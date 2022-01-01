American
Bars & Lounges
Arden
737 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
PNW Seasonal restaurant located in the Pearl district of Portland If pickup and delivery is unavailable we are too busy to prepare new take out/delivery orders. Our apologies.
Location
417 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
10 Barrel Brewing- Portland
No Reviews
1411 Northwest Flanders Street Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant
Southland Whiskey Kitchen - 1422 NW 23rd st
4.0 • 902
1422 Northwest 23rd Avenue Portland, OR 97210
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Portland
Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House - 210 NW 11th Ave
4.5 • 3,064
210 NW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant
Backwoods Brewing Company - Pearl District
4.6 • 1,145
231 NW 11th Ave Portland, OR 97209
View restaurant