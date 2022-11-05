Main picView gallery

Area Code 2430 Chillum Rd

2430 Chillum Rd

Hyattsville, MD 20782

Premium Liquor

Hennessy VS

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Ciroc & Flavors

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Don Julio Blanco

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

DeLeon Blanco

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

DeLeon Resposado

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Baileys Irish Cream

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Courvoisier

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Courvoisier VSOP

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Patron

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Remy Martin

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Remy Martin VSOP

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Grand Marnier

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Chivas Regal

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Crown Royal

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Bacardi

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Jameson

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Tito's Handmade Vodka

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Jack Daniel's

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Johnnie Walker Double Black Label

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Johnnie Walker Gold Label

$13.00+

(Price based on option)

Jim Bim

$13.00

Absolut

$13.00

Jose Cuervo

$13.00

E&J

$13.00

Capt Morgan

$13.00

Malibu Rum

$13.00

Spice Rum

$13.00

Southern Comfort

$13.00

Johnny Red

$13.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Grey Goose

$13.00

Crown Jameson

$13.00

1800 Repasado

$13.00

Crown Apple

$13.00

Belvedere

$300.00+

VIP Liquor

Hennessy VSOP

$16.99+

(Price based on option)

Johnnie Walker 18 years

$16.99+

(Price based on option)

Don Julio Anejo

$16.99+

(Price based on option)

D'usse

$20.00+

(Price based on option)

1738 Remy Martin

$16.99+

(Price based on option)

Glennfiddich 12 years

$16.99+

(Price based on option)

Macallan 12 years

$16.99+

(Price based on option)

Casamigos

$16.99+

(Price based on option)

Supreme Liquor

Macallan 15 years

$34.99+

(Price based on option)

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

$34.99+

(Price based on option)

Glenfiddich 18 years

$34.99+

(Price based on option)

Remy XO

$34.99+

(Price based on option)

Hennessey XO

$34.99+

(Price based on option)

Macallan 18 years

$34.99+

(Price based on option)

Clase Azul Reposado

$34.99+

(Price based on option)

Don Julio 1942

$34.99+

(Price based on option)

Glenfiddich 21 years

$34.99+

(Price based on option)

Champagne

House Chamagne

$150.00

Luc Belaire Rose

$200.00

Veuve Clicquot

$250.00

Moet & Chandon Rose

$300.00

Moet & Chandon Nector Imperial Rose

$300.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Ice

$300.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Ice Rose

$300.00

Ruinary Blanc de Blanc

$350.00

Dom Perigon

$650.00

Armand de Brignac (Ace of Spades)

$1,000.00

Cristal

$1,000.00

Wine

Apothic Red

$12.99+

(Price based on option)

Menage a Trois Red

$12.99+

(Price based on option)

Menage a Trois Mosacto White

$12.99+

(Price based on option)

Bartenura

$12.99+

(Price based on option)

Merlot

$12.99+

Margaritas

Margarita Lime

$12.99

Margarita Pineapple

$12.99

Margarita Strawberry

$12.99

Long Island Tea

$12.99

Assorted Margarita

$12.99

Long Beach Tea

$12.99

Peach Tea

$16.99

Sunrise

$12.99

Patron Margarita

$17.99

Pina Colada

$12.99

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.99

Frozen Margarita

$12.99

Sangria (20)

$22.99

Woo- Woo

$16.99

AreaCode Special

$13.00

Beer

Heineken

$8.00

(Price based on option)

Guinness

$8.00

(Price based on option)

Smirnoff

$8.00

(Price based on option)

Stella

$8.00

(Price based on option)

Becks

$8.00

(Price based on option)

Corona

$8.00

(Price based on option)

Ginger Beer

$8.00

(Price based on option)

Bud Light

$8.00

(Price based on option)

MGD

$8.00

Budweiser

$8.00

Coors Light

$8.00

Miller Light

$8.00

Modello

$8.00

Bucket (10)

$75.00

Bucket (5)

$35.00

Non-Alcoholic

Soda

$5.00

Bottle Water

$5.00

Juice Glass

$7.00

Red Bull Small

$8.00

Top Anana

$9.99

Top Grenadine

$9.99

Djino

$9.99

Pamplemousse UCB

$9.99

Voss Water

$7.00

Food (Starter)

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Suya

$20.00

House Salad

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Food (Entree)

Suya Meal

$30.00

Grilled Chicken Meal

$30.00

Baked Fish

$24.99

Grilled Salmon

$24.99

Oxtail

$24.99

Famous Burger

$17.00

Food (Sides)

Fried Plantains

$8.00

Seasoned French Fries

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Wings

$15.00

Mozerral Stix

$10.00

Rail

Vodka

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Tequila

$10.00

Gin

$10.00

Cover Charge

$20 door charge

$20.00

$10 cover charge

$10.00

Private Room Dance Charge

$20 charge

$20.00

$30 Cover charge

$30.00

25 cover charge

$25.00

$50 cover charge

$50.00

$35 cover charge

$35.00

$40 cover charge

$40.00

Ones

Ones

$22.00+

Hookah

Hookah Classic

$60.00

Hookah premium

$70.00

Refill (New head)

$25.00

Refill (Coals)

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2430 Chillum Rd, Hyattsville, MD 20782

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

