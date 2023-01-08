Ariake Japanese Restaurant Reston Location

  • Home
Popular Items

Sake (Salmon) *
California Roll
Maguro (Tuna) *

Hot Appetizer

savory ball-shaped cake with chopped octopus inside

Gyoza

$5.75

fried or steamed beef & vegetable dumplings

Shumai

$5.75

fried or steamed shrimp dumplings

Edamame

$4.95

boiled soybeans

Agedashi Tofu

$5.95

fried tofu with tempura sauce and garnished with fish flakes

Negi Maki

$9.50

scallions rolled in thinly sliced rib eye beef served with teriyaki sauce

Ikasugata Yaki

$11.50

grilled whole squid with ginger sauce

Chicken Tsukune

$5.95

chicken meatballs with teriyaki sauce

Chicken Karaage

$8.50

japanese style deep fried chicken pieces

Fried Oysters

$7.25

battered fried oyster with tonkatsu sauce

Fried Soft Shell Crabs

$10.50

fried softshell crab with ponzu sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$8.95

Chicken Tempura

$7.95

5 pcs chicken breast lightly battered and quick deep fried

Veggie Tempura

$5.95

5 pcs assorted vegetables lightly battered and quick deep fried

Hamachi Kama

$15.95

grilled yellowtail jaw with ponzu sauce and spicy radish sauce

Shrimp Spring Rolls

$8.50

veggie and shrimp wrapped and deep fried

Takoyaki

$7.50

Savory ball shaped cake with chopped octopus inside

Cold Appetizer

Goma Ae

$4.95

asparagus or spinach boiled with sesame sauce

Oshinko Mori

$4.50

assortment of Japanese pickles

*Beef Tataki

$7.50

seared beef served with ponzu sauce

*Tuna Tataki

$13.50

seared tuna served with sesame sauce

*Sashimi Appetizer

$15.50

5 pcs assorted sashimi

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$2.00

Mushroom Soup

$3.25

Egg Spinach Soup

$3.25

Side Salad

$2.75

House Salad

$5.50

mixed greens, cucumber, and baby tomatoes

Avocado salad

$7.50

spring mix topped with avocado and ginger dressing

Wakame Salad

$5.75

seaweed salad

*Tuna Salad

$11.50

tuna sashimi and seaweed salad with spicy sauce

Sunomono

japanese cucumber salad in sweet and vinaigrette dressing in the choice of imitation crab or cooked shrimp or cooked octopus or combination

Sides/Extras

Rice

$1.50

Sushi Rice

$2.50

Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Fresh Wasabi

$2.50

Tempura

Lightly battered and deep fried, served with tempura sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$14.95

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura

$19.95

Shrimp Tempura

$20.95

*Seafood Tempura

$24.95

tuna, salmon, whitefish, eel, crab stick, softshell crab, shrimp

Chicken Tempura

$18.95

Katsu

Ton Katsu

$18.45

deep fried, breaded pork cutlet served with special sauce

Tori Katsu

$19.50

deep fried, breaded chicken breast served with special sauce

Miso Ton Katsu

$18.95

deep fried, breaded pork cutlet served with special miso sauce

Mix Katsu

$22.95

deep fried shrimp, salmon, kani, and oyster served with special katsu sauce

Katsu Curry

$14.00

Grill

Tofu Teriyaki

$15.50

tempura battered and lightly fried tofu

Chilean Sea Bass

$32.99

Chilean Sea Bass marinated with a special miso sauce

Chicken Teriyaki

$19.50

grilled chicken breast served with teriyaki sauce

Beef Teriyaki

$26.50

grilled angus ribeye beef served with teriyaki sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

$23.50

grilled salmon fillet

Noodles & Nabe

Tempura Udon

$15.95

noodles with kani, spinach, mushroom, and scallions in a light udon broth served with shrimp tempura

Nabeyaki Udon

$17.45

noodles with chicken, egg, kani, spinach, and mushroom in a light udon broth served with shrimp and vegetable tempura

Miso Nabeyaki Udon

$18.95

noodles with egg, kani, spinach, mushroom, and onion served in our special miso broth with shrimp tempura

Ten Zaru Soba

$15.95

cold buckwheat noodles with shrimp tempura served with a special dipping sauce

Yaki Soba

stir-fried noodles and vegetables served with: Chicken, Shrimp, or Combination (Chicken, Shrimp, and Beef)

Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$19.50

chicken teriyaki on a bed of steamed white rice

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$26.50

beef teriyaki on a bed of steamed white rice

Unagi Don

$34.00

grilled fresh water eel on a bed of steamed white rice

*Chirashi

$31.00

assorted sashimi on bed of seasoned rice

*Tekka Don

$31.00

tuna sashimi on a bed of seasoned rice

*Poke Don

$29.00

with tuna, salmon, or combination

*Salmon Don

$31.00

tuna sashimi on a bed of seasoned rice

Dinner Bento Box

Dinner Bento Box

$29.00

Choice of: Beef, Salmon, or Chicken Teriyaki, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura,Spinach goma ae (sesame sauce) or cold soba,Fried Shumai (3pcs),Tsukune (homemade chicken meatball served with teriyaki sauce), California Roll (6pcs)

Dinner Bento Box w/ Sashimi *

$37.00

Choice of: Beef, Salmon, or Chicken Teriyaki, Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura,Spinach goma ae (sesame sauce) or cold soba,Fried Shumai (3pcs),Tsukune (homemade chicken meatball served with teriyaki sauce), California Roll (6pcs)

Nigiri/Sashimi (1pc per order)

Aburi Saba (Seared Mackerel)

$3.50

Anago (Sea Water Eel)

$5.00

Bincho (Albacore) *

$3.50

Botan Ebi (Spot prawn with head) *

$6.50

Ebi (Cooked Shrimp)

$2.75

Hamachi (Yellowtail) *

$3.60

Hokki (Surf Clam)

$3.25

Hotategai (Scallop) *

$5.00

Ika (Squid) *

$3.25

Ikura (Salmon Roe) *

$4.50

Inari (Marinated Fried Tofu)

$2.25

Kani (Imitation Crab Meat)

$2.50

Maguro (Tuna) *

$3.75

Masago (Smelt Fish Roe)

$3.50

Saba (Mackerel)

$3.50

Sake (Salmon) *

$3.25

Smoked Salmon *

$3.25

Tako (Octopus)

$3.50

Tamago (Egg Omelette)

$3.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe)

$3.50

Toro Salmon (Fatty Salmon) *

$3.50

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$3.75

White Fish (Rockfish) *

$3.50

O Toro

$8.00

Maki Sushi

Avocado Maki

$4.75

Fresh Avocado rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Asparagus Maki

$4.50

Water boiled asparagus rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Burdock Root Maki

$4.50

Marinated and cooked burdock root rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Kappa Maki (Cucumber)

$4.50

Thinly sliced cucumber rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Kampyo Maki (Gourd strip)

$4.50

Strips of marinated and cooked gourd rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Ume Shiso Maki (Sour plum),

$4.50

Sour plum sauce rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Oshinko Maki (Pickled radish)

$4.50

Thinly sliced yellow pickled radish rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Tekka Maki (Tuna) *

$6.50

Fresh tuna rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Hamachi Maki (YellowTail) *

$6.75

Fresh yellowtail rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Sake Maki (Salmon) •

$6.50

Fresh salmon rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Futomaki (tamago, kani, asparagus, kampyo, cucumber, burdock root & oshinko)

$11.00

tamago, kani, asparagus, kampyo, cucumber, burdock root and oshinko rolled in rice with seaweed outside

Rolls W/ Rice Outside

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.25

marinated and cooked fresh water eel with cucumber

Salmon Avocado Roll*

$7.25

fresh salmon and avocado

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00

grilled salmon skin w/ cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll *

$7.25

spicy salmon w/ cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll *

$7.25

spicy tuna w/ cucumber

Spicy YellowTail Roll *

$6.50

spicy yellowtail w/ cucumber

Tuna Avocado Roll *

$7.25

tuna and avocado

California Roll

$6.25

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Vegetable Roll

$6.50

Chef's Special Rolls

Alaskan Roll *

$8.25

Smoked salmon, crab stick, & roe

Ariake Roll *

$11.25

Tuna, salmon, avocado, & roe

Atkins Roll (no rice) *

$15.25

Tuna, salmon, yellow tail, avocado, & caviar

Avocado Ball

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, eel, & rice, wrapped with avocado

Baked Spicy Crab Roll

$11.75

California roll with baked spicy kani on top

Cashew Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.75

Shrimp tempura, avocado, & cashews

Chesapeake Roll *

$7.25

Crab stick, mayo, avocado, & roe

Crispy Power Roll *

$14.50

Spicy tuna roll w/ albacore, avo,crispies, & sauce on top

Crunchy Dragon Roll

$15.75

Kani, asparagus, & avocado, w/ fried eel on top

Crunchy Salmon Tempura Roll *

$15.50

salmon, crunch, avo, tempura salmon w/ spicy mayo

Crunchy Tiger Roll *

$13.75

Eel, kani, shrimp, avocado, mayo, roe, & crispies

Crystal Roll *

$14.45

Crispy sp tuna, salmon, kani, roe, & avo wrapped w/ rice paper

Dragon Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, eel, & avocado

Florida Roll *

$15.25

Spicy crispy salmon w/ seared salmon, avo on top w/ sauce

French Kiss Roll *

$18.00

In: Spicy imitation crab meat, avocado Out: Salmon, Fried Onion, Spicy Teriyaki Sauce

Philadelphia Roll *

$8.25

Smoked salmon, cream cheese, & avocado

Rainbow Roll *

$15.00

California roll with tuna, salmon, albacore, avo on top

Reston Roll *

$13.25

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, & cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll *

$8.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, mayo, & roe

Spicy Scallop Roll *

$14.25

California roll with scallop, spicy mayo, roe on top

Spicy Shrimp Tempura Roll *

$8.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, spicy mayo, & roe

Spider Roll *

$12.25

Fried softshell crab, cucumber, spicy mayo, & roe

Submarine Roll *

$15.25

Crispy spicy tuna roll with yellowtail & avocado on top

Super Dynamite Roll

$11.25

Eel, avocado, kani, cream cheese inside, & deep fried

Tuna Power Roll *

$15.25

Crispy spicy tuna roll with avocado, tuna on top

YTS Roll *

$14.25

in: yellowtail, crunch, spicy mayo, yellowtail, crunch, spicy mayo topping: fried scallion with spicy yuzu teriyaki sauce

Sushi Combo

Sushi Regular

$26.50

8 pcs nigiri of chef's choice and California roll

Assorted Sushi

$32.00

10 pcs nigiri of chef's choice with tuna roll or spicy tuna roll

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$35.50

8 pcs nigiri and & 8 pcs sashimi

Assorted Nigiri Sushi

$32.00

12 pcs nigiri of chef's choice

Assorted Veggie Sushi

$19.50

2 pcs inari, veggie roll, avocado roll, salad roll, and seaweed salad

Maguro Box

$33.00

4 pcs sashimi, 4 pcs sushi, tuna roll, and spicy tuna salad

Hamachi Box

$33.00

4 pcs sashimi, 4 pcs sushi, negihama roll, and baked yellow tail

Salmon Box

$33.00

4 pcs sashimi, 4 pcs sushi, salmon roll, and spicy salmon salad

Sashimi Combo

* Sashimi Regular

$31.50

12 pcs sashimi of chef's choice

* Assorted Sashimi

$36.50

15 pcs sashimi of chefs choice

Specials On Board

Inside : albacore tempura, avocado Topping : fried potato lace, tartar sauce, eel sauce, masago

Iidako Karaage (Baby octopus fritters)

$10.00

Ika Karaage (Deep fried calamari)

$11.50

Aji (Horse mackerel) *

$7.00Out of stock

Itoyori (Threadfin bream) *

$7.00Out of stock

Kanpachi (Greater amberjack) *

$6.00

Renkodai (Crimson Seabream) *

$7.00Out of stock

Shima Aji (Stripe Jack) *

$6.00

Shiokko (Young amberjack) *

$6.00Out of stock

Usuba Hagi (Unicorn Fish) *

$7.00Out of stock

Japanese Scallop *

$8.00Out of stock

Maine Uni *

$11.00

California Uni *

$13.00

Japan Uni *

$15.00Out of stock

Japanese Hokkaido uni

Chu Toro *

$6.00

O-Toro *

$8.00

Toro Power Roll *

$18.00

Inside : Chopped Spicy fatty tuna, crunch, and avocado Topping : Fatty tuna, spicy chili oil, spicy teriyaki, and garnished with scallions

Toro Steak Roll

$18.00

Inside : Chopped spicy fatty tuna, crunch, avocado Topping : Seared fatty tuna, spicy chili oil, spicy teriyaki, garnished with scallions

Eagle Eye

$18.00Out of stock

Inside : Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado Topping : Smoked salmon, avocado, tobiko, spicy teriyaki, wasabi mayo, crunch, and green onions

Negi Toro Roll (Fatty Tuna & Scallions) *

$12.00

Fatty Tuna Roll with Scallions Inside

Madai

$7.00

Kumamoto Oyster

$5.50

Ma Saba

$7.00Out of stock

Sagoshi

$7.00Out of stock

Jo Hamachi Roll

$18.00Out of stock

Inside : Avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, crunch Topping : Seared hamachi, wasabi mayo, spicy teriyaki, green onion.

Sesame Scallop

$26.00Out of stock

Scallop, marinated tuna, maine uni, nori chips, black sesame

Mongo Ika

$7.00Out of stock

Aoyagi

$6.00Out of stock

Sayori (Japanese halfback)

$8.00Out of stock

Mejina (opal eye)

$7.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips Roll

$16.00

Kikoritai (sweet lip)

$7.00Out of stock

Suzuki (seabass)

$7.00Out of stock

Enter The Dragon

$38.00

Promotion 2 dragon rolls 1 order of shumai 1 order of mochi ice cream

Kinmedai

$7.08Out of stock

Katsuo(Bonoto)

$6.00Out of stock

Live Scallop

$12.00Out of stock

Isaki

$7.00Out of stock

Managatsuo (Pomfret)

$7.00Out of stock

Hobo (Sea Robin)

$7.00Out of stock

King Salmon (NZ)

$7.00

Iwashi

$6.00Out of stock

Mirugai

$10.00

Hawaiian Roll

$18.00

Inside : Avocado, cilantro, jalapeno, crunch Topping : Seared hamachi, wasabi mayo, spicy teriyaki, green onion.

Soft Drinks

Soda

$2.75

Ramune - Japanese soda

$4.50

Sparkling Water

$3.75

Kid's Juice

$2.00

Cold Green Tea Bottle

$4.25

White Wine

BTL Lagaria Pinot Grigio, Italy

$32.00

BTL Ferrari Carano Pinot Grigio, Ca

$35.00

BTL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc, Sonoma

$34.00

BTL St Francis Chardonnay, Sonoma

$34.00

BTL Cakebread Chardonnay, Napa

$84.00

BTL Riesling Schmitt Söhne, Germany

$30.00

Red Wine

BTL Three Saints Pinot Noir, Ca

$37.00

BTL Fighting Chance Pinot Noir, Santa Barbara

$45.00

BTL Crusher Merlot, California

$32.00

BTL Skyfall Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington

$34.00

BTL Ruta 22 Malbec, Argentina

$32.00

BTL Colby Red, California

$32.00

Sparkling & Rose

BTL Angels & Cowboys (Rosé)

$32.00

BTL Kinsen Plum Wine

$20.00

Cold

Bunraku Nihonjin No Wasuremono

$27.00

300ML Type: Yamahai Junmai S.M.V: +5 Prefecture: Saitama Using active natural micro organisms such as lactic acid bacterium this Yamahai Junmai has been fermentedand processed with a great deal of effort. Addictingly Refreshing, Clean, Fruit Overtones, Pleasing Finish.

Dassai 39

$42.00

300ML Type: Junmai Daiginjo S.M.V: +2 Prefecture: Yamaguchi Enjoy the flowery and expertly-balanced Dassai 39 Junmai Daiginjo’s pleasant and addictive notes of ripe pineapples, mangoes, apples and pears.

Dassai 45

$30.00

300ML Type: Sparkling Sake S.M.V: -70 Alcohol: 5% MIO entices you with its unique, sweet aroma and re- freshing, fruity flavor.Just pour into a glass and enjoy a sparkling new sake experience.Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and koji, MIO appeals to a wide range of tastes - a new sake for a new age.

Hakkaisan Tokubetsu Honjozo

$30.00

300ML Type: Tokubetsu Honjozo S.M.V: +4 Prefecture: Niigata Delicious and slightly rich Tokubetsu or “special” honjo-zo from Hakkaisan. On the dry side with plenty of body both chilled and gently warmed.

Hakkaisan Yukimuro Snow Aged 3 Yrs.

$85.00

720ML Type: Junmai Ginjo S.M.V: -1 Prefecture: Niigata Minamiounuma, the city that surround by mountains, the area of pure air, clean water and rich fertilizer is the place that produce the most delicious rice in Japan. Have you ever wondered how to produce the best sake? Hikari team will walk you through “Hakkai Yukimuro” .

Hakushika Yamadanishiki

$19.00

300 ML Type: Junmai S.M.V:+1 Prefecture: Hyogo Refreshing clean taste of premium sake rice. Gentle and elegant. Sake lover’s Favorite.

Kaguyahime (Junmai) “Bamboo Princess” – 500ml

$35.00

Kikusui Junmai Daiginjo

$27.00

300ML Type: Junmai Ginjo S.M.V.:-1 Prefecture: Niigata This sake carries great rich flavor of Junmai, as well as clean, refreshing aftertaste of Ginjo. Banana like fruity aroma and clean after taste are loved and enjoyed by everybody.

Kikusui Perfect Snow

$26.00

300 ML Type: Genshu Nigori S.M.V: -39 Prefecture: Niigata Perfect Snow is a white, cloudy sake reminiscent of pure snow, with a crisp, dynamic flavor despite its sweet, full-bodied palate.

Kubota Senju

$60.00

720ML Type: Tokubetsu Honjozo S.M.V: +6 Prefecture: Niigata Fuller in flavor and bolder, it brings forth flavors such as caramel, cotton candy and cocoa in a very dry and clean package. Clean and clear, this gives a good impression of a layered sake.

Mio Sparkling Sake

$16.00

300ML Type: Sparkling Sake S.M.V: -70 Alcohol: 5% MIO entices you with its unique, sweet aroma and re- freshing, fruity flavor.Just pour into a glass and enjoy a sparkling new sake experience.Crafted in the traditional brewing style, with rice, water and koji, MIO appeals to a wide range of tastes - a new sake for a new age.

Momokawa (Junmai Ginjo) – 750ml

$29.00

Murai Genshu Nigori

$20.00

300ML Type: Genshu Nigori S.M.V: -22 Prefecture: Aomori Mild sweet scent with notes of vanilla followed by flavors of coconut, currant, cream and spice with a velvety, lingering finish.

Murai Junmai Daiginjo

$95.00

720ML Type: Junmai Daiginjo S.M.V: +5 Prefecture: Aomori. The pinnacle of the saké brewer’s craft, handmade by the only master sake brewer, Yoshio Koizumi, and whole-heartedly endorsed as one of the best sakés on the market.

Nobu TK40 Daiginjo Blue

$37.00

300ML Type: Junmai Daiginjo S.M.V: +4 Prefecture: Sado This sake, being part of Nobu’s private stock, is very smooth and well rounded, aromas are sweet, however the lift of acidity combined with hints of cedar and dark boney on the palate, compliment each other.

Otokoyama (Junmai) “Man’s Mountain” – 300ml

$27.00

Shirakabegura Junmai Daiginjo

$60.00

640ML It has a full-bodied palate with a hint of sweetness and a smooth, velbety mouthfeel. On the nose the sake gives off subtle aromas of pear, melon, banana and petrichor aromas, but the sake will hint at flavors of vanilla, mel- on, banana and white mushroom, enhanced by a hint of sweetness.

Wakatake Onikoroshi Junmai Daiginjo

$32.00

300ML Type: Junmai Daiginjo S.M.V:+2 Prefecture: Shizuoka Light, smooth and rich type. Very clean, almost water- melon tinged nose, round and quite impressive in themouth, a trace short and slightly tart in the finish.

Yamadanishiki (Junmai) - 300ml

$19.00

Beer

Miller Light

$3.95

Kirin Light

$5.25

Kirin Ichiban

$5.25

Sapporo

$5.25

Echigo

$8.00

Asahi - Small

$5.25

LG Kirin Ichiban

$11.00

LG Sapporo

$10.00

LG Asahi Super Dry

$10.00

Ice Cream

Banana Tempura

$6.00

Fried bananas served with vanilla ice cream drizzled in chocolate syrup

Fried Tempura Ice Cream

$6.50

Fried tempura ice cream served with chocolate syrup

Mochi Ice Cream

$3.75

Ice Cream

$3.75

green tea, red bean, or vanilla

Black Sesame Ice Cream

$6.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Ariake E-gift cards may be redeemable at both Fairfax and Reston Locations. www.ariakerestaurant.com

Website

Location

12184 Glade Dr., Reston, VA 20191

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
