Empanadas

(GF) A Venezuelan empanada is a culinary gem. It starts with a delicate pocket made from golden cornmeal dough, which is filled with an array of enticing ingredients, such as tender meats, vibrant vegetables, or creamy cheese. This pouch of deliciousness is then sealed and deep-fried to a beautiful golden brown, resulting in a crispy exterior that gives way to a heartwarming, flavorful filling. Each bite is a captivating mix of textures and tastes, making the Venezuelan empanada a delightful indulgence.