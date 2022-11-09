Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Arepitas- Round Rock 3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 300

review star

No reviews yet

3200 Greenlawn Blvd Ste 280

Round rock, TX 78664

Popular Items

Empanadas
Parrillita Bowl
Llanera

Soft Drinks

Filtered Water

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.00

Stubborn Agave Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.00

Stubborn Orange Hibiscous

$3.00

Stubborn Black Cherry

$3.00

Stubborn Lemon Berry Acai

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Frescolita

$3.50

Maltin

$3.00

Carbonated Mineral Water

$3.00

Honest Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Apple Juice

$3.00

1 Gallon Of Tea

$4.50

Red Bull

$3.50

Mexican Coke Medio Litro

$4.00

Mexican coke

$3.50

Jarrito

$3.00

100 % Natural Juices

100% Natural Pineapple Juice

$5.50

100% Natural Sugar Cane & Lime Juice

$5.50

100% Natural Passion Fruit Juice

$5.50

1 Gallon Juice

$22.00

Passion Fruit Pitcher

$16.50

Pineapple Pitcher

$16.50

Sugar Cane & Lime Juice Pitcher

$16.50

Beers

Draft

$7.25+

Imported

$3.99

Beer Bucket

$20.00

To Go Draft Beer

$9.00

White Claw

$4.50

Beer Bucket Christmas

$18.00

Wines

Red

$40.00+

Sparkling

$35.00+

White

$45.00+

Red Sangria

$40.00+

White Sangria

$40.00+

House Wine

$8.00

Coffee

Espresso

$2.99

Capuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Wines SPECIAL RESERVE

Viento Norte Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Viu Manent 8 Cuve El Incidente

$65.00

Viu Manent Malbec

$50.00

Viu Manent Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Viu Manent Syrah

$45.00

Penedo Borges Malbec Icono

$60.00

Penedo Borges Malbec Parcela

$50.00

Meridiano Cero Baboso Canary Islands

$65.00

Artimino Governo Rosso Toscana

$40.00

Ca' Del Lion Piemonte "La Viola"

$40.00

Liquor

Shots

$8.50+

Buchanans 18 bottle

$250.00

Bottle Double Black

$180.00

Appetizers

Tequenos (5pcs)

Tequenos (5pcs)

$9.00

5 Pieces of our handmade white fresh cheese sticks.

Tostones

Tostones

$7.00+

Green plantain chips + Ketchup, Mayoketchup and Garlic sauce + Mixed Cabbage Salad + White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Cilantro for garnish

Arepas

The Hairy

The Hairy

$11.75

Shredded beef + Shredded Cheddar Cheese + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

The Blonde

The Blonde

$10.99

100% Natural Grilled Chicken + Shredded Cheddar Cheese + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$10.50

White Fresh Grilled Cheese + Sweet Plantains + Avocado + Cabbage Salad + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

Llanera

Llanera

$12.50

Angus Sirloin steak + Fresh Grilled Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

Pimped Out Queen

Pimped Out Queen

$10.50

Cold Chicken Breast Avocado Salad + Shredded Cheddar Cheese + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

Pabellon Arepa

Pabellon Arepa

$12.50

Shredded Beef + Black Beans + Sweet Plantains + White Fresh Shredded Cheese + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

The Texan

The Texan

$13.50

Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions+ Red Bell Peppers+ Jalapenos + Tomato + White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

The Caribeña

The Caribeña

$13.99

Shrimps + Onions + Red Bell Peppers+ Avocado + Cabbage Salad + Spicy Homemade Sauce + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

The Party Animal

The Party Animal

$12.99

Pernil (Sliced oven baked Pork Leg) + Cheedar Cheese + Tomatoes + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

The Dominoe

The Dominoe

$8.50

White Shredded Fresh Cheese + Black Beans + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

White Shredded Cheese Arepa

$8.50

Cheddar Cheese Arepa

$8.25

Crazy Cravings

Cachapas

Cachapas

$12.99+

Sweet Corn Pancake + Cheese + Venezuelan Cream + Shredded White Cheese. Hairy: Shredded Beef + White Cheese Blonde: Shredded Chicken Breast+ White Cheese Pabellon: Shredded Beef + Black Beans+ Sweet Plantains + White Fresh Cheese

Pepito Sandwich

Pepito Sandwich

$16.50+

8" Sandwich with meat + Grilled Onions+ Cabbage Salad + Potato Sticks + Ketchup, Mayoketchup, Home made Honey Mustard & Garlic Home made Sauce + Shredded Cheddar Cheese + French Fries

Empanadas

Empanadas

$6.50+

Corn Fried Turnover with your choice of meat or cheese. Every empanada comes with 1 sauce each.

Arepitas Burguer

Arepitas Burguer

$16.50

Artisan Bread + 1/2 Pound Angus Ground Beef + Egg + Cheese + Caramelized Onions + Potato Sticks + Organic Arugula & Spinach + Ketchup, Mayoketchup & Home made Honey Mustard + French Fries.

Pernil Sandwich

Pernil Sandwich

$15.50

Artisan Bread + Pernil (Sliced Oven Baked Pork Leg) + Sliced Tomatoes + Lettuce + Cheddar Cheese + Home made Honey Mustard & Garlic Home made Sauce + French Fries

Crazy Fries

Crazy Fries

$18.25+

A bed of french fries with meat + Onions + Double Cheddar Cheese + Ketchup, Mayo Ketchup , Home made Honey Mustard & Garlic Sauce + Cabbage Salad

Plates

Pabellon Bowl

Pabellon Bowl

$14.99

Shredded Beef+ Black Beans+ Sweet Plantains+ White Shredded Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

Vegetarian Bowl

Vegetarian Bowl

$12.99

Grilled Onions + Red Bell Peppers+ Portobello Mushrooms + Cabbage Salad + Sliced White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

Parrillita Bowl

Parrillita Bowl

$15.50

Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions + Red Bell Peppers + Sliced White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

The Parrillita Plate

The Parrillita Plate

$28.99

Angus Sirloin Steak+ Grilled Chicken + Onions + Red Bell Peppers + Sliced White Fresh Cheese + Avocado + Garlic Homemade Sauce & Cilantro.

Vegetarian Plate

$21.99

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$11.99

Organic Mixed Salad + Bacon Bits+ Croutons + Parmesan Cheese + Your Choice of Breaded or Grilled Chicken + Dressing

Palmito Salad

Palmito Salad

$11.00

Our traditional Salad made of a Bed of Mixed Lettuce + Sliced Tomatoes + Sliced Onions + Hearts Of Palm + Olive Oil + Balsamic Vinegar

Kids Menu

Chicken Tender & Fries

$7.50

Grilled Chicken W/ Rice & Beans

$7.50

Kids Hamburguer

$7.99

Sides

Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$6.50
Side Sweet Plantains

Side Sweet Plantains

$6.99

7 Sweet Plantains with Cinnamon Infused Honey & Shredded White Fresh Cheese

Side Yuca

Side Yuca

$7.99

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Side of Cabbage

$1.00

Side of White Rice

$2.99

Side of Black Beans

$2.50

Side of Rice & Beans

$4.50

Side Of Jalapeños

$1.00

Arepa Viuda

$2.50

Side Of Shredded White Cheese

$1.50

Side Of Mushrooms

$3.50

Side Of Habaneros

$1.50

Side Of Sliced Tomato

$0.75

Side Of Cheddar Cheese

$1.50

Side Of Grilled Onions

$0.99

Side Of Limes

$1.00

Side Of Steak

$6.50

Side Of Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Side Of S. Chicken

$5.50

Side Of S. Beef

$6.50

Side Of Pernil

$5.50

Side Of Shrimp

$6.00

Side Of Nata

$1.50

Side Potato Sticks

$0.50

Side Of Lettuce

$1.00

Side of Fried Egg

$2.00

Side of Palmito

$3.99

Extra Sauces

Sauce

$0.75+

Cup Of Sauce

$11.00+

Dressing

$0.75+

Desserts

Chocolate Marquese 8oz To go

$7.50

Passion Fruit Marquese 8oz To Go

$7.50

Event Deposit

Event Deposit

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock image
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock image
Arepitas Scratch Kitchen -Round Rock image

