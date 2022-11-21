Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietro's Pizza
2667 Kirkwood Highway
Newark, DE 19711
Popular Items
Half Priced Burgers
BYO Burger
Brewhouse Chicken
Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato & your choice of up to 3 additional toppings. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.
Dusted Apple
Pepperoni Popper Spring Rolls
Mexicali Burger
Brown Sugar Old Bay Chicken
Create Your Own Pie
Personal (10")
Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $1 each
Medium (14")
Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $1 each
Large (16")
Traditional thin crust pizza with House made sauce and freshly grated Mozzeralla. Toppings $2 each
Miniboli (10”)
Freshly grated mozzarella and house made sauce. Fill that boli with some fresh tasty pizza toppings!! Regular toppings $1.00 Premium toppings $2.00.
Sicilian Slice
House Pies.
Pers Argilla White Pie
Olive oil base topped with grated mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil & chopped garlic
Med Argilla White Pie
Olive oil base topped with grated mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil & chopped garlic
Lg Argilla White Pie
Olive oil base topped with grated mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil & chopped garlic
BOLI Argilla White Pie
Olive oil base topped with grated mozzarella, ricotta, fresh basil & chopped garlic
Pers Arugula + Prosciutto
Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula, shaved pecorino and cracked black pepper
Med Arugula + Prosciutto
Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula and shaved pecorino.
Lg Arugula + Prosciutto
Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula and shaved pecorino.
BOLI Arugula + Prosciutto
Olive oil base with mozzarella & prosciutto then topped with arugula and shaved pecorino.
Pers Bacon & Apple
Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, red delicious apples & topped with apple butter
Med Bacon & Apple
Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, red delicious apples & topped with apple butter
Lg Bacon & Apple
Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, red delicious apples & topped with apple butter
BOLI Bacon n Apple
Pers Buffalo Chicken
Med Buffalo Chicken
Lg Buffalo Chicken
BOLI Buffalo Chicken
Pers Margherita
Traditional pie with fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic & fresh basil
Med Margherita
Traditional pie with fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic & fresh basil
Lg Margherita
Traditional pie with fresh mozzarella, chopped garlic & fresh basil
BOLI margherita
Pers Not a Spicy Meatball Pie
Traditional pie with red pepper flakes, house made meatballs, fresh basil & ricotta
Med Not a Spicy Meatball Pie
Traditional pie with red pepper flakes, house made meatballs, fresh basil & ricotta
Lg Not a Spicy Meatball Pie
Traditional pie with red pepper flakes, house made meatballs, fresh basil & ricotta
BOLI Not a Spicy Meatball Pie
Personal Pepperoni Popper Pizza
A 10” traditional base pizza with Pepperoni. Long hots, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan.
Medium Pepperoni Popper Pizza
A 14” traditional base pizza with Pepperoni. Long hots, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan.
Large Pepperoni Popper Pizza
1 16” traditional base pizza with Pepperoni. Long hots, banana peppers, shredded mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan.
BOLI Pepperoni Popper
Personal Pig and Pineapple BBQ
Med Pig and Pineapple BBQ
Lg Pig and Pineapple BBQ
MINIBOLI Pig and Pineapple
Pers Pork & Peppers
Traditional pie with sausage, bacon & roasted red peppers
Med Pork & Peppers
Traditional pie with sausage, bacon & roasted red peppers
Lg Pork & Peppers
Traditional pie with sausage, bacon & roasted red peppers
BOLI Pork & Peppers
Personal Spinach and Artichoke
Medium Spinach and Artichoke,
Large Spinach and Artichoke
BOLI Spinach and Artichoke
Pers The Big Meat
Traditional pie with bacon, sausage, pepperoni & house made meatballs
Med The Big Meat
Traditional pie with bacon, sausage, pepperoni & house made meatballs
Lg The Big Meat
Traditional pie with bacon, sausage, pepperoni & house made meatballs
BOLI The Big Meat
Pers The Deluxe
Traditional pie with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese
Med The Deluxe
Traditional pie with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese
Lg The Deluxe
Traditional pie with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & extra cheese
BOLI The Deluxe
Pers The Freddie
Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, onion, roasted garlic, arugula & fresh basil
Med The Freddie
Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, onion, roasted garlic, arugula & fresh basil
Lg The Freddie
Olive oil base, mozzarella, bacon, sausage, onion, roasted garlic, arugula & fresh basil
BOLI The Freddie
Pers The Gander
Chipotle BBQ sauce base topped with grated mozzarella, chicken tenders & bacon
Med The Gander
Chipotle BBQ sauce base topped with grated mozzarella, chicken tenders & bacon
Lg Gander
Chipotle BBQ sauce base topped with grated mozzarella, chicken tenders & bacon
BOLI The Gander
Pers The Kennett
Traditional pie with roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms
Med The Kennett
Traditional pie with roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms
Lg The Kennett
Traditional pie with roasted red peppers, onions & mushrooms
BOLI The Kennett
Pers Verdure
Med Verdure
Lg Verdue
MiniBoli Verdue
Argilla Wings
Wings Half Order (4)
4 Piece Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch and Celery & Carrots
Wings Full Order (8)
8 Piece Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with your choice of bleu cheese or ranch and Celery & Carrots
Wings Dozen (12)
12 Piece wings tossed in your choice of sauce
A D U L T Tender L O I N S
5 Chicken Tenders tossed in your choice of sauce
Shared Plates
Basket of Fries
Hand-cut fries cooked to delicious perfection.
Basket of Tots
Tasty Tater Tots for your tummy.
Argilla Nachos
Flour tortilla chips, pico de gallo, jalapenos, beer cheese, sour cream & cilantro
BAVARIAN SOFT PRETZELS
Beer Cheese Fries
Our house cut fries covered in our tasty house beer cheese!! Double house! Delicious!!
Breaded Zuchini
Buffalo Spring Rolls
Crispy spring rolls stuffed with chopped buffalo chicken & served with blue cheese & celery
Crabcake Sliders
3 house made mini old bay crab cakes with green leaf lettuce, plum tomato & sriracha mayo served on brioche slider buns
Elvis Fries
Funnel Cake Fries topped with peanut butter, bacon, banana & Chocolate Syrup
Fried Mozzarella
Hand breaded slices of fresh mozzarella. Served with our house made pizza sauce
Fried Pickles
Handmade Panko breaded spears deep fried & served w/sriracha mayo, basil aioli & chipotle ranch
Garlic & Parm Fries
Our house cut fries topped with fresh chopped garlic and parmesan
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
2 flour tortillas stuffed with seasoned grilled shrimp, garlic cilantro lime slaw, avocado and cotija cheese
Loaded Tots
Cheddar Jack blend, bacon, sour cream & chives
Onion Rings
Orange Ginger Shanks
Tender pork shanks tossed in a orange ginger glaze
Sautéed Pierogies
Street Tacos
3 Flour Tortillas with grilled steak, diced onion & cilantro
Funnel Cake Fries
Tasty funnel cake fries topped with powder sugar. Is it dessert, Dinner or Midnight snack!?!?
Side Tots
Side portion of Tasty Tater Tots for your tummy.
Side Fries
Side portion of Hand-cut fries cooked to delicious perfection.
Greens
Brewhouse Salad
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded mozzarella & croutons
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons
Arugula + Prosciutto Salad
Arugula, prosciutto, Figs, walnuts & Shaved parmesan Served with honey Balsamic.
Spinach Steak & Bleu Salad
Spinach, grilled sirloin tip, dried cranberries, walnuts & crumbled blue cheese. Served with honey balsamic dressing
Side Brew House Salad
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded mozzarella & croutons
Side Caesar
Romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons
Caprese Salad
Plum tomatoes, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella & drizzled with honey balsamic
Pub Grub
Brewhouse Burger
Black Angus Patty with lettuce, tomato & your choice of up to 3 additional toppings. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.
Brewhouse Chicken
Chicken Breast with lettuce, tomato & your choice of up to 3 additional toppings. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.
Scrapple Burger
Chipotle Burger
Black Bean Burger
6 oz. patty topped with arugula, plum tomato, red onion, avocado, & chipotle ranch on a pub roll
"The Reg" Cheesesteak
Chopped Ribeye, fried onion and American cheese. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.
The Deathwish
Chopped Ribeye, scrapple, bacon, pork roll, fried egg, Jalapeño, fried onions, American cheese. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped Chicken steak, fried onions and American cheese. Served with house cut fries & a pickle. Sub fries for tots, sweet potato fries, house or Caesar salad for $1. Any Additional toppings on Sandwich are $1.
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Chopped chicken steak, buffalo sauce & crumbled blue cheese
Chicken Caprese Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a tavern roll topped with fresh mozzarella, tomato, fresh basil & a balsamic reduction
Surfin' Bird
Tomato Basil Grilled Cheese
Cooper sharp American, sharp provolone, parmesan, plum tomato & fresh basil on multigrain
Pit Smoked Turkey Club
Boars head pit smoked turkey breast, lettuce, plum tomato, mayo & Boars head applewood bacon on multigrain
Roast Pork N' Green
5 hour slow roasted pork, seasonal sauteed greens, sharp provolone & basil aioli on a seeded sub roll
London Broil Sandwich
Boars Sliced london broil with sharp provolone and chimichurri sauce on a toasted seeded sub roll
The Rueben
Boars head corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye and served with fries
Italian Sub
Breakfast Sandwich
Sides
Side Applesauce
Side Avocado
Side Basil Aioli
Side BBQ
Side Beer Cheese
Side Beer Mustard
Side Bleu Cheese
Side Brew House Salad
Romaine, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded mozzarella & croutons
Side Buffalo
Side Caeser Dressing
Side Celery
Side Chili Thai
Side Chipotle Ranch
Side Dragon Fire
Side Fries
Side portion of Hand-cut fries cooked to delicious perfection.
Side Honey Balsamic
Side Honey Mustard
Side of Jalapenos
Side of Voodoo Sauce
Side Ranch
Side Sirracha Maple
Side Sirracha Mayo
Side Sour Cream
Side Tots
Side portion of Tasty Tater Tots for your tummy.
Side Of Pizza Sauce
Side Of Cole Slaw
Grilled Chicken Breast
Brunch & Brews
Adult Brunch Ticket (13 and older)
Thank you so much for your interest in our 10th Anniversary Brunch. We will contact you within 24 hours of buying the ticket to verify name and expected time of arrival. if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to call us at 3027318200.
Child Brunch Ticket (12 and Under)
Thank you so much for your interest in our 10th Anniversary Brunch. We will contact you within 24 hours of buying the ticket to verify name and expected time of arrival. if you have any questions, please don't hesitate to call us at 3027318200.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Argilla Brewing Co @ Pietros Pizza opened its doors on March 20, 2012 but its roots were planted by Pietro’s Pizza which was first opened as a small take-out pizza place in Prices Corner in May of 1978. After years of running multiple locations, we finally settled in Pike Creek where we stayed for over 20 years. Then after dabbling in Home brewing for several years we decided to combine our love of handcrafted beer with our love of pizza. So we moved to our current location where we have installed a 3 barrel brewery on site. We’re just as passionate about our beer as our food. Cheers!!
