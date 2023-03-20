Restaurant header imageView gallery

Are You Hungry Grill Food Truck

No reviews yet

7395 w 18th lane

Hialeah, FL 33014

Menu

Sandwiches

Pan Con Bistec

$12.00

Palomilla steak, sautéed onions, and melted provolone cheese topped with papita stix and Garlic Cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$12.00

Mojo marinated chicken breast tossed with Buffalo sauce, sautéed onions, mushrooms, provolone cheesewith Garlic Cilantro Sauce and Hungry's Secret Sauce on a 8-inch hoaigie

Hungry's Chopped Cheese

$14.00

6 oz wagyu patty chopped up with onions, mushrooms, American cheese, pickles, Hungry’s Burger Sauce on a 8 inch hoagie

Burritos

Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Mojo-marinated chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese topped with Garlic Cilantro Sauce wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla

Burgers

Hungry's Frita Burger

$10.00

An Angus beef and chorizo patty topped with melted provolone cheese, potato stix, IPA BBQ sauce, and Hungry's Secret Sauce

Smash Burger

$10.00

Two 3 oz short rib, hanger steak and Chuck blend patties smashed thin with provolone cheese , potato stix, Garlic Cilantro and Hungry’s Secret Sauce on a potato bun

DBL Smash Buger

$13.00
Wagyu Beer Cheese Burger

$17.00

7 oz wagyu beef patty topped with jalapeño beer cheese, IPA BBQ Sauce and Garlic Cilantro Sauce on a pretzel bu

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$12.00

Portobello Mushroom cap, provolone, and onions, stix, garlic cilantro and are you hot? sauce on a pretzel bread

Platters

Chicken Wings

$16.00

8 chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce on a bed of shoestring fries

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

7 Fried coconut shrimp with shoestring fries

Sides

Tostones

$7.00

6 tostones with a side of garlic cilantro sauce

Yuca Frita

$7.00

7 Yuca Frita with a side of garlic cilantro sauce

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Shoestring fries lighty salted

Fried Pretzel

$5.00

Fried pretzel with side of beer cheese

Sauces

Garlic Cilantro Sauce

$0.50

2 ounce portion

Are you Hot? Sauce

$0.50

2 ounce portion

Secret Sauce

$0.50

2 ounce portion

Burger Sauce

$0.50

2 ounce portion

IPA BBQ Sauce

$0.50

2 ounce portion

Drinks

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Materva

$2.00

Jupina

$2.00

EMP Menu

EMP Soda

$1.00

EMP Frita

$5.00

EMP Double Smash Burger

$6.00

EMP Chicken Burrito

$6.00

EMP Fries

$2.00

EMP Yuca Fries

$2.00

EMP Pan Con Bistec

$6.00

EMP Chicken Philly

$5.00

EMP Chicken Platter

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

