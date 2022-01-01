- Home
Arella Pizzeria 535 W 400 N Ste D
535 W 400 N Ste D
West Bountiful, UT 84087
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread
Cheese Bread
Bruschetta
Toasted tuscan bread topped with brie, tomatos and basil
Chicken Wings
Choice of buffalo, barbeque or sweet heat. Blue Cheese or Ranch for dipping.
Boneless Wings
Choice of Buffalo, Barbeque or Sweet Heat. Blue Cheese and Ranch for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks
Housemade serverd with your choice of Marinara or Ranch
Caprese
Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella , sea salt basil, xtra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Salad/Soup
Side Garden Salad
Iceburg and romaine, shredded carrots, cabbage, croutons, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and choice of dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, housemade croutons, caesar dressing and parmigiano-reggiano
Garden Salad
Iceburg and romaine, shredded carrots, cabbage, croutons, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and choice of dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine, housemade croutons, caesar dressing and parmigiano-reggiano
Pear and Pecan
Spring mix, candied pecans, pears, fontina cheese tossed in Poppyseed dressing
Arugula Salad
Arugula, tomatoes, chicken, candied pecans and goat cheese served with balsamic vinairgrette
Tomato Basil Soup
Blueberry Salad
Spring Mix with Blueberries, sweet onions, gorgonzola and balsamic blue cheese dressing.
Pasta
Spaghetti
Traditional house made tomato sauce with Italian sausage.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Parmesan butter cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms, garlic and smoked bacon
Mac and Cheese
noodles in a cheesy cream sauce topped with cheddar cheese.
Five Cheese Ravioli
Three large five cheese ravioli in a pink sauce.
Chicken Pepper Pasta
Fettuccine noodles, chicken, red and green peppers in a creamy spicy sauce.
Pesto Chicken Pasta
Creamy pesto sauce with tomatoes and basil over fettuccini noodles.
Pizza
Personal Arella
Caramelized pears, brie, gorgonzola, candied pecans, and arugula tossed in blue cheese dressing.
Personal Barbecue Chicken
Barbeque sauce, chicken and red onion.
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Hot buffalo sauce with shredded and crispy chicken.
Personal Cheese
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.
Personal Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon and black pepper.
Personal Classic
Marinara, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and fresh basil.
Personal Combination
Marinara sauce, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and fresh basil.
Personal Hawaiian
Personal Margherita
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.
Personal Pepperoni
Fresh and shredded mozzarella with marinara sauce and pepperoni.
Personal Pesto Chicken
Personal Pink
Pink sauce, pepperoni, caramelized onion, and fresh basil.
Personal Quatro Carne
Marinara sauce, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon and fresh basil.
Personal Veggie
Personal White
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.
Personal Carver
Personal BBQ Pulled Pork
Small Arella
Caramelized pears, brie, gorgonzola, candied pecans, and arugula tossed in blue cheese dressing.
Small Barbecue Chicken
Barbeque sauce, chicken and red onion.
Small BBQ Pulled Pork
Small Buffalo
Hot buffalo sauce with shredded and crispy chicken.
Small Carver
Small Cheese
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.
Small Cheese Half Toppings
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.
Small Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon and black pepper.
Small Classic
Marinara, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and fresh basil.
Small Combination
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.
Small Hawaiian
Small Margherita
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.
Small Margherita Half Toppings
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.
Small Pepperoni
Fresh and shredded mozzarella with marinara sauce and pepperoni.
Small Pesto Chicken
Small Pink
Pink sauce, pepperoni, caramelized onion, and fresh basil.
Small Quatro Carne
Marinara sauce, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon and fresh basil.
Small Veggie
Small White
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.
Medium Arella
Caramelized pears, brie, gorgonzola, candied pecans, and arugula tossed in blue cheese dressing.
Medium Barbecue Chicken
Barbeque sauce, chicken and red onion.
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Hot buffalo sauce with shredded and crispy chicken.
Medium Cheese
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.
Medium Cheese Half Toppings
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.
Medium Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon and black pepper.
Medium Classic
Barbecue sauce, chicken and red onion.
Medium Combination
Marinara sauce, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and fresh basil.
Medium Hawaiian
Medium Margherita
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.
Medium Margherita Half Toppings
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.
Medium Pepperoni
Fresh and shredded mozzarella with marinara sauce and pepperoni.
Medium Pesto Chicken
Medium Pink
Pink sauce, pepperoni, caramelized onion, and fresh basil.
Medium Quatro Carne
Marinara sauce, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon and fresh basil.
Medium Veggie
Medium White
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.
Medium Carver
Medium Pepperoni
Medium BBQ Pulled Pork
Large Arella
Caramelized pears, brie, gorgonzola, candied pecans, and arugula tossed in blue cheese dressing.
Large Barbecue Chicken
Barbecue sauce, chicken and red onion.
Large Buffalo Chicken
Hot buffalo sauce with shredded and crispy chicken.
Large Cheese
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.
Large Cheese Half Toppings
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano with choice of sauce.
Large Chicken Bacon Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, chicken, mushrooms, bacon and black pepper.
Large Classic
Marinara, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni and fresh basil.
Large Combination
Marinara sauce, sausage, mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, onion and fresh basil.
Large Hawaiian
Large Margherita
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.
Large Margherita Half Toppings
Fresh and shredded mozzarella, marinara, evoo, parmigiano-reggiano and basil.
Large Pepperoni
Fresh and shredded mozzarella with marinara sauce and pepperoni.
Large Pesto Chicken
Large Pink
Pink sauce, pepperoni, caramelized onion, and fresh basil.
Large Quatro Carne
Marinara sauce, sausage, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, bacon and fresh basil.
Large Veggie
Large White
Alfredo sauce, Canadian bacon, caramelized onions, pine nuts, artichoke hearts and fresh basil.
Large Carver
Large BBQ Pulled Pork
Calzone
Dessert
Chocolate Calzone
Belgium chocolate, mascarpone and marshmallow baked in calzone topped with whipped cream, powdered sugar and berries.
Brownie to the Max
Brownie, hot fudge, ice cream topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top.
Scoop of Ice Cream
Vanilla ice cream.
Zeppolis
Italian donuts made of our dough. topped with powdered sugar , chocolate and caramel.
Drinks
Italian Soda
Flavored soda with cream, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. Choose from Raspberry, strawberry, peach, cherry, vanilla, coconut, sugar free raspberry or sugar free coconut.
Arella Lemonade
Lemonade with choice of flavoring. Fresh lemon juice and basil. Choose peach or strawberry.
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Lemonade
Barq's Rootbeer
Iced Tea
Caffeine Free Diet Coke
Sarsparilla
Creme Soda
Huckleberry Soda
Orange Creme
San Pellegrino small
San Pellegrino large
Milk
Juice
2 Liter
Coffee
Sides
Kids
Kids Cheese Pizza
Drink included
Kids Pepperoni Pizza
Drink included
Kids Spaghetti
Applesauce and Drink included
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo
Applesauce and Drink included
Kid's Chicken Nuggets
Applesauce and Drink included
Kid's Mac and Cheese
Applesauce and Drink included
Kids Drink
Wedding Bill
One cent
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
535 W 400 N Ste D, West Bountiful, UT 84087