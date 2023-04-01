  • Home
  • /
  • Miami
  • /
  • Are You Hungry Grill - Westchester
Main picView gallery

Are You Hungry Grill Westchester

review star

No reviews yet

12486 sw 8 st

MIAMI, FL 33184

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Sandwiches

Pan Con Bistec

Pan Con Bistec

$12.00

Palomilla steak, sautéed onions, and melted provolone cheese topped with papita stix and Garlic Cilantro

Buffalo Chicken Philly

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$14.00

Mojo marinated chicken breast tossed with Buffalo sauce, sautéed onions, mushrooms, provolone cheesewith Garlic Cilantro Sauce and Hungry's Secret Sauce on a 8-inch hoaigie

Hungry's Chopped Cheese

Hungry's Chopped Cheese

$14.00

6 oz wagyu patty chopped up with onions, mushrooms, American cheese, pickles, Hungry’s Burger Sauce on a 8 inch hoagie

Burritos

Burrito

Burrito

$12.00+

Mojo-marinated chicken, white rice, black beans, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese topped with Garlic Cilantro Sauce wrapped in a jalapeño cheddar tortilla

Burgers

Hungry's Frita Burger

Hungry's Frita Burger

$9.00+

An Angus beef and chorizo patty topped with melted provolone cheese, potato stix, IPA BBQ sauce, and Hungry's Secret Sauce

Smash Burger

Smash Burger

$9.00+

Two 3 oz short rib, hanger steak and Chuck blend patties smashed thin with provolone cheese , potato stix, Garlic Cilantro and Hungry’s Secret Sauce on a potato bun

Wagyu Beer Cheese Burger

Wagyu Beer Cheese Burger

$18.00+

7 oz wagyu beef patty topped with jalapeño beer cheese, IPA BBQ Sauce and Garlic Cilantro Sauce on a pretzel bu

Wings

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00+

Chicken wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Fries

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Shoestring fries lighty salted

Truffle Parm Fries

$8.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Sides

Tostones

Tostones

$7.00

6 tostones with a side of garlic cilantro sauce

Yuca Frita

$7.00

7 Yuca Frita with a side of garlic cilantro sauce

Fried Pretzel

$5.00

Fried pretzel with side of beer cheese

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$8.00

2-piece chicken tenders with fries

Burger w/ Fries

$6.00

Burger topped with Ketchup and papitas stix

Hot Dog w/ Fries

$6.00

Hot Dog served on a bun with ketchup and papita stix

Sauces

Garlic Cilantro Sauce

$1.00

2 ounce portion

Are you Hot? Sauce

$1.00

2 ounce portion

Secret Sauce

$1.00

2 ounce portion

Burger Sauce

$1.00

2 ounce portion

IPA BBQ Sauce

$1.00

2 ounce portion

Drink Menu

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Jupiña

Jupiña

$2.00Out of stock
Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12486 sw 8 st, MIAMI, FL 33184

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sancho Restaurant - 13202 SW 8TH STREET
orange starNo Reviews
13202 SW 8TH STREET Miami, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - FIU
orange star4.3 • 93
10975 SW 17TH ST Miami, FL 33199
View restaurantnext
Karla Cuban Bakery - 137th/Coral Way
orange starNo Reviews
2408 SW 137th Ave. Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext
Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar - FIU - 10544 Southwest 8th Street
orange starNo Reviews
10544 Southwest 8th Street Miami, FL 33174
View restaurantnext
Night Owl Cookie Co. - #100 Commissary
orange star4.2 • 1,132
10534 SW 8th St Miami, FL 33174
View restaurantnext
Islas Canarias Restaurant -
orange starNo Reviews
13697 sw 26 st Miami, FL 33175
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MIAMI

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
orange star4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MIAMI
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (240 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (57 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (344 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston