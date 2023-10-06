MALL FOOD MENU

Arepas

(GF) A Venezuelan arepa is a succulent, round maize cake, often split open and generously stuffed with delicious fillings like savory meats, cheese, or beans.
Arepa Peluda

$13.50

(GF) Shredded beef, 3 blend cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce, ketchup

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$13.50

(GF) The Reina Pepiada is a Venezuelan delight, a crispy arepa filled with a tangy mix of chicken and avocado (Served Cold)

Arepa Pulled Pork

$14.50

(GF) Pulled Pork, 3 blend cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce, ketchup

Arepa Fried Pork

$14.50

(GF) Fried Pork, 3 blend cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce, ketchup

Arepa Catira

$13.50

(GF) Shredded chicken, cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce, ketchup

Arepa Dominó

$11.00

(GF) Black beans and white cheese

Arepa Grilled Chicken

$13.50

(GF) Grilled Chicken, 3 blend cheese, tomato, lettuce, garlic sauce, ketchup

Arepa Pabellon

$13.50

(GF) Shredded beef, fried plantain, black beans and cheese

Arepa Vegan

$11.00

(GF) Ⓥ Fried plantain, black beans, avocado, ketchup

Arepa Ham and Cheese

$11.00

(GF) Ham & Cheese

Arepa Cheese

$5.99

(GF) Cheese.... its kinda obvious 😊

Arepa Bar

$75.00

(GF) This includes ten Arepas, crisp and golden, ready to be filled with your choice of juicy beef, succulent chicken, or tender pulled pork from four 8 oz. meat containers. Please note that these culinary delights require a preparation time of at least one hour for optimal flavor and freshness. Contact the restaurant upon placing your order to confirm the details and embark on your delicious Venezuelan adventure.

Arepa Viuda

$2.00

(GF) An arepa is a Venezuelan staple - a round, golden cake made from specially prepared cornmeal. Crispy on the outside, yet soft and fluffy on the inside, it's perfect on its own (Just the Arepa)

Arepa de Perico

$11.00

(GF) Scrambled egg with sautéed veggies

Arepa Mollejua

$22.00

(GF) Discover our "Secret Special Arepa," a gastronomic treasure hidden within our menu. This exquisite arepa is a carnival of flavors, loaded with not one, but two succulent meats, creamy avocado, a perfectly cooked egg, sweet ripe plantain, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and melt-in-your-mouth cheese. It's crowned with slices of rich ham, drizzled with tangy ketchup and our house special garlic sauce. It's a symphony of flavors and textures, artfully combined to create an arepa experience unlike any other.

Mini Arepa Combo

$11.99

Arepa Steak (carne asada

$14.50

Cachapas

(GF) Relish in our Venezuelan Cachapa, a sweet corn pancake enveloping a generous heart of melted cheese. Griddled to a golden perfection, this traditional dish is truly a cheese lover's dream come true.
Cachapa Cheese

$10.00

(GF) Delight in our traditional sweet corn pancake filled with rich, melty cheese.

Cachapa Ham and Cheese

$12.00

(GF) Enjoy a golden corn pancake bursting with savory ham and creamy cheese.

Cachapa Shredded Chicken and Cheese

$14.00

(GF) Savor our delicious corn pancake, served with a side of tender, shredded chicken and melted cheese.

Cachapa Shredded Beef and Cheese

$15.00

(GF) Relish in our sweet corn pancake accompanied by slow-cooked shredded beef and creamy cheese.

Cachapa Pulled Pork and Cheese

$14.00

(GF) Experience our traditional corn pancake paired with succulent, slow-cooked pulled pork and rich, melted cheese.

Cachapa Fried Pork and Cheese

$15.00

(GF) Indulge in a delectable combination of our corn pancake and a side of crispy fried pork, enhanced by creamy cheese.

Cachapa Grilled Chicken

$14.00

(GF) Enjoy our traditional corn pancake served with a side of flavorful grilled chicken and rich, melted cheese.

Cachapa Carne Asada & Cheese

$15.00

(GF) Feast on our sweet, golden corn pancake complemented by a side of grilled carne asada and creamy cheese.

Empanadas

(GF) A Venezuelan empanada is a culinary gem. It starts with a delicate pocket made from golden cornmeal dough, which is filled with an array of enticing ingredients, such as tender meats, vibrant vegetables, or creamy cheese. This pouch of deliciousness is then sealed and deep-fried to a beautiful golden brown, resulting in a crispy exterior that gives way to a heartwarming, flavorful filling. Each bite is a captivating mix of textures and tastes, making the Venezuelan empanada a delightful indulgence.
Shredded Beef Empanada

$6.50

(GF) A delightful blend of slow-cooked, tender shredded beef encased in a crispy cornmeal pocket.

Ground Beef Empanada

$6.50

(GF) Enjoy the hearty flavors of savory ground beef, nestled within a crisp cornmeal crust.

Pulled Pork Empanada

$6.50

(GF) Experience the succulence of slow-cooked pulled pork, bursting with flavor, encased in a delightfully crispy cornmeal shell.

Shredded Chicken Empanada

$6.50

(GF) Filled with juicy, shredded chicken, our empanada is a golden, crispy delight.

Ham and Cheese Empanada

$6.50

(GF) A classic duo of ham and cheese, enveloped in a crunchy, golden cornmeal pocket.

Pabellon Empanada

$7.99

(GF) An irresistible mix of fried plantains, creamy avocado, tender shredded beef, and hearty black beans tucked within a golden empanada.

Black Beans and Cheese Empanada

$6.50

(GF) Savor the rich blend of hearty beans and melted cheese in our crunchy cornmeal pocket.

Cheese Empanada

$6.50

(GF) An enticing combination of warm, melted cheese within a perfectly fried cornmeal shell.

Potatoes and Cheese Empanada

$6.50

(GF) Indulge in the comforting mix of creamy cheese and soft potatoes within a crispy empanada.

Vegan Empanada

$6.50

(GF) Ⓥ A combination of avocado, sweet fried plantains, and black beans for a vegan treat in a golden shell.

Tequeños

Enjoy our Venezuelan Tequeños, crisp pastry bites brimming with melting cheese. A must-try appetizer!
Cheese Tequeño

$1.85

Savor the simplicity of our classic Tequeños, filled with melting cheese for a delightful bite.

6 Cheese Tequeños

$9.50

Savor the simplicity of our classic Tequeños, filled with melting cheese for a delightful bite.

12 Cheese Tequeños

$18.00

Savor the simplicity of our classic Tequeños, filled with melting cheese for a delightful bite.

Guava and Cheese Tequeño

$1.85

Tequeños filled with cheese and guava, a taste sensation that's simply irresistible.

6 Guava and Cheese Tequeños

$9.50

Tequeños filled with cheese and guava, a taste sensation that's simply irresistible.

12 Guava and Cheese Tequeños

$18.00

Tequeños filled with cheese and guava, a taste sensation that's simply irresistible.

Chocolate Tequeño

$1.85

Indulge in our decadent Tequeños, where the crisp pastry encases a heart of smooth, rich chocolate.

6 Chocolate Tequeños

$9.50

Indulge in our decadent Tequeños, where the crisp pastry encases a heart of smooth, rich chocolate.

12 Chocolate Tequeños

$18.00

Indulge in our decadent Tequeños, where the crisp pastry encases a heart of smooth, rich chocolate.

Fabulous Salad

(GF) Enjoy a refreshing base of crisp lettuce, creamy avocado, and ripe tomato, perfect on its own or enhanced with your choice of succulent meat. A versatile and healthy option to suit your taste!

Salad

$6.99

Platos

(GF) Experience the rich flavors of Venezuela with our signature plated dishes. Savor the unique Patacon Plate, a crispy fried green plantain sandwich brimming with savory fillings, and indulge in the traditional Pabellon Plate, an irresistible medley of tender shredded beef, creamy black beans, sweet fried plantains, white rice, and a perfectly cooked egg. Each dish offers a culinary journey that showcases the heart of Venezuelan cuisine.
Pabellón Plate

$18.00

(GF) Experience the Venezuelan Pabellon Plate, a flavorful ensemble of tender shredded beef, creamy black beans, sweet fried plantains, fluffy white rice, and a perfectly cooked egg. A nourishing feast that encapsulates the essence of Venezuelan cuisine!

Patacon

(GF) Relish in a Venezuelan Patacon, a unique sandwich crafted from crispy, fried green plantains. Enjoy layers of savory fillings sandwiched between tropical goodness for an unforgettable culinary experience!

Sauces

(GF)

Garlic Sauce

$0.75

(GF)

Avocado Sauce

$0.75

(GF)

Chimichurri Sauce

$0.75

(GF)

Sides

Rice

$3.00

(GF)

Black Beans

$3.00

(GF)

Ham

$3.00

(GF)

Grilled Steak

$5.00

(GF)

Shredded Beef

$5.00

(GF)

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

(GF)

Shredded Chicken

$5.00

(GF)

Fried Pork

$5.00

(GF)

Pulled Pork

$5.00

(GF)

Avocado

$3.00

(GF)

Tomato

$2.00

(GF)

Extra Cheese

$1.00

(GF)

Egg

$1.00

(GF)

Lechuga

$1.00

(GF)

Bowls

(GF) Ⓥ

Vegan Bowl

$11.99
Pabellón Bowl

$11.99

(GF) Experience the Venezuelan Pabellon Plate, a flavorful ensemble of tender shredded beef, creamy black beans, sweet fried plantains, fluffy white rice, and a perfectly cooked egg. A nourishing feast that encapsulates the essence of Venezuelan cuisine!

Appetizers

Fried pork and yuca

$14.00

Fried plantain chesse and nata

$7.00

Fried yuca , chesse and nata

$7.00

Fried pork

$7.50

Grilled cheese portrion

$6.50

Sample Box 16 Piezas

$28.50

Tostones cheese and nata

$7.50

Tostones and side of meat

$12.50

Fried cheese and plantain

$12.50

Pastelitos

pastelitos 3 unidades

$10.50

pastelito (unidad)

$3.50

DRINKS

Fountain Soda

$1.50

Medium Fountain Soda

$2.00

Agua Panela Large 16oz

$3.50

Passion Fruit Large 16oz

$3.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Malta

$3.50

Frescolita Can

$3.50