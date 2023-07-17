APPETIZERS

CHEESE EMPANADA

$5.00
BEEF EMPANADA

$5.00
CHICKEN EMPANADA

$5.00
TEQUENOS

$7.00

SIDE OF PLANTAINS

$4.00

AREPAS

CHEESE AREPA

$6.00
DOMINO

$7.00

BLACK BEANS WITH QUESO FRESCO

PELUA

$8.00

SHREDDED BEEF WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

CATIRA

$8.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

VEGGIE

$8.00

BLACK BEANS, AVOCADO AND SWEET PLANTAINS

TROPICAL

$8.00

QUESO FRESCO, AVOCADO AND SWEET PLANTAINS

QUEEN

$9.00

CHICKEN SALAD, AVOCADO AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

KING

$10.00

SHREDDED BEEF, BLACK BEANS, SWEET PLANTAINS AND QUESO FRESCO

CACHAPA

CACHAPA

$10.00

DESSERTS

3 LECHES CAKE

$5.50

DRINKS

APPLE JUICE, 10oz

$2.00

CHICHA

$5.00

TRADITIONAL VENEZUELAN RICE DRINK

COKE

$2.00
COKE ZERO

$2.00
FRESSKOLITA

$2.50
FRESSKOLITA ZERO

$2.50
MALTA POLAR

$2.50
PEACH TEA

$2.00
SPRITE

$2.00
WATER

$2.00

EXTRAS

AVOCADO SAUCE

$0.50

GARLIC SAUCE

$0.50