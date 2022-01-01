Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arepa George SMB

No reviews yet

1552 N Kedzie Ave

Chicago, IL 60651

Popular Items

Tostones / Fried Green plantains
Ropa Vieja Arepa
Lina's Salad

Mains

Bandeja Paisa

$28.00

Traditional Colombian dish; chorizo, pork rinds, shredded beef, served with rice, beans, fried egg, sweet plantains, avocado and arepa

Los Socios

$32.00

Sirloin Steak, Grilled chicken, Colombian chorizo with chimichurri, served with fried potato, cassava, sweet plantain, salad

Churrasco

$34.00

Sirloin Steak with chimichurri served with creole potato, cassava, sweet plantains, avocado and arepa

Picada

$45.00

Colombian combination platter; chorizo, pork rinds, pork ribs, chicken, cassava, sweet plantains, creole potatoes, served with tomato, arepa and limes

Montañero

$15.00Out of stock

Mixture of creole sauce with chicken, pork, chorizo, yellow rice, potato, cassava, and plantain wrapped in plantain leaves. Served with avocado and arepa.

Tamal

$14.00Out of stock

Corn dough with mixed chicken, pork, potato, carrots, peas, and creole sauce wrapped in plantain leaves. Served with arepa

Chuleta de Pollo

$16.00

Breaded Chicken served with rice, beans, sweet plantains and choice of salad or avocado

Sobrebarriga

$23.00

Beef brisket in creole sauce served with cassava, white rice, sweet plantains and salad

Lengua en Salsa

$23.00

Beef tongue in creole sauce, served with yellow rice, potato, sweet plantains, and salad

Bistec A La Criolla

$21.00

Steak cooked with creole sauce, served with rice, potato, sweet plantains, and salad

Paisa Bowl

$12.00

Beans, rice, sweet plantains, and choice of: (add to modifiers)

Ropa Vieja Plate

$16.00

Shredded beef in tomato creole sauce served with rice, beans, and sweet plantains

3 Papa Rellena

$14.00

3 breaded stuffed potato with chicken and cheese

Papa Rellena

$5.00

Soup

Mondongo

$18.00

Made with pork, tripe, chorizo, potatoes, peas and carrots

Ajiaco

$18.00

Three type of potato soup with shredded chicken, guasca herbs, and corn

Sancocho Trifasico

$18.00

Made with beef, pork, chicken, potato, cassava, plantains, carrots and corn

Sancocho Pescado

$18.00

Small Ajiaco

$9.00

Small Mondongo

$9.00

Vegan Sancocho

$12.00

Vegetable based soup made with potato, corn, cassava and plantain. Served with rice and avocado

Arepas

Butter Arepa

$3.75

with Butter

Cheese Arepa

$5.45

with Chesse

Chocolo Arepa

$5.45

Sweet corn w/cheese

Chicken Arepa

$12.00

Shredded Chicken with creole sauce and cheese

Beef Arepa

$12.00

Shredded beef with creole sauce and cheese

Chorizo Arepa

$12.00

Chorizo with creole sauce and cheese

Arepa Mix

$12.85

Two meats mixed with creole sauce and cheese

Everything Arepa

$13.00

Chicken, beef, chorizo with creole sauce and cheese

Ropa Vieja Arepa

$13.00

Ropa vieja style shredded beef and cheese

Chicken and Mushrooms Arepa

$12.85

Chicken and Mushrooms with cheese

Vegetarian Arepa

$12.00

Vegan Arepa

$12.00

Cabbage, carrots, avocado, broccoli, sweet plantains and feta cheese

Perico Arepa

$8.75

Stuffed with perico eggs (colombian style scrambled eggs-sauteed green onions and tomato) with mozarella cheese

Egg & Cheese Arepa

$8.85

Stuffed with with scrambled eggs and mozarella cheese

Hawaiian Arepa

$9.85

Stuffed with ham, pineapple & cheese. Served with our new homemade pineapple sauce

Roasted Veggie Arepa

$12.00

Roasted zucchini, carrots, broccoli and califlower

Veggie Mushroom Arepa

$12.00

Mushroom mix with roasted julienned onions, peppers with mozzarella cheese and avocado

Empanadas

Empanada Choice

Our delicious empanadas are made with corn meal dough with a variety of fillings; shredded chicken, cheese, cheese and plantains, and plantain. Served with Aji sauce and pink sauce.

4 Empanadas

$10.00

Our delicious empanadas are made with corn meal dough with a variety of fillings; shredded chicken, cheese, cheese and plantains, and plantain. Served with Aji sauce and pink sauce.

12 Empanadas

$30.00

Our delicious empanadas are made with corn meal dough with a variety of fillings; shredded chicken, cheese, cheese and plantains, and plantain. Served with Aji sauce and pink sauce.

Lunch Specials

Arroz con Pollo

$12.00

Shredded chicken with beef sausage mixed with yellow rice, creole sauce, peas and carrots. Served with sweet plantains

Humboldt Park

$12.00

Grilled Chicken with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and salad

Vegan Chimichurri Rice

$12.00

White rice mixed with chimichurri, broccoli, peas and carrots

Natural Juices

Mango Juice

$5.45

Lulo Juice

$5.45

Maracuya / Passion fruit Juice

$5.45

Guanabana / Soursop Juice

$5.45

Guayaba / Guava Juice

$5.45

Mora / Blackberry Juice

$5.45

Tomate de arbol / Tree Tomato Juice

$5.45

Colombian Sodas

Colombiana

$3.50

Kola Champagne

Manzana

$3.50

Apple Soda

Ponimalta

$3.50

Other Cold Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Natural Lemonade

$5.85

Coconut Lemonade

$5.45

Mango Lemonade

$5.85

Iced Cafe con Leche

$4.00

Iced Black Coffee

$3.00

Hot Drinks

Black Coffee

$3.00

Cafe con Leche

$3.50

Café Quindio Gourmet

$5.00

Chocolate

$4.00

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Rice

$4.85

Colombian Beans

$4.85

Sweet Plantains

$4.85

Tostones / Fried Green plantains

$4.95

Lina's Salad

$4.85

Cabbage, carrots, with lime, vinegar, oil

Chorizo

$4.75

Homemade Chorizo

Chicharrón

$9.00

Pork Rinds

Chicharrón with Fried Cassava

$11.00

Pork Rinds with cassava

Choripapas

$9.00

Creole potatoes, Colombian chorizo and yummy pink sauce

Aborrajado

$5.00

Sweet plantains, topped with guava and cheese

Papa Rellena

$5.00

Breaded stuffed potato with chicken and cheese

Pico and Tostones

$12.00

Colombian pico de gallo mix with tostones

Yuca

$4.95

3 Papa Rellena

$14.00

3 breaded stuffed potato with chicken and cheese

Specials

Top Sirloin Steak

$25.00

Grilled Colombian style top sirloin served with a choice of two sides: avocado, rice, sweet plantains, tostones, cassava, Lina's salad, chorizo

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Shrimp in a coconut shrimp with a hint of chipotle and plantains. Served with yellow rice or white rice

Coconut Lime Chicken

$17.00

Tender chicken breast with red & green peppers and coconut lime sauce. Served with white rice and tostones

El Parce

$16.00

Breaded Chicken, sliced Colombian chorizo and two empanadas of your choice. Served with chimichurri sauce

Mojarra Frita

$23.00

Fried mojarra (whole tilapia) served with rice, tostones and salad

Vegan Sancocho

$12.00

Vegetable based soup made with potato, corn, cassava and plantain. Served with rice and avocado

Tierra Mar

$38.00

Top sirloin steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans and tostones

George's Salad

$12.00

Shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, avocado, broccoli, sweet plantain, feta cheese, and chimichurri sauce

Del Mar

Roasted Veggie Salmon

$25.00

Alaskan salmon served with Colombian Pico de Gallo mix with potato and avocado served with rice and tostones

Red Pepper Salmon

$25.00

Alaskan salmon mix roasted julienned onions, red peppers served with rice, broccoli and tostones

Pico Salmón

$25.00

Alaskan salmon served with Colombian Pico de Gallo mix with potato and avocado served with rice and tostones

Featured Arepas

Veggie Mushroom Arepa

$12.00

Mushroom mix with roasted julienned onions, peppers with mozzarella cheese and avocado

Roasted Veggie Arepa

$12.00

Roasted zucchini, carrots, broccoli and califlower

Vegan Bowls

Roasted Veggie Bowl

$12.00

Zucchini, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower served with rice, beans and tostones

Red Pepper Bowl

$12.00

Roasted Julienned onions, red and green peppers served with rice, beans, broccoli and tostones

Pico Bowl

$12.00

Colombian pico de gallo mix with potatoes and avocado served with rice, beans and tostones

Desserts

Arroz Con Leche

$5.00

Flan

$5.00

Patacones

Super Patacon Beef

$15.00

Super Patacon Pollo

$14.00

Super Patacon Chorizo

$16.00

Super Patacon Mixto

$17.00

Large green plantain topped with creole sauce, cheese, choice of meats.

Super Patacon de Todo / Everything

$18.00

Vegetarian Super Patacón

$16.00

Large green plantains topped with veggie mix of shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, avocado, broccoli, sweet plantain and feta cheese

Vegan Super Patacon

$16.00

Chicken & Mushroom Super Patacón

$16.00

Large green plantain topped with shredded chicken and sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes, cheese and avocado

Snacks

Brevas

$8.00

Chontaduros

$8.00

Bocadillos

$12.00

Single Bocadillo

$0.50

Cafe Quindio Gourmet

$15.00

Cafe Quindio Organico

$15.00

Cafesitas

$4.00

Rosquitas

$7.50

Achiras

$5.25

Frozen Cheese Arepas

$8.00

Frozen Dairy Free Arepas

$7.00

Torta Negra

$2.25

Sauces

Aji Jar

$7.00

Aji Jar Spicy

$7.00

Pink Sauce

$7.00

Chimichurri Sauce

$7.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We serve authentic Colombian food from various regions of Colombia. Infused coastal and Andies styled dishes that would make your heart melt!

1552 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60651

