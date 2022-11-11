Arepas Coffee & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
The best combination, arepas, coffee, Cocktails and champagne
Location
102 RUE DU GRAND FROMAGE, STARKVILLE, MS 39759
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bulldog Burger Company - Starkville
No Reviews
702 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
100 Maxwell Street, Starkville, MS 39759 - Starkville, MS
No Reviews
100 Maxwell st Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Starkville, MS
No Reviews
550 Russell Street Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in STARKVILLE
The Camphouse - The Camphouse - Starkville
4.5 • 286
409 University Drive Starkville, MS 39759
View restaurant