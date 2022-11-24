Restaurant header imageView gallery

Arepas - San Francisco

review star

No reviews yet

3198 16th street

San Francisco, CA 95125

Arepa Cochinita
Arepa Santa Bárbara
Arepa Catira

DRINKS

Orange Juice

$5.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Mango Juice

$5.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Papelón Lemonade

$5.50

Lemon & cane sugar.

Frescolita (Can)

$5.50

Coca-Cola (Can)

$3.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.50

Sprite (Can)

$3.50

Malta (Bottle)

$4.50Out of stock

Mexi-Cola (Bottle)

$4.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling (Bottle)

$5.00

Evian Water (Bottle)

$3.50

Ice Tea (Unsweetened)

$4.00

Nestea (Sweetened)

$4.00

Chicha

$7.50

Made with rice, condensed milk & cinnamon.

STARTERS

Vegetarian Tostones (x3)

$13.50

Avocado, pico de gallo, cheese & house sauce.

Beef Tostones (x3)

$14.50

Fried green plantain samples, grilled arrachera steak, special Venezuelan sauce, and mint chimichurri on top.

Shrimp Tostones (x3)

$15.50

Fried green plantains samples, garlic shrimps, and red cabbage mix in mango dressing.

Mandocas (x3)

$13.50

Cheesy sweet corn cake.

Tequeños (x4)

$10.50

Venezuelan pastry cheese sticks served with house sauce & ketchup.

Arepitas Sliders (x3)

$13.00

Mini arepas samples, braised pork, shredded beef, and shredded chicken with house sauce.

Chorizo & Guasacaca

$13.00

Grilled chorizo, fried mini arepitas, Venezuelan guacamole.

Sampler

$24.00

Empanadas x2, tequeños x4, arepitas x5 Served with house sauce, nata butter & cheese.

Latin Salad

$13.50

Romaine lettuce mixed with Tomatoes, red onions, and avocado in House salad dressing. (Add: Grilled Chicken, Shrimps)

EMPANADAS

Empanada Shredded Beef

$7.50

Empanada Shredded Chicken

$7.50

Empanada Potatoes and Cheese

$6.50

Empanada Shrimp

$8.00

Empanada Pabellón

$8.50

Empanada de Atún (Tuna)

$8.50

AREPAS

DEEP FRIED OR GRILLED.

Arepón

$18.00

Dices deep-fried arepas, with any choice of meat with bacon, cheddar cheese, ham & egg.

Arepa Pelúa

$14.50

Shredded beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & house sauce.

Arepa Catira

$14.50

Shredded chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & house sauce.

Arepa Santa Bárbara

$14.50

Carne asada, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & house sauce.

Arepa Cochinita

$14.50

Braised pork, lettuce, pico de gallo cheese & house sauce.

Arepa Tricolor

$13.50

Ham, cheddar cheese & Venezuelan cheese.

Arepa Vegetarian

$13.50

Black beans, plantain, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & house sauce.

Arepa Vegan

$13.50

Black beans, plantain, lettuce & pico de gallo.

Arepa Pabellón

$15.50

Black beans, plantain, shredded beef & cheese.

Arepa Camarón

$15.95

Shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese & house sauce.

Arepa Huevo

$13.50

Eggs, butter & cheese.

Arepa Queso

$10.50

Butter & cheese.

Arepa Reina Pipeada

$14.50

(Cold salad) Mixed chicken & avocado with cheese.

Arepa Domino

$12.00

Black beans & cheese.

FAVORITES

Grilled arrachera steak, special Venezuelan sauce, mint chimichurri with deep-fried arepa.

Parrilla (BBQ)

$28.00

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, green plantain, fried arepitas, cabbage and carrot slaw, cheese, and Venezuelan guacamole.

Pabellón

$20.00

Traditional Venezuelan dish it comes with white rice, black beans, fried plantains, shredded beef & cheese.

Cachapas

$17.00

Sweet corn pancake, mozzarella cheese, & nata butter. (Add any meat +$5 - Queso de mano +$3)

Venezuelan Burger

$17.00

Beef or chicken or mix with tomatoes, lettuce, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon, potatoes sticks, egg, ketchup, mustard, and house sauce with house fries. Mixed add $5.

Pepito Sandwich

$22.00

Steak or chicken or mixed, with cheese, bacon, mustard, ketchup, lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks, and house sauce.

Asado Negro

$23.87

Marinated eye round, cooked with Raw brown sugar & wine +2 sides.

Hallaca

$14.00

Hallaca, Ens. Gallina, Pan de Jamón

$20.00

Pan De Jamón

$30.00

PATACONES

Patacón Plantain

$18.00

Deep-fried plantain, tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, ham, white cheese, house sauce, ketchup & mustard.

Patacón Pelúo

$18.00

Deep-fried plantain, tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, ham, white cheese, house sauce, ketchup & mustard with Shredded beef.

Patacón Santa Bárbara

$18.00

Deep-fried plantain, tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, ham, white cheese, house sauce, ketchup & mustard with Carne asada.

Patacón Catire

$18.00

Deep-fried plantain, tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, ham, white cheese, house sauce, ketchup & mustard with Shredded chicken.

Patacón Cochinito

$18.00

Deep-fried plantain, tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, ham, white cheese, house sauce, ketchup & mustard with Braised pork.

Super Patacón

$21.00

Deep-fried plantain, tomatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, ham, white cheese, house sauce, ketchup & mustard with a combination of two types of meat.

SIDES

Side House French Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Side Arepitas (x5)

$6.50

Side Deep Fried Cheese

$8.50

Side White Rice

$6.50

Side Black Beans

$6.50

Side Sweet Plantain

$8.50Out of stock

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Tostones (Green Plantain)

$8.50

DESSERTS

Marquesa de Nutella

$10.50

Nutella cream cake layered with biscuits.

Tres Leches

$10.50

Cake soaked with a 3 milk mixture.

Quesillo

$10.50

Venezuelan flan (Contains Alcohol)

Golfeado

$10.00

Venezuelan cheese sticky bun.

LA TIENDITA (Venezuelan Store)

Drink. Nestea Durazno Bag 450 g

$8.00

Drink. Nestea Lemon Bag 450 g

$8.00

Adobo la Comadre

$5.00

Cachapa del Grano

$7.00

Café Mama de América 284g

$9.00

Cerelac 400g Bag

$10.00

Chocolate Cri Cri

$2.00

Chocolate Galax

$2.00

Fritz Corn

$9.00

Fritz Hot

$9.00

Galletas Marilu Chocolate

$5.00

Mavesa Margarina 500

$6.00

Maxi Cocossete

$2.00Out of stock

Nucita

$3.00

Pirucream 300g

$13.00

Rica Chicha 400g

$9.00

Samba Fresa

$2.00

Toddy 400g

$10.00

Toops Dulce de Leche

$10.00

Toronto Bag

$0.50Out of stock

Toronto Bag (x14)

$6.00Out of stock

Toronto Box

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Indulge in delicious savory Latin cuisine at Arepas. Our delicious variety of Latin dishes is carefully sourced to provide the most authentic Venezuelan and Latin Cuisine. We only source high-quality ingredients with care and ALL our food is made in-house. Also, we offer Gluten Free & Vegetarian options. As a locally owned business, we strive to provide the best food and customer service you look for from a neighborhood merchant.

Location

3198 16th street, San Francisco, CA 95125

