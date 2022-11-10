Ardent Craft Ales

- Home
3200 W Leigh St
Richmond, VA 23230
Double Dry Hopped IPA X 16oz 4-pack
This special small-batch version of IPA X is double dry hopped with TWICE the standard amount of Citra and Mosaic hops, our favorite combination that provides huge citrus and tropical fruit notes in both aroma and flavor. Double Dry Hopped IPA X is a juicy beer that pours a cloudy, deep golden color, with super low bitterness and a silky soft mouthfeel. 7.1% ABV • 10 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Pan Pan pale ale 16oz 4-pack
Pan Pan is Ardent’s southern hemisphere riff on a classic American pale ale. Brewed with Southern Cross and Motueka hops from New Zealand, Pan Pan is an easy-drinking pale ale with resiny character and notes of grapefruit and pine. 4.8% ABV • 28 IBU
Beer
Ardent Pilsner 16oz 4-pack
Ardent Pilsner is a clear, golden pilsner with classic lager aroma that is clean and bready, with light grassiness from Hallertauer mittelfrüh noble hops. Medium body and effervescence highlight soft bitterness, malty sweetness and mild fruitiness. Ardent Pilsner is a crisp, refreshing German-style pils that finishes dry and clean with a creamy, long-lasting head that leaves rich lacing. #neverstoplagering *Bronze medal winner: 2018 Great American Beer Festival* 5% ABV • 36 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
IPA 12oz 6-pack
You asked, we listened: our flagship IPA is now in cans! Brewed with 100% Citra hops, IPA features citrusy, tropical notes of grapefruit, melon, and passion fruit. This medium-bodied, west-coast style IPA balances hop flavor and aroma with restrained bitterness. 6.8% ABV • 31 IBU • 6-pack x 12 oz cans
IPA X 16oz 4-pack
IPA X is dry hopped with Citra and Mosaic hops, a classic combination that provides big citrus and tropical fruit notes in both aroma and flavor. This juicy beer pours a cloudy, deep golden color, with super low bitterness and a silky soft mouthfeel. 7.1% ABV • 10 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Ardent Wheat 12oz 6-pack
Ardent Wheat is a bright, refreshing American wheat beer that pours a cloudy golden color with aroma of pear and vanilla. Delicately balanced and easy-drinking, Ardent Wheat is crisp and clean with notes of citrus and pineapple. 4.9% ABV • 12 IBU
Stronger Than Hate 16oz 4-pack
Stronger Than Hate is a bold, rich imperial milk stout featuring notes of dark chocolate and a touch of sweetness from the addition of lactose, balanced by a roasted chocolate malt base. This big, dark stout is silky smooth, and at 10% ABV, perfect for savoring through cooler weather and longer nights. • 10% ABV • 32 IBU • 100% of proceeds from sales of Stronger Than Hate will support the Urban League Greater Richmond Young Professionals initiative to provide Professional Certification Grants for members who are looking to increase their skillset or embark on a new career path. ULGRYP’s mission is to support the Urban League Movement through volunteerism, philanthropy, and membership development focused around education, health, housing, jobs and justice.
Sweet Potato & Sage Saison 16oz 4-pack
Sweet Potato and Sage is a dry, farmhouse-style saison. Earthy notes from the sweet potatoes are balanced by the fragrant aroma of fresh, local sage. This fall seasonal features a continental malt backbone and subtle hop presence in a well-rounded beer. 6.4% ABV • 28 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Double Dry Hopped IPA 16oz 4-pack
We took our flagship west-coast style IPA and dry hopped it with TWICE the standard Citra hops! Double Dry Hopped IPA is a medium-bodied IPA that prioritizes citrusy, tropical hop flavors and aromas of grapefruit and melon over a restrained bitterness. 6.8% ABV • 31 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Blackberry Lime Gose 16oz 4-pack
Blackberry Lime Gose is a refreshingly tart wheat beer brewed with sea salt and coriander, then refermented on blackberry and lime. Sweet and tangy notes complement each other from the blackberry addition, while the lime and salt accentuate the natural acidity of the classic gose beer style. 4.5% ABV • 5 IBU
Watermelon Gose 16oz 4-pack
Watermelon Gose is light, tart, and refreshing, the perfect beer on a hot summer afternoon! Brewed with watermelon and Szechuan peppercorn, this bright, effervescent wheat beer balances piney, herbal notes with citrus fruit flavor in complete harmony. 4.5% ABV / 5 IBU
Rice Lager 16oz 4-pack
Rice Lager is a classic American beer style, brewed with rice to maintain a light body and delicate flavor. Pouring a pale golden color, Rice Lager features minimal bitterness and subtle notes of lemon, finishing crisp and clean. This is the lager you’ve been waiting for this summer! #neverstoplagering • 4.4% ABV • 14 IBU
Cucumber Lemon Gose 16oz 4-pack
Brewed with Meyer lemon puree and conditioned on hundreds of pounds of fresh cucumber, our Cucumber Lemon Gose features a mild citrus tartness rounded out by a touch of sweetness and subtle melon notes. Bright and effervescent, Cucumber Lemon Gose is a balanced, refreshing showcase of delicate fruit flavors. 4.5% ABV • 5 IBU • 4-pack x 16 oz cans
Atlantico 16oz 4-pack
Atlantico is a crisp, clean Mexican-style lager, brewed with flaked corn and rice for a dry, refreshing finish. Light-bodied with minimal bitterness, Altantico is the perfect beer on a hot, summer afternoon. #neverstoplagering • 4.4% ABV • 23 IBU • 4-pack x 16oz cans
Juniper Saison 16oz 4-pack
Juniper Saison is a dry, light-bodied, petite saison infused with fresh juniper berries and whole peppercorns. This botanical beer is bright, effervescent, and unfiltered, featuring herbal notes with a slight pepper spice and mild funkiness. 4.4% ABV • 26 IBU
8th Anniversary Ale 500mL bottle
This beer release is a nod to one of our original recipes, combined with barrel aging and further experimentation we’ve loved to tinker with for more than 8 years. Ardent’s 8th Anniversary Ale is a French saison blended with Sauvignon Blanc grape must and aged in Sauvignon Blanc barrels. 5.5% ABV. 500mL bottle.
Short Throw Brewing - Now Chill 16oz 4-pack
Now Chill, from our friends at Short Throw Brewing, is a 100% Mosaic hopped, hazy IPA. Light and refreshing, packed with that ever familiar Mosaic taste and aroma. 6% ABV
Short Throw Brewing - Backyard Brawl 16oz 4-pack
Backyard Brawl is Short Throw's newest imperial stout, because stout season never ends as far as we’re concerned. We started with our decadent chocolate forward malt bill, and after fermentation, let this concoction rest on Vermont maple syrup, marshmallows, toasted coconut, cinnamon, and coffee. 13.1% ABV. It is not to be played with!
Schwarzbier 32oz crowler
Schwarzbier is a dark German-style lager with a chocolaty, roasted aroma. Brewed with 100% German malt and hops, Schwarzbier is crisp and clean with subtle malt flavors and roasted finish. 5% ABV • 30 IBU
Saison Blanc 32oz crowler
French saison brewed with Hallertau Blanc hops and conditioned on Sav Blanc grape must. 5.5% ABV
Barrel Aged Honey Ginger 32oz crowler
We pulled off a batch of Honey Ginger to age in Kentucky bourbon barrels this summer, layering bourbon and vanilla notes on top of honey sweetness and ginger spice. This big beer is an amped up version of our seasonal Honey Ginger that only comes out once a year! • 10% ABV • 18 IBU • 32oz crowler fill
Food
Smoked Gouda toast
Smoked gouda, fig jam, truffle honey, black pepper & sea salt on toasted sourdough
Pimento & Onion toast
Ardent pimento cheese, clover honey, green onion & black pepper on toasted sourdough
Goat & Peach toast
Peach spread, warm goat cheese, balsamic drizzle & basil on toasted sourdough.
Caprese flatbread
Toasted flatbread topped with fresh mozzarella, pesto, basil chiffonade, tomato, balsamic reduction, & black pepper.
Fig & Pig flatbread
Toasted flatbread topped with fig jam, speck ham, warm goat cheese & arugula
Mexican Street Corn flatbread
Toasted flatbread topped with fire roasted corn, lime crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, & Mexican seasoning blend.
Brewhouse Caesar salad
Romaine hearts, paremsan blend, tomatoes, herbed caesar dressing.
Power Greens
Spring mix, fresh seasonal veggies, honey citrus vinaigrette.
Southwest salad
Blackened seasoned turkey breast on mixed greens with fire roastesd corn, black beans, tomatoes, crispy onions, & creamy salsa dressing.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
House tuna salad, swiss cheese, on stirata
Italian Sandwich
Spicy capicola, mortadella (contains nuts), genoa salami, Lucali pickles, thinly shredded iceberg lettuce, and provolone on olive oil brushed hoagie roll.
Vegan Italian Sandwich
Hot pepper spread, olive tapenade, pickled onion & tomato, roasted red pepper, thinly shredded lettuce, balsamic drizzle.
Pastrami Sandwich
Piled high pastrami, swiss, spicy Dijon mustard on sourdough
Roast Beef Sandwich
Gouda, house slaw, spicy mustard, garlic aioli on stirata
Kimchi Grilled Cheese
Ardent pimento cheese and perfectly made kimchi on grilled sourdough.
Pressed Avocado
Italian speck ham, brie, fig jam, avocado on pressed sourdough
Turkey & Apple Sandwich
Honey mustard, cheddar, arugula, and peach spread on stirata
Kids meal
For age 12 & under, please! Your choice of kids meal served with juice box and choice of side.
House Slaw
Cabbage, carrot, onion, chili paste, espelette pepper, mayo, and vinegar
Cucumber Salad
Cucumber, cherry tomato, vinegar, citrus, white onion, serrano, pineapple
Potato chips
Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches
Locally crafted treats from our friends at Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwiches! Everything at Nightingale is made by hand from scratch. They use fresh local ingredients to create each delicious rendition of a classic dessert.
Wine/Cider/Mead
Hops Addition (Blue Bee Cider collab) - 750mL bottle
Hops Addition is a dry-hopped cider collaboration with our friends from Blue Bee Cider! Blending their cider knowledge and our hop expertise, Hops Addition features a York/Winesap apple blend dry hopped with Citra & Mosaic. The finished product is fresh, tropical and smooth, with no added bitterness because of the late dry hop addition. Beyond apple, stimulate your senses with fruit notes of pineapple, lime, citrus, and white wine grape such as Virginia Traminette. • 8.5% ABV • 750ml bottle
White wine - Chateau Puy-Servain Montravel
60% Sauvignon Blanc, 40% Semillon. This wine is loaded with crisp, fresh fruit and screams grapefruit and ripe citrus fruits through the finish. Slight honey and floral notes from the Semillon add character without detracting from the freshness of the wine. 13.5% ABV.
Red wine - Chateau de Terrefort Lescalle Bordeaux
A medium-bodied, approachable claret with juicy berry fruit backed up by savory tobacco notes. Classically proportioned and elegantly balanced. 14.5% ABV
Red wine - Hello World! Petit Verdot
Red wine from Spain. Expressive aromas of violets, dark cherry, and leather. This Petit Verdot delivers an impressive burst of fruit and powerful mouthfeel. Grippy tannins and spice envelope the dry finish. 14% ABV
White wine - Chateau Puy-Servain Sauvignon Blanc
A beautifully elegant, fresh, dry white with rich notes of green apple and lime. 100% Sauvignon Blanc. 12.5% ABV.
Rosé wine - Chateau Puy-Servain Bergerac Rosé
A deliciously refreshing dry rosé showing great balance between fruit and acidity. The aromas and flavors reveal precise and expressive notes of red berries and floral fragrance. Finishes clean and minerally. Fresh, fruity and expressive. 30% Merlot - 70% Cabernet. 13% ABV.
Red Wine - Chateau Clou Du Pin Bordeaux Supérieur - France
75% Merlot, 15% Cabernet Franc, and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon, the average age of the vines is 35 years old. The wine shows an elegant aroma, notes of woven black and red currants, underbrush, cedar, earth, tar and balsamic vinegar. restrained, elegant but at the same time expressive taste with hints of fruit, well-balanced acidity and a long, pleasant finish. 14.5% ABV.
Merch
Plush dog toy
Plush pet toy with squeaker! Give your dog their very own IPA X can.
Bandanna
Black bandanna with Ardent logo and name in red and white. 100% cotton, 20 in x 20 in
Blue "Earl Grey" T-shirt
Unisex Earl Grey-style Ardent Craft Ales t-shirt. Bella + Canvas 100% cotton
Script-style baseball cap
Soft brushed canvas cap, unstructured "dad hat" style. Navy with red script Ardent logo. Low profile design, hook & loop closure.
Navy/Stone mesh back cap
New Navy/Stone super soft mesh back cap. Unstructured, low profile, snap back.
Navy long-sleeved shirt
Navy long-sleeved shirt with white Ardent branding. 100% cotton
Grey long-sleeved shirt
Grey long-sleeved shirt with red Ardent branding. 50% cotton / 50% polyester
🏳️🌈 Pride T-shirt
🏳️🌈 While Pridefest may be cancelled, our Pride is not! Sales from every Pride shirt will directly benefit Virginia Pride. Black 100% cotton t-shirt
Black 12oz can koozie
Red 16oz can koozie
Live Laugh Lager 16oz can koozie
Red IPA X T-shirt
Unisex red IPA X t-shirt. Next Level Apparel. 60% cotton / 40% polyester
Grey "Pilsner" T-shirt
Unisex grey Pilsner-style Ardent Craft Ales t-shirt. Next Level Apparel. 60% cotton / 40% polyester
Sunglasses
Ardent sunglasses. Red frame/black lenses
Tank top
Unisex Ardent Craft Ales tank top. Athletic heather grey with black trim. 90% cotton / 10% polyester blend.
Stickers
Two Ardent stickers: one 3" circular, one 6x2" rectangular
6.5oz tasting glass
16oz pilsner glass
16oz tulip glass
16oz pint glass
Turntable slipmat
Black & red knit hat
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Taproom, beer garden, and production brewery in the Scott's Addition neighborhood of Richmond, VA
3200 W Leigh St, Richmond, VA 23230