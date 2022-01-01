Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ardsley Station

12 Reviews

$$$

102 East Victory Lane

Savannah, GA 31405

Order Again

LUNCH SMALL PLATES

POUTINE

POUTINE

$11.90

fries, bacon gravy, cheddar curds

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

$21.90

locally sourced, seasonal preserves, pickled vegetables

PIMENTO BRUSCHETTA

PIMENTO BRUSCHETTA

$14.90

red pepper jelly, radish, micro greens

DEVILED EGGS

DEVILED EGGS

$6.90

housemade ipa mustard, red pepper jelly, paprika

STATION WINGS

STATION WINGS

$15.90

choice of naked, bbq or buffalo., house blue cheese or ranch

LAMB MEATBALLS

LAMB MEATBALLS

$16.90

white cheddar grits, mushroom demi-glace

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$17.90

smoked andouille, banana peppers, bbq glaze

CRAB CAKE

CRAB CAKE

$22.90

apple-fennel slaw, local greens, remoulade

GARLIC TOMATO SOUP

GARLIC TOMATO SOUP

$8.90

roasted tomato, garlic & peppers

LUNCH GREENS

STEAK WEDGE

STEAK WEDGE

$21.90

iceberg lettuce, blue cheese crumbles & dressing, tomato, lardons, crispy onions

LN FALL HARVEST

LN FALL HARVEST

$14.90

greens, feta, candied pecans, red onion, cider reduction, vinaigrette

CHICKEN CHOP

CHICKEN CHOP

$17.90

local greens, blue cheese, bacon, tomato, cucumber, red onion, white balsamic vinaigrette

LUNCH TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

SHRIMP TACOS

$17.90

cornmeal dusted, cotija, avocado, escabeche, salsa roja, chips

LN PORK TACOS

LN PORK TACOS

$15.90

12hr-pork, pickled red onion & cabbage, cilantro, salsa verde

VEGGIE TACOS

VEGGIE TACOS

$14.90

cotija, red onion, escabeche, salsa roja

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$19.90

blackened, cotija, escabeche, salsa roja

LUNCH PLATES

FLOUNDER FISH & CHIPS

FLOUNDER FISH & CHIPS

$18.90

beer battered, pickled red onion, lemon, remoulade, fries

LN BACKYARD BOLOGNESE

LN BACKYARD BOLOGNESE

$23.90

pappardelle pasta, 12hr-pork, pork sausage, parmesan

BR SHRIMP & GRITS

BR SHRIMP & GRITS

$20.90

white cheddar grits, tasso gravy, aleppo, micro greens

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$17.90

cheddar & scallion waffle, maple syrup, buffalo sauce

LUNCH MIXED GRILL

LUNCH MIXED GRILL

$21.90

ribs, station wings, gnochetti mac & cheese, seasonal vegetables

STEAK FRITES

STEAK FRITES

$42.90

station fries, chimichurri aioli

LUNCH TROUT

$21.90

LUNCH BURGERS

SOUTHERN CHARM

SOUTHERN CHARM

$17.90

pimento cheese, crispy onion, sneaky sauce, pickles, fries

FUN GUY

FUN GUY

$18.90

mushrooms, onions, gruyere, sneaky sauce, pickles, fries

STATION BURGER

STATION BURGER

$19.90

bacon jam, cheddar, comeback sauce, banana peppers, fries

THE DRIVE IN

$18.90

bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, aioli, pickles, fries

LUNCH SANDWICHES

PRIME RIB DIP

PRIME RIB DIP

$21.90

gruyere, horseradish aioli, au jus, fries

CHICKEN MELT

$17.90

american cheese, bacon, tomato, lettuce, red onion, sneaky sauce, fries

REUBEN

REUBEN

$18.90

12hr-brisket, sauerkraut, gruyere, ipa mustard, remoulade, fries

BAHN MI SANDWICH

BAHN MI SANDWICH

$17.90

hawaiian pate, daikon slaw, cilantro, spicy sambal aioli

CUBANO

CUBANO

$17.90

12hr-pork, ham, gruyere, banana peppers, mustard, pickles, fries

FORAGERS GRILLED CHEESE

FORAGERS GRILLED CHEESE

$15.90

mushrooms, onions, cheeses, sneaky sauce, fries

FISH-O-FILET

$18.90

beer battered, tomato, red onion, iceberg, remoulade, fries

BUFFALO CHX SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHX SANDWICH

$17.90

blue cheese crumbles & dressing, buffalo sauce, greens, pickles, fries

D.B.L.T.

$18.90

LUNCH SWEETS

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$10.90

CARROT CAKE

$10.90

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$11.90

LUNCH KIDS

KID BURGER

$10.90

KID GR. CHEESE

$5.90

KID MAC & CHEESE

$7.90

KID RIBS

$9.90

KIDS CHX TENDERS

$10.90
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Ardsley Station is an upscale casual American Bistro concept offering locally sourced ingredients in a gathering place that is friendly, comfortable, unpretentious and filled with personality. We only source the best ingredients from local farms in and around the low country. Ardsley Station’s food and beverage are carefully thought out and always authentic. Guests sum up their favorable assessment of what Ardsley Station has to offer with three words: It’s so good!

102 East Victory Lane, Savannah, GA 31405

Ardsley Station image
Ardsley Station image

