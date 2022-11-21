Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

2667 Kirkwood Highway

Newark, DE 19711

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Large (16")
Wings Full Order (8)
Wings Dozen (12)

Half Priced Burgers

BYO Burger

$7.00

Brewhouse Chicken

$7.00

Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato & your choice of up to 3 additional toppings. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.

Dusted Apple

$9.00

Pepperoni Popper Spring Rolls

$12.00

Mexicali Burger

$10.00

Brown Sugar Old Bay Chicken

$10.00

Create Your Own Pie

Personal (10")

$11.00

Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $1 each

Medium (14")

$16.00

Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $1 each

Large (16")

$18.00

Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $2 each

Miniboli (10”)

$13.00

Freshly grated mozzarella and house made sauce. Fill that boli with some fresh tasty pizza toppings!! Regular toppings $1.00 Premium toppings $2.00.

Sicilian Slice

$3.00Out of stock

House Pies.

(NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

Pers Argilla White Pie

$14.00

Olive oil base topped with grated mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil & chopped garlic

Med Argilla White Pie

$19.00

Olive oil base topped with grated mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil & chopped garlic

Lg Argilla White Pie

$24.00

Olive oil base topped with grated mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil & chopped garlic

BOLI Argilla White Pie

$16.00

Olive oil base topped with grated mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil & chopped garlic

Pers Arugula + Prosciutto

$14.00

Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula, shaved pecorino and cracked black pepper

Med Arugula + Prosciutto

$19.00

Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula and shaved pecorino.

Lg Arugula + Prosciutto

$23.00

Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula and shaved pecorino.

BOLI Arugula + Prosciutto

$16.00

Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula and shaved pecorino.

Pers Bacon & Apple

$15.00

Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, red delicious apples & topped with apple butter

Med Bacon & Apple

$20.00

Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, red delicious apples & topped with apple butter

Lg Bacon & Apple

$25.00

Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, red delicious apples & topped with apple butter

BOLI Bacon n Apple

$17.00

Pers Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Med Buffalo Chicken

$19.00

Lg Buffalo Chicken

$23.00

BOLI Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Pers Margherita

$14.00

Traditional pie with fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic & fresh basil

Med Margherita

$19.00

Traditional pie with fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic & fresh basil

Lg Margherita

Lg Margherita

$24.00

Traditional pie with fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic & fresh basil

BOLI margherita

$16.00

Pers Not a Spicy Meatball Pie

$15.00

Traditional pie with red pepper flakes, house made meatballs, fresh basil & ricotta

Med Not a Spicy Meatball Pie

$20.00

Traditional pie with red pepper flakes, house made meatballs, fresh basil & ricotta

Lg Not a Spicy Meatball Pie

$26.00

Traditional pie with red pepper flakes, house made meatballs, fresh basil & ricotta

BOLI Not a Spicy Meatball Pie

$17.00

Personal Pepperoni Popper Pizza

$15.00

A 10” traditional base pizza with Pepperoni. Long hots, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan.

Medium Pepperoni Popper Pizza

$20.00

A 14” traditional base pizza with Pepperoni. Long hots, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan.

Large Pepperoni Popper Pizza

$26.00

1 16” traditional base pizza with Pepperoni. Long hots, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan.

BOLI Pepperoni Popper

$17.00

Personal Pig and Pineapple BBQ

$18.00

Med Pig and Pineapple BBQ

$23.00

Lg Pig and Pineapple BBQ

$29.00

MINIBOLI Pig and Pineapple

$20.00

Pers Pork & Peppers

$16.00

Traditional pie with sausage, bacon & roasted red peppers

Med Pork & Peppers

$21.00

Traditional pie with sausage, bacon & roasted red peppers

Lg Pork & Peppers

$26.00

Traditional pie with sausage, bacon & roasted red peppers

BOLI Pork & Peppers

$18.00

Personal Spinach and Artichoke

$14.00

Medium Spinach and Artichoke,

$19.00

Large Spinach and Artichoke

$23.00

BOLI Spinach and Artichoke

$16.00

Pers The Big Meat

$18.00

Traditional pie with bacon, sausage, pepperoni & house made meatballs

Med The Big Meat

$23.00

Traditional pie with bacon, sausage, pepperoni & house made meatballs

Lg The Big Meat

$29.00

Traditional pie with bacon, sausage, pepperoni & house made meatballs

BOLI The Big Meat

$20.00

Pers The Deluxe

$19.00

Traditional pie with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese

Med The Deluxe

$24.00

Traditional pie with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese

Lg The Deluxe

Lg The Deluxe

$30.00

Traditional pie with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese

BOLI The Deluxe

$21.00

Pers The Freddie

$18.00

Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, onion, roasted garlic, arugula & fresh basil

Med The Freddie

$23.00

Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, onion, roasted garlic, arugula & fresh basil

Lg The Freddie

$29.00

Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, onion, roasted garlic, arugula & fresh basil

BOLI The Freddie

$20.00

Pers The Gander

$15.00

Chipotle BBQ sauce base topped with grated mozzarella, chicken tenders & bacon

Med The Gander

$20.00

Chipotle BBQ sauce base topped with grated mozzarella, chicken tenders & bacon

Lg Gander

Lg Gander

$25.00

Chipotle BBQ sauce base topped with grated mozzarella, chicken tenders & bacon

BOLI The Gander

$17.00

Pers The Kennett

$14.00

Traditional pie with roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms

Med The Kennett

$19.00

Traditional pie with roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms

Lg The Kennett

$24.00

Traditional pie with roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms

BOLI The Kennett

$16.00

Pers Verdure

$16.00

Med Verdure

$21.00

Lg Verdue

$28.00

MiniBoli Verdue

$18.00

Argilla Wings

SERVED WITH BLUE CHEESE OR RANCH AND CELERY.

Wings Half Order (4)

$7.00

4 Piece Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch and Celery & Carrots

Wings Full Order (8)

$13.00

8 Piece Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch and Celery & Carrots

Wings Dozen (12)

$18.00

12 Piece wings tossed in your choice of sauce

A D U L T Tender L O I N S

$11.00

5 Chicken Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce

Soups

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.00

Shared Plates

Basket of Fries

$7.00

Hand-cut fries cooked to delicious perfection.

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Tasty Tater Tots for your tummy.

Argilla Nachos

$10.00

Flour tortilla chips, pico de gallo, jalapenos, beer cheese, sour cream & cilantro

BAVARIAN SOFT PRETZELS

$9.00

Beer Cheese Fries

$9.00

Our house cut fries covered in our tasty house beer cheese!! Double house! Delicious!!

Breaded Zuchini

$8.00

Buffalo Spring Rolls

$11.00

Crispy spring rolls stuffed with chopped buffalo chicken & served with blue cheese & celery

Crabcake Sliders

$15.00

3 house made mini old bay crab cakes with green leaf lettuce, plum tomato & sriracha mayo served on brioche slider buns

Elvis Fries

$9.00

Funnel Cake Fries topped with peanut butter, bacon, banana & Chocolate Syrup

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Hand breaded slices of fresh mozzarella. Served with our house made pizza sauce

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Handmade Panko breaded spears deep fried & served w/sriracha mayo, basil aioli & chipotle ranch

Garlic & Parm Fries

$8.00

Our house cut fries topped with fresh chopped garlic and parmesan

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

2 flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned grilled shrimp, garlic cilantro lime slaw, avocado and cotija cheese

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Cheddar Jack blend, bacon, sour cream & chives

Onion Rings

$8.00

Orange Ginger Shanks

$13.00

Tender pork shanks tossed in a orange ginger glaze

Sautéed Pierogies

$11.00

Street Tacos

$12.00

3 Flour Tortillas with grilled steak, diced onion & cilantro

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.00

Tasty funnel cake fries topped with powder sugar. Is it dessert, Dinner or Midnight snack!?!?

Side Tots

$4.00

Side portion of Tasty Tater Tots for your tummy.

Side Fries

$3.00

Side portion of Hand-cut fries cooked to delicious perfection.

Greens

HOUSE MADE DRESSINGS: BLUE CHEESE, RANCH, CAESAR, CHIPOLTE RANCH, HONEY BALSAMIC, OIL AND VINEGAR

Brewhouse Salad

$9.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded mozzarella & croutons

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons

Arugula + Prosciutto Salad

$14.00

Arugula, prosciutto, Figs, walnuts & Shaved parmesan Served with honey Balsamic.

Spinach Steak & Bleu Salad

$15.00

Spinach, grilled sirloin tip, dried cranberries, walnuts & crumbled blue cheese. Served with honey balsamic dressing

Side Brew House Salad

$5.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded mozzarella & croutons

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Plum tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & drizzled with honey balsamic

Pub Grub

Burgers and Steaks served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1

Brewhouse Burger

$7.00

Black Angus Patty with lettuce, tomato & your choice of up to 3 additional toppings. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.

Brewhouse Chicken

$7.00

Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato & your choice of up to 3 additional toppings. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.

Scrapple Burger

$7.50

Chipotle Burger

$7.50

Black Bean Burger

$7.50

6 oz. patty topped with arugula, plum tomato, red onion, avocado, & chipotle ranch on a pub roll

"The Reg" Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped Ribeye, fried onion and American cheese. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.

The Deathwish

$15.00

Chopped Ribeye, scrapple, bacon, pork roll, fried egg, Jalapeño, fried onions, American cheese. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chopped Chicken steak, fried onions and American cheese. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Chopped chicken steak, buffalo sauce & crumbled blue cheese

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled chicken breast on a tavern roll topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil & a balsamic reduction

Surfin' Bird

$8.00

Tomato Basil Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Cooper sharp American, sharp provolone, parmesan, plum tomato & fresh basil on multigrain

Pit Smoked Turkey Club

$13.00

Boars head pit smoked turkey breast, lettuce, plum tomato, mayo & Boars head applewood bacon on multigrain

Roast Pork N' Green

$15.00

5 hour slow roasted pork, seasonal sauteed greens, sharp provolone & basil aioli on a seeded sub roll

London Broil Sandwich

$15.00

Boars Sliced london broil with sharp provolone and chimichurri sauce on a toasted seeded sub roll

The Rueben

$14.00

Boars head corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye and served with fries

Italian Sub

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Sides

Side Applesauce

$2.00

Side Avocado

$0.50

Side Basil Aioli

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Beer Cheese

$1.00

Side Beer Mustard

$0.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side Brew House Salad

$5.00

Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded mozzarella & croutons

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Caeser Dressing

$0.50

Side Celery

$0.50

Side Chili Thai

$0.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Side Dragon Fire

$0.50

Side Fries

$3.00

Side portion of Hand-cut fries cooked to delicious perfection.

Side Honey Balsamic

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Voodoo Sauce

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sirracha Maple

$0.50

Side Sirracha Mayo

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Tots

$4.00

Side portion of Tasty Tater Tots for your tummy.

Side Of Pizza Sauce

Side Of Cole Slaw

$2.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Brunch & Brews

Thank you so much for your interest in our 10th Anniversary Brunch. We will contact you within 24 hours of buying the ticket to verify name and expected time of arrival. if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to call us at 3027318200.

Adult Brunch Ticket (13 and older)

$37.00

Thank you so much for your interest in our 10th Anniversary Brunch. We will contact you within 24 hours of buying the ticket to verify name and expected time of arrival. if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to call us at 3027318200.

Child Brunch Ticket (12 and Under)

$15.00

Thank you so much for your interest in our 10th Anniversary Brunch. We will contact you within 24 hours of buying the ticket to verify name and expected time of arrival. if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to call us at 3027318200.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietros Pizza opened its doors on March 20, 2012 but its roots were planted by Pietro’s Pizza which was first opened as a small take-out pizza place in Prices Corner in May of 1978. After years of running multiple locations, we finally settled in Pike Creek where we stayed for over 20 years. Then after dabbling in Home brewing for several years we decided to combine our love of handcrafted beer with our love of pizza. So we moved to our current location where we have installed a 3 barrel brewery on site. We’re just as passionate about our beer as our food. Cheers!!

Website

Location

2667 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19711

Directions

Gallery
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza image
Argilla Brewing Company @ Pietro's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Twist'd Tomato
orange star4.6 • 108
4569 New Linden Hill Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
El Maya Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 99
1300 Centerville Rd Wilmington, DE 19808
View restaurantnext
Pizza by Elizabeth
orange star4.6 • 1,168
3801 Kennett Pike wilmington, DE 19807
View restaurantnext
Pizzeria Maki
orange starNo Reviews
4007 Kennett Pike Suite A Greenville, DE 19807
View restaurantnext
Rocco Italian Grill & Sports Bar
orange star4.0 • 80
701 North Union Street Wilmington, DE 19805
View restaurantnext
Bites and Slice
orange starNo Reviews
629 W 4th St Wilmington, DE 19801
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newark

Freddy's Wings & Wraps
orange star4.3 • 4,132
174 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Olive Tree Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,263
13 Chestnut Hill Plz Newark, DE 19713
View restaurantnext
Midnight Oil Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 478
674 Pencader Drive Newark, DE 19702
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 129 E Main St
orange star4.8 • 254
129 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Newark
orange star4.3 • 148
58 E Main St Newark, DE 19711
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newark
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
West Grove
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
North East
review star
No reviews yet
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Port Deposit
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Havre De Grace
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston