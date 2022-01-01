Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ardiana

1781 Church Street

San Francisco, CA 94131

Popular Items

NY NY Pizza
Little Gems
Sausage Pizza

Dips n' Spreads w/ house-made fennel pollen crackers

The Whole Shebang

$30.00Out of stock

The Whole Shebang- all 3 of our dips (avocado, muhammara, artichoke-onion) citrus marinated Castelvetrano Olives & our house-made fennel pollen crackers.

Smashed Avocado

$9.00

Smashed Avocado w/ Meyer lemon, Aleppo pepper, chili oil & toasted sesame seeds. Served w/ house-made fennel pollen crackers

Muhammara

$9.00

Muhammara- roasted red pepper-walnut dip with tomato & pomegranate molasses. Served w/ house-made fennel pollen crackers

Artichoke-Onion Dip

$9.00

Artichoke-Onion Dip w/ tarragon & chives. Served w/ house-made fennel pollen crackers

Citrus Marinated Castelvetrano Olives

$9.00Out of stock

Citrus Marinated Castelvetrano Olives w/ house-made fennel pollen crackers

Extra Fennel Pollen Crackers

$3.00

Need some extra crackers? House-Made Fennel Pollen Crackers made with semolina, wheat flour, fennel pollen & sea salt (vegan, but not gluten free)

Salads & ....

Roasted Cauliflower w/ whipped feta & caper-currant salsa verde
Little Gems

$14.00

Little Gem Lettuces, avocado, ruby grapefruit, walnuts, Green Goddess dressing* *Consuming raw or undercooked eggs may increase your risk for foodborne illness

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Wild Arugula w/ roasted beets, Cypress Grove goat cheese & toasted pistachios

Roasted Butternut Squash

$12.00

Roasted Butternut Squash, tahini yogurt, pomegranate molasses, pistachios

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts tossed with lemony Caesar dressing & Parmigiano Contains fish sauce & cheese

Burrata

$15.00

DeStefano Burrata w/ Fuyu persimmons, wild arugula & balsamico

Roasted Cauliflower

$11.00Out of stock

Roasted Cauliflower, whipped feta, currants, salsa verde

Side of Green Goddess

$2.00

Pastas & Roast

Herbed Ricotta Cavatelli, roasted yellow foot chanterelle mushrooms, caramelized onions, thyme & Parmigiano
Lasagna Verdure

$18.00

Lasagna Verdure- House-made vegetarian lasagna with tomato Sauce, Portobello mushrooms, spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmigiano & basil

Chicken Breast

$21.00

Pan Roasted Mary's Chicken Breast, Meyer lemon aioli, roasted fingerling potatoes, sautéed baby spinach, preserved lemon

Meyer Lemon Spaghetti

$16.00

Meyer Lemon Spaghetti w/ Lemon-Chive butter & Parmigiano

Cavatelli

$16.00

House-made Ricotta Cavatelli, roasted garlic cream sauce, butternut squash, sage & Parmigiano

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Rigatoni w/ butter & Parmigiano

Pizzas

Wild Nettles, King Trumpet mushrooms, onion, nduja (spreadable Italian chorizo), aged provolone, egg
NY NY Pizza

$16.00

Our take on a classic NY slice. Tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano, Pecorino, Parmigiano

Prosciutto Pizza

$22.00

Prosciutto- tomato sauce, mozzarella, Calabrian chilies, basil, wild arugula & Prosciutto di Parma

Funghi Pizza

$18.00

King Trumpet mushrooms, caramelized onions, thyme, imported Italian fontina & Moltinero truffled pecorino

Sausage Pizza

$18.00

House-made sweet Italian sausage, red bell peppers, onions, tomato sauce, oregano, aged Italian Provolone

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Creminelli pepperoni, tomato sauce, oregano, mozzarella, Parmigiano

Artichoke Pizza

$18.00

Marinated artichokes, King Trumpet mushrooms, tomato sauce, Calabrian chilies, onions, aged Italian provolone

Kids Pizza

$10.00

Smaller 10" pizza for kids. Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese, no herbs

Wild Nettles

$24.00

Wild Nettles, King Trumpet mushrooms, onion, smoked bacon, aged provolone & an egg. Nettles are a super good packed with more vitamins than spinach. It has a nutty, rich taste.

Brussels Sprouts Pizza

$20.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts, caramelized onions, thyme, smoked bacon, Italian fontina

Side of Calabrian Chili Oil

$1.50

Tutto Calabrian chilies in oil. Not too hot, more of a warming savory heat.

Side Of Tomato Sauce

$2.00

4 oz of our tomato sauce

Pizza Dough

$5.00

9oz ball of our pizza dough. Contains yeast, water, sea salt & organic wheat flour

Desserts

Pot de Creme

$9.00

House-Made Bittersweet Chocolate Pudding. Served w/ our pistachio-sesame seed brittle & whipped cream

Feta Cheesecake

$9.00

Whipped Feta “Cheesecake “ w/ Amarena cherries, pistachio-sesame seed brittle

Wine To Go

Adami Prosecco

$32.00

Light bright and Sparkling! Dry finish

Masera Gavi 2019 (White)

$28.00

Cortese grape. Fruit forward, great salinity on the finish

Falanghina Cacciagalli (White)

$28.00

Biodynamic, dry & minerally!

La Cinciole Rose (Sangiovese)

$30.00

Dusty strawberry, citrus, mineral, dry!

Boeri Barbera (Red)

$28.00

Tight & Bright. Cherry & Tannin

Gurrieri FRAPPATO 2020 (Red)

$38.00

Sexy violet notes. Lean fruit and subtle tannins. Stunning bottle!

Montepulciano Clara Marcello “Corbu” 2016 (Red)

$30.00

Leather & tobacco notes. Meaty with balanced tannins

Terre Nere Etna Rosso 2019 (Red)

$38.00

Balanced fruit and tannin. Gorgeous garnet color. Stellar Wine!

Giacomo Mori Chianti 2017 (Red)

$28.00

Sangiovese. Solid fruit and balanced tannins

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

www.ardianasf.com

Website

Location

1781 Church Street, San Francisco, CA 94131

Directions

