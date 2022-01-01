Arepa George SMB
1552 N Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
Mains
Bandeja Paisa
Traditional Colombian dish; chorizo, pork rinds, shredded beef, served with rice, beans, fried egg, sweet plantains, avocado and arepa
Los Socios
Sirloin Steak, Grilled chicken, Colombian chorizo with chimichurri, served with fried potato, cassava, sweet plantain, salad
Churrasco
Sirloin Steak with chimichurri served with creole potato, cassava, sweet plantains, avocado and arepa
Picada
Colombian combination platter; chorizo, pork rinds, pork ribs, chicken, cassava, sweet plantains, creole potatoes, served with tomato, arepa and limes
Montañero
Mixture of creole sauce with chicken, pork, chorizo, yellow rice, potato, cassava, and plantain wrapped in plantain leaves. Served with avocado and arepa.
Tamal
Corn dough with mixed chicken, pork, potato, carrots, peas, and creole sauce wrapped in plantain leaves. Served with arepa
Chuleta de Pollo
Breaded Chicken served with rice, beans, sweet plantains and choice of salad or avocado
Sobrebarriga
Beef brisket in creole sauce served with cassava, white rice, sweet plantains and salad
Lengua en Salsa
Beef tongue in creole sauce, served with yellow rice, potato, sweet plantains, and salad
Bistec A La Criolla
Steak cooked with creole sauce, served with rice, potato, sweet plantains, and salad
Paisa Bowl
Beans, rice, sweet plantains, and choice of: (add to modifiers)
Ropa Vieja Plate
Shredded beef in tomato creole sauce served with rice, beans, and sweet plantains
3 Papa Rellena
3 breaded stuffed potato with chicken and cheese
Papa Rellena
Soup
Mondongo
Made with pork, tripe, chorizo, potatoes, peas and carrots
Ajiaco
Three type of potato soup with shredded chicken, guasca herbs, and corn
Sancocho Trifasico
Made with beef, pork, chicken, potato, cassava, plantains, carrots and corn
Sancocho Pescado
Small Ajiaco
Small Mondongo
Vegan Sancocho
Vegetable based soup made with potato, corn, cassava and plantain. Served with rice and avocado
Arepas
Butter Arepa
with Butter
Cheese Arepa
with Chesse
Chocolo Arepa
Sweet corn w/cheese
Chicken Arepa
Shredded Chicken with creole sauce and cheese
Beef Arepa
Shredded beef with creole sauce and cheese
Chorizo Arepa
Chorizo with creole sauce and cheese
Arepa Mix
Two meats mixed with creole sauce and cheese
Everything Arepa
Chicken, beef, chorizo with creole sauce and cheese
Ropa Vieja Arepa
Ropa vieja style shredded beef and cheese
Chicken and Mushrooms Arepa
Chicken and Mushrooms with cheese
Vegetarian Arepa
Vegan Arepa
Cabbage, carrots, avocado, broccoli, sweet plantains and feta cheese
Perico Arepa
Stuffed with perico eggs (colombian style scrambled eggs-sauteed green onions and tomato) with mozarella cheese
Egg & Cheese Arepa
Stuffed with with scrambled eggs and mozarella cheese
Hawaiian Arepa
Stuffed with ham, pineapple & cheese. Served with our new homemade pineapple sauce
Roasted Veggie Arepa
Roasted zucchini, carrots, broccoli and califlower
Veggie Mushroom Arepa
Mushroom mix with roasted julienned onions, peppers with mozzarella cheese and avocado
Empanadas
Empanada Choice
Our delicious empanadas are made with corn meal dough with a variety of fillings; shredded chicken, cheese, cheese and plantains, and plantain. Served with Aji sauce and pink sauce.
4 Empanadas
Our delicious empanadas are made with corn meal dough with a variety of fillings; shredded chicken, cheese, cheese and plantains, and plantain. Served with Aji sauce and pink sauce.
12 Empanadas
Our delicious empanadas are made with corn meal dough with a variety of fillings; shredded chicken, cheese, cheese and plantains, and plantain. Served with Aji sauce and pink sauce.
Lunch Specials
Arroz con Pollo
Shredded chicken with beef sausage mixed with yellow rice, creole sauce, peas and carrots. Served with sweet plantains
Humboldt Park
Grilled Chicken with rice, beans, sweet plantains, and salad
Vegan Chimichurri Rice
White rice mixed with chimichurri, broccoli, peas and carrots
Natural Juices
Other Cold Drinks
Sides
Avocado
Rice
Colombian Beans
Sweet Plantains
Tostones / Fried Green plantains
Lina's Salad
Cabbage, carrots, with lime, vinegar, oil
Chorizo
Homemade Chorizo
Chicharrón
Pork Rinds
Chicharrón with Fried Cassava
Pork Rinds with cassava
Choripapas
Creole potatoes, Colombian chorizo and yummy pink sauce
Aborrajado
Sweet plantains, topped with guava and cheese
Papa Rellena
Breaded stuffed potato with chicken and cheese
Pico and Tostones
Colombian pico de gallo mix with tostones
Yuca
3 Papa Rellena
3 breaded stuffed potato with chicken and cheese
Specials
Top Sirloin Steak
Grilled Colombian style top sirloin served with a choice of two sides: avocado, rice, sweet plantains, tostones, cassava, Lina's salad, chorizo
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp in a coconut shrimp with a hint of chipotle and plantains. Served with yellow rice or white rice
Coconut Lime Chicken
Tender chicken breast with red & green peppers and coconut lime sauce. Served with white rice and tostones
El Parce
Breaded Chicken, sliced Colombian chorizo and two empanadas of your choice. Served with chimichurri sauce
Mojarra Frita
Fried mojarra (whole tilapia) served with rice, tostones and salad
Vegan Sancocho
Vegetable based soup made with potato, corn, cassava and plantain. Served with rice and avocado
Tierra Mar
Top sirloin steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, served with rice, beans and tostones
George's Salad
Shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, avocado, broccoli, sweet plantain, feta cheese, and chimichurri sauce
Del Mar
Roasted Veggie Salmon
Alaskan salmon served with Colombian Pico de Gallo mix with potato and avocado served with rice and tostones
Red Pepper Salmon
Alaskan salmon mix roasted julienned onions, red peppers served with rice, broccoli and tostones
Pico Salmón
Alaskan salmon served with Colombian Pico de Gallo mix with potato and avocado served with rice and tostones
Featured Arepas
Vegan Bowls
Roasted Veggie Bowl
Zucchini, carrots, broccoli and cauliflower served with rice, beans and tostones
Red Pepper Bowl
Roasted Julienned onions, red and green peppers served with rice, beans, broccoli and tostones
Pico Bowl
Colombian pico de gallo mix with potatoes and avocado served with rice, beans and tostones
Desserts
Patacones
Super Patacon Beef
Super Patacon Pollo
Super Patacon Chorizo
Super Patacon Mixto
Large green plantain topped with creole sauce, cheese, choice of meats.
Super Patacon de Todo / Everything
Vegetarian Super Patacón
Large green plantains topped with veggie mix of shredded carrots, shredded cabbage, avocado, broccoli, sweet plantain and feta cheese
Vegan Super Patacon
Chicken & Mushroom Super Patacón
Large green plantain topped with shredded chicken and sautéed mushrooms and tomatoes, cheese and avocado
Snacks
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We serve authentic Colombian food from various regions of Colombia. Infused coastal and Andies styled dishes that would make your heart melt!
1552 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60651