Ariake Japanese Restaurant Reston Location
12184 Glade Dr.
Reston, VA 20191
Popular Items
Hot Appetizer
Gyoza
fried or steamed beef & vegetable dumplings
Shumai
fried or steamed shrimp dumplings
Edamame
boiled soybeans
Agedashi Tofu
fried tofu with tempura sauce and garnished with fish flakes
Negi Maki
scallions rolled in thinly sliced rib eye beef served with teriyaki sauce
Ikasugata Yaki
grilled whole squid with ginger sauce
Chicken Tsukune
chicken meatballs with teriyaki sauce
Chicken Karaage
japanese style deep fried chicken pieces
Fried Oysters
battered fried oyster with tonkatsu sauce
Fried Soft Shell Crabs
fried softshell crab with ponzu sauce
Shrimp Tempura
Chicken Tempura
5 pcs chicken breast lightly battered and quick deep fried
Veggie Tempura
5 pcs assorted vegetables lightly battered and quick deep fried
Hamachi Kama
grilled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce and spicy radish sauce
Shrimp Spring Rolls
veggie and shrimp wrapped and deep fried
Takoyaki
Savory ball shaped cake with chopped octopus inside
Cold Appetizer
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Mushroom Soup
Egg Spinach Soup
Side Salad
House Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, and baby tomatoes
Avocado salad
spring mix topped with avocado and ginger dressing
Wakame Salad
seaweed salad
*Tuna Salad
tuna sashimi and seaweed salad with spicy sauce
Sunomono
japanese cucumber salad in sweet and vinaigrette dressing in the choice of imitation crab or cooked shrimp or cooked octopus or combination
Tempura
Katsu
Ton Katsu
deep fried, breaded pork cutlet served with special sauce
Tori Katsu
deep fried, breaded chicken breast served with special sauce
Miso Ton Katsu
deep fried, breaded pork cutlet served with special miso sauce
Mix Katsu
deep fried shrimp, salmon, kani, and oyster served with special katsu sauce
Katsu Curry
Grill
Tofu Teriyaki
tempura battered and lightly fried tofu
Chilean Sea Bass
Chilean Sea Bass marinated with a special miso sauce
Chicken Teriyaki
grilled chicken breast served with teriyaki sauce
Beef Teriyaki
grilled angus ribeye beef served with teriyaki sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
grilled salmon fillet
Noodles & Nabe
Tempura Udon
noodles with kani, spinach, mushroom, and scallions in a light udon broth served with shrimp tempura
Nabeyaki Udon
noodles with chicken, egg, kani, spinach, and mushroom in a light udon broth served with shrimp and vegetable tempura
Miso Nabeyaki Udon
noodles with egg, kani, spinach, mushroom, and onion served in our special miso broth with shrimp tempura
Ten Zaru Soba
cold buckwheat noodles with shrimp tempura served with a special dipping sauce
Yaki Soba
stir-fried noodles and vegetables served with: Chicken, Shrimp, or Combination (Chicken, Shrimp, and Beef)
Bowl
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
chicken teriyaki on a bed of steamed white rice
Beef Teriyaki Bowl
beef teriyaki on a bed of steamed white rice
Unagi Don
grilled fresh water eel on a bed of steamed white rice
*Chirashi
assorted sashimi on bed of seasoned rice
*Tekka Don
tuna sashimi on a bed of seasoned rice
*Poke Don
with tuna, salmon, or combination
*Salmon Don
tuna sashimi on a bed of seasoned rice
Dinner Bento Box
Dinner Bento Box
Choice of: Beef, Salmon, or Chicken Teriyaki, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura,Spinach goma ae (sesame sauce) or cold soba,Fried Shumai (3pcs),Tsukune (homemade chicken meatball served with teriyaki sauce), California Roll (6pcs)
Dinner Bento Box w/ Sashimi *
Choice of: Beef, Salmon, or Chicken Teriyaki, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura,Spinach goma ae (sesame sauce) or cold soba,Fried Shumai (3pcs),Tsukune (homemade chicken meatball served with teriyaki sauce), California Roll (6pcs)
Nigiri/Sashimi (1pc per order)
Aburi Saba (Seared Mackerel)
Anago (Sea Water Eel)
Bincho (Albacore) *
Botan Ebi (Spot prawn with head) *
Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)
Hamachi (Yellowtail) *
Hokki (Surf Clam)
Hotategai (Scallop) *
Ika (Squid) *
Ikura (Salmon Roe) *
Inari (Marinated Fried Tofu)
Kani (Imitation Crab Meat)
Maguro (Tuna) *
Masago (Smelt Fish Roe)
Saba (Mackerel)
Sake (Salmon) *
Smoked Salmon *
Tako (Octopus)
Tamago (Egg Omelette)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)
Toro Salmon (Fatty Salmon) *
Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)
White Fish (Rockfish) *
O Toro
Maki Sushi
Avocado Maki
Fresh Avocado rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Asparagus Maki
Water boiled asparagus rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Burdock Root Maki
Marinated and cooked burdock root rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Kappa Maki (Cucumber)
Thinly sliced cucumber rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Kampyo Maki (Gourd strip)
Strips of marinated and cooked gourd rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Ume Shiso Maki (Sour plum),
Sour plum sauce rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Oshinko Maki (Pickled radish)
Thinly sliced yellow pickled radish rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Tekka Maki (Tuna) *
Fresh tuna rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Hamachi Maki (YellowTail) *
Fresh yellowtail rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Sake Maki (Salmon) •
Fresh salmon rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Futomaki (tamago, kani, asparagus, kampyo, cucumber, burdock root & oshinko)
tamago, kani, asparagus, kampyo, cucumber, burdock root and oshinko rolled in rice with seaweed outside
Rolls W/ Rice Outside
Eel Cucumber Roll
marinated and cooked fresh water eel with cucumber
Salmon Avocado Roll*
fresh salmon and avocado
Salmon Skin Roll
grilled salmon skin w/ cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll *
spicy salmon w/ cucumber
Spicy Tuna Roll *
spicy tuna w/ cucumber
Spicy YellowTail Roll *
spicy yellowtail w/ cucumber
Tuna Avocado Roll *
tuna and avocado
California Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Vegetable Roll
Chef's Special Rolls
Alaskan Roll *
Smoked salmon, crab stick, & roe
Ariake Roll *
Tuna, salmon, avocado, & roe
Atkins Roll (no rice) *
Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, & caviar
Avocado Ball
Shrimp tempura, eel, & rice, wrapped with avocado
Baked Spicy Crab Roll
California roll with baked spicy kani on top
Cashew Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cashews
Chesapeake Roll *
Crab stick, mayo, avocado, & roe
Crispy Power Roll *
Spicy tuna roll w/ albacore, avo,crispies, & sauce on top
Crunchy Dragon Roll
Kani, asparagus, & avocado, w/ fried eel on top
Crunchy Salmon Tempura Roll *
salmon, crunch, avo, tempura salmon w/ spicy mayo
Crunchy Tiger Roll *
Eel, kani, shrimp, avocado, mayo, roe, & crispies
Crystal Roll *
Crispy sp tuna, salmon, kani, roe, & avo wrapped w/ rice paper
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, eel, & avocado
Florida Roll *
Spicy crispy salmon w/ seared salmon, avo on top w/ sauce
French Kiss Roll *
In: Spicy imitation crab meat, avocado Out: Salmon, Fried Onion, Spicy Teriyaki Sauce
Philadelphia Roll *
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, & avocado
Rainbow Roll *
California roll with tuna, salmon, albacore, avo on top
Reston Roll *
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, & cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll *
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, mayo, & roe
Spicy Scallop Roll *
California roll with scallop, spicy mayo, roe on top
Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll *
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, & roe
Spider Roll *
Fried softshell crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, & roe
Submarine Roll *
Crispy spicy tuna roll with yellowtail & avocado on top
Super Dynamite Roll
Eel, avocado, kani, cream cheese inside, & deep fried
Tuna Power Roll *
Crispy spicy tuna roll with avocado, tuna on top
YTS Roll *
in: yellowtail, crunch, spicy mayo, yellowtail, crunch, spicy mayo topping: fried scallion with spicy yuzu teriyaki sauce
Sushi Combo
Sushi Regular
8 pcs nigiri of chef's choice and California roll
Assorted Sushi
10 pcs nigiri of chef's choice with tuna roll or spicy tuna roll
Sushi and Sashimi Combo
8 pcs nigiri and & 8 pcs sashimi
Assorted Nigiri Sushi
12 pcs nigiri of chef's choice
Assorted Veggie Sushi
2 pcs inari, veggie roll, avocado roll, salad roll, and seaweed salad
Maguro Box
4 pcs sashimi, 4 pcs sushi, tuna roll, and spicy tuna salad
Hamachi Box
4 pcs sashimi, 4 pcs sushi, negihama roll, and baked yellow tail
Salmon Box
4 pcs sashimi, 4 pcs sushi, salmon roll, and spicy salmon salad
Sashimi Combo
Specials On Board
Iidako Karaage (Baby octopus fritters)
Ika Karaage (Deep fried calamari)
Aji (Horse mackerel) *
Itoyori (Threadfin bream) *
Kanpachi (Greater amberjack) *
Renkodai (Crimson Seabream) *
Shima Aji (Stripe Jack) *
Shiokko (Young amberjack) *
Usuba Hagi (Unicorn Fish) *
Japanese Scallop *
Maine Uni *
California Uni *
Japan Uni *
Japanese Hokkaido uni
Chu Toro *
O-Toro *
Toro Power Roll *
Inside : Chopped Spicy fatty tuna, crunch, and avocado Topping : Fatty tuna, spicy chili oil, spicy teriyaki, and garnished with scallions
Toro Steak Roll
Inside : Chopped spicy fatty tuna, crunch, avocado Topping : Seared fatty tuna, spicy chili oil, spicy teriyaki, garnished with scallions
Eagle Eye
Inside : Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado Topping : Smoked salmon, avocado, tobiko, spicy teriyaki, wasabi mayo, crunch, and green onions
Negi Toro Roll (Fatty Tuna & Scallions) *
Fatty Tuna Roll with Scallions Inside
Madai
Kumamoto Oyster
Ma Saba
Sagoshi
Jo Hamachi Roll
Inside : Avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, crunch Topping : Seared hamachi, wasabi mayo, spicy teriyaki, green onion.
Sesame Scallop
Scallop, marinated tuna, maine uni, nori chips, black sesame
Mongo Ika
Aoyagi
Sayori (Japanese halfback)
Mejina (opal eye)
Fish & Chips Roll
Kikoritai (sweet lip)
Suzuki (seabass)
Enter The Dragon
Promotion 2 dragon rolls 1 order of shumai 1 order of mochi ice cream
Kinmedai
Katsuo(Bonoto)
Live Scallop
Isaki
Managatsuo (Pomfret)
Hobo (Sea Robin)
King Salmon (NZ)
Iwashi
Mirugai
Hawaiian Roll
Inside : Avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, crunch Topping : Seared hamachi, wasabi mayo, spicy teriyaki, green onion.
White Wine
Red Wine
Sparkling & Rose
Cold
Bunraku Nihonjin No Wasuremono
300ML Type: Yamahai Junmai S.M.V: +5 Prefecture: Saitama Using active natural micro organisms such as lactic acid bacterium this Yamahai Junmai has been fermentedand processed with a great deal of effort. Addictingly Refreshing, Clean, Fruit Overtones, Pleasing Finish.
Dassai 39
300ML Type: Junmai Daiginjo S.M.V: +2 Prefecture: Yamaguchi Enjoy the flowery and expertly-balanced Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo’s pleasant and addictive notes of ripe pineapples, mangoes, apples and pears.
Dassai 45
300ML Type: Sparkling Sake S.M.V: -70 Alcohol: 5% MIO entices you with its unique, sweet aroma and re- freshing, fruity flavor.Just pour into a glass and enjoy a sparkling new sake experience.Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and koji, MIO appeals to a wide range of tastes - a new sake for a new age.
Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Honjozo
300ML Type: Tokubetsu Honjozo S.M.V: +4 Prefecture: Niigata Delicious and slightly rich Tokubetsu or “special” honjo-zo from Hakkaisan. On the dry side with plenty of body both chilled and gently warmed.
Hakkaisan Yukimuro Snow Aged 3 Yrs.
720ML Type: Junmai Ginjo S.M.V: -1 Prefecture: Niigata Minamiounuma, the city that surround by mountains, the area of pure air, clean water and rich fertilizer is the place that produce the most delicious rice in Japan. Have you ever wondered how to produce the best sake? Hikari team will walk you through “Hakkai Yukimuro” .
Hakushika Yamadanishiki
300 ML Type: Junmai S.M.V:+1 Prefecture: Hyogo Refreshing clean taste of premium sake rice. Gentle and elegant. Sake lover’s Favorite.
Kaguyahime (Junmai) “Bamboo Princess” – 500ml
Kikusui Junmai Daiginjo
300ML Type: Junmai Ginjo S.M.V.:-1 Prefecture: Niigata This sake carries great rich flavor of Junmai, as well as clean, refreshing aftertaste of Ginjo. Banana like fruity aroma and clean after taste are loved and enjoyed by everybody.
Kikusui Perfect Snow
300 ML Type: Genshu Nigori S.M.V: -39 Prefecture: Niigata Perfect Snow is a white, cloudy sake reminiscent of pure snow, with a crisp, dynamic flavor despite its sweet, full-bodied palate.
Kubota Senju
720ML Type: Tokubetsu Honjozo S.M.V: +6 Prefecture: Niigata Fuller in flavor and bolder, it brings forth flavors such as caramel, cotton candy and cocoa in a very dry and clean package. Clean and clear, this gives a good impression of a layered sake.
Mio Sparkling Sake
300ML Type: Sparkling Sake S.M.V: -70 Alcohol: 5% MIO entices you with its unique, sweet aroma and re- freshing, fruity flavor.Just pour into a glass and enjoy a sparkling new sake experience.Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and koji, MIO appeals to a wide range of tastes - a new sake for a new age.
Momokawa (Junmai Ginjo) – 750ml
Murai Genshu Nigori
300ML Type: Genshu Nigori S.M.V: -22 Prefecture: Aomori Mild sweet scent with notes of vanilla followed by flavors of coconut, currant, cream and spice with a velvety, lingering finish.
Murai Junmai Daiginjo
720ML Type: Junmai Daiginjo S.M.V: +5 Prefecture: Aomori. The pinnacle of the saké brewer’s craft, handmade by the only master sake brewer, Yoshio Koizumi, and whole-heartedly endorsed as one of the best sakés on the market.
Nobu TK40 Daiginjo Blue
300ML Type: Junmai Daiginjo S.M.V: +4 Prefecture: Sado This sake, being part of Nobu’s private stock, is very smooth and well rounded, aromas are sweet, however the lift of acidity combined with hints of cedar and dark boney on the palate, compliment each other.
Otokoyama (Junmai) “Man’s Mountain” – 300ml
Shirakabegura Junmai Daiginjo
640ML It has a full-bodied palate with a hint of sweetness and a smooth, velbety mouthfeel. On the nose the sake gives off subtle aromas of pear, melon, banana and petrichor aromas, but the sake will hint at flavors of vanilla, mel- on, banana and white mushroom, enhanced by a hint of sweetness.
Wakatake Onikoroshi Junmai Daiginjo
300ML Type: Junmai Daiginjo S.M.V:+2 Prefecture: Shizuoka Light, smooth and rich type. Very clean, almost water- melon tinged nose, round and quite impressive in themouth, a trace short and slightly tart in the finish.
Yamadanishiki (Junmai) - 300ml
Beer
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Ariake E-gift cards may be redeemable at both Fairfax and Reston Locations. www.ariakerestaurant.com
12184 Glade Dr., Reston, VA 20191