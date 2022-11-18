Areppas - Cleveland Place
156 Reviews
$
25 Cleveland Pl
New York, NY 10012
Sides
Sweet Plant 7pcs
$6.95
Plantain
$3.25
Paisa Cheese
$2.00
Rice & Beans
$4.49
Rice
$3.00
Guacamole
$2.95
Pork
$4.00
Chicken
$2.50
Beef
$5.50
Slices de avocado
$4.00
Beyond meat
$5.00
Beans
$3.95
Viida Sauce
$7.95
To go Bag
$0.05
Guacamole & Chips
$8.95
Sauce 4oz
$2.95
Seared ahi tuna
$7.95
Grilled salmon
$8.95
Reina pepiada
$4.50
Extra Sauce
$1.00
Organic quinoa
$3.00
french Fries
$7.95