ARDI'S ORGANICS

review star

No reviews yet

10250 Santa Monica Boulevard

Unit #FC-8

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

double classic cheese burger
jalapeno cheese fry's
classic cheeseburger

burgers & stuff

classic cheeseburger

$11.95

beef patty, minced white onion, special ketchup, choice of cheese, bun or lettuce wrap

double classic cheese burger

$14.95

double beef patty, choice of cheese, special ketchup, minced onions

nacho cheese burger

$13.95

beef patty, choice of cheese, grilled onions, jalapenos, nacho cheese, on a bun or lettuce wrap

double nacho cheese burger

$17.85

double beef patty, choice of sliced cheese, nacho cheese, grilled onions, fresh chopped jalapenos, choice of bun or lettuce wrap

sweet pea veggie burger

$13.85

yam patty, tahini sauce, arugula, avocado, bun or lettuce wrap vegan. tahini sauce contains cashews

deluxe "ranch" burger

$12.95

beef patty, chopped romaine, minced tomatoes, topped with our special ranch dressing. Ranch dressing contains cashews.

the grilled cheese sandwich

$7.95

vegan bun, choice of organic sliced cheese or non gmo dairy free cheese vegetarian. vegan with dairy free cheese

turkey "delight" sandwich

$12.95

deli turkey, melted organic american cheese or non gmo dairy free, arugula, avocado, chopped tomatoes, house ranch dressing. dressing contains cashews.

turkey nuggets

$11.25

early rise sandwich

$10.95

egg, choice of sliced cheese or dairy free cheese, avocado

good morning sandwich

$12.50

beef patty, egg, choice of organic sliced cheese or non gmo dairy free cheese

crispy morning quesadilla

$11.50

non gmo gluten free tortilla, eggs, shredded cheese, minced red & yellow bell pepper vegetarian. gluten free

sides

fresh cut fry's

$4.95

fresh cut to order with sea salt vegan. vegetarian. gluten free

sweet (yam) cubes

$4.95

with a hint of maple syrup and sea salt vegan. gluten free

jalapeno cheese fry's

$7.50

fresh cut fry's, grill onions, grilled jalapenos, house made nacho cheese sauce vegetarian

farmers garden salad

$8.95

mix greens, chopped fresh tomatoes, minced red & yellow bell peppers, sliced avocado, choice of dressing, Tahini lemon or vegan ranch. dressings contain cashews

hamburger patty

$7.00

sweet pea patty

$7.00

side nacho cheese

$1.50

sweet tooth

chocolate chip cookies w/avocado oil

$3.95

made with organic avocado oil, dairy free, soy free, nut free organic

dark chocolate sun butter cups

$5.00

made with sunflower butter, dark chocolate, vegan, gluten free, soy free, nut free organic

banana "oatmeal" blueberry bar

$5.00

organic. gluten free, vegan, dairy free, soy free, nut free made with real oatmeal, blueberries, and bananas

charcoal blast ardi-o's

$4.50

organic. egg free, soy free, nut free infused with real charcoal blast

dessert mix & match (4)

dessert mix & match (8)

specialty drinks

large water/ice

$1.00

soda water regular

$3.00

soda water large

$3.50

mountain valley water

$7.00

cold brew large

$6.50

cold brew regular

$5.50

drinks

clementine regular

$4.25

clementine large

$5.50

hibiscus regular

$4.25

hibiscus large

$5.50

ardi-sun regular

$4.25

ardi-sun large

$5.50

mango soda regular

$4.25

mango soda large

$5.50

strawberry soda regular

$4.25

strawberry soda large

$5.50

cherry soda regular

$4.25

cherry soda large

$5.50

vanilla soda regular

$4.25

vanilla soda large

$5.50

extra shot

$1.00

bowls

fresh diced deli turkey, turkey bacon, diced egg, minced tomato, diced avocado, greens, with a special ranch dressing. ranch dressing contains cashews.

harvest bowl

$14.50

sautee quinoa with onion & garlic, baked brussel sprouts & yams, chopped tomatoes, greens, with a lemon tahini dressing vegan. gluten free

turkey club salad

$13.95

fresh sliced deli turkey, turkey bacon, eggs, minced tomatoes, avocado, greens, special ranch dressing. dressing contains cashews gluten free

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast Organics!

Website

Location

10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Unit #FC-8, Los Angeles, CA 90067

Directions

Main pic

