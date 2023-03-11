  • Home
Area 51 Cupcakery - South Naperville 4827 S. Illinois Route 59 #101

No reviews yet

4827 S. Illinois Route 59 #101

Plainfield, IL 60564

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Red Velvet
B-Day
Cookies N Cream


Cheesecakes

New York Cheesecake

$7.95

Strawberry Cheesecake

$7.95

Caramel Turtle Cheesecake

$7.95

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$7.95

Peanutbutter Cheesecake

$7.95

Cookies N Cream Cheesecake

$7.95

Chocolate Cheesecake

$7.95

Tiramisu Cheescake

$7.95Out of stock

Cupcakes

M

B-Day

$4.00

Vanilla Cupcake Vanilla Buttercream Dipped in Spinkles

Coconut

$4.00

Vanilla Cupcake Coconut Cream Cheese Dipped in Coconut

Vanilla/Vanilla

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Cupcake Vanilla Buttercream

Vanilla/Chocolate

$4.00

Vanilla Bean Cupcake Chocolate Buttercream

Boston Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Cupcake Filled With Bavarian Creme/Fudge Icing

Lemon Filled

$4.00

Vanilla Cupcake Filled With Lemon Filling /Lemon Buttercream

Peanutbutter

$4.00

Chocolate Cupcake Peanutbutter Creamcheese Penutbutter Crumbles

Hot Fudge

$4.00

Choclate Cupcake Filled With Fudge/Buttercream Peanuts And Cherry

Chocolate Dream

$4.00

Chocolate Cupcake Filled With Buttercream/Fudge Icing

Chocolate Salted Caramel

$4.00

Chocolate/Vanilla

$4.00

Chocolate Cupcake Vanilla Buttercream

Chocolate/Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate Cupcake/Chocolate Buttercream

Cookies N Cream

$4.00

Choclate Cupcake/Cookies N Cream Buttercream

Carrot

$4.00

Carrot CupcakeWith Pecans/ Cream Cheese Frosting

Wedding

$4.00

Almond Cupcake/Almond Buttercream

Red Velvet

$4.00

Red Velvet Cupcake/Creamcheese Frosting

Dozen Cupcakes

$39.00

Mini Cupcakes Dozen (Must order Day in advance!)

$20.00

Must order Day in advance!

Pup Cakes

$2.00

Single Cupcake

$4.00

Cookies

Choclate Chip Cookie Sandwhich

$5.00

Sugar Cookie

$2.75

Cake Stuffed Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Cookie Kit

$20.00Out of stock

Bars/Brownies/Misc

7 Layer Bar

$4.75Out of stock

Fudgie Brownie

$4.75

Brookie

$4.75

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Lemonberry Mascarpone Cake Slice

$7.50Out of stock

Atomic Cake Cup

$7.50Out of stock

Strawberry Macron

$1.75

Raspberry Macron

$1.75

Caramel Macron

$1.75

Chocolate Macron

$1.75

Vanilla Macron

$1.75

Cake Pops

$3.25

Candles

$3.95

Drinks/Gelato/Coffee

Hot Latte

$4.95Out of stock

Iced Latte

$4.95Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Esspreso 2 Shots

$3.00Out of stock

Caramel Frappe

$6.95Out of stock

Mocha Frappe

$6.95Out of stock

Vanilla Frappe

$6.95Out of stock

Purple Alien Frappe

$6.95Out of stock

Italien Hot Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Shakes

$8.00

Water

$2.00

Gelato One Scoop

$3.50

Gelato Xtra Scoop

$2.50

Gelato Pint

$10.00

Gelato Kid

$2.75

Cupcake Shake

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4827 S. Illinois Route 59 #101, Plainfield, IL 60564

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

