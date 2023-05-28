Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Sandwiches

Ariela’s Pizza and Kosher Kitchen

No reviews yet

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120

Las Vegas, NV 89128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Big Cheese 16"

The Big Cheese 16"

$22.00

Mozzarella blend, marinara.

Fried Ravioli (6 pcs)

$11.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$7.00


12” Pizza

The Big Cheese 12"

$18.00

Mozzarella blend, marinara.

The Ultimate Cheese 12"

The Ultimate Cheese 12"

$22.00

Mozzarella blend, feta, provolone, marinara.

The White 12"

$21.00

Mozzarella blend, ricotta, extra virgin olive oil, fresh garlic.

The Gan Eden 12"

The Gan Eden 12"

$22.00

Mozzarella blend, marinara, bell peppers, onions, olives, spinach, mushrooms.

The Honolulu 12"

$21.00

Mozzarella blend, marinara, pineapple, choice of pareve ham or bacon.

The Marguerite 12"

$20.00

Mozzarella blend, marinara, tomatoes, fresh basil.

The Pesto 12"

The Pesto 12"

$24.00

Mozzarella blend, pesto sauce, fresh garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, toasted almonds.

16” Pizza

The Big Cheese 16"

The Big Cheese 16"

$22.00

Mozzarella blend, marinara.

The Ultimate Cheese 16"

The Ultimate Cheese 16"

$22.00

Mozzarella blend, feta, provolone, marinara.

The White 16"

$26.00

The Gan Eden 16"

$27.00

The Honolulu 16"

$26.00

The Marguerite 16"

$25.00
The Pesto 16"

The Pesto 16"

$29.00

Sicilian Pizza

12" deep square Sicilian-style pizza
The Sicilian

The Sicilian

$22.00

Mozzarella blend, marinara.

Salads

Italian Salad

$16.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00
Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$16.00

Salad 9x13 - Caesar

$70.00

Salad 9x13 - Italian

$70.00

Salad 9x13 - Spinach

$70.00

Appetizers & Sides

Pizza Rolls

$12.00
Beer Batter Onion Rings

Beer Batter Onion Rings

$10.00

Fries

$6.00
Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Loaded Cheese Fries

$10.00

Ranch Side

$2.00

Marinara Side

$2.00

Garlic Sauce Side

$2.00

Caesar Sauce Side

$2.00

Fried Ravioli (6 pcs)

$11.00

Mozzarella sticks

$14.00

Fries - 9"x13"

$30.00

Seasoned Fries - 9"x13"

$35.00

Desserts

Zeppoli, Powdered - 6

$6.00

Zeppoli, Powdered - 12

$10.00
Zeppoli, Cinnamon - 6

Zeppoli, Cinnamon - 6

$6.00

Zeppoli, Cinnamon - 12

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7595 W. Washington Ave. Suite 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128

Directions

