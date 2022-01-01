Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ardmore Music Hall

23 East Lancaster Ave

Ardmore, PA 19003

Order Again

Beer

Brooklyn Bel Air

$7.00

Dogfish 60 Min

$7.00

Evolution Lot 3

$8.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$8.00

Founders Porter

$7.00

Founders Solid Gold

$7.00

Great Lakes Eddie Fitz

$8.00

Love City Sylvie Stout

$8.00

New Trail White

$8.00

Spellbound IPA

$8.00

Stella

$7.00

Stone Delish IPA

$8.00

Troegs Sunshine Pils

$7.00

Workhorse Queen Session

$8.00

Yards Philthy

$7.00

Night Shift Nite Lite

$6.00

Miller High Life

$6.00

Founders All Day

$7.00

Workhorse NEIPA

$9.00

New Trail Gear Head

$8.00

Dogfish Seaquench

$7.00

Kombrewcha

$7.00

Stateside Orange Seltzer

$10.00

Stateside Surfside Tea

$10.00

Loverboy

$7.00

Athletic Golden N/A

$7.00

Athletic IPA N/A

$7.00

Cocktails

Negroni

$12.00

Hummingbird

$11.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Bevs

La Colombe

$4.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Liquid Death Sparkling

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Water

$2.00

Bites

Fries

$6.00

waffle cut goodness, served with ketchup

Spring Rolls

$13.00Out of stock

from Joey's Table at Underground Arts! Hand rolled, caramelized onions, American cheese, ginger scallion aioli

Chicken Tenders

$9.00

served with house honey mustard

Buffalo Tofu

$11.00

served with bleu cheese, celery & carrots

Sammies/ Wraps

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$10.00

(GF) butter lettuce wrapped, served with house coconut peanut sauce and sesame

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sliced ribeye, cooper sharp, wit or witout onions

Pork Bahn Mi

$13.00

hoison pulled pork, house pickled carrots & cucumber, cilantro, sriracha mayo

Tofu Bahn Mi

$11.00

house pickled carrots & cucumber, cilantro, sriracha mayo

Lil stranger

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Offering some of the best dining options on the Main Line, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft has cultivated another culinary destination in the heart of the Ardmore Music Hall, one of Philadelphia’s most popular live music venues. Drawing inspiration from Central America, Chef Biff Gottehrer has brought his award-winning skills to this nationally recognized venue, allowing concert goers the opportunity to experience unforgettable performances coupled with mouth-watering delicacies. Whether it’s house-carved pork belly tacos with pineapple salsa, or Chef’s own vegan-meat burritos, there is an adventure to be had in every carefully created dish. And, although you may not be able to take your favorite band home after their performance at Ardmore Music Hall, you can find Ondawood takeout available 6 days a week...even when there isn’t a show! We’re here to tantalize your senses

Directions

Ardmore Music Hall image

