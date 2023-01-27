Main picView gallery

Arigna Irish Pub - Bellingham

799 South Main Street

Bellingham, MA 02019

APPETIZERS

BOWL OF CHOWDER

$6.99

New England Clam Chowder

CALAMARI

$13.99

Fried Calamari tossed with sweet chili, crushed peanuts & scallions

CAPRESE

$13.99

Sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, pesto & balsamic glaze

CHEESE STICKS

$11.99

Fried Mozzarella sticks served with red sauce

CHILI BOWL

$8.99

CHILI CUP

$4.99

CHOWDER QUART

$13.99

COAL WINGS

$13.99

Signature Dry Rub coal fired wings served with celery/carrot & blue cheese. Sauces are additional charge.

CUP OF CHOWDER

$3.99

New England Clam Chowder

FRY BASKET

$6.99

Signature Hand cut fries.

GARLIC PIZZA BREAD

$13.99

Garlic & Mozzarella seasoned pizza bread

GRAVY FRIES

$8.99

Signature fries bathed in rich brown gravy

HOG WINGS

$13.99

IRISH TATER KEGS

$11.99

Tater Kegs (jumbo tater tots) filled with corned beef, sauerkraut & Swiss cheese

NACHOS

$12.99

Tortilla, cheddar jack, jalapeños, black olives, salsa & sour cream

ONION STRINGS

$9.99

thinly shaved onion strings breaded & fried served with horseradish chive sauce

POTATO SKINS

$13.99

SOUP QUART

$9.99

SPRING ROLLS

$11.99

shaved steak, onion & cheese in a spring roll wrapper served with Guinness ketchup

TENDERS

$12.99

fresh chicken tenders, flash fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce.

ENTREES

BANGER & MASH

$15.99

Crispy fried Irish sausages, caramelized onions, mashed potatoes & brown gravy

BLACKENED CHICKEN ALFREDO

$20.99

Fresh chicken dusted in cajun spice served over penne pasta in an Alfredo sauce

BOSTON HADDOCK

$23.99

Fresh baked haddock, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potato & choice of vegetable.

CHICKEN PENNE

$16.99

FISH & CHIP

$23.99

Beer battered haddock served over signature fries, Cole slaw, tartar & lemon

CHICKEN ARIGNA

$22.99

Fresh chicken breasts topped with an ale & mustard cream sauce served with mashed potato & vegetable.

MacENCHEZE

$14.99

Cavatappi pasta tossed with 4 cheese blend sauce baked with crumbs

POT ROAST

$18.99

slow cooked pot roast served with mashed potato, brown gravy & vegetable

SHEPHERD PIE

$15.99

Ground sirloin, onions, peas, carrots topped with mashed potato & brown gravy

SHRIMP PENNE

$22.99

Sauteed gulf shrimp tossed with penne and vodka tomato cream

STEAK TIPS

$24.99

Signature marinated steak tips grilled to your liking served with mashed potato & vegetable.

VEGETABLE STIR FRY

$16.99

Sauteed crunchy vegetables, sesame oil, teriyaki with lo mein noodles

PIZZAS

Traditional pepperoni pie

FRESH MOZZ TRADITION

$19.99

Fresh Mozzarella, sauce, fresh basil

GIANCARLA

$20.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced mushrooms, sauce, arugula & prosciutto

KRE-O

$18.00

Start you off with a traditional cheese pizza and customize your toppings

PHOENIX

$20.99

Honey sriracha chicken, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, Mozzarella

REBEL MANN PIZZA

$20.99

fresh & shredded mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon & scallions

RHODE DOG PIZZA

$20.99

NY System meat sauce, slice saugy weiners, cheese, celery salt, chopped onions & mustard

ROADSMAN

$20.99

sauce, goat cheese, crumbled sausage, caramelized onions & balsamic drizzle

ROSCOMMON

$20.99

Corned beef, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, 1000 island

ALOHA BBQ PIZZA

$20.99

Linguica, pineapple, banana peppers, caramelized onions & mozzarella

TRADITION

$17.99

traditional sauce & shredded mozzarella wit fresh basil

VINCENZO

$19.99

Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperoni

PICKLE PIZZA

$19.99

M&M PIZZA

$20.99

SALADS

ARUGULA SALAD

$14.99

Arugula, beets, dried cranberries, candied walnuts & goat cheese

ASIAN CHIX SALAD

$17.99

Mixed greens, shredded cabbage, carrots, chow mein noodle tossed with Oriental Honey Ginger dressing topped with Teriyaki Chicken

CAESAR

$13.99

Chopped Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy caesar dressing

GARDEN

$14.99

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrot, croutons & cheese. Choice of dressing.

SPINACH SALAD

$14.99

baby spinach, roasted red peppers, red onion, bacon & crumble blue cheese

SMALL CEASAR

$6.99

Chopped Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, shaved parmesan & creamy caesar dressing

SMALL GARDEN

$7.99

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrot, croutons & cheese. Choice of dressing.

SANDWICH

BURGER

$13.99

Grilled 8oz burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll served with fries & pickle

CBR SAND

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, cheddar, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, red onion on brioche roll served with fries & pickle

FISH WRAP

$15.99

fried fish, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, honey sriracha in a wrap. served with fries & pickle

MEATBALL HERO

$14.99

homemade meatballs, red sauce, mozzarella on ciabatta bread served with fries & pickle

MOZZ FLORENTINE SAND

$13.99

sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic glaze on ciabatta bread served with fries & pickle

POT ROAST GRILL CHEESE

$14.99

chopped short rib, caramelized onions, smoked gouda on Texas toast served with fries & pickle

REUBEN

$14.99

grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, 1000 island, Swiss cheese on marble rye served with fries & pickle

STEAK BOMB

$15.99

shaved steak, Portuguese sauce, fried egg on ciabatta bread

TBLT WRAP

$14.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on flour wrap served with fries & pickle

TUNA MELT

$13.99

Grilled tuna salad, cheddar cheese, sliced tomato on Texas toast served with fries & pickle

Hours:
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

799 South Main Street, Bellingham, MA 02019

