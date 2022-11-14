Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arctic Springs

review star

No reviews yet

N18078 County Road T

Galesville, WI 54630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pepperoni
Chicken Alfredo
Meat Lovers

Pizza

Cheese

Cheese

$13.00

10" pizza topped with our house made marinara and loaded with Mozzarella cheese.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00

10" pizza topped with our house made marinara and covered in mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Sausage

Sausage

$15.00

10" pizza topped with our house made marinara, covered in mildly spiced Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

10" pizza topped with our house made alfredo sauce, baked chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

BBQ Chicken

$17.00
Supreme

Supreme

$19.00

10" pizza topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, green & red peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives.

Meat Lovers

Meat Lovers

$20.00

10" pizza topped with our house made marinara sauce, pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, and Canadian bacon.

Hawaiian

Hawaiian

$17.00

10" pizza topped with our house made marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, and pineapple.

Desserts by the Slice

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Tiramisu

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Pizzas can only be delivered through online ordering at this time.

Location

N18078 County Road T, Galesville, WI 54630

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Arctic Springs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Heirloom Seasonal Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
155 East 3rd Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Sliced - 66 Center Street
orange starNo Reviews
66 Center Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Sapori di Sicilia
orange star5.0 • 15
211 Main St Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Blooming Grounds - Express - Blooming Grounds -Express
orange starNo Reviews
270 W. Third St. Suite 2 Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Muddled Thyme - 75 West 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
75 West 3rd Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Blooming Grounds - Downtown - BG Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
50 East 3rd Street Winona, MN 55987
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Galesville
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston