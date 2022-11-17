  • Home
  • Arepas - Willow Glen, San Jose - 1384 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125
Arepas - Willow Glen, San Jose 1384 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95125

No reviews yet

1384 lincon av

San jose, CA 94125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

DRINKS

Orange Juice

$5.50

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.50

Mango Juice

$5.50

Frescolita (Can)

$5.50

Coca-Cola (Can)

$3.50

Diet Coke (Can)

$3.50

Sprite (Can)

$3.50

Malta (Bottle)

$4.50

Mexi-Cola (Bottle)

$4.50

San Pellegrino Sparkling (Bottle)

$5.00

Evian Water (Bottle)

$3.50

STARTERS

Cachitos

$7.23

Mandocas (x3)

$13.47

Tequeños (x4)

$10.35

Sampler

$23.87

Beef Tostones (x3)

$14.51

Shrimp Tostones (x3)

$15.55

Vegetarian Tostones (x3)

$14.51

Latin Salad

$13.47

EMPANADAS

Empanada Shreed Beef

$7.23

Empanada Chicken

$7.23

Empanada Potatoes & Cheese

$6.19

Empanada Shrimp

$8.27

Empanada Pabellón

$8.27

AREPAS

Arepón

$17.63

Arepa Pelúa

$14.51

Arepa Catira

$14.51

Arepa Santa Bárbara

$14.51

Arepa Cochinita

$14.51

Arepa Tricolor

$13.50

Arepa Vegetarian

$13.50

Arepa Vegan

$13.50

Arepa Pabellón

$15.55

Arepa Camarón

$16.59

Arepa Huevo

$13.50

Arepa Queso

$10.50

Arepa Reina Pipeada

$14.51

FAVORITES

Criollo

$16.59

Pabellón

$19.71

Asado Negro

$23.87

Cachapas

$16.59

Venezuelan Burger

$16.59

Venezuelan Hot Dog

$12.43

PATACONES

Patacón Pelúo

$17.63

Patacón Santa Bárbara

$17.63

Patacón Catire

$17.63

Patacón Cochinito

$17.63

Super Patacón

$20.75

SIDES

Side House French Fries

$7.00

Side Arepitas (x5)

$6.50

Side Mandocas (x3)

$13.47

Side Deep Fried Cheese

$8.50

Side White Rice

$6.50

Side Black Beans

$6.50

Side Sweet Plantain

$8.50

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Tostones (Green Plantain)

$8.50

DESSERTS

Marquesa de Nutella

$10.50

Tres Leches

$10.50

Quesillo

$10.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Indulge in delicious savory Latin cuisine at Arepas. Our delicious variety of Latin dishes is carefully sourced to provide the most authentic Venezuelan and Latin Cuisine. We only source high-quality ingredients with care and ALL our food is made in-house. Also, we offer Gluten Free & Vegetarian options. As a locally owned business, we strive to provide the best food and customer service you look for from a neighborhood merchant. Come join us and taste for yourself!

Location

1384 lincon av, San jose, CA 94125

Directions

Main pic

