A map showing the location of Arempas - Orem 575 University MallView gallery

Arempas - Orem 575 University Mall

No reviews yet

575 University Mall

Orem, UT 84097

Order Again

Popular Items

Shredded Chicken Empanada
Shredded Chicken Empanada
Arepa, Ham and Cheese

Arepas

Arepa Peluda

Arepa Peluda

$13.50

Shredded beef, cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce and ketchup

Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$13.50

Avocado chicken salad

Arepa, Pulled Pork

$13.50
Arepa, Fried Pork

Arepa, Fried Pork

$13.50
Arepa, Catira

Arepa, Catira

$13.50

Shredded chicken, cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce and ketchup

Arepa, Domino

$11.00

Black beans and white cheese

Arepa, Grilled Chicken

$13.50
Arepa Pabellon

Arepa Pabellon

$13.50

Shredded beef, fried plantain, black beans and cheese

Arepa Vegan

Arepa Vegan

$11.00

Fried plantain, black beans, avocado, ketchup

Arepa, Ham and Cheese

$11.00

Arepa, Cheese

$5.99

Arepa, BYO

Arepa Bar

Arepa Bar

$70.00

The Arepa Bar have 10 medium size arepas, four 8 oz meat containers, you can choose beef, chicken or pulled pork. please make sure to contact the restaurant to make sure they got this order and the prep time is a least 1 hour

Arepa, Viuda

Arepa, Viuda

$2.00

Arepa De Perico

$11.00

Scrambled egg with sautéed veggies

Mollejua

$22.00

Empanadas

Shredded Beef Empanada

Shredded Beef Empanada

$5.50
Ground Beef Empanada

Ground Beef Empanada

$5.50
Pulled Pork Empanada

Pulled Pork Empanada

$5.50
Shredded Chicken Empanada

Shredded Chicken Empanada

$5.50

Ham and Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Pabellon Empanada

$7.50

Black Beans and Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Potatoes and Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Vegan Empanada

$5.50

Cachapa

Cachapa, Cheese

$9.00

Cachapa, Ham and Cheese

$12.00

Cachapa, Shredded Chicken and Cheese

$14.00

Cachapa, Shredded Beef and Cheese

$15.00

Cachapa, Shredded Pork and Cheese

$14.00
Cachapa, Fried Pork and Cheese

Cachapa, Fried Pork and Cheese

$15.00

Cachapa, Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Cachapa Carne Asada

$15.00

Patacon

Patacon

Patacon

Plato

Pabellon Plate

Pabellon Plate

$18.00

Shredded beef, black beans, rice, egg and plantain

Pollo Guisado

$14.90

lomo negro

$18.00

Tequeños

Cheese Tequeños

Cheese Tequeños

$1.85+

Guava and Cheese Tequeños

$1.85+

Chocolate Tequeños

$1.85+

Appetizers

Fried Pork and Yuca

$14.00

Fried Plantain, Cheese and Nata

$7.00

Fried Yuca, Cheese and Nata

$7.00

Fried Pork

$7.50

Queso Matera Individual

$4.50

Fried Cheese

$6.50

Fried Cheese and Yuca

$10.50

Fried Cheese and Plantain

$10.50

Tostones, Cheese and Nata

$7.50

Tostones and Fried Cheese

$14.00

Tostones and Side of Meat

$12.50

Sauces

Garlic Sauce

Avocado Sauce

Chimichurri Sauce

Extra Garlic Sauce

$0.49

Extra Avocado Sauce

$0.49

Extra Chimichurri

$0.49

Vegan

Life Bowl

$7.99

Donald Watson

$11.99

Vegan Arepa

$11.00

Vegan Empanada

$5.50

Vegan Patacon

$9.00

Salad

Salad

$7.99

Base of lettuce, onions, avocado and tomato

Grilled steak Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken Salad

$13.00

Shredded beef Salad

$13.00

Shredded chicken Salad

$13.00

Pulled pork Salad

$13.00

Menu Navideño

Hallaca Andina

$7.00

Hallaca Caraqueña

$7.00Out of stock

Hallaca Maracucha

$7.00

Pan de Jamon

$25.99

Plato Navideño

$22.99

Pernil (price per lb)

$9.99

Ensalada Navideña (price per lb)

$5.99

Dulce de Lechoza Vaso

$6.50

Dulce de Lechoza Frasco

$15.00

Catering

White rice container size 20/13

$65.00

White rice mediun size container 12 /10

$30.00

Black beans container size 20/13

$70.00

Black beans container size 12/10

$40.00

Empanada 6'' x 2'' (Tamaño mediano)

$3.50

Empanada 3 1/2'' x 3 1/2'' (Tamaño pequeño)

$2.00

mini empanas orem

$1.90

miny arepas (mechada, pullet pork o chicken

$3.50

miny arepas asada

$4.00

mini tequenos

$1.00

mini cachapas

$4.00

mini patacones

$4.00

delivery

$25.00

delivery

$40.00

containes deposito

$150.00

servilletas y cubiertos paquete

$1.00

plates

$0.70

Drinks

Sprite can

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Malta

$3.50

Frescolita Can

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Tropi Juice

$2.00

Passion Fruit Small

$2.50

Coke Zero

$3.00

Agua Panela small

$2.00

Frescolita Botella

$3.00

Café

$2.50

Refill Bebida

$3.50

Passion Fruit Large 16oz

$3.50

Agua panela Large 16oz

$3.50

Water Cup

$0.15

Piña

$3.50

Sides

Fried Plantain, Cheese and Nata

$6.49

Fried Yuca, Cheese and Nata

$6.49

Fried Pork and Yuca

$11.99

Fried Pork

$6.49

Rice

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Extra Sauce Unit

$0.49

Grilled Steak

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Avocado

$3.00

Vegan

Life Bowl

$7.99

Donald Watson

$11.99

Vegan Arepa

$11.00

Vegan Empanada

$5.50

Vegan Patacon

$9.00

Salad

Salad

$7.99

Base of lettuce, onions, avocado and tomato

Tortas

Dulce de Lechoza Pequeño

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

575 University Mall, Orem, UT 84097

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

