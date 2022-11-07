A map showing the location of Area Four - One Kendall Square View gallery

Area Four - One Kendall Square

review star

No reviews yet

600 One Kendall Square

Cambridge, MA 02139

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

600 One Kendall Square, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Mamaleh's Delicatessen Cambridge
orange starNo Reviews
1 Kendall Square Building 300 Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
CAMBRIDGE - Lone Star Taco Bar
orange starNo Reviews
635 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
State Park
orange star4.3 • 668
15 Hampshire Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Vincent's
orange starNo Reviews
233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Atwood's Tavern
orange star4.4 • 1,049
877 Cambridge St Cambridge, MA 02141
View restaurantnext
Cambridge Brewing Company
orange star3.6 • 1,110
1 Kendall Square Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston