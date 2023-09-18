Arden
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our delicious menu from Arden Café. We serve organic coffee, latte, breakfast and lunch from 8am to 5pm
Location
8289 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Zarape West Hollywood - 8351 Santa Monica Boulevard
No Reviews
8351 Santa Monica Boulevard West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant