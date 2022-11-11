Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ardy & Ed's Drive In
2413 S Main Street

2413 S Main Street

Oshkosh, WI 54902

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon DBL Cheeseburger
Big Cheese
Chi Dog

Side Orders

Kids FRY

$1.99

REG French Fry

$2.59

LG French Fry

$3.19

FAM French Fry

$5.99

Criss Cut Fries

$3.59Out of stock

Family Criss Cut Fries

$6.29Out of stock

Battered Onion Rings

$3.79

Cheese Curds

$4.79Out of stock

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Chicken Os

$4.79

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$4.79Out of stock

Coleslaw

$2.19Out of stock

Burgers

Hamburger

$3.69

Cheeseburger

$3.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$4.89

Tall Boy

$4.79

Country Boy

$4.69

Hamburger Bun with Tarter, lettuce, Tomato and a 8-1 Burger Patty

Pizza Burger

$4.89

Brat Patty

$5.89

Drive In Double

$6.79

Sizzler Steak

$6.49

Ground Steak

$6.79

Super Burger

$6.99

Jr Hamburger

$2.89

Jr CheeseBurger

$3.19

BLT

$5.69

DBL Cheeseburger

$5.99

DBL Hamburger

$5.69

Bacon DBL Cheeseburger

$6.89

DBL Tall Boy

$6.79

DBL Country Boy

$6.69

Sandwiches

B.B.Q Sandwich

$3.69

Hot Beef Sandwich

$4.49

O.G Chicken Sandwich

$5.79

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.79

Perch Sandwich

$5.79

Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Big Cheese

$3.99

Hot Dogs

Hot Dog

$3.39

Chi Dog

$4.29

Coney Dog

$3.99

Coney Dog W/Cheese

$4.29

BASKETS

Reg Perch Basket

$13.99

Jumbo Perch Basket

$15.99

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Fish & Chips

$10.29

Chicken Strips Basket

$9.99

Fab Five

F5 Hamburger

$6.99

F5 Hot Dog

$6.99

F5 Coney Dog

$6.99

F5 BBQ

$6.99

F5 Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Meals

Kids Hamburger Basket

$5.19

Kids Cheeseburger Basket

$5.19

Kids Grilled Cheese Basket

$5.19

Kids Hot Dog Basket

$5.19

Kids Chicken O's Basket

$5.19

Pint/Quart To-Go

BBQ Pint

$7.99

BBQ Quart

$10.99

Tarter Sauce Pint

$4.59

Tarter Sauce Quart

$8.99

Tartar Sauce Gallon

$10.99

ICE CREAM

OLD FASHIONED FLOATS

$4.19

REFRESHING COW'S

$4.19

MALT

$5.69

SHAKE

$5.69

ICE CREAM SUNDAE

TURTLE SUNDAE

ICE CREAM CONES

ICE CREAM DISH

QUART OF ICE CREAM

$10.99

DOG DISH

$1.00

DRINKS

Pepsi

Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

MT. Dew

Diet MT. Dew

Sierra Mist

Orange Crush

Lemonade

Cherry lemonade

Razz Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

Brisk Razz Tea

2% White Milk

Coffee

Hot Chocolate

Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.69

Chocolate Milk

Cup of Water

Dog Water

ROOT BEER

Root Beer

$0.00+

Diet Root Beer

$2.79

Root Beer

$5.99+

FOUNTAIN ONLY

FOUNTAIN ONLY

Cones for $1

One Scoop Cone

$0.99

Items

Shirt

$15.99

Post Card

$1.99

Magnets

$1.50

Fab 50's Kids cup

$3.99

Fab Kid Cup refil

$1.00

to go

******TO GO ********

Hours:
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

2413 S Main Street, Oshkosh, WI 54902

