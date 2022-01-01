Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Arden's Garden Sylvan Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2181 Sylvan Road

East Point, GA 30344

Carlito's Way
Happy Smoothie
Custom 16 oz

Made to Order Smoothies

Custom 24 oz

$6.50

Build your own 24 oz custom smoothie.

Custom 16 oz

$5.50

Build your own 16 oz custom smoothie.

Specialty Smoothies 24 oz

Bexorcist

$9.50

Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Apple juice, Banana, Mango, Papaya, Wheatgrass, Ginger.

Carlito's Way

$9.50

Ingredients: Multigreen, Banana, Mango, Cherries, Spinach, Hemp Protein, Nuts.

Fruit Pie Smoothie

$8.95

Ingredients: Apple juice, Peaches, Nuts.

Happy Smoothie

$8.50

Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Papaya, Blueberry, Blackberry, Spinach, Supergreen powder.

Kale Slam

$8.95

Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Kale.

PB&J

$7.95

Ingredients: Apple Juice, Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, Peanut Butter

Spinach Slam

$7.95

Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Mango, Spinach.

Summer Island

$9.50

Ingredients: Multigreen, Apple juice, Banana, Peach, Papaya, Spinach, Hemp Protein, Nuts, Ginger.

The Shake

$8.50

Ingredients: Almondmilk, Banana, Cacao Nibs, Dates.

Juices 15.2 oz

Beet It Better*

Beet It Better*

$3.85

Ingredients: Beets, Apple Juice, Ginger. 

Complete Recovery*

Complete Recovery*

$3.85

Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.

Hotshot*

Hotshot*

$3.85

Ingredients: Pineapple Juice, Lemons, Cranberries, Ginger.

Lavender Lemonade*

$3.85

Ingredients: Distilled Water, Lavender Flowers, Lemons, Organic Agave Nectar, Butterfly Pea Flower.

Lean and Green*

$3.85

Ingredients:  Cucumbers, Celery, Green Apple Juice, Lemons, Spinach, Kale.

Multigreen*

Multigreen*

$3.85

Ingredients: Cucumbers, Celery, Spinach, Kale, Lemons.

Oops!

Oops!

$3.85

Ingredients:  Pineapple juice, bananas, cranberries

Passion Fruit Turmeric*

$4.35

Ingredients: Orange Juice, Water, Pineapple Juice, Passionfruit Pulp, Turmeric, Monkfruit Sweetener, Organic Agave Nectar

Pineapple Apple Ginger*

Pineapple Apple Ginger*

$3.85

Ingredients: Pineapple juice, Apple Juice, Ginger

Sunrise*

Sunrise*

$3.85

Ingredients: Orange juice, apple juice, mangos, peaches, strawberries

Super Celery*

$4.35

Ingredients:  Celery, Distilled Water, Lemons

Supergreen*

Supergreen*

$3.85

Ingredients: Apple juice, bananas, spirulina, blue-green algae, chlorella, barley grass, Norwegian dulse

TLC (Turmeric Loves Carrot)*

TLC (Turmeric Loves Carrot)*

$4.35

Ingredients:  Carrots, Orange Juice, Turmeric Root

Yoga*

Yoga*

$3.85

Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons

Juices 1/2 Gal

Complete Recovery (1/2 gal)*

$12.95

Ingredients: Apple Juice, Orange Juice, Strawberries, Bananas, Ascorbic Acid, Echinacea purpurea Root Powder, Bee Propolis, Citrus Bioflavonoid.

Multigreen (1/2 gal)*

$12.95

Ingredients: Cucumbers, celery, spinach, kale

Pineapple Apple Ginger (1/2 gal)*

$12.95

Ingredients: Pineapple Juice, Apple Juice, Ginger

Yoga (1/2 gal)*

$12.95

Ingredients: Pineapple juice, apple juice, spinach, kale, distilled water, ginger, lemons

Juices 1 Gal

Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*

Two Day Detox (1 Gallon)*

$17.50

Purchase 2 gallons for 2 days of Detox. Ingredients:  Distilled water, grapefruit juice, orange juice, lemons

Apple (1 Gallon)*

$14.25

Ingredients: Apple juice, water

Pineapple (1 Gallon)*

$14.25

Ingredients: Pineapple juice, water

Shots

Grand Slam

Grand Slam

$6.50

Ingredients: 1 oz each of Wheatgrass, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Cranberry.

Shooters

Atomic: Hibiscus Jalapeno 2 oz*

$2.75

Ingredients: Distilled Water, Lemon Juice, Honey, Ginger Root, Jalapeno Peppers, Hibiscus Flowers, Green Tea Extract.

Immunity: Firecracker 2 oz*

$2.75

Ingredients: Ginger root, lemons, pineapple juice, cayenne pepper

Golden Turmeric 2 oz*

$2.75

Ingredients: Apple Juice, Turmeric Root, Cucumbers, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper

Recovery: True Blue 2 oz*

$2.75

Ingredients: Distilled Water, Lime Juice, Organic Agave Nectar, Orange Oil, Bacillus Coagulans UABc-20, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus UALr-06, Blue Majic Spirulina

Ignite: Ginger Gold 4oz*

$5.95Out of stock

Ingredients: Ginger Root

Ginger Root 15.2 oz*

$12.95

Ingredients: Ginger Root

Pure Cranberry 15.2 oz*

$12.95

Ingredients: Cranberries

Pure Lemon 15.2 oz*

$12.95

Ingredients: Lemon Juice

Soup

Thai Veggie Curry Soup

$6.95

Ingredients: Onions, Tomato Puree, Carrots, Coconut Water, Distilled Water, Tamari, Spinach, Cilantro, Ginger, Garlic, Shallot, Lemongrass, Lemon Juice, Curry Powder, Agave, Smoked Paprika, Coriander, and Cumin.

Brunswick Stew

$6.95

Ingredients: Water, Onions, Lima Beans, Okra, Green Beans, Corn, Mustard Greens, Diced Tomato, Tomato Paste, Distilled Vinegar, Braggs Liquid Amino, Organic Agave Nectar, Garlic, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Liquid Smoke, Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Allspice, Carrot, Celery, Bay Leaf

Salads

Harvest Salad

$9.95

Ingredients: Kale, Chickpeas, Acorn Squash, Rutabaga, Quinoa, Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seed, Tahini, Filtered Water, Shallots, Garlic, Dijon Mustard, Red Wine Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Agave Nectar, Chia Seed, Tamari, Jalapeno, Cumin, Cilantro, Sesame Oil, Salt, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Chipotle Powder

Southwest Salad

$9.95

Ingredients: Kale, Black Beans, Cauliflower, Sauerkraut, Water, Corn, Red Onion, Red Bell Peppers, Cashew, Carrots, Nutritional Yeast, Walnuts, White Vinegar, Lemon Juice, Dijon Mustard, Coconut aminos, Jalapenos, Dried Oregano, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Smoked Paprika, Red Wine Vinegar, Chili Powder, Cumin, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Chipotle Powder, Onion Powder, Turmeric, Coriander

AG Snacks

Chia Pudding

$5.95

Distilled Water, Date Paste, Chia Seeds, Peanuts, Rolled Oats, Honey, Coconut Oil, Cacao Powder, Pumpkin Seeds, Walnuts, Sunflower Seed, Coconut Sugar, Cinnamon, Vanilla Extract

Chocolate Almond Bars

Chocolate Almond Bars

$4.50

Ingredients: Almonds, Walnuts, Dates, Rolled Oats, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Espresso, Sea Salt.

Fuzzy Kisses

Fuzzy Kisses

$4.50

Ingredients: Raisins, Raw Almonds, Dates, Raw Walnuts, Coconut, Distilled Water.

Cheezy Kale

Cheezy Kale

$4.50

Ingredients:  Kale, Cashews, Red Bell Pepper, Nutritional Yeast, Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Cayenne.

Garlic Ranch Kale

$4.50

Ingredients: Kale, Cashews, Water, Nutritional Yeast, Dijon Mustard, White Vinegar, Garlic Cloves, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dried Chives

Hazelnut Brownie Bites

$4.50

Ingredients: Date Paste, Hazelnut Butter, Walnuts, Cacao Powder, Vanilla Extract.

Cookie: Oatmeal Raisin Pecan

$2.95

Ingredients: Coconut Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Coconut Oil, Gluten Free Oats, Carrot, Raisins, Pecans, Filtered Water, Chia Seed, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Baking Soda, Salt

Cookie: Double Choc Walnut

$2.95

Ingredients: Whole Wheat Flour, Coconut Sugar, Chocolate Chips, Coconut Oil, Walnuts, Chia Seed, Filtered Water, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Baking Powder, Salt

Peanut Butter Energy Bites

Peanut Butter Energy Bites

$4.50

Ingredients: Peanuts, Oats, Dates, Chia, Dark Chocolate, Coconut Palm Sugar, Sea Salt.

Tiramisu

$6.95

Ingredients: Almond Milk, Cashew Cream, Date Paste, Raw Almonds, Coconut Oil, Espresso Powder, Cacao Powder, Vanilla Extract.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plant-based foods. Fresh juices and smoothies.

Website

Location

2181 Sylvan Road, East Point, GA 30344

Directions

