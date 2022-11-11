Ardy & Ed's Drive In 2413 S Main Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2413 S Main Street, Oshkosh, WI 54902
Gallery
