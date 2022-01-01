Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Steakhouses
Barbeque

Ari Korean Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

9700 Medlock Bridge Rd. Ste 112

Johns Creek, GA 30097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Galbi (Shortrib) Over Rice
Beef Bulgogi
Beef Bulgogi Over Rice

Butchershop

Grass-fed Organic Ribeye

Grass-fed Organic Ribeye

$35.99+

100% Grass-fed, Argentine Beef. No hormones and No antibiotics Each piece weighs 0.75 lbs.

Grass-Fed Organic NY Strip

Grass-Fed Organic NY Strip

$32.99+

100% Grass-fed, Argentine Beef. No hormones and No antibiotics Each piece weighs 0.75 lbs.

American Wagyu Ribeye

$46.99

100% American Wagyu. 14 oz.

American Wagyu Boneless Shortrib

$42.99

100% American Wagyu. 8oz pack.

Berkshire Porkbelly

$7.99+

Classic Korean staple. Each slice is cut by 1 cm.

Bulgogi

$15.99

Beef bulgogi. Marinated in sweet soy sauce with garlic, onion, honey, and ginger. 1 lb pack.

American Wagyu Chuck Flap

$38.99Out of stock

12 oz pack.

Beef Galbi

$42.99

Korean style marinated beef ribs. 12 oz pack.

Appetizers

Fried Dumplings

$9.00

BEEF, PORK, CABBAGE, CHIVES

Seafood Pancake

$13.00

SQUID, SHRIMP, CLAMS, SCALLIONS

Potato Pancake

$10.00

SHREDDED POTATO

Japchae

$11.00

STIR FRIED GLASS NOODLES WITH VEGETABLES

Kimchi Pancake

$11.00

Kimchi, Onion, Egg, Flour

Over Rice

COMES WITH PROTEIN OF CHOICE, ASSORTED VEGETABLES, FRIED EGG, ALL OVER RICE
Beef Bulgogi Over Rice

Beef Bulgogi Over Rice

$14.00

BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED), SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND FRIED EGG OVER RICE

Chicken Bulgogi Over Rice

Chicken Bulgogi Over Rice

$12.00

CHICKEN BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED), SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND FRIED EGG OVER RICE

Galbi (Shortrib) Over Rice

Galbi (Shortrib) Over Rice

$15.00

GALBI (SOY MARINATED SHORTRIB), SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND FRIED EGG OVER RICE

Spicy Pork Over Rice

Spicy Pork Over Rice

$13.00

SPICY PORK (KOREAN GOCHUJANG MARINATED), SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND FRIED EGG OVER RICE

Tofu Over Rice

Tofu Over Rice

$12.00

PAN FRIED TOFU, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND FRIED EGG OVER RICE

Bibimbap

COMES WITH CABBAGE, FRESH ARUGULA, CARROTS, MUSHROOMS, AND SPICY RED PEPPER PASTE
Vegetable Bibimbap

Vegetable Bibimbap

$12.00

TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, FRESH ARUGULA, CARROTS, MUSHROOMS, AND SPICY RED PEPPER PASTE

Beef Bibimbap

Beef Bibimbap

$15.00

BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED) AND RICE TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, FRESH ARUGULA, CARROTS, MUSHROOMS, AND SPICY RED PEPPER PASTE

Chicken Bibimbap

Chicken Bibimbap

$14.00

CHICKEN BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED) WITH RICE TOPPED WITH CABBAGE, FRESH ARUGULA, CARROTS, MUSHROOMS, AND SPICY RED PEPPER PASTE

BBQ Box

COMES WITH SALAD, FRIED RICE, KOREAN OMELETTE, STIR FRIED VEGETABLES, HOMEMADE PICKLES
Beef Bulgogi

Beef Bulgogi

$26.00

BEEF BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED) ALONG WITH HOUSE SALAD, KIMCHI FRIED RICE, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND HOMEMADE PICKLES

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$38.00

OUR SIGNATURE RIBEYE ALONG WITH HOUSE SALAD, KIMCHI FRIED RICE, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND HOMEMADE PICKLES

LA Galbi

LA Galbi

$29.00

LA GALBI (SOY MARINATED SHORTRIB) ALONG WITH HOUSE SALAD, KIMCHI FRIED RICE, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND HOMEMADE PICKLES

Pork Galbi

Pork Galbi

$22.00

PORK GALBI (SOY MARINATED) ALONG WITH HOUSE SALAD, KIMCHI FRIED RICE, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND HOMEMADE PICKLES

Chicken Bulgogi

Chicken Bulgogi

$19.00

CHICKEN BULGOGI (SOY MARINATED) ALONG WITH HOUSE SALAD, KIMCHI FRIED RICE, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND HOMEMADE PICKLES

Garlic Butter Shrimp

Garlic Butter Shrimp

$21.00

OUR POPULAR GARLIC BUTTERED SHRIMP ALONG WITH HOUSE SALAD, KIMCHI FRIED RICE, SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES, AND HOMEMADE PICKLES

Grill-At-Home

For you to grill fresh meat yourself at home for a true KBBQ experience!
Bulgogi (1lb)

Bulgogi (1lb)

$14.00

THINLY SLICED BEEF AND MARINATED IN OUR HOUSE SOY MARINADE READY TO BE GRILLED AT HOME

Prime Ribeye 1 Pack

Prime Ribeye 1 Pack

$28.00

PRIME RIBEYE WITH OUR SIGNATURE WINE SALT PREPARED FOR AT-HOME GRILLING

Bulgogi (2lb)

Bulgogi (2lb)

$27.00

THINLY SLICED BEEF AND MARINATED IN OUR HOUSE SOY MARINADE READY TO BE GRILLED AT HOME

Prime Ribeye 2 Pack

Prime Ribeye 2 Pack

$54.00

PRIME RIBEYE (2 PACK) WITH OUR SIGNATURE WINE SALT PREPARED FOR AT-HOME GRILLING

Bulgogi (3lb)

Bulgogi (3lb)

$40.00

THINLY SLICED BEEF AND MARINATED IN OUR HOUSE SOY MARINADE READY TO BE GRILLED AT HOME

Prime Ribeye 3 Pack

Prime Ribeye 3 Pack

$80.00

PRIME RIBEYE (3 PACK) WITH OUR SIGNATURE WINE SALT PREPARED FOR AT-HOME GRILLING

Family Style

Family Style

$100.00

(Limited to 10 orders a day) Prime Ribeye, Shortrib, and Bulgogi with Three Seasonal Sides, Soup, Rice, Salad, and House Wine. The family style is for you to grill yourself at home for a true KBBQ experience!

Add-Ons

White Rice

$2.00

Fried Rice

$8.00

Homemade Kimchi (12 oz)

$10.00

Homemade Pickles (12 oz)

$8.00

Radish Wrap (12 oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Corn Cheese

$5.00

Sweet Spicy Rice Cake

$7.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

Red Wine

Backhouse Cabernet

Backhouse Cabernet

$15.00
Bella Cosa Cabernet

Bella Cosa Cabernet

$35.00
Backhouse Merlot

Backhouse Merlot

$15.00
Lange Pinot Noir

Lange Pinot Noir

$35.00
Luigi Bosca Malbec

Luigi Bosca Malbec

$40.00

White Wine

Backhouse Chardonnay

Backhouse Chardonnay

$15.00
Beckon Chardonnay

Beckon Chardonnay

$30.00
Velante Pinot Grigio

Velante Pinot Grigio

$35.00
The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

Korean Spirits

Soju

$18.00
Hwayo Premium Soju 25º

Hwayo Premium Soju 25º

$48.00
Hwayo Premium Soju 45º

Hwayo Premium Soju 45º

$82.00
Peach Soju

Peach Soju

$10.00
Yuzu Soju

Yuzu Soju

$10.00

Makguli (Rice Wine)

$10.00
Raspberry Wine

Raspberry Wine

$15.00
Plum Wine

Plum Wine

$15.00

Strawberry Soju

$10.00

Peach Makguli (rice wine)

$10.00

Coffee & Soda

Iced Americano

$4.00

Iced Seoul Coffee

$5.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Pomegranateade

$5.00Out of stock

Yuzuade

$5.00

Desserts

Dacquoise (4pc)

$15.00

Macaron (8pc)

$22.00

Tiramisu Cake

$6.00

Hazelnut Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Ricotta and Pistachio Cake

$6.00

Homemade Goods

Jalapeño Mayo

$2.00

Wine Salt

$2.00

1.5 oz

Ssamjang

$2.00

1.5 oz

Salad Dressing

$1.00

House Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Ssam and Ssamjang

$3.00Out of stock

Lettuce Wrap and Sauce

Gochujang

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Ari serves traditional Korean dishes in a beautiful, modern atmosphere.

Website

Location

9700 Medlock Bridge Rd. Ste 112, Johns Creek, GA 30097

Directions

Gallery
Ari Korean Steakhouse image
Ari Korean Steakhouse image
Ari Korean Steakhouse image
Ari Korean Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tofu Kitchen Johns Creek
orange starNo Reviews
10900 Medlock Bridge Rd. Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Choong Man Chicken - Duluth
orange starNo Reviews
2180 pleasant hill rd suit B18 Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Grand Lekki Cafe - 4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, STE 110
orange starNo Reviews
4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD Norcross, GA 30093
View restaurantnext
Tannery Row Ale House - 554 West Main Street
orange star3.8 • 594
554 West Main Street Buford, GA 30518
View restaurantnext
La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
orange starNo Reviews
3979 Buford Highway Northeast Atlanta, GA 30345
View restaurantnext
Sam’s BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
4958 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta, GA 30068
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Johns Creek

The Melting Pot - Duluth GA
orange star4.6 • 1,552
3610 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Duluth Diner
orange star4.6 • 1,404
3620 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 4505-Duluth
orange star4.1 • 1,218
3492 Satellite Blvd Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Johns Creek
orange star4.5 • 967
10270 Medlock Bridge Rd Johns Creek, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
orange star4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurantnext
Falling Rabbit
orange star4.6 • 248
3580 W. Lawrenceville St. Duluth, GA 30096
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Johns Creek
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Suwanee
review star
Avg 4.7 (18 restaurants)
Alpharetta
review star
Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Buford
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Snellville
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston