Ariake Japanese Restaurant - Fairfax

review star

No reviews yet

8708 Little River Turnpike

Fairfax, VA 22031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Sake (Salmon)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll

Sushi Bar Appetizers

Katsuo Tataki

$12.00

4 slices of seared skipjack tuna with garlic sauce, slices of onions, & scallions

Ankimo

$14.00

steamed monkfish liver with grated radish, cucumber, and ponzu sauce

Chutoro Donburi

$21.00Out of stock

chopped chu-toro with poke sauce and scallions on top of seasoned rice

$15.95Out of stock

Seared salmon, tomato, red onions, avocado on spring mix with Japanese carpaccio dressing

Kitchen Appetizers

Cha-Shu with crispy rice

$6.95

pork belly with fried rice balls with scallions and red onion slices

Saba Shioyaki

$8.95

grilled mackerel served with ponzu sauce

Sushi

Toro Power Roll

$19.00

chopped spicy chu-toro with crispies inside, chopped chu-toro with scallions with garlic flakes on top

Deluxe Ariake Roll

$16.00

Tuna Bomb Roll

$17.00

spicy crab salad, avocado, and cream cheese inside, & bluefin tuna, tempura crunch, scorching hot sauce, and wasabi mayo on top

Smoky Roll

$17.00

tuna and avocado inside, marinated spicy tuna with scallions on top

Aka Ebi

$4.00

(red prawn)

Aji

$6.50Out of stock

red grunt

Chutoro

$6.00

(medium fatty tuna)

Hiramasa

$5.50Out of stock

Hokkaido Ikura

$5.00Out of stock

Isaki

$7.50Out of stock

Japanese Uni

$15.00

Kanpachi

$5.50

(amberjack)

Katsuo

$4.00

(skipjack tuna)

King Salmon

$5.50Out of stock

Kinmedai

$6.50Out of stock

Kumamoto Oyster

$6.00Out of stock

Madai

$6.00

(sea bream)

Mirugai

$8.00Out of stock

Sawara

$5.50Out of stock

Shima Aji

$6.50

(stripejack mackerel)

Suzuki

$5.00Out of stock

Toro

$9.00

Maine Uni

$9.00

California Uni

$13.00

Japanese Scallop

$6.00Out of stock

Wagyu

$9.50

(A5 grade Japanese beef)

Tairagai

$40.00Out of stock

Ramen and Curry

Tonkotsu Ramen with Black Truffle Oil

$16.50

(pork broth ramen with cha-shu pork, corn, bean sprouts, half-boiled egg, scallions, and seaweed)

Tonkotsu Ramen

$14.00

(pork broth ramen with cha-shu pork, corn, bean sprouts, half-boiled egg, scallions, and seaweed)

Katsu Curry

$15.00

with Pork (4oz), Chicken (4oz), or Shrimp (4pcs) Katsu

Hot Appetizers

Gyoza

$5.75

5pc fried or steamed beef or vegetable dumplings

Shumai

$5.75

6pc fried or steamed shrimp dumplings

Edamame

$4.95

boiled soy beans

Agedashi Tofu

$5.95

fried tofu with bonito flakes and scallions served in tempura sauce

Negi Maki

$9.50

scallions rolled in beef and broiled in teriyaki sauce

Ikasugata Yaki

$11.50Out of stock

grilled whole squid with ginger sauce

Shishito Pepper

$7.25

stir-fried shishito pepper with ginger sauce and bonito flakes on top

Chicken Tempura Appetizer

$7.95

5pc all natural local chicken strips lightly battered and quick deep fried

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

Japanese-style deep fried chicken

Chicken Tsukune

$5.95

chicken meatball with teriyaki sauce

Fried Soft Shell Crabs

$10.50

with ponzu sauce

Fried Oysters

$7.25

with tonkatsu sauce

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$8.95

2pc shrimp with vegetables lightly battered and quick deep fried

Veggie Tempura Appetizer

$5.95

5pc assorted vegetables lightly battered and quick deep fried

Hamachi Kama

$15.95

grilled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce

Iidako Karaage

$7.50

5pc of deep fried baby octopus

Takoyaki

$7.50

Japanese-style dumplings with octopus

Cold Appetizers

Goma Ae

$4.95

asparagus or spinach boiled with sesame sauce

Oshinko Mori

$4.50

assorment of Japanese pickles

Beef Tataki

$7.50

seared beef served with ponzu sauce

Tuna Tataki

$13.50

seared tuna served with sesame sauce

Salmon Tataki

$13.50

seared salmon served with soy mustard dressing

Soup, Salad, & Sides

Miso Soup

$1.75

Side Salad

$2.75

Wakame Salad

$5.50

seaweed salad

Avocado Salad

$7.50

Tuna Salad

$14.95

tuna sashimi and seaweed with spicy sauce

Salmon Tataki Salad

$14.50

Tuna Tataki Salad

$14.50

Salmon Skin Salad

$5.50

Sashimi Salad

$10.50

assorted sashimi mixed with soy balsamic mustard dressing

Sunomono

$12.50

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Rice

$1.50

Fresh Wasabi

$4.00

Nigiri or Sashmi

Anago (Sea Water Eel)

$5.00

Bincho (Albacore)

$3.50

Botan Ebi (Spot prawn with head)

$7.50

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

$2.75

Hamachi (YellowTail)

$3.60

Hokki (Surf Clam)

$3.25

Hotategai (Scallop)

$5.00

Ika (Squid)

$3.25

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$4.50

Inari (Marinated Fried Tofu)

$2.25

Kani (Imitation Crab Cake)

$2.50

Maguro (Tuna)

$3.75

Masago (Smelt Fish Roe)

$3.50

Saba (Mackerel)

$3.50

Sake (Salmon)

$3.25

Smoked Salmon

$3.25

Tako (Octopus)

$3.50

Tamago (Egg Omelette)

$3.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$3.50

Toro Hamachi (Fatty Yellowtail)

$3.80

Toro Salmon (Fatty Salmon)

$3.50

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$3.75

White Fish (Bronzini)

$3.50

Maki Sushi

Asparagus Maki

$4.50

Avocado Maki

$4.75

Futomaki (tamago, kani, asparagus, kampyo, cucumber, burdock root, & oshinko)

$11.00

Hamachi Maki (YellowTail)

$6.75

Kampyo Maki (Gourd strip )

$4.50

Kappa Maki (Cucumber)

$4.50

Negitoro Maki

$11.95

Oshinko Maki ( Pickled radish)

$4.50

Sake Maki (Salmon)

$6.50

Tekka Maki (Tuna)

$6.50

Ume Shiso Maki (Sour plum)

$4.50

Rolls with Rice Outside

Avocado & Cucumber Roll

$5.00

California Roll

$6.25

Imitation Crab, cucumber, avocado, and roe

Eel Avocado Rol

$7.75

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.25

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.25

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, and eel sauce

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.25

Salmon, spicy mayo, and cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.25

Tuna, spicy mayo, and cucumber

Spicy YellowTail Roll

$7.25

Yellowtail, spicy mayo, and cucumber

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.45

Tempura Sweet Potato

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.25

Chef's Special Rolls

Alaskan Roll

$8.25

(Smoked salmon, crab stick, & caviar)

Alaskan Salmon Roll

$14.75

(Alaskan roll with salmon, avocado on top)

Ariake Roll

$11.25

(Tuna, salmon, avocado, & caviar)

Atkins Roll (no rice)

$15.25

(Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, & caviar)

Avocado Ball

$12.95

(Shrimp tempura, eel, & rice, wrapped with avocado)

Baked Spicy Crab Roll

$11.75

(California roll with baked spicy kani on top)

Cashew Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.75

(Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cashews)

Crispy Power Roll

$14.50

(Spicy tuna roll w/ albacore, avo,crispies, & sauce on top)

Crunchy Dragon Roll

$15.75

(Kani, asparagus, & avocado, w/ fried eel on top

Crunchy Tiger Roll

$13.75

(Eel, kani, shrimp, avocado, mayo, roe, & crispies)

Dragon Roll

$17.95

(Shrimp tempura, cucumber, eel, & avocado)

Florida Roll

$15.25

(Spicy crispy salmon with seared salmon, avocado on top with sauce)

French Kiss Roll

$15.25

(Spicy crab and avocado inside, salmon with fried onions with eel sauce on top)

Philadelphia Roll

$8.25

(Smoked salmon, cream cheese, & avocado)

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

(California roll with tuna, salmon, albacore, avo on top)

Reston Roll

$13.25

(Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, & cucumber)

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

(Shrimp tempura, cucumber, mayo, & caviar)

Spicy Scallop Roll

$14.25

(California roll with scallop, spicy mayo, caviar on top)

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

(Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, & caviar)

Spider Roll

$12.25

(Fried softshell crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, & caviar)

Submarine Roll

$15.25

(Crispy spicy tuna roll with yellowtail & avocado on top)

Super Dynamite Roll

$11.25

(Eel, avocado, kani, cream cheese inside, & deep fried)

Tuna Power Roll

$15.25

(Crispy spicy tuna roll with avocado, tuna on top)

Tuna Tempura Roll

$11.50

(Tuna, avocado, caviar inside, & deep fried)

YTS Roll

$14.25

(spicy hamachi w/ avocado, fried scallions w/ spicy teriyaki sauce)

Grill

served miso soup

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.50

all natural local chicken breast and thigh

Beef Teriyaki

$26.50

a tender select cut of ribeye steak

Salmon Teriyaki

$23.50

grilled salmon fillet

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.50

tempura battered and lightly fried tofu

ChileanSea Bass

$34.00

Chilean sea bass marinated with a special miso sauce

Katsu

Mix Katsu

$22.95

shirmp, salmon, kani, whitefish, and oysters

Miso Ton Katsu

$18.95

pork cutlet with special miso sauce, fried onions, and scallions on top

Tori Katsu

$19.50

all natural local chicken breast

Ton Katsu

$18.45

pork cutlet

Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$14.95

10 pcs Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$19.95

5 Shrimp & 5 Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp Tempura Entree

$20.95

9 pcs of Shrimp Tempura

Chicken Tempura

$18.95

10 pcs Chicken Breast Tempura Strips

Seafood Tempura

$24.95

tuna, salmon, whitefish, kani, softshell crab, shrimp, and seaweed

Noodle

Tempura Udon

$15.95

noodles with kani, spinach, mushroom, scallions in a light broth with shrimp and vegetable tempura on top (no miso soup)

Tempura Soba

$15.95

noodles with kani, spinach, mushroom, scallions in a light broth with shrimp and vegetable tempura on top (no miso soup)

Nabeyaki Udon

$17.45

noodles with chicken, egg, kani, spinach, and mushroom in a light udon broth with shrimp and vegetable tempura on top (no miso soup)

Nebeyaki Soba

$17.45

noodles with chicken, egg, kani, spinach, and mushroom in a light udon broth with shrimp and vegetable tempura on top (no miso soup)

Chicken YakiSoba

$15.95

stir-fried noodles and vegetables with chicken

Shrimp YakiSoba

$16.95

stir-fried noodles and vegetables with shrimp

Combination Yakisoba

$16.95

Stir-fried noodles and vegetable with shrimp and chicken

Veggie Yakisoba

$13.95

Stir-fried noodles and vegetables

Ten Zaru Soba

$15.95

cold buckwheat noodles and tempura served with a special dipping sauce

Udon & Broth Only

$8.00

(no miso soup)

Extra Noodle

$4.00

Bowl

Chirashi

$31.00

assorted sashimi on bed of seasoned rice

Korean Style Chirashi

$25.00

Tekka Don

$31.00

tuna sashimi on a bed of seasoned rice

Salmon Don

$31.00

Unagi Don

$34.00

grilled fresh water eel on a bed of steamed white rice

Tuna Poke Don

$25.00

Salmon Poke Don

$25.00

Combination Poke Don

$25.00

Bento

Chicken Teriyaki Bento Box

$29.00

shrimp & vegetable tempura, spinach goma ae (sesame sauce), fried shumai (3pc), chicken tsukune, California Roll (6pc)

Salmon Bento Box

$29.00

shrimp & vegetable tempura, spinach goma ae (sesame sauce), fried shumai (3pc), chicken tsukune, California Roll (6pc)

Beef Bento Box

$29.00

shrimp & vegetable tempura, spinach goma ae (sesame sauce), fried shumai (3pc), chicken tsukune, California Roll (6pc)

Sushi

Sushi Regular

$26.50

8pc nigiri of chef's choice and California roll

Assorted Sushi

$32.00

10pc nigiri of chef's choice with tuna roll or spicy tuna roll

Assorted Nigiri Sushi

$32.00

12pc nigiri of chef's choice

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$35.50

8pc nigiri and 8pc sashimi

Assorted Veggie Sushi

$19.50

2pc inari, veggie roll, avocado roll, salad roll, and seaweed salad

Sashimi

Assorted Sashimi

$36.50

15pc sashimi of chef's choice

Sashimi Regular

$31.00

12pc sashimi of chef's choice

Maguro Box

$33.00

4pc sashimi, 4pc sushi, tuna roll, and spicy tuna salad

Salmon Box

$33.00

4pc sashimi, 4pc sushi, salmon roll, and spicy salmon salad

Hamachi Box

$33.00

4pc sashimi, 4pc sushi, negithama roll, and baked yellow tail

Omakase

Omakase Sushi

$75.00

Omakase Sashimi

$75.00

Omakase Su & Sa

$75.00

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$4.25

Black Sesame Ice Cream

$6.00

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.25

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Banana Tempura

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kid's Soda

$2.00

Ramune - Japanese Soda

$4.50

Cold Green Tea Bottle

$4.25

White Wine

Charles De Fere Sparkling Wine (187ml)

$8.00

Crisp kiwi flavors give this wine an elegant flavor. It is dry, fresh and lively.

Lagaria Pinot Grigio, Veneto/ Italy

$8.00+

Floral and fruity aromas of apple, apricot and pear. Medium-bodied, with refreshing fruit, distinct character and balance.

Matua Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough/New Zealand

$8.00+

Citrus notes with a hint of grapefruit and basil.

St Francis Chardonnay, Sonoma /Ca

$9.00+

Tropical fruit and apple flavors, rich toasty oak notes and crisp supple finish.

Louis Jabot Rose

$8.00+

Refined cherry, raspberry and strawberry fruit are accompanied by a silky, yet mouth-watering rosé.

Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa/ Ca

$84.00

Creamy aromas and flavors of green apple, pear and citrus.

Ferrari Carano Pinot Gris, Russian River/Sonoma/Ca

$34.00

Bright juicy tangerine, pear and apple flavors that carry on to a crisp, tangy finish.

Red Wine

Josh Cellars Craftsman’s Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, California

$8.00+

Rich with dark fruits, cinnamon, clove, and subtle oak aromas with bright red cherries and blackberry flavors.

The Crusher Merlot, California

$8.00+

Aromas of vanilla, candied cherries, and raspberry jam. Hints of toasted oregano and muddled purple basil rise from the glass.

Lyric by Etude Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara/Ca

$9.50+

Rich, ripe cherry, red raspberry, and fresh strawberry with hints of cinnamon, cardamom, sandalwood, and cola.

Septima Malbec, Argentina

$8.00+

Soft, elegant sweet tannins that are reminiscent of raspberry jam. Its flavour is fruity with a hint of smoky oak.

Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, Sonoma, Ca

$50.00

Aromas of ripe black fruit, mocha, dried herbs, and licorice. Opulent but structured, this versatile wine has supple blue and black fruit notes accented by dark chocolate, roasted coffee, and a silky, lingering finish

Beer

Kirin Small

$5.25

Kirin Large

$9.75

Kirin Lite

$5.25

Sapporo Small

$5.25

Sapporo Large

$9.50

Asahi Small

$5.25

Asahi Large

$9.50

Budlite

$3.95

Sake

KUBOTA MANJU

$160.00

Presented by Asahi Brewery, Kubota Manju is the paramount of the "Kubota" series. Has a plush, creamy texture, and several layers of complex flavor and umami. Enjoy chilled, this sake can reveal the calm and complex portrait of existence.

KUBOTA SENJU

$60.00

Fuller in flavor and bolder, it brings forth flavors such as caramel, cotton candy and cocoa in a very dry and clean package. Clean and clear,

HAKKAISAN YUKIMURO SNOW AGED 3 YRS.

$95.00

Minamiounuma, the city that surround by mountains, the area of pure air, clean water and rich fertilizer is the place that produce the most delicious rice in Japan. Have you ever wondered how to produce the best sake? Hikari team will walk you through “Hakkai Yukimuro” .

SHIRAKABEGURA JUNMAI DAIGINJO

$70.00

It has a full-bodied palate with a hint of sweetness and a smooth, velbety mouthfeel. On the nose the sake gives off subtle aromas of pear, melon, banana and petrichor aromas, but the sake will hint at flavors of vanilla, mel- on, banana and white mushroom, enhanced by a hint of sweetness.

DASSAI 23

$80.00

Rice milled to an astounding 23% of it’s original size, sets the stage for this complex, deep and oh so elegant wonder. Fruits dance on the palate and you’re transported to a higher realm with each sip.

DASSAI 39

$45.00+

Enjoy the flowery and expertly-balanced Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo’s pleasant and addictive notes of ripe pineapples, mangoes, apples and pears.

DASSAI 45 “OTTER FEST”

$32.00+

Light, balanced, clean and easy drinking, this is a star. It’s wonderful for beginners to get into sake and fantastic for others to simply enjoy. Simply fantastic.

WAKATAKE ONIKOROSHI DAIGINJO 720ML

$78.00

Light, smooth and rich type. Very clean, almost watermelon tinged nose, round and quite impressive in the mouth, a trace short and slightly tart in the finish.

BUNRAKU NIHONJIN NO WASUREMONO

$30.00

Using active natural micro organisms such as lactic acid bacterium this Yamahai Junmai has been fermented and processed with a great deal of effort. Addictingly Refreshing, Clean, Fruit Overtones, Pleasing Finish.

KIKUSUI JUNMAI GINJO

$28.00

This sake carries great rich flavor of Junmai, as well as clean, refreshing aftertaste of Ginjo. Banana like fruity aroma and clean after taste are loved and enjoyed by everybody.

HAKUSHIKA YAMADANISHIKI

$21.00

Refreshing clean taste of premium sake rice. Gentle and elegant. Sake lover’s Favorite.

KIKUSUI PERFECT SNOW

$30.00

Perfect Snow is a white, cloudy sake reminiscent of pure snow, with a crisp, dynamic flavor despite its sweet, full-bodied palate.

MIO SPARKLING SAKE

$18.00

MIO entices you with its unique, sweet aroma and refreshing, fruity flavor.Just pour into a glass and enjoy a sparkling new sake experience.Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and koji, MIO appeals to a wide range of tastes - a new sake for a new age.

Wakatake onigoroshi 300ml

$33.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

8708 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax, VA 22031

Directions

Gallery
