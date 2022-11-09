  • Home
  • /
  • Peoria
  • /
  • Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe - 301 SW Water Street
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ardor Bread & Provisions - Cafe 301 SW Water Street

review star

No reviews yet

301 SW Water Street

Peoria, IL 61602

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant
Krispy Kouign
Butter Croissant

Pastries

Almond Danish

$4.50Out of stock
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.25

classic laminated butter pastry

Cheese Danish

$4.25Out of stock

croissant pastry with cream cheese & vanilla

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

our butter croissant with dark chocolate

Dark Chocolate, Sea Salt & Rye Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

a good chocolate chip cookie, with good ingredients

Everything Brioche bun

Everything Brioche bun

$4.25

Brioche bun filled with cream cheese, topped with everything bagel seasoning and pickled veg

Ham n Cheese croissant

Ham n Cheese croissant

$4.75

our butter croissant with smoked ham, pickled mustard seed & cheese.

Morning Muffin

Morning Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

pull apart croissant pastry, cinnamon & orange zest

Pumpkin Danish

$4.50

Toffee Nut Croissant

$4.50

Vanilla Crousti

$4.25Out of stock

Apple Danish

$4.50Out of stock

Smores

$4.50Out of stock

Apricot

$4.25Out of stock

Coffee & Tea

Americano

Americano

$3.25+

Stumptown Coffee espresso & filtered water.

Brewed

Brewed

$3.00+

12 or 16 oz. filtered Stumptown Coffee.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50

5oz. Double espresso & rich micro film

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.50+

18 hour extracted Stumptown coffee

Coffee bag

Coffee bag

$16.00
Espresso shot

Espresso shot

$2.75

Double espresso of rotating Stumptown Coffee.

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$5.00+

House made syrups with a double espresso and milk.

Latte

Latte

$4.25+

Double espresso & Kilgus Famstead milk or non dairy substitute.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25

3oz. Equal parts espresso & steamed milk.

Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.25+

Organic black assam tea from Positively Tea Co.

Chai

Chai

$4.00+

House made chai tea- served with milk

Rosemary Milk Tea

Rosemary Milk Tea

$4.00+

Half black tea/ half milk- rosemary syrup.

Loaves

Baguette

Baguette

$5.50

flour, water, salt and yeast

Brioche

Brioche

$7.00

flour, water, milk, sugar, salt, butter, eggs

Focaccia

Focaccia

$7.00

yeasted dough with olive oil, rosemary, thyme and maldon sea salt.

Sourdough

Sourdough

$7.50

naturally leavened wheat, water & salt

Birds Bees

$8.00Out of stock

Handhelds

Beet Sandwich

Beet Sandwich

$11.00

Marinated beets, smoked bacon and avocado, with greens, pickles, mayo and mustard seed....on a brioche bun

Griddled Cheese

Griddled Cheese

$11.00

Gouda, jarlsberg, cheddar & bechamel, on griddled sourdough, with pickles and mustard seed ..........add soup

Krispy Kouign

Krispy Kouign

$8.50

A crispy fried egg and cheddar, on our maple pastry

Pork Sausage Burger

Pork Sausage Burger

$12.00

House pork sausage, bacon jam, mayo, mustard seed, cheddar, pickled onion and a fried egg....on a brioche bun

Eggs on Brioche

Eggs on Brioche

$10.00

Soft scrambled eggs, cheddar & boursin, mayo, mustard, greens and caramelized onion...on a brioche bun

Steak & Egg

Steak & Egg

$12.00

Seared steak, caramelized onion & gouda, with pickled onion, avocado, greens & mustard seed...on a brioche bun

Fried Tomato

$12.00Out of stock

Toast & Tartines

Eggs on Toast

Eggs on Toast

$10.00

Crispy or soft scrambled, boursin, mayo, caramelized onions, mustard seed & cheddar

Avocado Tartine

Avocado Tartine

$11.00

Avocado mash w/ pickled veg, mustard seed & herbs

White Bean Tartine

White Bean Tartine

$12.00

Marinated white beans, burrata, local veg

Smoked Salmon Tartine

Smoked Salmon Tartine

$12.00

Cream cheese, mustard seed, pickled veg & herbs

Plates, Bowls & Boards

Potato bowl

$10.00

Add Ons

Sausage Patty

Sausage Patty

$2.00
Smoked Ham

Smoked Ham

$2.00
Candied Bacon

Candied Bacon

$2.00
Egg

Egg

$1.50
Potatoes

Potatoes

$5.00
Chips

Chips

$3.00
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$3.00

Chilli

$8.00Out of stock

From the Cooler

Wisco-Pop

Wisco-Pop

$3.75

Wisconsin based soda. Strawberry-Cherry-Ginger-Grapefruit

Topo-Chico

Topo-Chico

$3.75

Sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

Local Eggs

Local Eggs

$5.50

Feather Lane Farms from Fairbury IL

Plugra Butter

Plugra Butter

$5.00

82% butterfat butter.

Juice

Juice

$5.00

Natalies juice

Kombucha

$5.50

Root Beer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

IT ALL STARTED AT THE MARKET Ardor Breads and Provisions is the culmination of Founder + Head Baker Cody Scogin obsessing with fermentation, vegetation and old-fashioned cooking techniques. Taking years spent in very technique-driven kitchens and translating those philosophies into an approachable "neighborhood cafe" setting, Cody founded Ardor Breads and Provisions to promote and influence the idea of ingredient-driven craft cooking over fuss and intimidation. Ardor Breads and Provisions was developed three years ago in Scogin's home kitchen, through the Illinois Cottage Foods Act, and is now housed less than 100 yards from the farmers market where the brand was built, at 301 SW Water St, on Peoria's historic riverfront.

Location

301 SW Water Street, Peoria, IL 61602

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kenny’s Westside Pub - Peoria, IL
orange star4.6 • 574
112 SW Jefferson Ave Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Kelleher's Irish Pub & Eatery - 619 SW Water ST
orange star4.0 • 473
619 SW Water ST Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - Camp (East Peoria)
orange starNo Reviews
815 W. Camp St. East Peoria, IL 61611
View restaurantnext
Obed and Isaac's-Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
321 NE Madison Ave Peoria, IL 61603
View restaurantnext
BLACK BAND Distillery
orange starNo Reviews
1000 SW Adams St Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Peoria

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Peoria
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston