Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax
8708 Little River Turnpike
Fairfax, VA 22031
Popular Items
Sushi Bar Appetizers
Katsuo Tataki
4 slices of seared skipjack tuna with garlic sauce, slices of onions, & scallions
Ankimo
steamed monkfish liver with grated radish, cucumber, and ponzu sauce
Chutoro Donburi
chopped chu-toro with poke sauce and scallions on top of seasoned rice
Seared Salmon Carpaccio Salad
Seared salmon, tomato, red onions, avocado on spring mix with Japanese carpaccio dressing
Kitchen Appetizers
Sushi
Toro Power Roll
chopped spicy chu-toro with crispies inside, chopped chu-toro with scallions with garlic flakes on top
Deluxe Ariake Roll
Tuna Bomb Roll
spicy crab salad, avocado, and cream cheese inside, & bluefin tuna, tempura crunch, scorching hot sauce, and wasabi mayo on top
Smoky Roll
tuna and avocado inside, marinated spicy tuna with scallions on top
Aka Ebi
(red prawn)
Aji
red grunt
Chutoro
(medium fatty tuna)
Hiramasa
Hokkaido Ikura
Isaki
Japanese Uni
Kanpachi
(amberjack)
Katsuo
(skipjack tuna)
King Salmon
Kinmedai
Kumamoto Oyster
Madai
(sea bream)
Mirugai
Sawara
Shima Aji
(stripejack mackerel)
Suzuki
Toro
Maine Uni
California Uni
Japanese Scallop
Wagyu
(A5 grade Japanese beef)
Tairagai
Ramen and Curry
Tonkotsu Ramen with Black Truffle Oil
(pork broth ramen with cha-shu pork, corn, bean sprouts, half-boiled egg, scallions, and seaweed)
Tonkotsu Ramen
(pork broth ramen with cha-shu pork, corn, bean sprouts, half-boiled egg, scallions, and seaweed)
Katsu Curry
with Pork (4oz), Chicken (4oz), or Shrimp (4pcs) Katsu
Hot Appetizers
Gyoza
5pc fried or steamed beef or vegetable dumplings
Shumai
6pc fried or steamed shrimp dumplings
Edamame
boiled soy beans
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu with bonito flakes and scallions served in tempura sauce
Negi Maki
scallions rolled in beef and broiled in teriyaki sauce
Ikasugata Yaki
grilled whole squid with ginger sauce
Shishito Pepper
stir-fried shishito pepper with ginger sauce and bonito flakes on top
Chicken Tempura Appetizer
5pc all natural local chicken strips lightly battered and quick deep fried
Chicken Karaage
Japanese-style deep fried chicken
Chicken Tsukune
chicken meatball with teriyaki sauce
Fried Soft Shell Crabs
with ponzu sauce
Fried Oysters
with tonkatsu sauce
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
2pc shrimp with vegetables lightly battered and quick deep fried
Veggie Tempura Appetizer
5pc assorted vegetables lightly battered and quick deep fried
Hamachi Kama
grilled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce
Iidako Karaage
5pc of deep fried baby octopus
Takoyaki
Japanese-style dumplings with octopus
Cold Appetizers
Soup, Salad, & Sides
Miso Soup
Side Salad
Wakame Salad
seaweed salad
Avocado Salad
Tuna Salad
tuna sashimi and seaweed with spicy sauce
Salmon Tataki Salad
Tuna Tataki Salad
Salmon Skin Salad
Sashimi Salad
assorted sashimi mixed with soy balsamic mustard dressing
Sunomono
Sushi Rice
Rice
Fresh Wasabi
Nigiri or Sashmi
Anago (Sea Water Eel)
Bincho (Albacore)
Botan Ebi (Spot prawn with head)
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)
Hamachi (YellowTail)
Hokki (Surf Clam)
Hotategai (Scallop)
Ika (Squid)
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Inari (Marinated Fried Tofu)
Kani (Imitation Crab Cake)
Maguro (Tuna)
Masago (Smelt Fish Roe)
Saba (Mackerel)
Sake (Salmon)
Smoked Salmon
Tako (Octopus)
Tamago (Egg Omelette)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Toro Hamachi (Fatty Yellowtail)
Toro Salmon (Fatty Salmon)
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)
White Fish (Bronzini)
Maki Sushi
Asparagus Maki
Avocado Maki
Futomaki (tamago, kani, asparagus, kampyo, cucumber, burdock root, & oshinko)
Hamachi Maki (YellowTail)
Kampyo Maki (Gourd strip )
Kappa Maki (Cucumber)
Negitoro Maki
Oshinko Maki ( Pickled radish)
Sake Maki (Salmon)
Tekka Maki (Tuna)
Ume Shiso Maki (Sour plum)
Rolls with Rice Outside
Avocado & Cucumber Roll
California Roll
Imitation Crab, cucumber, avocado, and roe
Eel Avocado Rol
Eel Cucumber Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and eel sauce
Spicy Salmon Roll
Salmon, spicy mayo, and cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, spicy mayo, and cucumber
Spicy YellowTail Roll
Yellowtail, spicy mayo, and cucumber
Sweet Potato Roll
Tempura Sweet Potato
Tuna Avocado Roll
Chef's Special Rolls
Alaskan Roll
(Smoked salmon, crab stick, & caviar)
Alaskan Salmon Roll
(Alaskan roll with salmon, avocado on top)
Ariake Roll
(Tuna, salmon, avocado, & caviar)
Atkins Roll (no rice)
(Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, & caviar)
Avocado Ball
(Shrimp tempura, eel, & rice, wrapped with avocado)
Baked Spicy Crab Roll
(California roll with baked spicy kani on top)
Cashew Shrimp Tempura Roll
(Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cashews)
Crispy Power Roll
(Spicy tuna roll w/ albacore, avo,crispies, & sauce on top)
Crunchy Dragon Roll
(Kani, asparagus, & avocado, w/ fried eel on top
Crunchy Tiger Roll
(Eel, kani, shrimp, avocado, mayo, roe, & crispies)
Dragon Roll
(Shrimp tempura, cucumber, eel, & avocado)
Florida Roll
(Spicy crispy salmon with seared salmon, avocado on top with sauce)
French Kiss Roll
(Spicy crab and avocado inside, salmon with fried onions with eel sauce on top)
Philadelphia Roll
(Smoked salmon, cream cheese, & avocado)
Rainbow Roll
(California roll with tuna, salmon, albacore, avo on top)
Reston Roll
(Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, & cucumber)
Shrimp Tempura Roll
(Shrimp tempura, cucumber, mayo, & caviar)
Spicy Scallop Roll
(California roll with scallop, spicy mayo, caviar on top)
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll
(Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, & caviar)
Spider Roll
(Fried softshell crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, & caviar)
Submarine Roll
(Crispy spicy tuna roll with yellowtail & avocado on top)
Super Dynamite Roll
(Eel, avocado, kani, cream cheese inside, & deep fried)
Tuna Power Roll
(Crispy spicy tuna roll with avocado, tuna on top)
Tuna Tempura Roll
(Tuna, avocado, caviar inside, & deep fried)
YTS Roll
(spicy hamachi w/ avocado, fried scallions w/ spicy teriyaki sauce)
Grill
Katsu
Tempura
Vegetable Tempura
10 pcs Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
5 Shrimp & 5 Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp Tempura Entree
9 pcs of Shrimp Tempura
Chicken Tempura
10 pcs Chicken Breast Tempura Strips
Seafood Tempura
tuna, salmon, whitefish, kani, softshell crab, shrimp, and seaweed
Noodle
Tempura Udon
noodles with kani, spinach, mushroom, scallions in a light broth with shrimp and vegetable tempura on top (no miso soup)
Tempura Soba
noodles with kani, spinach, mushroom, scallions in a light broth with shrimp and vegetable tempura on top (no miso soup)
Nabeyaki Udon
noodles with chicken, egg, kani, spinach, and mushroom in a light udon broth with shrimp and vegetable tempura on top (no miso soup)
Nebeyaki Soba
noodles with chicken, egg, kani, spinach, and mushroom in a light udon broth with shrimp and vegetable tempura on top (no miso soup)
Chicken YakiSoba
stir-fried noodles and vegetables with chicken
Shrimp YakiSoba
stir-fried noodles and vegetables with shrimp
Combination Yakisoba
Stir-fried noodles and vegetable with shrimp and chicken
Veggie Yakisoba
Stir-fried noodles and vegetables
Ten Zaru Soba
cold buckwheat noodles and tempura served with a special dipping sauce
Udon & Broth Only
(no miso soup)
Extra Noodle
Bowl
Bento
Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box
shrimp & vegetable tempura, spinach goma ae (sesame sauce), fried shumai (3pc), chicken tsukune, California Roll (6pc)
Salmon Bento Box
shrimp & vegetable tempura, spinach goma ae (sesame sauce), fried shumai (3pc), chicken tsukune, California Roll (6pc)
Beef Bento Box
shrimp & vegetable tempura, spinach goma ae (sesame sauce), fried shumai (3pc), chicken tsukune, California Roll (6pc)
Sushi
Sushi Regular
8pc nigiri of chef's choice and California roll
Assorted Sushi
10pc nigiri of chef's choice with tuna roll or spicy tuna roll
Assorted Nigiri Sushi
12pc nigiri of chef's choice
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
8pc nigiri and 8pc sashimi
Assorted Veggie Sushi
2pc inari, veggie roll, avocado roll, salad roll, and seaweed salad
Sashimi
Assorted Sashimi
15pc sashimi of chef's choice
Sashimi Regular
12pc sashimi of chef's choice
Maguro Box
4pc sashimi, 4pc sushi, tuna roll, and spicy tuna salad
Salmon Box
4pc sashimi, 4pc sushi, salmon roll, and spicy salmon salad
Hamachi Box
4pc sashimi, 4pc sushi, negithama roll, and baked yellow tail
Soft Drinks
White Wine
Charles De Fere Sparkling Wine (187ml)
Crisp kiwi flavors give this wine an elegant flavor. It is dry, fresh and lively.
Lagaria Pinot Grigio, Veneto/ Italy
Floral and fruity aromas of apple, apricot and pear. Medium-bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance.
Matua Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough/New Zealand
Citrus notes with a hint of grapefruit and basil.
St Francis Chardonnay, Sonoma /Ca
Tropical fruit and apple flavors, rich toasty oak notes and crisp supple finish.
Louis Jabot Rose
Refined cherry, raspberry and strawberry fruit are accompanied by a silky, yet mouth-watering rosé.
Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa/ Ca
Creamy aromas and flavors of green apple, pear and citrus.
Ferrari Carano Pinot Gris, Russian River/Sonoma/Ca
Bright juicy tangerine, pear and apple flavors that carry on to a crisp, tangy finish.
Red Wine
Josh Cellars Craftsman’s Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, California
Rich with dark fruits, cinnamon, clove, and subtle oak aromas with bright red cherries and blackberry flavors.
The Crusher Merlot, California
Aromas of vanilla, candied cherries, and raspberry jam. Hints of toasted oregano and muddled purple basil rise from the glass.
Lyric by Etude Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara/Ca
Rich, ripe cherry, red raspberry, and fresh strawberry with hints of cinnamon, cardamom, sandalwood, and cola.
Septima Malbec, Argentina
Soft, elegant sweet tannins that are reminiscent of raspberry jam. Its flavour is fruity with a hint of smoky oak.
Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, Ca
Aromas of ripe black fruit, mocha, dried herbs, and licorice. Opulent but structured, this versatile wine has supple blue and black fruit notes accented by dark chocolate, roasted coffee, and a silky, lingering finish
Beer
Sake
KUBOTA MANJU
Presented by Asahi Brewery, Kubota Manju is the paramount of the "Kubota" series. Has a plush, creamy texture, and several layers of complex flavor and umami. Enjoy chilled, this sake can reveal the calm and complex portrait of existence.
KUBOTA SENJU
Fuller in flavor and bolder, it brings forth flavors such as caramel, cotton candy and cocoa in a very dry and clean package. Clean and clear,
HAKKAISAN YUKIMURO SNOW AGED 3 YRS.
Minamiounuma, the city that surround by mountains, the area of pure air, clean water and rich fertilizer is the place that produce the most delicious rice in Japan. Have you ever wondered how to produce the best sake? Hikari team will walk you through “Hakkai Yukimuro” .
SHIRAKABEGURA JUNMAI DAIGINJO
It has a full-bodied palate with a hint of sweetness and a smooth, velbety mouthfeel. On the nose the sake gives off subtle aromas of pear, melon, banana and petrichor aromas, but the sake will hint at flavors of vanilla, mel- on, banana and white mushroom, enhanced by a hint of sweetness.
DASSAI 23
Rice milled to an astounding 23% of it’s original size, sets the stage for this complex, deep and oh so elegant wonder. Fruits dance on the palate and you’re transported to a higher realm with each sip.
DASSAI 39
Enjoy the flowery and expertly-balanced Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo’s pleasant and addictive notes of ripe pineapples, mangoes, apples and pears.
DASSAI 45 “OTTER FEST”
Light, balanced, clean and easy drinking, this is a star. It’s wonderful for beginners to get into sake and fantastic for others to simply enjoy. Simply fantastic.
WAKATAKE ONIKOROSHI DAIGINJO 720ML
Light, smooth and rich type. Very clean, almost watermelon tinged nose, round and quite impressive in the mouth, a trace short and slightly tart in the finish.
BUNRAKU NIHONJIN NO WASUREMONO
Using active natural micro organisms such as lactic acid bacterium this Yamahai Junmai has been fermented and processed with a great deal of effort. Addictingly Refreshing, Clean, Fruit Overtones, Pleasing Finish.
KIKUSUI JUNMAI GINJO
This sake carries great rich flavor of Junmai, as well as clean, refreshing aftertaste of Ginjo. Banana like fruity aroma and clean after taste are loved and enjoyed by everybody.
HAKUSHIKA YAMADANISHIKI
Refreshing clean taste of premium sake rice. Gentle and elegant. Sake lover’s Favorite.
KIKUSUI PERFECT SNOW
Perfect Snow is a white, cloudy sake reminiscent of pure snow, with a crisp, dynamic flavor despite its sweet, full-bodied palate.
MIO SPARKLING SAKE
MIO entices you with its unique, sweet aroma and refreshing, fruity flavor.Just pour into a glass and enjoy a sparkling new sake experience.Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and koji, MIO appeals to a wide range of tastes - a new sake for a new age.
Wakatake onigoroshi 300ml
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
