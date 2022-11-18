Restaurant header imageView gallery

Areppas - Cleveland Place

156 Reviews

$

25 Cleveland Pl

New York, NY 10012

Arepas

Pabellon Arepa

$16.00

Reina Pepiada Arepa

$15.00

Brooklyn Arepa

$15.00

Downtown Arepa

$15.00

Midtown Arepa

$14.00

Uptown Arepa

$14.00

Arepa Plain

$3.75

Arepa Perico

$12.00

Cheese Arepa

$12.00

Hallacas

$15.00

MYO Arepa

Arepa Blanca

$15.00

Arepa Verde

$15.00

Arepa Sol

$15.00

Sides

Sweet Plant 7pcs

$6.95

Plantain

$3.25

Paisa Cheese

$2.00

Rice & Beans

$4.49

Rice

$3.00

Guacamole

$2.95

Pork

$4.00

Chicken

$2.50

Beef

$5.50

Slices de avocado

$4.00

Beyond meat

$5.00

Beans

$3.95

Viida Sauce

$7.95

To go Bag

$0.05

Guacamole & Chips

$8.95

Sauce 4oz

$2.95

Seared ahi tuna

$7.95

Grilled salmon

$8.95

Reina pepiada

$4.50

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Organic quinoa

$3.00

french Fries

$7.95

Regular Cachapa

$14.00

Pabellon Cachapa

$17.00

Chicken Cachapa

$16.00

All day Breakfast

Arepitas (4)

$8.95

2 eggs any style

$8.95

2 eggs whites

$2.00

Coconut chia bowl

$9.95

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Pancakes

$9.95

Bagel

$4.95

Pabellon Bowl

$19.00

Chicken Bowl

$16.00

Pork Bowl

$17.00

Vegan Bowl

$19.00

Make your own

MYO Bowl

$15.95

Tuna Avocado Bowl

$20.00

Salmon Avocado Bowl

$20.00

Chicken Avocado Bowl

$19.00

BOWLS (GoParrot)

Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Chicken Supreme Bowl

$13.95

Vegana Bowl

$14.95

Vegan Supreme Bowl

$14.95

Pabellon Bowl

$14.95

Keto Supreme Bowl

$12.95

Pork Bowl

$13.95

Pork Supreme Bowl

$13.95

Spicy Supreme Bowl

$13.95

Double Protein Bowl

$14.95

Short Rib Supreme Bowl

$14.95

Chicken Avocado Bowl Delivery

$16.95

Mixed ceviche

$18.95

DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Frescolita

$4.00

Poland Springs Water 16oz

$2.00

Malta