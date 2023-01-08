Ariake Japanese Restaurant Reston Location

Shirakabegura Junmai Daiginjo

$60.00

640ML It has a full-bodied palate with a hint of sweetness and a smooth, velbety mouthfeel. On the nose the sake gives off subtle aromas of pear, melon, banana and petrichor aromas, but the sake will hint at flavors of vanilla, mel- on, banana and white mushroom, enhanced by a hint of sweetness.