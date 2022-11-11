Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arepas Coffee & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

102 RUE DU GRAND FROMAGE

STARKVILLE, MS 39759

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Arepa
Avocado Toast
Venezuelan Hot Dog

Appetizers & Kids

Tequeños

$6.50

Our Famous Cheese Sticks

Mandocas

$6.00

Plantains mixed With Cheese

Tostones

$6.50

Mashed Green Plantains Topped With Cheese & Pink Sauce

Arepitas & Cream

$6.00

Fried Mini Arepas with Cheese and Cream on Side

Venezuelan Hot Dog

$5.00

Topped with onions, Chips, Parmesan, ketchup, mayo, mustard

Cheesy Fries Hot Dog

$5.00

Topped with fries Cheese & Bacon

Plantain Nachos

$9.50

Fully loaded Plantain Chips with Black beans, Cheese, Guacamole & Cream

Arepas

La Sifrina

$7.50

Reina Pepiada & Cheese

La Catira

$7.50

Chicken & Cheese

La Pelua

$7.50

Shredded Beef & cheese

La Rumbera

$7.50

Pork & Cheese

Arepa Pabellon

$9.00

Shredded Beef, black beans, cheese & Plantains

Perico

$7.00

Scrambled Eggs, tomato & onions

Chicharron

$9.00

Fried Pork, Venezuelan Cheese & avocados

Arepa Asado

$9.50

Asado Negro, Venezuelan Cheese & Plantains

La Mañanera

$8.50

Turkey Ham, fried egg, cheese & avocado

Mexicana

$9.00

Chicken & Guacamole

Only Queso

$7.00

Double Venezuelan Cheese

Ham & Queso

$7.00

Turkey Ham & Venezuelan Cheese

Queso y Platano

$6.00

Plantain & Queso Blanco

Huevo con Salchicha

$7.50

Scrambled Eggs & sausage with Cheese

Build Your Own Arepa

$7.00

All Toppings Included

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$6.00

Smashed Avocado with Glazed Balsamic

La Reina

$8.50

Reina Pepiada with Queso Blanco

The Good Morning

$9.00

Turkey Ham, Cheese, Avocado and Fried Egg

The Salmon

$9.50

Smoked Salmon on Cream Cheese and Avocado

The American

$8.00

Scrambled Eggs with Cheese & Bacon

The Sweet Morning

$7.00

Cream Cheese with your Choice of Jam

American Plate

$8.50

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon,, Turkey Ham, Toast & Jam

Criollo Plate

$10.00

Shredded Beef, black beans, Arepa, fried egg & Queso Blanco

Venezuelan Plate

$8.50

Fried Eggs, Bacon, Venezuelan Cheese, Turkey Ham and Arepa

Entree

Cachapa

$10.50

Sweet Corn pancake with Venezuelan Cheese & Queso Blanco

Pabellon Criollo

$12.00

Bed of Rice topped with black Beans, (Chicken or Beef), Plantain & Arepa on Side

Asado Negro Plate

$17.00

Caramelized Roasted Beef with Rice, black beans & plantains

Fried Pork Plate

$15.00

Fried Pork Belly, with House Salad, Arepa and Tostones & Queso blanco

Pulled Pork Sub

$11.00

Topped with onions, tomato, Avocado, Cheese

Venezuelan Burguer

$12.00

Special Patty made of Beef, Pork & Parmesan, topped with Fried Cheese, Turkey Ham, Avocado, Bacon, Tomato, Chips, Fried Egg & Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard

Sides

Plantain Chips

$2.50

French Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Black Beans

$2.50

Plantains

$2.50

House Salad

$4.00

Avocado, Tomato & Hearth of Palms

Guacamole

$4.00

Arepa

$3.00

Sauces

Nata

$0.80

Venezuelan style Sour cream

Guasacaca

$0.80

Our Famous Veggie Sauce

Garlic Sauce

$0.80

Garlic & Lime Sauce

Guasacaca Jar 16oz

$8.00

Garlic Sauce Jar 16oz

$8.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$5.50

Churros

$5.50

Choice of Chocolate or Condensed Milk

Chocolate Marquise

$5.50

Tequeños Guava & cheese

$5.50

Extras

Chocolate Syrup

$0.70

Condensed Milk

$0.70

Strawberry Jam

$1.00

Blueberry Jam

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Queso Blanco

$2.00

Gouda Cheese

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Liquor

House Vodka

$5.00

Tito's

$6.00

H Shots

$2.00

T Shots

$3.00

DBL House Vodka

$6.00

DBL Tito's

$8.00

House Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Shot

$2.00

DBL House Rum

$6.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$7.00

House Tequila

$4.00

Casa Amigos

$6.00

H Shot

$2.00

CA Shot

$3.50

DBL House Tequila

$6.00

DBL Casa Amigos

$8.00

House Bourbon

$5.00

Makers 46

$6.00

Glenlivet Reserve

$7.00

H Shot

$2.00

G Shots

$3.50

M Shots

$3.50

DBL House Bourbon

$6.50

DBL Makers 46

$7.50

DBL Glenlivet Reserve

$8.50

Cocktails

Guarapita

$6.00

Cuba Libre

$6.00

Mojito

$6.00

Margarita

$5.00

Skinny Margarita

$5.00

Vodka Sunrise

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Ranch Water

$6.00

Redvil

$5.50

Mimosas

$3.50

Sangria

$6.00

Ronllana

$7.00

Skinny Mojo

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$6.00

El Bravo

$6.00

Michelada

$6.00

Fine & Fresh

$6.00

Piña Colada

$6.00

Irish coffee

$6.00

Kentucky Coffee

$6.00

Espresso Martini

$6.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

High Noon

$4.50

Modelo

$4.00

Nutrl Watermelon

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Urban South IPA

$4.50

Wine

GLS House Red

$4.00

GLS House White

$4.00

GLS House Rose

$3.00

GLS Andre

$4.00

GLS Prosecco

$5.00

GLS Decoy Pinot Noit

$8.00

GLS Meiomi Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Spellbound Merlot

$7.00

GLS Alexander Brown Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS Llohr Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

BTL House Red

$14.00

BTL House White

$14.00

BTL House Rose

$14.00

BTL Andre

$14.00

BTL Prosecco

$14.00

BTL Zonin

$7.00

BTL Decoy PN

$20.00

BTL Meiomi CAB

$20.00

BTL Alexander Brown Chard

$20.00

BTL Lohr SB

$20.00

BTL Spellbound Merlot

$20.00

NA Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Freskolita

$3.50

Chicha 12oz

$3.50

Chicha 20oz

$4.50

Malta

$3.50

Orange Juice 12oz

$3.00

Orange Juice 20oz

$4.00

Strawberry Juice 12oz

$3.00

Strawberry Juice 20oz

$4.00

Blackberry Juice 12oz

$3.00

Blackberry Juice 20oz

$4.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

London Fog 12oz

$3.50

London Fog 20oz

$4.50

Passion Juice 12oz

$3.00

Passion Juice 20oz

$4.00

Coffee

Traditional Black Coffee

$2.50

Venezolano

$2.50

Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Decaf

$2.50

Latte

$4.00

Matcha

$4.50

Chai

$4.50

Frappe

$5.00

Pirulin

$5.00

Chocolate & Hazelnut

Chocolate Truffle

$5.00

Chocolate, Caramel & Butter Pecan

Heath Toffee

$5.00

Chocolate & English Toffee

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Caramel & Cinnamon Bun

Caribbean Mocha

$5.00

White Chocolate, Coconut & Hazelnut

Nutty White Mocha

$5.00

White Chocolate, English Toffee & Butter Pecan

Blondie

$5.00

White Chocolate & Caramel

Mocha

$5.00

Dark Chocolate

Chocomallow

$5.00

Dark Chocolate & Marshmallow

Chocomint

$5.00

Dark Chocolate & Mint

The S'mores

$5.00

White Chocolate & Marshmallow

The White Pecan

$5.00

White Chocolate & Butter Pecan

The German Chocolate

$5.00

Dark Chocolate & Butter Pecan

The Toffee Crisp

$5.00

Caramel & English Toffee

The Fall

$5.00

Vanilla & Pumpkin Spice

The Irish

$5.00

Irish cream

Merchandise

Coffee Mug

$16.00

Mason Jar

$12.00

Viking Tumbler

$22.00

Tshirt Angels Falls

$20.00

New Era Cap

$23.00

Adams Cap

$20.00

1 Lb Coffee Beans

$13.50

5 Lb Coffee Beans

$65.00

1 Lb Special Coffee Beans

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best combination, arepas, coffee, Cocktails and champagne

Website

Location

102 RUE DU GRAND FROMAGE, STARKVILLE, MS 39759

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
orange starNo Reviews
702 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bin 612
orange star4.0 • 92
612 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759 - Starkville, MS
orange starNo Reviews
100 Maxwell st Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Starkville, MS
orange starNo Reviews
550 Russell Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Humble Taco
orange star3.0 • 1
511 University Dr. Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Central Station Grill
orange star4.3 • 744
200 South Montgomery Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in STARKVILLE

Sweet Peppers Deli - Starkville
orange star4.7 • 1,159
904 Hwy 12 West Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Central Station Grill
orange star4.3 • 744
200 South Montgomery Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Tyler
orange star4.5 • 481
100 East Main St Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Camphouse - The Camphouse - Starkville
orange star4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Bin 612
orange star4.0 • 92
612 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
The Klaasroom - Cotton District
orange star5.0 • 11
701 university drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near STARKVILLE
Columbus
review star
No reviews yet
Tupelo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 5 (19 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Tuscaloosa
review star
Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)
Jasper
review star
No reviews yet
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston