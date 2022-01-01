Arella Pizzeria 535 W 400 N Ste D

Arella Pizzeria imageView gallery

Popular Items

Cheese Bread
Zeppolis
Side Garden Salad

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

$8.50

Cheese Bread

$9.75

Bruschetta

$12.50

Toasted tuscan bread topped with brie, tomatos and basil

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choice of buffalo, barbeque or sweet heat. Blue Cheese or Ranch for dipping.

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Choice of Buffalo, Barbeque or Sweet Heat. Blue Cheese and Ranch for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Housemade serverd with your choice of Marinara or Ranch

Caprese

$11.99

Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella , sea salt basil, xtra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Salad/Soup

Side Garden Salad

$7.99

Iceburg and romaine, shredded carrots, cabbage, croutons, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and choice of dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$7.99

Romaine, housemade croutons, caesar dressing and parmigiano-reggiano

Garden Salad

$11.99

Iceburg and romaine, shredded carrots, cabbage, croutons, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine, housemade croutons, caesar dressing and parmigiano-reggiano

Pear and Pecan

$15.99

Spring mix, candied pecans, pears, fontina cheese tossed in Poppyseed dressing

Arugula Salad

$16.99

Arugula, tomatoes, chicken, candied pecans and goat cheese served with balsamic vinairgrette

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.99

Blueberry Salad

$19.50

Spring Mix with Blueberries, sweet onions, gorgonzola and balsamic blue cheese dressing.

Pasta

Spaghetti

$15.99

Traditional house made tomato sauce with Italian sausage.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.99

Parmesan butter cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms, garlic and smoked bacon

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

noodles in a cheesy cream sauce topped with cheddar cheese.

Five Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Three large five cheese ravioli in a pink sauce.

Chicken Pepper Pasta

$19.99

Fettuccine noodles, chicken, red and green peppers in a creamy spicy sauce.

Pesto Chicken Pasta

$19.99

Creamy pesto sauce with tomatoes and basil over fettuccini noodles.

Pizza

Personal Arella

$14.25

Caramelized pears, brie, gorgonzola, candied pecans, and arugula tossed in blue cheese dressing.

Personal Barbecue Chicken

$12.00

Barbeque sauce, chicken and red onion.

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Hot buffalo sauce with shredded and crispy chicken.

Personal Cheese

$10.25

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.

Personal Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$12.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon and black pepper.

Personal Classic

$12.99

Marinara, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and fresh basil.

Personal Combination

$13.75

Marinara sauce, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and fresh basil.

Personal Hawaiian

$10.99

Personal Margherita

$10.25

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.

Personal Pepperoni

$10.99

Fresh and shredded mozzarella with marinara sauce and pepperoni.

Personal Pesto Chicken

$12.99

Personal Pink

$12.99

Pink sauce, pepperoni, caramelized onion, and fresh basil.

Personal Quatro Carne

$14.25

Marinara sauce, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon and fresh basil.

Personal Veggie

$10.99

Personal White

$13.75

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.

Personal Carver

$12.99

Personal BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.99

Small Arella

$19.99

Caramelized pears, brie, gorgonzola, candied pecans, and arugula tossed in blue cheese dressing.

Small Barbecue Chicken

$16.75

Barbeque sauce, chicken and red onion.

Small BBQ Pulled Pork

$18.99

Small Buffalo

$18.99

Hot buffalo sauce with shredded and crispy chicken.

Small Carver

$18.99

Small Cheese

$15.50

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.

Small Cheese Half Toppings

$15.50

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.

Small Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$18.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon and black pepper.

Small Classic

$18.99

Marinara, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and fresh basil.

Small Combination

$19.50

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.

Small Hawaiian

$16.75

Small Margherita

$15.50

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.

Small Margherita Half Toppings

$15.50

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.

Small Pepperoni

$16.75

Fresh and shredded mozzarella with marinara sauce and pepperoni.

Small Pesto Chicken

$18.99

Small Pink

$18.99

Pink sauce, pepperoni, caramelized onion, and fresh basil.

Small Quatro Carne

$19.99

Marinara sauce, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon and fresh basil.

Small Veggie

$16.75

Small White

$19.50

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.

Medium Arella

$29.99

Caramelized pears, brie, gorgonzola, candied pecans, and arugula tossed in blue cheese dressing.

Medium Barbecue Chicken

$24.25

Barbeque sauce, chicken and red onion.

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$26.50

Hot buffalo sauce with shredded and crispy chicken.

Medium Cheese

$20.25

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.

Medium Cheese Half Toppings

$20.25

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.

Medium Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$26.50

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon and black pepper.

Medium Classic

$26.50

Barbecue sauce, chicken and red onion.

Medium Combination

$29.50

Marinara sauce, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and fresh basil.

Medium Hawaiian

$22.99

Medium Margherita

$20.25

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.

Medium Margherita Half Toppings

$20.25

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.

Medium Pepperoni

$22.99

Fresh and shredded mozzarella with marinara sauce and pepperoni.

Medium Pesto Chicken

$26.50

Medium Pink

$26.50

Pink sauce, pepperoni, caramelized onion, and fresh basil.

Medium Quatro Carne

$29.99

Marinara sauce, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon and fresh basil.

Medium Veggie

$22.99

Medium White

$29.50

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.

Medium Carver

$26.50

Medium Pepperoni

$22.99

Medium BBQ Pulled Pork

$26.50

Large Arella

$40.99

Caramelized pears, brie, gorgonzola, candied pecans, and arugula tossed in blue cheese dressing.

Large Barbecue Chicken

$35.75

Barbecue sauce, chicken and red onion.

Large Buffalo Chicken

$37.99

Hot buffalo sauce with shredded and crispy chicken.

Large Cheese

$29.99

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.

Large Cheese Half Toppings

$29.99

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.

Large Chicken Bacon Alfredo

$37.99

Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon and black pepper.

Large Classic

$37.99

Marinara, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and fresh basil.

Large Combination

$39.99

Marinara sauce, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and fresh basil.

Large Hawaiian

$34.50

Large Margherita

$29.99

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.

Large Margherita Half Toppings

$29.99

Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.

Large Pepperoni

$34.50

Fresh and shredded mozzarella with marinara sauce and pepperoni.

Large Pesto Chicken

$37.99

Large Pink

$37.99

Pink sauce, pepperoni, caramelized onion, and fresh basil.

Large Quatro Carne

$40.99

Marinara sauce, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon and fresh basil.

Large Veggie

$34.50

Large White

$39.99

Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.

Large Carver

$37.99

Large BBQ Pulled Pork

$37.99

Calzone

Calzone

$13.75

Small pizza folded in half with sauce and cheese.

Panzarotti

$9.49

Deep fried personal size calzone.

Dessert

Chocolate Calzone

$9.99

Belgium chocolate, mascarpone and marshmallow baked in calzone topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and berries.

Brownie to the Max

$8.99

Brownie, hot fudge, ice cream topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla ice cream.

Zeppolis

$8.99

Italian donuts made of our dough. topped with powdered sugar , chocolate and caramel.

Drinks

Italian Soda

$5.50

Flavored soda with cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Choose from Raspberry, strawberry, peach, cherry, vanilla, coconut, sugar free raspberry or sugar free coconut.

Arella Lemonade

$5.50

Lemonade with choice of flavoring. Fresh lemon juice and basil. Choose peach or strawberry.

Coke

$3.60

Diet Coke

$3.60

Coke Zero

$3.60

Dr. Pepper

$3.60

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.60

Sprite

$3.60

Lemonade

$3.60

Barq's Rootbeer

$3.60

Iced Tea

$3.60

Caffeine Free Diet Coke

$3.60

Sarsparilla

$3.60

Creme Soda

$3.60

Huckleberry Soda

$3.60

Orange Creme

$3.60

San Pellegrino small

$3.60

San Pellegrino large

$5.00

Milk

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

2 Liter

$4.25

Coffee

$2.99

Sides

Ranch

$1.50

Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Meatballs

$4.50

Applesauce

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.50

Side of Bread

$2.00

Bruschetta

$2.50

Side Cheese Bread

$3.20

Chicken

$3.99

Marinara

$1.50

Bruschetta Topping

$10.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Drink included

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.99

Drink included

Kids Spaghetti

$8.50

Applesauce and Drink included

Kids Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.50

Applesauce and Drink included

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Applesauce and Drink included

Kid's Mac and Cheese

$8.50

Applesauce and Drink included

Kids Drink

$1.49

Wedding Bill

Person

$14.95

Person

$13.95

Person

$15.95

One cent

One Cent

$0.01
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

535 W 400 N Ste D, West Bountiful, UT 84087

Directions

Arella Pizzeria image

