Ardent Craft Ales

Stronger Than Hate 16oz 4-pack

$16.00

Stronger Than Hate is a bold, rich imperial milk stout featuring notes of dark chocolate and a touch of sweetness from the addition of lactose, balanced by a roasted chocolate malt base. This big, dark stout is silky smooth, and at 10% ABV, perfect for savoring through cooler weather and longer nights. • 10% ABV • 32 IBU • 100% of proceeds from sales of Stronger Than Hate will support the Urban League Greater Richmond Young Professionals initiative to provide Professional Certification Grants for members who are looking to increase their skillset or embark on a new career path. ULGRYP’s mission is to support the Urban League Movement through volunteerism, philanthropy, and membership development focused around education, health, housing, jobs and justice.