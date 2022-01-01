Korean
Steakhouses
Barbeque
Ari Korean Steakhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Ari serves traditional Korean dishes in a beautiful, modern atmosphere.
Location
9700 Medlock Bridge Rd. Ste 112, Johns Creek, GA 30097
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Grand Lekki Cafe - 4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, STE 110
No Reviews
4650 JIMMY CARTER BLVD Norcross, GA 30093
View restaurant
Tannery Row Ale House - 554 West Main Street
3.8 • 594
554 West Main Street Buford, GA 30518
View restaurant
La Costilla Grill - Buford Hwy
No Reviews
3979 Buford Highway Northeast Atlanta, GA 30345
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Johns Creek
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant
More near Johns Creek