Gorditas Dinner
(2) Classic Mexican street food made with masa filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried beans and cheese
Sopes Dinner
(2) Circle fried masa topped with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Seafood Entrees
Piña Rellena de Mariscos
Grilled pineapple filled with mix seafood mixed bell peppers, onion and pineapple chunks
Ostiones
Raw oysters served with limes
Charola de langostinos
Delicious sautéed prawns seasoned with our secret 5 spice recipe and served over raw onions
Tostadas de ceviche (2)
(2) Fried tortillas served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado
Camarones al gusto
Sautéed Jumbo shrimp in butter topped with your choice Veracruz style, devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries
Mojarra
Deep fried whole tilapia topped with your choice of devil, garlic or red adobo sauce served with rice and homemade fries
Molcajete de mariscos
Sautéed mix seafood, tilapia fillet and crab legs in butter mixed with our secret 5 spice recipe and red sauce served with fresh cucumber and avocado
Filete de pescado empapelado
Steam cook Tilapia fillet topped octopus, shrimp, pico de gallo and green onions served with rice and homemade fries
Coctel de camaron
A delicious shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
Coctel mixto
A delicious octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
Coctel vuelve a la vida
A delicious oyster, octopus and shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado, tomato, onion and cilantro
Filete Al Gusto
Tacos A La Carte
Steak Taco
Al Pastor Taco
Marinated Pork Taco
Chicken Taco
Ground beef Taco
Chicharron Taco
Pork Belly Taco
Cabeza Taco
Beef cheek Taco
Tripes Taco
Tripas Taco
Tongue Taco
Lengua Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Braised Steak Taco
Lomo Taco
Thin Cut Rib Eye Taco
Chorizo Taco
Mexican Sausage Taco
Veggie Taco
Rice, grilled bell peppers, onions
Arcos Style Taco
Grilled onion, steak, chorizo and melted cheese
Rajas Taco
Grilled onion, poblano peppers slices and melted cheese
Pescado Taco
Grilled tilapia fillet topped with de gallo
Camaron Taco
Grilled shrimp topped with pico de gallo
Pollo asado Taco
Grilled chicken taco topped with lettuce and tomato
Chori-queso Taco
Mexican Sausage Taco
Cabeza Taco
Grilled onion, steak, chorizo and melted cheese
Chile relleno Taco
Grilled onion, steak, chorizo and melted cheese
Jalisco Taco
Taco stacked with charbroiled skirt steak topped with guacamole, queso fresco, radishes, cilantro and onion
Don Chido Taco
Taco stacked with our unique creation of grilled chicken fajitas, bacon, guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce and cilantro
The Governor Taco
Garlic shrimp taco topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, pickled red onions and our homemade cilantro-lime oil
Surf & Turf Taco
Grilled shrimp and steak topped with guacamole, pico de gallo and creamy chipotle mayo
Acapulco Taco
Shrimp tacos marinated in tequila sautéed with pico de gallo and topped with guacamole
Vallarta Taco
Beer battered fish fillet Vallarta style tacos topped with red cabbage and chipotle mayo
==========================================
Side Dishes
Tortillas
Sour Cream
Refried Beans
Mexican Rice
Side of rice and beans
Pico de gallo
Nacho cheese
Chipotle Mayo
Mozzarella cheese (8oz)
Queso Fresco (8 oz)
Sidfe of Guacamole (4oz)
Avocado
Fries
Salsa
Chips
Chips & Salsa
Grilled Nopales
Grilled Jalapeños & Onions
Salad Dressing
Grilled sliced onions
Pan
Pickled Jalapeños
Fresh Jalapeños
House Salad
Grilled Jalapenos
Griled cebollitas
A La Carte
Gordita a la carta
Classic Mexican street food made with masa filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Sope a la carta
Circle fried masa topped with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Quesadilla a la Carta
Flour or corn tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak)
Burrito a la Carta
Stuffed with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Burrito suizo a la Carta
Stuffed with your choice of meat refried pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream. Topped with suiza sauce and melted cheese
Chimichanga a la carta
Deep fried burrito with beans and cheese filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with Melted Chihuahua cheese and sour cream
Diablo Burrito a la carta
Signature spicy burrito filled with thin cut ribeye and grilled onions, cheese, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and refried pinto beans. Topped with our devil sauce and melted cheese
Arcos Burrito a la carta
Steak, chorizo and grilled onion combination filled with pinto beans lettuce, tomato, cilantro and sour cream.
Enchilada a la carta
Enchilada with your choice of sauce (green, red adobo or suiza) filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Tostada a la carta
Fried tortilla with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream
Tamal a la carta
Homemade Tamales
Tostada de Mariscos a la carta
Fried tortilla served with your choice of octopus, ground shrimp or ground fish ceviche mixed with pico de gallo and topped with avocado
Torta a la carta
Filled with your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak) guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans.
Torta de Alambre a la carta
Filled sausage, chorizo, skirt steak, jalapeño, onion, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Torta Cubana a la carta
Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, al pastor, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Torta Milanesa a la carta
Delicious Mexico City style torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken) fried egg, smoked ham, chorizo, al pastor, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Hawaiian Torta a la carta
Our unique torta filled with Milanesa (breaded steak or chicken), smoked ham, al pastor, pineapple chunks, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and refried pinto beans
Quesadilla Gigante a la carta
Extra Large Flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of meat (Al pastor, chicken, ground beef, veggies or steak
====================================
Kids Meals
Kids Burrito Meal
Burrito filled with your choice of meat, beans and cheese
Kids Flautas Meal
(2) Flautas topped with sour cream and cheese
Kids Quesadillas Meal
(2) Quesadillas filled with your choice of meat
Kids Nuggets Meal
Kids Taco Meal
(1) Taco Stacked with your choice of meat and your choice of topping
Kids Enchiladas Meal
(2) Enchiladas topped with your choice of sauce filled with your choice of meat
Kids Grilled Chicken Meal
Grilled chicken sliced chicken breast
KIds Nachos
Nachos topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, sour cream and tomato
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Have you ever tasted something that is so good, you simply couldn't put it out of your mind? You tried to find something similar, but in the end, nothing could ever compare to the perfection you first tasted. That's how Los Arcos was born. Los Arcos Mexican Grill is a traditional mexican restaurant focusing on serving the best Mexican food in the Northwest suburbs of Chicago. A menu as unique as ours require an equally unique restaurant space. The concept of the space meets the idea of a modern and colorful concept
1639 North Baldwin Road, Palatine, IL 60074